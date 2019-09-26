The best foundation you can buy

Picking the right foundation for your skin type, tone, and budget can be a real hassle, and there are a lot of factors that go into finding The One.

But after researching and testing a ton of highly-rated foundations, we found our top picks across several categories.

Our best overall foundation is the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation because its lightweight texture feels more like a serum than a thick cream, and the oil-free formula offers buildable coverage.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation because its lightweight texture feels more like a serum than a thick cream, and the oil-free formula offers buildable coverage. It’s pricey at $42, but we’ve also chosen a great drugstore buy from Maybelline that costs less than $12.

Foundation in the right color and formula can help make your skin look like you slept 18 hours and drank 10 gallons of water. But the paradox is finding that perfect foundation.

No one needs foundation, but anyone who’s ever even thought about it knows there’s a bewildering array of formulas, shades, claims, prices, and more.

That’s why we researched a ton of highly-rated foundations, tested them ourselves, and confirmed with shopper reviews to find the best foundations to help narrow down the endless options.

Here are the best foundations you can buy:

Updated on 09/26/2019 by Jada Wong: Updated prices and formatting. Added Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, Maybelline Urban Cover Foundation, Dior BACKSTAGE Face & Body Foundation, and Fenty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation.

The best foundation overall

source Nordstrom

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation is more like a fluid texture that goes on like, well, silk. It dries to a natural, almost satin-y finish, and looks incredibly realistic.

Unlike other foundation formulas that are creamy like moisturizers, Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation is thin and fluid, almost like a serum. It feels weightless, goes on incredibly smooth, and dries down to a satin-y finish that looks and feels like your skin.

That doesn’t mean you’re not getting coverage though – it’s actually really buildable from sheer to medium, and you can easily mix it with moisturizer, sunscreen, or even a facial oil to customize your base.

Because the texture spreads so easily, I only need half a pump for full-face coverage – which is great for my wallet because at $42 for a 1-ounce bottle, Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation is definitely a splurge. Considering you’ll only need a little for coverage, it’ll last a seriously long time.

The formula includes what Armani calls “Micro-fil Technology” which helps blur the appearance of pores and lines for an airbrushed look. It sounds a little high-tech for a foundation, but I think it does help make my face look smoother.

Ever since the foundation launched in 2001, it’s topped all the best-of lists. It was an Allure Best of Beauty winner back in 2008, Meghan Markle is a fan, and thousands of shoppers have written love letters. In fact, it holds a 4.5-star rating with more than 1,600 shopper reviews on Nordstrom, a 4.6-star rating with more than 2,500 reviews on Influenster, and a 4.3-star rating with nearly 3,000 Sephora reviews. All this is to say that it’s an overwhelming crowd favorite.

There are 30 shades, which isn’t an overwhelming amount compared to some of our other top picks which have 40, but it’s not too limited either. The range was extended to 31 in 2018, but it looks like it’s back to 30 as of publication time.

Pros: Thin fluid texture, buildable coverage, oil-free formula, 30 shades

Cons: Expensive, might not be moisturizing for those with dry skin, shade range isn’t as extensive, doesn’t have SPF

The best drugstore foundation

source Target

For less than $12, Maybelline Urban Cover Foundation offers a full-coverage base with SPF 50 and protective antioxidants.

In my quest to debunk all the myths you’ve heard about drugstore makeup, one of my recent go-to foundations is Maybelline Urban Cover Foundation. In fact, it’s sitting right on my desk as I write this review.

The squeeze tube is easier to use (and far safer to commute with) than a glass pump bottle, and the formula features SPF 50, antioxidants to protect against environmental stressors like pollution (hence the name “Urban Cover”), and niacinamide to strengthen your skin. Texture-wise, it feels like a traditional foundation so it’s slightly creamy, and dries down to a natural finish. Even though it offers full coverage, it doesn’t look cakey or make me look like a mannequin.

One of the biggest problems with shopping for drugstore foundation (or foundation, for that matter) is trying to find the right shade for your skin. Maybelline has a helpful foundation finder tool on its site where you’d answer a few questions about coverage and formula, upload a selfie, and get a match. There’s still a bit of trial and error this way, but at least you’ll have a more narrow focus when you’re shopping for your shade.

It holds a 4.3-star rating on Target with more than 300 reviews, and a 4.2 with more than 370 reviews on Influenster. The foundation has only been around for a few months so the low amount of reviews is understandable; shoppers are generally impressed with the quality, coverage, and protection that the drugstore find offers.

Pros: Affordable, lightweight, antioxidants help prevent free radical damage, SPF 50, 16 shades

Cons: Limited shade range, hard to find ideal shade in drugstores

The best luxury foundation

source Sephora

Dior BACKSTAGE Face & Body Foundation is basically luxury in a bottle – but it does come with a price tag to match.

While Dior BACKSTAGE Face & Body Foundation is technically cheaper than Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, it earns our top luxury pick because it was inspired by fashion shows and offers coverage for your face and body. If you have concerns about matching your foundation to your neck and shoulders (especially in the summer), this can be a great solution.

The 1.6-ounce bottle offers more product than most other formulas since you can use it on your body, and the squeeze bottle has a small tip that dispenses just a little bit of product so you won’t go overboard.

Since this foundation can be used all over your body, it’s formulated to be waterproof and sweat-resistant. The foundation comes in 40 shades with medium to buildable coverage and a natural matte finish – so basically, it’ll look like skin.

It holds a 4.3-star rating on Sephora with more than 1,700 reviews and 86% of them saying they’d recommend it to a friend. It also has an impressive 4.4-star rating with more than 1,500 Influenster reviews, and many say that the price is justified by the amount of product you get as well as the natural finish and airbrushed effect.

Pros: Buildable coverage, can be used on face and body, natural matte finish, waterproof and sweat-resistant, squeeze bottle prevents excess product

Cons: Expensive

The best longwear foundation

source Sephora

For a matte, but not stone-like complexion, try Fenty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation.

Anyone who’s ever tried a matte foundation knows the struggle of finding a formula that looks natural and not one-dimensional. Somehow Fenty has gotten it right with its Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation.

Like its name, the formula dries down to a soft matte finish, so it looks realistic and not mask-like. It’s also made with adaptive technology that is resistant to heat and humidity so it won’t fade or slide off for hours.

The coverage is medium to full so you can build it up, or sheer it out with a moisturizer if you want. The pump dispenser makes it easy to get just the right amount of product needed. With an impressive range of 50 shade across warm, cool, and neutral undertones, you’d be hard pressed to not find a match.

But even more impressive are the ratings – it has a 4.1-star rating with nearly 15,000 Sephora reviews, and a 4.4-star rating with nearly 17,000 Influenster reviews. Many of the reviews suggest moisturizing, or at least priming, before using the foundation to further prevent a mask-like finish.

Pros: Matte finish, 50 shades, formulated without oil, parabens, phthalates, adaptive technology is resistant to heat and humidity

Cons: Might be too matte for some, skin needs to be prepped beforehand

The best mineral foundation

source Mineral Fusion

If you’re avoiding silicones, Mineral Fusion Pressed Powder Foundation offers sheer coverage in the form of pressed powder.

Filled with aloe vera, cucumber, licorice root, white tea, pomegranate, and vitamins E and C, Mineral Fusion Pressed Powder Foundation is 100% vegan, hypoallergenic, and suitable for many skin types. It’s also made without any potential skin irritants or silicone.

I first turned to mineral foundation years ago, as it became increasingly difficult to find any without silicone – a common ingredient in foundation and moisturizers. Silicone is fine for most skin but causes mine to break out like I’m back in my teen years.

The Mineral Fusion Pressed Powder Foundation goes on quite sheer, so my skin doesn’t look chalky, cake-y, or clown-like. And while the coverage is buildable, it still looks very natural, which can be hard to find in pressed powder foundations. I’ve had no problems with oxidation or creased foundation, both of which were daily annoyances with the bareMinerals powders I used to use.

Best of all, my maturing-and-yet-still-very-oily complexion has settled down since making the switch. I’ve had far fewer breakouts, my skin looks super-healthy, and though I do still have to blot a few times per day, the Mineral Fusion foundation sticks around until I wash it off at night.

You’ll find Mineral Fusion Pressed Powder Foundation at Whole Foods, but it costs a lot less on Amazon, where it has more than 500 reviews and an average of 4.5 stars. Shoppers love the sheer-yet-buildable finish and the natural ingredients.

There are only 15 shades to choose from, which is a lot less than others on this list, but because it’s sheer, one shade might work for several skin tones. The powder is good for many skin types, but it’s especially great for combination, oily, or sensitive skin. The finish is natural and just slightly matte, but never mask-like. – Michelle Ullman

Pros: Formulated with fruit and botanical ingredients, suitable for sensitive skin, buildable coverage

Cons: Coverage might be too sheer, only 15 shades

What else we considered

source Getty Images/Mireya Acierto