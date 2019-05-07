The best folding chairs you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

When it comes to seating, too often you have to choose between comfort and convenience during transport or storage. With a great folding chair, you can enjoy a supportive, inviting chair anywhere and then tuck the seat away when it’s time to get up.

The Coleman Cooler Quad Chair is our top pick because it’s sturdy, comfortable, and costs about twenty bucks.

To quote Winston Churchill: “Never stand up when you can sit down, and never sit down when you can lie down.” Lying down is great and all, but when you’re at the dinner table, around the campfire, relaxing in the backyard, or tailgating before the game, sitting is the preferable position. If you want to take a seat, of course, you’ll need a chair. But what’s to be done when you need extra seats for guests, if space is at a premium in your small apartment, or when you want to bring a chair along when camping or picnicking? Ah, you guessed it – the answer is the folding chair.

With a great folding chair, you and your friends or guests can enjoy the relaxing comfort of the seated position without cluttering up your home with big, bulky chairs. When not being used, a folding chair stows away in the closet, garage, or even under a bed. Many folding chairs are compact and lightweight enough to be carried to campsites, beaches, or other outdoor locations.

Other folding chairs look and feel so good that you can use them as a part of your everyday furniture – both indoors or out on the porch or patio.

In our guide, we have covered everything from semi-permanent outdoor and indoor seating to low-cost options for the extra chairs you only need a few times a year to highly portable options perfect for the outdoor enthusiast. As an avid camper and backyard-grilling enthusiast, I’ve researched quite a few folding chairs in my time.

Here are the best folding chairs you can buy:

The best folding chair overall

The Coleman Cooler Quad Chair packs a lot of features into one low-cost folding seat, including a cup holder, a side pocket, and even a soft-sided mini cooler.

If you went to college any time in the past couple of decades, chances are good that at some point you sat in a Coleman folding chair. The same is true if you have gone car camping, tailgating at a concert or sporting event, or spent any time anywhere that people have deployed affordable, collapsible seating.

The Coleman Cooler Quad Chair folds down small enough to tuck into any closet, to fit under a bunk bed, or to stow away in the trunk of a car. Yet it can comfortably handle the weight of even a larger adult.

While cost is certainly one of the selling points of this classic folding seat, the Coleman Cooler Quad Chair is also notable for convenience. The chair features a built-in cup holder and a mesh side pocket into which you can tuck a book, a snack, or a flashlight. It also has a soft-sided four can cooler hanging off one armrest, so you can keep chilled beverages or foodstuffs close at hand. And finally, folding then chair up or popping it out for use takes all of four seconds, give or take.

With more than 5,000 reviews posted on Amazon, the Coleman Quad Cooler Chair enjoys a solid 4.4-star rating. One customer called it “a deal,” “very comfortable,” and “easy to carry.”

And in its review, the product testers from Outdoor Gear Lab called this folding chair “affordable and versatile” and noted that it “packs up easy.”

Pros: Great low price, multiple accessory features, large seat accommodates larger users

Cons: Lacking in back support

The best outdoor folding chair

The Trex Folding Adirondack Chair is so well made that it will last for decades even if left outside in all seasons and weather.

Trex composite decking was developed as a wood alternative that stands in for natural building materials yet is significantly more durable and weather resistant. When my parents added a deck to our house back in the latter half of the 1990s, I remember thinking the stuff was pretty cutting edge. Now more than two decades later and after heavy snows, driving rains, searing summers, and lots of foot traffic, that deck remains in great shape. So just imagine how well a chair made out of Trex would stand up to age and the elements.

Now stop imagining it, because your dream already came true. The Trex Cape Cod Classic Folding Adirondack Chair is made of super strong, high-density and largely recycled wood-thermoplastic composite material. The seats look like traditional wooden Adirondack chairs, yet they will not lose their looks or degrade in quality even after years of outdoor use.

When you’re not using your highly durable Trex Adirondack chairs, they can be folded up and tucked aside or stowed in the garage or shed, or just tossed under the porch – no need to worry it rains or snows or hails or heats up, these chairs will be just fine.

With dozens of reviews logged, Home Depot customers have given the Trex Outdoor Furniture Folding Adirondack Chair a combined average rating of 4.6 stars. One customer said he “was so happy with [his chair] that [he] bought the outdoor table and five chairs and two rocking chairs” to match.

Pros: Built to last for years, available in several colors, comfortable and supportive

Cons: Quite expensive

The best folding dining room chair

Until you fold one up, the Linon Keira Pad Folding Chair looks like a permanent part of your dining room or kitchen table set.

A Linon Keira Pad Folding Chair is perfect for two kinds of household. The first is the smaller residence where space is at a premium. The second is the home that occasionally entertains large groups of people and wants to do so in style.

When folded down for use, these seats look and function just like a standard dining chair. They have wooden legs and frames, faux leather seat pads and backrests, and they will match the style of both traditional and contemporary homes.

Yet unlike most standard dining chairs, these handsome seats fold up into a slender enough package to be stowed in the broom closet, on a garage shelf, or even behind a door. A Linon Keira Pad Folding Chair is comfortable and supportive enough for daily use by someone weighing up to 250 pounds and is durable enough to last for years whether sat upon daily or relegated to infrequent use during holiday gatherings or dinner parties.

The Linon Keira Pad Folding Chair has a 4.3-star average rating from Amazon reviewers. One reviewer who “needed extra chairs for the dining room table for the holidays” sums it up well by saying they “look nice, fold easily, and are comfortable.”

Pros: Don’t look like folding chairs, subtle style matches multiple decor schemes, soft and comfortable padding

Cons: Legs may scratch some flooring

The best camping folding chair

The GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Chair is almost as comfortable as any seat you have in your home, yet it is light enough to be carried to your campsite and folds down flat.

I go camping several times each year. Sometimes said camping involves a long hike and bouts of mountaineering. On those excursions, nature provides my seating in the form of logs, boulders, or the ground. When I go car camping, my seat is almost always my trusty GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker.

This chair is genuinely comfortable and truly supportive, both of which are qualities you’ll appreciate after a day spent hiking or even simply after a long drive up to your campsite. The fact that the chair uses a pair of spring-action pistons to let you gently rock back and forth? Well, that’s just icing on the cake.

The GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker has a rugged fabric seat and a back panel made partially from mesh, so it’s breathable and comfortable for use during warm weather. When you’re done using the seat, it folds in half in about three seconds and is lightweight enough for easy carrying and to hang on a wall hook.

Even after multiple uses at campsites all around the northeast, I can tell you that my GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker shows no signs of wear and tear at all.

A writer from 50CampFires called this folding rocker a “unique” way to “relax in a comfortable chair” while camping.

Pros: Comfortable and supportive, relaxing rocking action, durable construction

Cons: Does not collapse as small as many camping chairs

The best affordable folding chairs to buy in bulk

The Flash Furniture Hercules Series Chairs can support up to 800 pounds each and they’re cheap when bought in bulk.

A 10-pack of Flash Furniture Hercules Series Folding Chairs costs about $140, or $14 per chair. As each chair weighs about eight pounds yet can support an astonishing 800 pounds, that means it supports 100 times its own weight. Super cheap and super strong – sold yet?

In case you’re not, these chairs are suitable for indoor or outdoor use thanks to non-marring floor caps and rust-resistant materials, respectively. They can be linked together to form rows of seating or used individually, and they can be stacked one atop the other for easy and compact storage when not in use.

Is it the most comfortable chair you have ever used? No, but comfort isn’t the reason for buying it. It’s perfect as a temporary seating option for schools, churches, small businesses, and homes where the gatherings get large.

These chairs have a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon. One customer said the chair isn’t just a bargain but also “light, comfortable, [and] easy to store.”

In its review, the product writers from The10Pro noted the “sturdy construction” of these chairs and praised their “durability and easy maintenance.”

The chair is also sold individually or as a two-pack, but you get more of a deal if purchased in a set of ten.

Pros: Very low price, high weight capacity, easy to stack and store

Cons: Not as comfortable as other options