25 funny but useful Father’s Day gifts that’ll give your dad a good laugh

caption A meat bouquet. source Food52

If the dad you’re shopping for is best known for his humor, below are 25 funny gifts he’ll enjoy – and actually use.

Dads are – for better or worse – known for their humor.

Whether he really is the funniest guy you know or his dad jokes are simply hall of fame worthy, he might appreciate a good joke (and some lighthearted sentimentality) more than anything else on Father’s Day.

Below are 26 funny Father’s Day gifts dad will love this year:

A Beeropoly board game

source Uncommon Goods

For a fun night in with his family and kids or for the next get-together with friends, this is something he’ll get a kick out of (and probably won’t already have).

A meat bouquet

source Food52

If a bouquet of delicious meat is more his speed than flowers, he’s going to really love this one filled with salami.

Scotch-infused toothpicks

source Uncommon Goods

For the man who has everything, scotch-infused toothpicks take his love of the stuff to the next level.

“Game of Thrones”-inspired glasses

source Amazon

Whether he reminds you of Jon Snow or he’s just demonstrated a great love for all things Game of Thrones, your dad will get a kick out of having this around. To make it more personalized, pick up a nice whiskey for him to pair with it.

A custom portrait of your dad or family dog in the Renaissance style

source Etsy

Send dad’s photo off to the professionals at Etsy for his very own custom royal portrait. Or, if you think he’d rather have this with the family pet as the subject, by all means get one of Fido in a Victorian-era dress.

A breakfast sandwich maker that means business

source Amazon

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $39.99 If he loves breakfast sandwiches, he’s probably going to be pretty enthusiastic when he opens this. It might seem gimmicky, but it has over 2,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6 rating. It’ll get some laughs as well as come in handy for dad-sized breakfasts in the future.

Slang flashcards to keep up with the teens

source Uncommon Goods

Sometimes the jargon of “the youths” can sound like a foreign language. If dad might appreciate getting in on all the lingo, these helpful slang cards aspire to camouflage each and every parent as just another teen.

An eye glasses holder

source Uncommon Goods

Especially if dad is somehow always losing his glasses, a fun holder is a nice way to liven up his desk area.

Porcelain dinner plates that celebrate the fact that beards feed themselves, like Venus Flytraps

source Uncommon Goods

Food In My Beard Face Plates. Set of Two, $25 In a stroke of pure genius, “Food In My Beard Face Plates” were born. Have a dad who’s got a Civil War, Lumberjack, or 19th-century Russian author beard that’s known to take a few accidental morsels home with him? Say no more.

A box of fun and functional socks

source Happy Socks

Socks are every outfit’s opportunity for some flair. If dad might appreciate a few unforgettable pairs from a new brand, check out Happy Socks’ Father’s Day Gift Box full of fun but still functional pairs. As with any holiday set, it’s a perk that it also already looks gift-ready.

A book of jokes that might make him feel better about his own “dad jokes” or just give him more ideas

source Amazon

For more callous dad humor, you might look at the unapologetic “Sh*t My Dad Says“.

Ceramic takeout-inspired dish

source CB2

Perfect for all the times he feels like dressing up takeout as a bonafide meal.

A box of fandom

source Fanchest

What better way to celebrate the Old Man’s love for the game than to give him an actual box of memorabilia? It’s Fanchest; It’s the way to your dad’s heart. Find his team here.

White Walker scotch

source Drizly

An ode to eight beautiful, bittersweet seasons of Game of Thrones fandom.

A cookbook that is one long “ode to the Southern breakfast”

source Amazon

This is basically the how-to book for every mouth-watering Southern breakfast dad might ever want, and he’ll probably have a lot of fun making his way through each one.

A customized saint candle

source Etsy

Yes, finally a way to express to dad just how miraculous you find him to be. Whether he’s fixing your garbage disposal because it’s making a weird sound or he always knows the right things to say, a saint candle with his face on it is one reminder that he’s pretty great in your eyes.

A customized bobblehead

source Etsy

Custom Bobblehead, $79.50 What’s a better homage to your dad than a bobblehead made exactly to his likeness? Send in a photo and the figurine will be made to order in an LA studio.

“Game of Thrones” Monopoly

source Amazon

Use this to give a nod to his “Game of Thrones” obsession and institute a family game night.

A card that shows you appreciate his dad humor

source Etsy

If your dad is the funniest guy you know, he probably knows it. Even if he isn’t, he probably thinks it.

A matching T-shirt set for dad and baby

source Etsy

Especially for new Papa Bears, this is just as fun as it is adorable.

A hilarious card game

source Amazon

If dad loves to laugh, he should probably own a personal Cards Against Humanity set. Bring it over with some of his favorite snacks for a memorable Father’s Day he’ll enjoy every minute of.

A punny BBQ apron for the grillmaster

source Etsy

For an avid The Godfather fan or just a humble grill-master with dreams of making the perfect steak, dad will have fun wearing this around knowing you got it for him.

“Star Wars” novelty posters

source Etsy

If Dad loves Star Wars and might appreciate a faintly artistic approach to some new decorations for his man cave, he’ll probably love these.

The Swanson Pyramid of Greatness

source Amazon

For those that already live by Swanson rules or would put “masonry” and “cabins” as fundamental building blocks in their life.

A brownie pan made of only edges

source Amazon

So Dad never has to accept the limitations of a regular brownie pan again. From now on, the man will only have his edge pieces.