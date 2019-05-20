The best memes of the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale were of a touching Brienne moment that viewers loved reimagining

caption People had a great time making memes during the “Game of Thrones” series finale. source HBO

The final episode of “Game of Thrones” aired on Sunday.

Fans made a lot of jokes about the finale and many of them were about the scene in which Ser Brienne of Tarth writes about Jaime Lannister’s legacy.

A lot of fans pointed out that it looked like she was writing in her diary and fans of shows like “Jersey Shore” and movies like “Harry Potter” got in on the memes, too.

Spoilers ahead for the series finale of “Game of Thrones.”

The highly anticipated series finale of “Game of Thrones” aired on Sunday night and the ending was just as divisive as the rest of season eight has been. Although many fans felt the finale didn’t exactly live up to their expectations, there were still so many moments worth talking about.

One of those moments was when Ser Brienne of Tarth, who was now Lord Commander of Kingsguard to Bran the Broken, sat in front of the Book of Brothers (the book that highlights the achievements of knights in Westeros) to complete Jaime Lannister’s life story, which is titled “Kingslayer.”

It was an especially powerful scene since the last time Jaime and Brienne were together, she lost her virginity to him and he left her to be with his sister, Cersei Lannister. Plus, this moment was seemingly a callback to a season-four scene in which Jaime and Brienne stood near the book and Jaime told her, “It’s the duty of the Lord Commander to fill those pages. There’s still room left on mine.”

Although viewers were able to read the kind words Brienne wrote about Jaime, fans couldn’t help but imagine the things she could’ve written or done instead.

Here’s a look at some of the best Brienne jokes and memes from the final episode of “Game of Thrones.” Of course, there are some major spoilers ahead.

A lot of people imagined what Brienne should have actually been writing in the book and it was straight out of ‘Mean Girls’

Brienne: " He totally just left me there!"

Gretchen: " You let it out, honey. Put in the Burn Book" #GameOfThrones #meangirls #BrienneofTarth pic.twitter.com/41LE9nrpSQ — Reem Rabi (@ReemRabi) May 20, 2019

Or maybe she took some ideas from ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’

Some wondered what it’d be like if she was writing a nod to ‘Harry Potter’

Even ‘Jersey Shore’ fans got in on the action

Some fans couldn’t help but compare her to Carrie Bradshaw from ‘Sex and the City’

"and i couldn't help but wonder, maybe this game of thrones was no game after all" pic.twitter.com/vXWcWYrBKS — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 20, 2019

Brienne: As I remembered all Jaime had accomplished, I couldn’t help but wonder… how could he still leave me for his sister? pic.twitter.com/TQTdCS9oEA — Marissa of House Blanchard ????❄️ (@MarissaBlanch) May 20, 2019

And as I sat there updating my ex's biography, I couldn't help but wonder… Is this really the ending written for me? #GameofThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #Brienne pic.twitter.com/UoKMlVNkPX — Maxine ???? (@Maxim1llion) May 20, 2019

'i couldn't help but wonder… by writing him even further into the historical record, was i accidentally writing *myself* OUT?' pic.twitter.com/foZqllfSEt — Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) May 20, 2019

Some viewers imagined what it’d be like if she had done some doodling in the book

brienne tries to draw a chameleon from memory pic.twitter.com/4eb0wfxCmm — ellie sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) May 20, 2019

Viewers also wondered what would happen if Brienne was thinking some deeper thoughts that weren’t quite related to Jaime

“And so it turns out, the real game of thrones was the friends we made along the way” #GOTSeasonFinale pic.twitter.com/Yv3etEg4nH — #justiceforemilia (@thenotoriousVKC) May 20, 2019

Some fans imagined if Brienne wanted everyone to know that she had sex with Jaime before his death

Some people imagined that Brienne was actually furious with Jaime and was getting a bit of revenge

Brienne is all of us single ladies who are making it fine in our career but got screwed in our relationship. #wegotthepen #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/1FTymshQrS — Nadia Yazid (@nadiamy) May 20, 2019

“And also Ser Jaime died while telling Cersei that he was in love with Brienne who was super hot the end” pic.twitter.com/9yr5i3lvHK — Dylan Goforth (@DGoforth918) May 20, 2019

All in all, a lot of viewers were pretty surprised about Brienne’s sudden passion for writing

can’t believe brienne of tarth became…..a blogger — Aaron Edwards (@aaronmedwards) May 20, 2019

