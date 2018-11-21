The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

You can brew coffee in a number of ways, but many caffeine addicts swear by the French Press method.

Of all the French Presses we researched and tested, the Bodum Chambord is the best one you can buy with its glass and metal design that’s as durable as it is beautiful.

Coffee brewing methods are many and varied – You have pourover, cold brew, classic espresso, and more. One of the most popular methods is the French Press, which lets your coffee grounds swirl around in boiling water to brew before you push the plunger down and pour the coffee right into your mug. There are dozens of great French Press coffee makers out there, but they’re not all created equal.

We’ve researched the best ones and tested a few ourselves to find out which French Presses are the best you can buy. Before we get into our picks, let’s get into important terms, things to look for in a French Press, and how these special coffee makers work.

What to look for in a French Press

Here are the best French Presses you can buy:

The best French press overall

source Bodum/Instagram

Why you’ll love it: There are many French Presses as simple, but few as elegant as the Bodum Chambord and its “form-follows-function” ethos.

Bodrum’s Chambord will, at least in my eyes, forever be the prototype to which all other French Presses are compared, and, unless you’re fussy about grit in the bottom of your mug or particularly accident-prone, it’s almost certainly the French Press for you.

When I was growing up, my parents drank coffee from nothing else, and, apart from someone clumsily dropping one, I can’t ever remember a single thing going wrong, some 20 years, day in, day out.

Okay, so there’s not a lot to a French Press: stainless steel for the frame and plunger, a little polypropylene for the handle, and heat-resistant borosilicate for the carafe. If you want to jazz up your pot a little, consider the cork-topped plunger. Bodum, though a Danish company, makes its French Presses in Portugal, which is, after all, the cork capital of the world.

Reviews of the Bodum Chambord on Amazon are largely positive (about 3,000, rounding out to 4.2/5 stars), but a good number of them complain about the same thing: The stainless steel frame that holds the carafe in place is wont to warp over time, especially if you’re not careful when you remove the carafe. That would be more or less fine if the plastic handle weren’t supported by it on one side with no fastener.

As a result, the handle tends to slip out of the frame once it’s been bent, and that’s how catastrophe takes place. I’ve noticed this myself and had one or two close calls over the years, but I was able to bend it back into place which, touch wood, has held. Still, it’s certainly an inconvenience. What’s more inconvenient is a limited one year warranty that doesn’t cover the glass.

But, while this press may be sort of fragile, and the warranty may not be terribly encouraging, it’s fairly inexpensive and does its job well. Just treat it carefully, and be sure to let it cool down before cleaning. Although it is heat-resistant, borosilicate becomes much less stable when heated up. Otherwise, consider investing a little more in a stainless steel model. Glass is still glass, for now. – Owen Burke

Pros: Affordable, easy to use, attractive design

Cons: Plastic handle, delicate frame-to-handle attachment, strainer allows some grounds to get through

The best high-end French press

source Frieling

Why you’ll love it: The Frieling Double Wall Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker is the ultimate high-end French Press with its gorgeous design, superb build, and long warranty.

If you want a top-of-the-line, stainless steel French Press, the Frieling Double Wall Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker is the best one you can buy. It’s made of remarkably high quality 18/10 stainless steel, and it has a double-wall design to keep the heat inside and away from your hands.

The dual-layer steel wall also keeps your coffee piping hot, and Frieling claims it’s four times better at keeping your coffee warm than glass French Presses. The Frieling French Press we recommend has a 36-ounce capacity, but the company also makes French Presses in sizes ranging from eight ounces to 44 ounces.

Inside, there’s a 2-stage filter system with both a big metal filter and a fine mesh one, and a metal wire inside the coil presses the plunger tight against the stainless steel wall. Together, these features ensure that you don’t get many coffee grounds in your cup. Frieling’s French Press is also dishwasher safe, so it’s very easy to clean when you’re done.

The company offers a five-year warranty in case of any defects, and buyers on Amazon are very happy with how durable it is. While glass French Presses tend to break in accidents, stainless steel ones like this do not. The handle is also long and comfortable to hold.

A number of sites call the Frieling the best high-end French Press you can buy, including Consumer Reports, FreshPresso, Brown’s Coffee, the Little Coffee Place, and Coffee Maker Clips.

Pros: Quality stainless steel design, double wall insulates coffee, durable, large handle

Cons: Expensive

The best affordable French press

source Bodum

Why you’ll love it: The iconic Bodum Brazil 8-Cup French Press Coffee Maker makes great coffee for less than $20, and it’s a fun, funky French Press.

The Bodum Brazil 8-Cup French Press Coffee Maker was designed in the early 80’s, and it was the company’s first coffeemaker. All these years later, it’s still one of the most iconic French Presses you can buy.

Like most of the other French Presses in our guide, the Bodum Brazil has a 34-ounce capacity and is made from durable, heat-resistant borosilicate glass. It has a BPA-free Plastic handle and base that’s dishwasher safe and great at dissipating heat, so you can handle it easily.

The plunger ends in a 3-part stainless steel mesh filter that keeps most coffee grounds out of your cup of Joe, but doesn’t mess with the coffee’s flavors. Bodum’s Brazil isn’t as fancy looking as the Frieling or SterlingPro models, but it is extremely affordable and very reliable.

Buyers on Amazon rate it highly and love how sturdy the plastic base, handle, and lid feel. You can also get the Brazil in different colors to add some fun to your kitchen. The low price tag and delicious coffee it produces make the Brazil a top pick for many people on a budget.

Consumer Reports, Brown’s Coffee, and Coffee Maker Picks all recommend the Bodum Brazil as a great French Press for less than $20. If you want something more durable and fancy with a metal case and plunger lid, you can check out the Bodum Chambord, which costs $28 on Amazon, and is also highly recommended.

Pros: It’s affordable, sturdy design, strong borosilicate glass, nice big handle, fun colors

Cons: Glass can break under duress

The best affordable stainless steel French press

source SterlingPro

Why you’ll love it: The SterlingPro Double Wall Stainless Steel French Press is a super affordable, high-class, steel French Press that makes stellar coffee.

If you love stainless steel, but you don’t want to pay $100 for a high-end French Press like the Frieling, the SterlingPro Double Wall Stainless Steel French Press is a great deal at less than $40.

This French Press comes in two capacities, one liter or 1.5 liters, and it’s made out of 18/10 stainless steel. The double-wall design keeps your coffee warm and protects your hands from burning when you touch the sides or handle. Just like on the glass SterlingPro French Press, this stainless steel one has a plunger with two screens to filter out most coffee particles. You also get two free replacement screens.

It more or less offers everything the $99 Frieling French Press does for less than half the price. The only real difference is that the SterlingPro doesn’t have that nice five-year warranty.

User reviews on Amazon are largely positive, and buyers love the slick steel design. Coffee bloggers recommend the SterlingPro French Press, too, including Roasty Coffee, the Little Coffee Place, Brown’s Coffee, and Coffee Maker Picks.

Pros: Affordable for stainless steel, durable design, double wall insulates heat, sturdy handle for good grip

Cons: Not as high-end as the Frieling French Press

The best travel-friendly French press

source Bodum

Why you’ll love it: The Bodum Stainless-Steel Travel French Press Mug makes delicious coffee on the go and keeps your cup of Joe hot for hours.

If you always run out of time in the morning, you can make your coffee on the go with the Bodum Stainless-Steel Travel French Press Mug. Just spoon some coarsely ground coffee in the bottom, pour hot water on top, pop the lid on, and rush out the door. Plunge it down a few minutes later when you’re in your car, on the subway, or at work, and voila! Fresh French Press coffee is yours.

Bodum makes a few different travel mugs, but you should buy the French Press style stainless steel one. It is vacuum-sealed and has a double-walled design to keep your coffee hot for hours. The stainless steel one won’t crack or break like the plastic one, and it’ll keep your coffee hotter longer.

Bodum’s Travel Press also has a fun colorful silicone grip around the middle that makes this travel mug easy to hold and prevents burned fingers. You can use it for cold drinks or tea as well, so it’s a very versatile mug.

User reviews for the stainless steel Bodum Travel Press Mug are mostly positive. Those who bought the plastic version tend to complain about durability issues. Many coffee blogs – including Coffee Maker Picks, Coffee Gear At Home, and FreshPresso – also recommend the stainless steel Bodum mug as a great French Press mug for people on the go.

Pros: Portable design for coffee/tea on the go, stainless steel mug is durable, retains heat well, rubbery grip protects hands

Cons: Pricey for a travel mug

The best alternative French Press

source Williams-Sonoma

Why you’ll love it: The AeroPress is small, simple, portable, and easy to use. Oh, and it makes a highly competitive, frothy cup of coffee somewhere between a French Press and an espresso.

One of my favorite discoveries in the coffee world this year has been the AeroPress. I’m predominantly an espresso drinker, and I have my various portable devices for that, but if there’s anything that will suffice in its place it’s a French Press.

The AeroPress is a very simple but effective method for getting a quick foamy cup of rich coffee on the go, and there is a formidable subculture of java heads that have ditched everything else altogether in light of it. It’s also quick, especially because it requires espresso grounds, so there’s not so much steeping time as there is with a French Press.

No, the AeroPress, as you may have already gathered, is not the prettiest thing around. Far from it, in fact, it looks more like some sort of medical receptacle than something you’d want anywhere near your kitchen. But then that’s the beauty of its size: It doesn’t have to live on your counter.

The whole process is only marginally more involved than loading a French Press. You pack a compartment with a shot of roughly espresso-ground beans, slap a paper filter on it, pour some water over it, and plunge it through into your cup. Because the grounds are finer, there’s a good chance you’ll have a cup ready quicker than you would if you were using a French Press.

For less than $30, it also comes with all the utensils you’ll need, start to finish, including 350 paper filters, which can be reused. And if you don’t believe me, just have a look at the astoundingly positive set of reviews on Amazon.

On the professional side, WIRED was enamored in 2013, and, more recently, so were the coffee wizards over at Driftaway. – Owen Burke

Pros: Portable, affordable, and makes a superbly heady cup of Joe

Cons: Plastic, not the prettiest little contraption around

How to make coffee with a French Press

source Flickr

Making coffee in a French Press is relatively simple. Here’s a step-by-step guide based on tips from Serious Eats:

Coffee grind and amount: For a French Press, you should choose a coarse grind to get the most flavor out of your beans. You can adjust the grind to suit your tastes, and a finer grind will result in a stronger brew. There’s no exact measurement of how much coffee-to-water you should put in the French Press, but Serious Eats recommends “60-70 grams of coffee per liter of water.”

For a French Press, you should choose a coarse grind to get the most flavor out of your beans. You can adjust the grind to suit your tastes, and a finer grind will result in a stronger brew. There’s no exact measurement of how much coffee-to-water you should put in the French Press, but Serious Eats recommends “60-70 grams of coffee per liter of water.” Water temperature: The water should be boiling at around 195 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit or so. You can let it cool down 10 degrees if your coffee is a dark roast or decaf.

The water should be boiling at around 195 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit or so. You can let it cool down 10 degrees if your coffee is a dark roast or decaf. Brewing time: You should let the coffee brew in your French Press for six to eight minutes, but first, you need to stir the grounds to ensure that the coffee grounds are properly wetted and brewing. Wait a few minutes with the press uncovered to let the coffee bloom. If the coffee has sunk to the bottom of the French Press, you can pop the lid on and wait for the brewing time to end. All of this is variable based on your tastes, of course.

You should let the coffee brew in your French Press for six to eight minutes, but first, you need to stir the grounds to ensure that the coffee grounds are properly wetted and brewing. Wait a few minutes with the press uncovered to let the coffee bloom. If the coffee has sunk to the bottom of the French Press, you can pop the lid on and wait for the brewing time to end. All of this is variable based on your tastes, of course. How to Plunge: When it’s done brewing, hold the handle to keep it steady while you slowly press the plunger down. Slow and steady does the trick and keeps the most grounds out of your cup of Joe.

