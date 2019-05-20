The best memes and jokes from the final episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ were all about that shocking death and who now rules in Westeros

- source
- The final episode of “Game of Thrones” aired this Sunday.
- Fans made jokes about the new rulers and the episode’s shocking death.
- They also couldn’t believe the series had come to an end.
- Spoilers ahead for the series finale of “Game of Thrones.”
It’s the end of an era: “Game of Thrones” is officially over. After a poorly rated final season, the series finale of the show aired on Sunday night, and fans certainly had thoughts.
The very last episode of the series tied up some loose ends while still leaving many questions open to interpretation gave us one major character death, and even led to a new ruler. But, most importantly, it gave us all some really funny memes and jokes to look at online so we couldn’t feel too sad about the show being over.
Take a look, and, of course, know that there are major spoilers ahead:
We first had to watch Tyrion’s most emotional journey yet, which was not easy
Watching Tyrion dig through those bricks like… #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/kpu6Hmt77u
Did you guys remember the acting of Tyrion Lannister (Peter) here. His acting, his emotions was so powerful. He was crying because he knows he tried his best just to protect his family but he failed.
"What is power if you can't protect the people you love"#GOTS8E6#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/RvidMMYZsm
The saddest part of the Daenerys and Jon Snow scene was Drogon’s reaction
Drogon when he saw dead Dany #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/H4h6kY6y6p
Jon killing Dany was emotional, but others found some humor
Dany: Lets break the wheel together.
Jon: pic.twitter.com/0ov0Smls4A
Everyone was confused as to why Drogon didn’t kill Jon:
Jon Snow: *Kills Dany*
Drogon: pic.twitter.com/fjmcVXBr5Q
Although here’s some insight:
Drogon in the post game interview on why he burnt the iron throne: #GameOfThrones #DemThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/SQBh5kYL3S
Sam tried to be fair, but no one wanted to hear it
Sam: Democracy?
Westeros council: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Y7U3lktbQa
He also apparently invented plastic water bottles
So Sam had a plastic water bottle in the final scene where the heads of houses debated and made Bran king. pic.twitter.com/ALHSKb0bne
Sansa, queen of the perfect one-liners, shot her uncle down and everyone loved it:
I HAD TO PAUSE THE SHOW. SANSA HAD ME YELLING.#GameOfThrones#TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/Bp8FZkzKGr
Tyrion: we should choose a King
Edmure Tully: *ehem*#sansa: pic.twitter.com/02DxjpCjT0
Edmure Tully: My lords and ladi—
Sansa: #Sansa #QueenInTheNorth pic.twitter.com/cnqnDzZOTI
She also had no problem discussing Bran’s perceived flaws right in front of him:
#gameofthronesfinale
Bran:why do you think I came all this way ?
Sansa: pic.twitter.com/knNbAc8IO0
Sansa just absolutely dragged Bran through the dirt….smh pic.twitter.com/ZOjfY59cnL
Viewers couldn’t help but notice that Robin Arryn looked pretty different
Let’s be honest-this was the biggest shock of the #GameOfThonesFinale #gloup pic.twitter.com/w2CFIE1mCT
the main theme of Game of Thrones finally became clear in the finale: the importance of breastfeeding to grow up big and strong pic.twitter.com/axazLAnW58
But the biggest moment of the night was when Bran decided he did want to be king after all, despite never showing any interest in it before
Bran: I don't want to be king, I'm the three eyed raven.
Tyrion: Bran should he king.
Also Bran: Why do you think I came here?
Me: pic.twitter.com/m0TO0RKP4b
Bran watching everyone kill one another and say nothing ???? so he could be king ???? #GameOfThonesFinale #gotS08E06 #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/HhsQaFvNV6
bran: i’m the three eyed raven now, i can’t be anything else, i can’t be lord of winterfell, i don’t want anything anymore.
tyrion: do you want to be king?
bran: #GameOfThrones #BranStark pic.twitter.com/LXz80hnu9u
Some users suspected that he knew this was happening for him all along
So for like 6 seasons, Bran been in his room singing “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” to himself. #GameOfThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/Yfgyl2ZjBq
Bran chilling for years knowing it all ended with him on the Iron Throne pic.twitter.com/Rp1KQeEcyU
So Bran gets to be king, despite the fact that he just put his name on the group project and didn’t do any work. #DemThrones
What if Bran was actually the most evil person on the show? He uses the threat of the Night King to knock off a couple of Dany’s dragons, then randomly spills Jon’s lineage just in time to prevent a happy ending and precipitate Dany going nuts and Jon killing her. Boom, king!
And about Tyrion’s name for him
tyrion: “everyone is just gonna call you ‘the broken’ now, like forever”
bran (thousand yard stare): ok
They really called that man Bran the Broken I- pic.twitter.com/9yH7dIVAzr
Can't believe they really out here calling Bran "Bran the Broken".
Bran the Wise?
Bran the Time Traveler?
Bran the Raven Man?
Bran the Intense Eye Contact Mans?
Bran the Mediocre Side Kick Who Went On A 6 Season Expedition And Is Now King?#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/jOTpjeZG3Q
But really, did he forget who helped him get there?
Behind every king is a woman who dragged him around on a sled for three years never to be heard from again #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/lNbUwmV48g
Also, Brienne wrote about Jaime and everyone imagined what she probably should have written
'i couldn't help but wonder… by writing him even further into the historical record, was i accidentally writing *myself* OUT?' pic.twitter.com/foZqllfSEt
sorry pic.twitter.com/G7i6UjsBGW
Arya went on quite an unexpected journey
Christopher Columbus circa 1492. #gameofthrones #demthrones pic.twitter.com/OlxYjPDgjV
At least there was justice for Sansa
How I’m going to sleep tonight, knowing I won. #SansaHive pic.twitter.com/y0WNgOdT9C
if you then you don’t
don’t love deserve
me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/SX72qFPu9F
Viewers were left with a lot of legitimate questions
So where did Arya ride the horse? Why did longclaw blink? Who is the Azor Ahai? Why was Jon brought back to life?? who was the green eyes from Melisandres prediction? Why is there so many blanks for a shite happy ending?
Things I will die wondering about:
– The Three Eyed Raven
– Azor Ahai
– The Faceless Men
– The Lord of Light
– Children of the Forest
– The Drowned God
Did I forget anything? #MythologyMatters#GameOfThonesFinale #GameofThrones
Why can the north declare independent and not the other 6? What if they did? More war?
Why is there a Night’s Watch?
Where the heck is Arya going? How’d she convince anyone else to go with her? Columbus was trying to reach Asia and thought it closer. Had a reason and a theory.
Especially this one about Drogon:
how did the dragon know what the iron throne meant
Still, fans had to admit there were some good moments. Like Ser Davos’ character development
ser davos changing from an illiterate man to someone who corrects grammar is the only valid character development in #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/BppheieoA4
And Jon and Ghost’s perfect reunion:
best part of the finale tbh #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/iqsGXGApDv
This is basically true:
What we learned from #GameofThrones : the creatures are the only loyal beings and only ones that matter #GameOfThonesFinale pic.twitter.com/61LkUUujMD
Of course, Sansa’s new position as Queen of the North was what everyone wanted to see
these ten seconds alone made all eight seasons of nonsense worth it #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/hOhiLWbxuY
Plus, at least the Starks ended up where they pretty much wanted to be
Game of Thrones started with the Starks being betrayed and used. But in the end they won and how beautifully did they win. #GameOfThonesFinale#GOTFinale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/GBJckNVHRD
In conclusion, this will be everyone next week:
So…so what now?#GoT #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/1y5DRa5zmg
