9 foods you need to try the next time you visit Argentina

Argentina has diverse food options. If you visit, there are some traditional dishes you should try.

Locals recommend grilled meats like steak and chorizo or Patagonian lamb.

Argentina is also heavily influenced by its Italian heritage and has pizza and liquors that come from that country.

Argentina is the world’s eighth-largest country and each of its 23 provinces has diverse food options. Despite the size and breadth of the country, there are a few menu items you can find and eat throughout Argentina.

From steak on the parrilla to medialunas with yerba mate, these are the 9 must-eat foods to try the next time you visit.

Steak from the parrilla is a popular choice.

When one pictures Argentine cuisine, meat is often the first thing that comes to mind. So while you are there, make sure to try some meat from la parrilla, an open-fire grill.

If you find yourself in the Northern region of Patagonia near Bariloche, try the bife de chorizo, a particularly thick and juicy cut of beef steak. El Boliche de Alberto in Bariloche is said to have one of the best bife de chorizo in the area.

The key to the Argentine grilling process is patience. Each item is cooked slowly atop the heat of the parrilla, so the outcome is always grilled, but never dry.

And don’t forget to try the chimichurri sauce on the side, with parsley, garlic, and vinegar.

Don’t forget to try the cerdo (pig) or chorizo (sausage) from the grill.

The well-known parrilla or grilled meat culture in Argentina has many different variations. Though the beef of Argentina often takes the spotlight, don’t forget to try the grilled cerdo (pig) or chorizo (sausage).

Matambre de cerdo (pork flank steak) is also a favorite of locals and visitors alike. The thin cut of meat absorbs a smoky flavor from the coals.

Patagonia’s lamb will melt in your mouth.

If you like to eat lamb, then you have come to the right country. Cordero patagónico (Patagonian lamb) is a popular dish in Patagonia which spans across the lower parts of Argentina and Chile.

Oftentimes when you’re in restaurants in Patagonia, you can watch the popular dish being cooked by slowly roasting an entire lamb over an open fire. It becomes the ideal comfort food after a long hike in Patagonia or a visit to Perito Moreno, the famous glacier in Los Glaciares National Park near the southern Argentine town of El Calafate.

Empanadas can be eaten at any meal, but they also make the perfect snack.

These delicious pastries can be found all the way from the northern tip of Argentina down to the south. They actually are Spanish and Portuguese in origin, which is why variations of them can be found across Latin America.

Empanadas are typically filled with ingredients like cheese, onion, meat, chicken, and vegetables. They’re eaten as snacks as well as for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Don’t miss Argentina’s take on pizza.

Argentina, particularly Buenos Aires, boasts a proud Italian heritage. In the country’s capital, you’ll often hear the locals telling stories of their Italian grandparents. Immigrants from Italy began arriving in Buenos Aires in the late 19th century in hopes of a better life and brought with them their Italian language and, most importantly, their food.

The pizza in Argentina has evolved to adopt its own personal flair. The major difference between Italian and Argentine pizza is the hearty layer of cheese and Argentine-inspired toppings from artichoke hearts to slices of rich Patagonian lamb sausage.

Alfajores came from the Middle East, but found a home in Argentina.

An alfajor is a cookie sandwich made from two plain sugar cookies and a sweet filling, and although these treats are popular in South America, they are believed to have roots in the Middle East.

Alfajores can be found in any size and with a range of cookie options and fillings. The cookies can be made from either wheat flour or cornflour.

In the north, the filling in between the cookies will most likely include the traditional dulce de leche, or a mix of dulce de leche and chocolate. In the south, particularly in El Calafate, visitors can find alfajores filled with calafate, the berry the Patagonian town is named after. Legend says that if you eat the berry you will come back to Patagonia.

Medialunas are the croissant’s Argentinian cousin.

Walking past a local cafe or bakery and you’ll often see signs for a medialuna y café (medialuna and coffee) special. Medialuna literally translates to “half-moon.” They are smaller than the average croissant and covered in a light layer of glaze, which adds a slightly sweet flavor to the pastry.

Though primarily eaten during breakfast or tea time, visitors can find medialunas at any time of the day. Try it as a snack with your coffee or tea, or as a dessert after a meal.

Yerba mate is meant to be shared.

A traditional South American tea made of herbs and twigs, yerba mate has been a part of Argentina’s history for many years. Local legend has it that indigenous Guaraní people were introduced to the yerba mate plant by the Sun, who shared it as a gift.

Mate is meant to be shared so it’s easy to spot groups of friends sitting around the park passing around a single calabaza.

Fernet con Coca is a beloved cocktail.

Perhaps Argentina’s most loved two-ingredient cocktail, a Fernet con Coca, is a mix of fernet (an Italian liquor with notes of black licorice) and Coca Cola.

The love for this Italian liquor most likely stems from the country’s strong Italian roots. Throughout the country, this beverage can be found in a variety of restaurants and bars, from the most upscale locales to your average neighborhood dive bar.