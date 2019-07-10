10 of the best frozen foods you can buy at Costco

caption The Costco frozen section has everything from fruits and vegetables to prepared foods that need simple reheating. source REUTERS/Mike Blake

Costco has a wide range of foods in its massive frozen section.

You can find everything from fruits and vegetables to prepared foods that need simple reheating.

Larger quantities often mean cheaper unit prices compared to traditional retailers.

Costco has aisles packed full of fan-favorites, but one particular type of food that customers seem to love are its frozen food items. So with all of those options, it can be hard to know which ones to pick.

Here are 10 of the best frozen bulk items Costco has to offer.

Pierre Signatures Angus cheeseburgers are made with USDA choice beef.

caption Pierre Signatures Angus cheeseburgers. source Abigail Abesamis/INSIDER

These frozen burgers come fully-cooked and are reheated in just minutes. Though, for best results, you should thaw the sandwich in the refrigerator overnight before microwaving.

Each box comes with eight individually-wrapped sandwiches and costs $14.99 at my local Costco in Long Island.

Tropicland organic riced cauliflower can be microwaved in the bag it comes in.

caption A bowl of riced cauliflower, product not depicted. source Nataliya Arzamasova/Shutterstock

This organic, low-carb rice substitute comes in a massive bag at Costco and is perfect for meal prepping or the beginnings of a potluck dish.

Each 5-pound bag contains 20 servings and costs $7.59 at my local store.

Kirkland Signature three berry blend comes in a resealable bag.

caption Kirkland Signature three berry blend. source Costco

Featuring raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries, this flash-frozen fruit blend is the ideal base for a fiber and Vitamin C-packed smoothie – 12% and 16% daily value respectively.

Each 4-pound bag contains about 14 servings and costs $8.99.

Ling Ling potstickers feature a chicken and vegetable filling.

caption Ling Ling potstickers. source Costco

The filling, made with chicken, cabbage, green onion, ginger, and garlic, is complemented by a savory sauce that comes in the package.

Each 4.2-pound bag contains about 12 servings, five potstickers per serving, and costs $11.99.

Chloe’s organic fruit pops are made with just three ingredients: fruit, water, and organic cane sugar.

caption Chloe’s organic fruit pops. source Savanna Swain-Wilson/INSIDER

Great for cooling down on a hot summer day, you’ll want to pack a few of these dairy-free, gluten-free treats in the cooler before heading to the beach.

Each box contains 20 pops and costs $9.89 at my local Costco.

Costco also sells a Nestlé Drumstick variety pack with three flavors.

caption Nestlé Drumstick variety pack. source Abigail Abesamis/INSIDER

These icecream drumsticks are sold for a fraction of what consumers will find at other retailers – especially if there’s an Instant Savings offer – and will save you the trouble of flagging down the ice cream man every time he rolls by.

Each box contains 20 cones and costs $8.99 at my local store.

Bagel Bites can be prepared in the oven, toaster oven, or microwave.

caption Bagel Bites. source Abigail Abesamis/INSIDER

This nostalgic snack is prepared most quickly in the microwave, but for a crispy texture, oven cooking is best.

Each box contains 18 servings – four pizza bagels per serving – and costs $8.99.

Cuisine Adventures spanakopita is delicious and simple to prepare.

caption Cuisine Adventures spanakopita. source Abigail Abesamis/INSIDER

Divided into bite-sized portions, these spinach and feta-filled phyllo packets are baked as one piece in the oven then divided along the perforations.

Each box contains 48 pieces and costs $14.79 at my local Costco.

These MorningStar Farms chipotle black bean veggie burgers are plant-based.

caption MorningStar Farms chipotle black bean veggie burgers. source Abigail Abesamis/INSIDER

For a vegetarian patty option, these burgers have a smoky flavor from chipotle chiles and also contain black beans, whole corn kernels, and red and green peppers.

Each box contains 12 veggie burgers and normally costs $14.59 but is currently on sale with an Instant Savings of $5 for $9.59 at my local Costco.

Dino buddies chicken nuggets come in fun shapes and taste great.

caption Dino buddies chicken nuggets. source Abigail Abesamis/INSIDER

These chicken nuggets are great for busy parents who want a quick meal to prepare for the kids. They’re fully cooked, made with all white meat, and come in a resealable bag for convenience.

Each 5-pound bag contains about 27 servings – five nuggets per serving – and costs $12.59 at my local store.