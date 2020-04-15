People on TikTok are secretly flipping the camera on their loved ones and pets to catch their adorable reactions to their dances

- source
- Negin SF @negin.faatemi, Shelby Young @shelbyhyoung / TikTok
- There’s a trend on TikTok where people secretly flip the camera on their family members, partners, and pets to catch their reactions.
- The TikToker usually learns a dance and then pretends to film it in front of their audience.
- The reactions are completely genuine because the viewers have no idea they are being filmed.
- While some pets look intrigued or alarmed following their owners’ arm movements, parents, grandparents, and partners are caught cheering the dancer on.
There’s a trend going around on TikTok called the #flipthecamerachallenge where reactions of loved ones and animals are secretly caught on camera.
The TikToker sets up their phone to record a viral dance sequence in front of their partner, family member, or pet, but instead of filming their moves, they flip the camera around. This means genuine reactions to watching their loved one dance around are recorded.
There are hundreds of videos with the hashtag that show how people unwittingly respond when given a free show – often it just confirms how they are the TikTokers biggest fan.
@negin.faatemi
I did camera flipping with my husband and it melts my hearteverytime i watch it-d ##flipthecamera##foryoupage ##fyp ##trend##socialdistancing
@stephanie.depena
My grandma reacting to my dance.. shes the best ze ##grandma ##abuela ##fyp##flipthecamera##foryoupage ##xyzbca ##latina
@geenieinabottle14
Hubby came home on his break.. asked what Ive done today ##flipthecamera##trend ##fyp##foryou ##foryoupage ##funny ##babiesoftiktok##momlife ##boyfriend
@hanpac
Secretly flipped the camera on my dad and boyfriend while Idanced... ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##flipthecamera##couplecomedy##UltraSmoothMoves
@megn.emerick
my mom reacting to my new dance .. afterwards she goes i want tolearn that one * ##flipthecamera##foryoupage ##fyp ##quarantine ##savage ##coronavirus
@_yvette_23
Flipped the camera on him while I danced! He always knows how tojump right into my groove ##fyp ##flipthecamera
Babies had some excellent reactions, even if they started off sceptical.
@vicvasquez16
He wasnt as impressed with my dance this time....until THEEND!! ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##flipthecamera##babiesoftiktok##tiktokbabies
@itschrisolea
She saw Mom dancing and said WOW ƒû ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##flipthecamera##savage
@st1213
Flipped the camara while I attempted to dance. ##trend ##flipthecamera##babiesoftiktok##fyp ##fy ##foryoupage
@slimthickcandlewick
I flipped the camera on Nehemiah to see how hed react to medancing ž by biggest fan ##flipthecamera##babies ##fyp##foryoupage ##AfterMyCoffee
@disnelyland
My poor baby was falling asleep. Flipped the camera to catch herreaction of me waking her up dancing ##flipthecamera##fyp ##babiesoftiktok
Other audience members weren't so impressed, or were caught in the act of making fun of their TikTok-obsessed family member.
@naheezy
secretly flipped the camera on my siblings... didnt expect thatLOL @hughey.lai @saabbrrinaaaa ##foryou ##fyp ##hethrewitback##flipthecamera
@kessiajoy
I flipped the camera to get their reactions to me dancing ###brothers ##flipthecamera##funny ##challenge ##dance ##fyp##houseoftiktok##viral ##savage
@enrgybaby
secretly flipped the camera and made my aunt watch me dance €€HER FACE DJSKSKS ##fyp ##flipthecamera##prank ##family ##funny
Some of the best reactions, however, are arguably from people's pets, who respond with a range from alarmed, to intrigued, to thrilled.
@aaaashlei
Her reaction z ##fyp ##foryoupage ##xyzbca ##flipthecamera##dogsoftiktok##selfquarantine
@dionisio_marcelo
Secretly flipped the camera on my cat watching me dance##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##cat ##flipthecamera##happyathome##trend ##pet
@duckytheyorkie
Flipped the camera on him while he watched me dance z ##fyp ##foryou ##flipthecamera##puppy ##dog##foryoupage ##dogsoftiktok##pets ##happyathome
@shelbyhyoung
flipped the camera on my cat watching me dance ##flipthecamera##cat ##trend##happyathome##fyp ##foryou ##thedrop ##foryoupage ##pet ##xyzcba ##MySkinandME
@nica.c.graunke
Flipped the camera on my dog while I danced judgemental af##fyp ##foryoupage ##flipthecamera##puppy
And as with every trend, there's the opportunity to turn it into a self-deprecating meme.
@plumsoju
Heres my bfs reaction to this trend ##fyp ##flipthecamera
