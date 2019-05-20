The best memes and jokes from the final episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ were all about that shocking death and who now rules in Westeros

caption The final episode of “Game of Thrones” had fans firing up the meme machine. source Macall B. Polay/HBO

The final episode of “Game of Thrones” aired this Sunday.

Fans made jokes about the new rulers and the episode’s shocking death.

They also couldn’t believe the series had come to an end.

Spoilers ahead for the series finale of “Game of Thrones.”

It’s the end of an era: “Game of Thrones” is officially over. After a poorly rated final season, the series finale of the show aired on Sunday night, and fans certainly had thoughts.

The very last episode of the series tied up some loose ends while still leaving many questions open to interpretation gave us one major character death, and even led to a new ruler. But, most importantly, it gave us all some really funny memes and jokes to look at online so we couldn’t feel too sad about the show being over.

Take a look, and, of course, know that there are major spoilers ahead:

We first had to watch Tyrion’s most emotional journey yet, which was not easy

Did you guys remember the acting of Tyrion Lannister (Peter) here. His acting, his emotions was so powerful. He was crying because he knows he tried his best just to protect his family but he failed.

"What is power if you can't protect the people you love"#GOTS8E6#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/RvidMMYZsm — Miguel V. Mori Jr (@are_u_alone) May 20, 2019

The saddest part of the Daenerys and Jon Snow scene was Drogon’s reaction

Drogon when he saw dead Dany #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/H4h6kY6y6p — Travon Free (@Travon) May 20, 2019

Jon killing Dany was emotional, but others found some humor

Everyone was confused as to why Drogon didn’t kill Jon:

Although here’s some insight:

Drogon in the post game interview on why he burnt the iron throne: #GameOfThrones #DemThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/SQBh5kYL3S — Owen J (@Owenjayyy) May 20, 2019

Sam tried to be fair, but no one wanted to hear it

He also apparently invented plastic water bottles

So Sam had a plastic water bottle in the final scene where the heads of houses debated and made Bran king. pic.twitter.com/ALHSKb0bne — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 20, 2019

Sansa, queen of the perfect one-liners, shot her uncle down and everyone loved it:

Tyrion: we should choose a King

Edmure Tully: *ehem*#sansa: pic.twitter.com/02DxjpCjT0 — Queen Sansa (@NoWonder_Woman) May 20, 2019

She also had no problem discussing Bran’s perceived flaws right in front of him:

#gameofthronesfinale

Bran:why do you think I came all this way ? Sansa: pic.twitter.com/knNbAc8IO0 — okai ???????????????? (@_okaiyartey) May 20, 2019

Viewers couldn’t help but notice that Robin Arryn looked pretty different

the main theme of Game of Thrones finally became clear in the finale: the importance of breastfeeding to grow up big and strong pic.twitter.com/axazLAnW58 — Andrew Bridgman (@bridgmandrew) May 20, 2019

But the biggest moment of the night was when Bran decided he did want to be king after all, despite never showing any interest in it before

#GameOfThonesFinale Bran: I don't want to be king, I'm the three eyed raven.

Tyrion: Bran should he king.

Also Bran: Why do you think I came here?

Me: pic.twitter.com/m0TO0RKP4b — Emily G. (@itzEmilyG) May 20, 2019

Bran watching everyone kill one another and say nothing ???? so he could be king ???? #GameOfThonesFinale #gotS08E06 #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/HhsQaFvNV6 — Maita (@piyapiyanka) May 20, 2019

bran: i’m the three eyed raven now, i can’t be anything else, i can’t be lord of winterfell, i don’t want anything anymore. tyrion: do you want to be king? bran: #GameOfThrones #BranStark pic.twitter.com/LXz80hnu9u — ???? ⚘ ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????? (@xwesterhoes) May 20, 2019

Some users suspected that he knew this was happening for him all along

So for like 6 seasons, Bran been in his room singing “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” to himself. #GameOfThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/Yfgyl2ZjBq — Theon Pleighboi (@kidnoble) May 20, 2019

Bran chilling for years knowing it all ended with him on the Iron Throne pic.twitter.com/Rp1KQeEcyU — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) May 20, 2019

So Bran gets to be king, despite the fact that he just put his name on the group project and didn’t do any work. #DemThrones — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 20, 2019

What if Bran was actually the most evil person on the show? He uses the threat of the Night King to knock off a couple of Dany’s dragons, then randomly spills Jon’s lineage just in time to prevent a happy ending and precipitate Dany going nuts and Jon killing her. Boom, king! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 20, 2019

And about Tyrion’s name for him

tyrion: “everyone is just gonna call you ‘the broken’ now, like forever”

bran (thousand yard stare): ok — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) May 20, 2019

They really called that man Bran the Broken I- pic.twitter.com/9yH7dIVAzr — Ramadan 'Reek (@TuhRxxk) May 20, 2019

Can't believe they really out here calling Bran "Bran the Broken".

Bran the Wise?

Bran the Time Traveler?

Bran the Raven Man?

Bran the Intense Eye Contact Mans?

Bran the Mediocre Side Kick Who Went On A 6 Season Expedition And Is Now King?#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/jOTpjeZG3Q — Aarushi (@AariIsHungry) May 20, 2019

But really, did he forget who helped him get there?

Behind every king is a woman who dragged him around on a sled for three years never to be heard from again #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/lNbUwmV48g — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) May 20, 2019

Also, Brienne wrote about Jaime and everyone imagined what she probably should have written

'i couldn't help but wonder… by writing him even further into the historical record, was i accidentally writing *myself* OUT?' pic.twitter.com/foZqllfSEt — Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) May 20, 2019

Arya went on quite an unexpected journey

At least there was justice for Sansa

#GameOfThrones if you then you don’t

don’t love deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/SX72qFPu9F — leonardi ♡ (@travicaslaugh) May 20, 2019

Viewers were left with a lot of legitimate questions

So where did Arya ride the horse? Why did longclaw blink? Who is the Azor Ahai? Why was Jon brought back to life?? who was the green eyes from Melisandres prediction? Why is there so many blanks for a shite happy ending? — H1 Giantsbane (@H1Babyy) May 20, 2019

Things I will die wondering about:

– The Three Eyed Raven

– Azor Ahai

– The Faceless Men

– The Lord of Light

– Children of the Forest

– The Drowned God

Did I forget anything? #MythologyMatters#GameOfThonesFinale #GameofThrones — Becca ???? #MTGweekly (@thebeccascott) May 20, 2019

Why can the north declare independent and not the other 6? What if they did? More war? Why is there a Night’s Watch? Where the heck is Arya going? How’d she convince anyone else to go with her? Columbus was trying to reach Asia and thought it closer. Had a reason and a theory. — Clifford Asness (@CliffordAsness) May 20, 2019

Especially this one about Drogon:

how did the dragon know what the iron throne meant — Elena Nicolaou (@elenawonders) May 20, 2019

Still, fans had to admit there were some good moments. Like Ser Davos’ character development

ser davos changing from an illiterate man to someone who corrects grammar is the only valid character development in #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/BppheieoA4 — Rohit (MSD/SK) ???????? (@Rohit_SK_MSD) May 20, 2019

And Jon and Ghost’s perfect reunion:

best part of the finale tbh #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/iqsGXGApDv — Arman Singh Walia (@ArmanWalia) May 20, 2019

This is basically true:

What we learned from #GameofThrones : the creatures are the only loyal beings and only ones that matter #GameOfThonesFinale pic.twitter.com/61LkUUujMD — ???? is happy when BK is happy ???? (@JUNIORLAILAIzx) May 20, 2019

Of course, Sansa’s new position as Queen of the North was what everyone wanted to see

these ten seconds alone made all eight seasons of nonsense worth it #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/hOhiLWbxuY — emma lord (@dilemmalord) May 20, 2019

Plus, at least the Starks ended up where they pretty much wanted to be

Game of Thrones started with the Starks being betrayed and used. But in the end they won and how beautifully did they win. #GameOfThonesFinale#GOTFinale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/GBJckNVHRD — Aisha (@aishahahalmao) May 20, 2019

In conclusion, this will be everyone next week: