25 of the best foods to get at Costco for under $15

caption Costco has a wide range of fresh produce, frozen meals, and boxed snacks. source Shutterstock

Costco is a popular wholesale retailer that offers a range of foods that cost less than $15.

For under $10, you can pick up Kirkland Signature croissants or a pack of apple strudels.

The retailer also sells large containers of coconut oil, almond butter, extra-virgin olive oil, and peppermint bark.

Costco is a one-stop-shop for many since the wholesale retailer has frozen foods, lunch bites, and everything in between.

Plus, buying in bulk often means lower per-unit prices, making food shopping at the retailer a pretty wise choice for those who are hosting events or picking up pantry staples.

Here are 25 of the best foods that Costco has to offer for under $15.

Note: Prices are based on what I found at my local Costco in Long Island, New York, and they may differ from location to location.

This six-count bag of Hass avocados is perfect for those who like to cook.

caption You can use these in a number of recipes. source Abigail Abesamis

Make avocado toast and guacamole at home for less with this bag of Hass avocados. Each bag comes with six avocados and costs $5.79, which comes to less than a buck per fruit.

Bring this box of peppermint bark to your next holiday party.

caption Kirkland Signature is Costco’s brand. source Abigail Abesamis

Made with Belgian chocolate and all-natural peppermint, this Kirkland Signature peppermint bark is the perfect treat to bring to a holiday party.

Each 21-ounce container has about 14 servings and costs $9.99.

This 1-pound container of organic baby spinach costs less than $4.

caption It boasts being triple-washed. source Abigail Abesamis

For your salads, omelets, and vegetable sides, pick up this container of triple-washed, USDA-certified organic spinach. Each 1-pound container costs $3.79.

Complete your breakfast spread with buttery croissants.

caption These are especially tasty when warmed up in the microwave. source Abigail Abesamis

Another pick from Costco’s in-house brand, Kirkland Signature, these butter croissants are indulgent and taste even better when toasted.

Each container has 12 croissants and costs $4.99.

Feed a crowd on game day with this giant bag of tortilla chips.

caption Costco also sells large containers of salsa to go with them. source Abigail Abesamis

These restaurant-style organic tortilla chips feature a blend of ground white and yellow corn. Each 40-ounce bag contains about 40 servings and costs $4.99.

You can stock up on your favorite cookies, too.

caption These cookies are known for being thin and crunchy. source Abigail Abesamis

Indulge your Tate’s obsession for a fraction of the cost by buying them in bulk at Costco. Each 21-ounce package contains 21 servings and costs $9.99.

Pick up this two-loaf pack of Dave’s Killer Bread and put one (or both) in the freezer.

caption The bread is great for those looking to add more protein to their diet. source Abigail Abesamis

This protein-packed whole-grain bread is USDA organic, non-GMO and boasts a “killer” taste and seeded texture. A two-pack costs $7.99 at Costco.

For a sweet treat, buy this large box of Häagen-Dazs ice-cream bars.

caption Each pack contains 15 bars. source Abigail Abesamis

These ice-cream bars contain vanilla ice cream that’s dipped in a milk-chocolate coating and covered with almonds. Each box contains 15 bars and costs $10.89.

If you’re entertaining at home, these risotto bites are a breeze to prepare.

caption These can be reheated in the oven. source Abigail Abesamis

These risotto bites made with a three-cheese blend (asiago, pecorino, and mozzarella) can be simply reheated in a 425-degree Fahrenheit oven for 10 minutes.

Each package contains 24 bites and costs $11.99.

This organic berry blend is perfect for making smoothies.

caption Each bag contains a mix of berries including blueberries and blackberries. source Abigail Abesamis

Boost your morning smoothies and oatmeal bowls with this organic berry blend that contains raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries. Each 3-pound bag costs $7.79.

This granola from Bear Naked is organic and gluten-free.

caption You can sprinkle this on top of a smoothie bowl. source Abigail Abesamis

Featuring Turkish hazelnut butter, fair-trade dark chocolate, super seeds, and sea salt, this granola could be the perfect topping for your favorite yogurt.

Each 24-ounce resealable bag contains about 11 servings and costs $9.99.

This large jar of almond butter is practically a steal.

caption This is great for those who love using almond butter in recipes. source Abigail Abesamis

Almond-butter lovers know a jar of the stuff can be expensive, especially compared to peanut butter. The good news is you can buy almond butter in bulk at a fairly affordable price at Costco.

A 27-ounce jar costs $7.79, $0.29 per ounce, which is more wallet-friendly than buying a smaller jar at the grocery store, which can cost around $0.62 per ounce.

This massive tub of coconut oil can be used in a number of dishes.

caption Each tub contains 84 ounces of the stuff. source Abigail Abesamis

Cold-pressed, unrefined, and chemical-free coconut oil can be used to substitute butter and other oils in many recipes. This 84-ounce tub costs $13.99.

For all of your cooking needs, try this Tuscan extra-virgin olive oil.

caption This olive oil is from the Kirkland Signature line. source Abigail Abesamis

This PGI-certified (meaning it comes from a protected origin), extra-virgin olive oil has a full-bodied aroma with fruity overtones.

The 33-ounce bottle costs $13.99.

These resealable cartons of organic chicken stock can be used to make soup, sauces, and more.

caption This large box contains six smaller cartons. source Abigail Abesamis

Made from slow-cooked chicken bones, this organic chicken stock is conveniently packaged in resealable cartons.

Each box contains six 1-quart cartons and costs $10.79.

Great for packed lunches, Mott’s organic applesauce is a portable treat.

caption You can easily toss these in your bag. source Abigail Abesamis

There’s no sugar added to these organic applesauces, which come in grab-and-go containers. Each package contains 36 servings and costs $12.99.

For a satisfying snack, pick up this 3-pound bag of almonds.

caption You can grind the almonds up to create almond flour, too. source Abigail Abesamis

There are about nine cups of nuts in each bag of whole, steam-pasteurized almonds, which costs $11.99.

This superfine almond flour is a staple for gluten-free baking.

caption This is a baking essential for many. source Abigail Abesamis

Another Costco buy with just one humble ingredient, this almond flour is made by blanching almonds to remove the skin. The almonds are then finely ground to make a delicate flour.

Each 3-pound bag costs $12.99.

Take your smoothies, hot cocoa, and brownies to the next level with organic cacao powder.

caption You can use this to add flavor to your protein shakes. source Abigail Abesamis

This plant-based powder made from cacao beans contains more magnesium than a serving of spinach. Each resealable 24-ounce bag costs $9.79.

Enjoy a bowl of oatmeal using Bob’s Red Mill steel-cut oats.

caption These are great for making breakfast bars. source Abigail Abesamis

Made with 100% whole grains, these quick-cook steel-cut oats brought Bob’s Red Mill founder Bob Moore to victory at the Golden Spurtle World Porridge Making Championship in 2016.

Each 7-pound bag contains about 88 servings and costs $8.99.

Pair this 2-pound tub of hummus with crudité to feed a crowd.

caption The hummus is made from roasted pine nuts. source Abigail Abesamis

You can find Sabra’s roasted-pine-nut hummus in the refrigerated section at Costco.

Each 2-pound tub contains about 32 servings and costs $5.99.

Enjoy a taste of Panera at home with these single-serve cups of macaroni and cheese.

caption These are great for days when you want a warm lunch without all of the effort. source Abigail Abesamis

These cups of macaroni and cheese can be frozen and then easily reheated in the microwave or on the stovetop.

Each four-pack of these Panera Bread single-serve cups costs $9.99.

A bunch of organic bananas costs less than $2 at Costco.

caption A few pounds of bananas cost under $5. source Abigail Abesamis

Whether you like eating them as-is or baking them into banana bread, you can pick up a bunch of organic bananas at Costco for just $1.79.

Become the office hero by bringing braided apple strudels to work.

caption Each pastry costs about a buck. source Abigail Abesamis

Enhance the office-coffee experience with apple strudels that can be eaten as is or reheated briefly in a toaster oven or microwave. Each container has eight strudels and costs $7.99.

These bowls of pomegranate arils offer optimum enjoyment with zero effort.

caption Even without the manufacturer’s rebate, these bowls cost under $15. source Abigail Abesamis

Sit back and enjoy some pomegranate arils without the mess of dealing with the whole fruit. Each two-pack of 8-ounce bowls costs $6.99 after a $1 manufacturer’s rebate.

