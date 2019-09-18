15 new foods to add to your grocery cart this month

caption Black Bean and Cheese Taquitos from Trader Joe’s. source Trader Joe’s

While summer is coming to an unfortunate end, big name grocery stores including Target, Sam’s Club, Aldi, Trader Joe’s, and Whole Foods all have new deals and products that might help assuage your post-summer blues.

Shoppers can take advantage of newly stocked shelves and consumer-focused promotions as the big chains transition from summer to fall.

Products include comfort food such as caramel macchiato cupcakes – yes, really – and German Stollen bread to nutritious options such as everything bagel-encrusted cod and veggie pasta.

These are the 15 best foods to get at the grocery store during the month of September.

Specially Selected’s caramel macchiato cupcakes are a perfect fall treat.

caption Specially Selected’s caramel macchiato cupcakes from Aldi. source Aldi

These decadent treats are sure to perk you up after a long autumn day.

Pick up a four-pack of cupcakes from Aldi for $3.89.

Organic bone broth soups by Bonafide Provisions are here to warm you up as the weather gets colder.

caption Organic bone broth soups by Bonafide Provisions from Whole Foods. source Whole Foods

The organic, paleo-friendly bone broths from Bonafide Provisions are now also available in tasty soups.

The chicken vegetable and tomato basil flavors will surely soothe the soul as temperatures start to dip.

Pick them up for $5.99 each at Whole Foods

Good & Gather’s blue corn with flax seed tortilla chips are perfect guacamole delivery devices.

caption Good & Gather’s blue corn with flax seed tortilla chips from Target. source Target

Good & Gather’s blue corn with flax seed tortilla chips are gluten-free, non-GMO, and USDA organic.

Perfect for fall parties – or for eating straight out of the bag – these tasty chips will be available at Target for an undisclosed price starting September 15.

Stollen bites with marzipan filling are the ultimate fall comfort food.

caption Stollen bites with marzipan filling from Aldi. source Aldi

Stollen is a festive German bread made with dried fruits, nuts, and warm spices.

This smaller, bite-sized version of the classic treat is only $3.69 at Aldi.

Coffee almond crunch mini ice cream bars by Haagen-Dazs aren’t just for the summer.

caption Coffee almond crunch mini ice cream bars by Haagen-Dazs at Sam’s Club. source Sam’s Club

Just because it’s getting colder doesn’t mean you have to stop eating ice cream. These new bars from Haagen-Dazs feature coffee ice cream covered in milk chocolate and are topped with roasted almonds and crunchy toffee pieces.

Pick up a box for $9.98 from Sam’s Club.

Black bean & cheese taquitos from Trader Joe’s are ready in minutes, making them perfect for weekday dinners.

caption Black bean & cheese taquitos from Trader Joe’s. source Trader Joe’s

Black bean & cheese taquitos from Trader Joe’s feature seasoned black beans with Monterey Jack cheese and are ready in minutes.

Pick up a 16-ounce packages for $3.99 at TJ’s.

365 Everyday Value’s organic dips are great for football season.

caption 365 Everyday Value organic dips from Whole Foods. source Whole Foods

New 365 Everyday Value dips are perfect for football season. The popular brand’s new flavors include spinach, salsa con queso, and French onion.

Pick them up for $4.99 each at Whole Foods.

Good & Gather’s probiotic chocolate sea salt granola is a delicious way to up your digestive health.

caption Good & Gather’s probiotic chocolate sea salt granola from Target. source Target

Probiotics are foods that contain live bacteria and yeasts that are good for your digestive system (not all bacteria is bad, people!).

And Good & Gather’s probiotic chocolate sea salt granola is a perfect addition to a yogurt or parfait. It will be available at Target for an undisclosed price starting September 15.

Tattooed Chef’s vegetable spiral nests are healthy alternatives to pasta.

caption Tattooed Chef’s vegetable spiral nests from Sam’s Club. source Sam’s Club

Veggie noodles are a nutritious alternative to pasta, and can be just as delicious. Tattoed Chef’s vegetable spiral nests are gluten-free, non GMO, and have zero grams of fat.

Pick up a 42-ounce bag for $10.98 at Sam’s Club.

Oktoberfest sausages by Olympia Provisions are made in the traditional European style.

caption Olympia Provisions’ Oktoberfest sausages from Whole Foods. source Whole Foods

Olympia Provisions is coming to Whole Foods to upgrade your charcuterie board with its Dunkelwurst, Käsekrainer, Oktoberfest Brat, and pork Frankfurter sausages.

Pick them up for $6.99 each at Whole Foods.

Southwest’s chopped salad kits make eating healthy both quick and painless.

caption Southwest Chopped Salad Kit from Target. source Target

This easy salad mix is made with no artificial preservatives or flavors. It includes green cabbage, romaine lettuce, pepitas, green onion, tortilla strips, and cilantro.

Southwest’s salad kits will be available at Target for an undisclosed price starting September 15.

Sea Cuisine’s everything bagel crusted cod is everything you’ve ever wanted.

caption Sea Cuisine’s everything bagel crusted cod from Sam’s Club. source Sam’s Club

Bagel lovers will enjoy everything about Sea Cuisine’s everything bagel crusted cod. The sustainably caught fish is coated in sesame seeds, garlic, onion, caraway, and cheddar cheese.

Pick up a box for $12.98 at Sam’s Club.

Chicken chilaquiles rojo from Trader Joe’s are a quick and easy take on the Mexican staple.

caption Chicken chilaquiles rojo from Trader Joe’s. source Trader Joe’s

Chicken chilaquiles rojo from Trader Joe’s features a tomato-based chili sauce alongside chunks of grilled white meat chicken pieces and pinto beans.

Simply simmer the sauce components in a skillet, add the included corn tortilla chips, then transfer everything to a plate.

Pick up a 16-ounce bag at Trader Joe’s for $4.99.

Simply Nature’s black bean penne is an easy — and colorful — way to boost your protein intake.

caption Simply Nature’s black bean penne from Aldi. source Aldi

If you’re looking for a little extra protein in your next bowl of pasta, this is for you. At 19 grams per serving, black bean penne is good for the gains and gluten-free.

Pick up a box from Aldi for $3.69.

Pimento cheese dip from Trader Joe’s will be a hit at any autumn event.

caption Pimento cheese dip from Trader Joe’s. source Trader Joe’s

This pimento cheese dip is made with thick shreds of extra sharp cheddar, chunks of roasted pimento peppers mixed together with mayo, and finished with salt, pepper, and onion powder.

Pick up a 10-ounce tub for $3.99 at Trader Joe’s.