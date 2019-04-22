The best memes and jokes from the second episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 were all about everyone’s favorite feminist wildling

caption Tormund took center stage this episode. source Helen Sloan/HBO

This week’s episode of “Game of Thrones”was emotional.

People especially had feelings about Tormund, who had some particularly meme-able moments.

Other people couldn’t deal with some emotional reunions.

Spoiler ahead for this week’s episode.

The second episode of the final season of “Game of Thrones” aired on Sunday and certainly did not disappoint fans who were looking to see more of Tormund, everyone’s favorite wildling who has proven himself to be something of a feminist.

Despite the fact that the Army of the Dead would be attacking Winterfell within hours, Tormund was only concerned about one thing: finding Brienne of Tarth. Some of his best moments of the episode included him telling a slightly uncomfortable story about growing up with giants and him cheering on Brienne during her moment of glory.

Of course, the internet reacted by creating some perfect memes and jokes about Tormund, Brienne, and basically the entire group at Winterfell, and some were too good to ignore. Warning: spoilers ahead for this week’s episode.

Tormund started off his most charming episode yet by literally tackling Jon Snow with a huge bear hug

"MY LITTLE CROW" TORMUND REALLY LOVES JON SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/xJUvzO1T1z — kati | (@jonskingdom) April 22, 2019

#GameOfThrones I HAVE ALWAYS LIVED FOR JON AND TORMUND'S BROMANCE JRNERJFNEJRF TORMUND LOVES JON SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/PLDTlS7Csb — Gianne (@gianneala) April 22, 2019

Even though he came to Winterfell to deliver some bad news to Jon, he really only cared about one thing: finding, and wooing, Brienne

#GameofThrones

The dead are coming to kill everyone… Tormund : pic.twitter.com/q7p3MSmdRH — Lost Wizard ???? (@Mlle_Charlene_) April 22, 2019

How Tormund came back to Winterfell looking for Brienne???????? #GameOfThornes pic.twitter.com/2LMtKC9ueJ — Jacob James (@James69352161) April 22, 2019

Tormund coming back to winterfell looking for Brienne of Tarth#GameofThrones #GOTS8E2 pic.twitter.com/zNNETqHUNw — Farah (@FarahMajic) April 22, 2019

Tormund, aggressively horny as the world is ending, is the only relatable character on this show. — Slade (@Slade) April 22, 2019

Tormund is such a ray of sunshine in Game Of Thrones i swear#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/CBKXZucMKm — Messi did it better (@messixperrie) April 22, 2019

Tormund quickly realized that he had some competition in Jaime Stark, and his reaction was perfect

#GameofThrones Tormund: If I was king.. Jamie: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/D90BiQKNzd — Xavier Jacobs (@xjjacobs) April 22, 2019

WHAT IS A JAMIE TO A TORMUND #GameofThrones — Terron Moore (@Terr) April 22, 2019

Jamie and Tormund about to have the wild beef over Brienne the Stallion. — pootie. (@wassupdeej) April 22, 2019

The internet could not handle Tormund’s absolutely wild story about where his nickname, Giantsbane, came from

Wow Tormund has a giant oedipus complex — Adam Serwer???? (@AdamSerwer) April 22, 2019

Tormund showing up to see the giant's wife after killing him #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ibzuZdHB5Z — mels ????✨???????? (@princessmelssss) April 22, 2019

Nobody: Tormund: tells story about how he killed a giant and pretended to be the widow’s baby #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wXpH2V3mDw — Kathy Le (@kath_aye) April 22, 2019

This is one love triangle that people actually enjoy

Jaime, Brienne and Tormund all in the same place is the love triangle I’ve always wanted from this show #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/hxr5Z0A57O — Lindsey Kupfer (@Lindseykupfer) April 22, 2019

Meanwhile, another pairing – Arya and Gendry- had a lot of people talking

#Gendry: Sooo…can I call you sometime?#Arya: A girl has no number. — Jeevan Vittal (@JvittalTV) April 22, 2019

#GameOfThrones . Gendry when Arya asked him how women he’s been with pic.twitter.com/kdKLEjPWJn — Ye (@Deadhoessociety) April 22, 2019

While others were emotional about that moment between Theon and Sansa

Theon to Daenerys: hi Theon to Sansa: I’ve missed you so much. You’re my best friend. I would do anything for you. You’re my ride or die. My cinnamon apple. I think about you all the time. I would love and die for you. You are my reason for living. #GameOfThrones — rhaegar targaryen sucks (@motelsonthemoon) April 22, 2019

theon and sansa trying not to sprint into each other’s arms while dany was speaking pic.twitter.com/g66Y1SCME2 — el (@stonecoldstarks) April 22, 2019

And some were still shaken by Podrick’s sad song for the group around the fire

Podrick has become my favorite underrated character on #GameofThrones His gentle, unobtrusive but supportive gestures speak VOLUMES pic.twitter.com/TodtG5mZkS — Kim Renfro (@kimrrenfro) April 22, 2019

But everyone shared a similar dread that next week’s episode will be tough to watch

Part of me wishes they would just end #GameofThrones after last night's episode. It was so happy. And conclusive! The end! No need for battles! Everyone lives, right?? RIGHT!? ???????????????????????????????????????? — Hannah Hart (wrote a new cookbook!) (@harto) April 22, 2019

Me this episode vs. me next week when everyone dies #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/i9qIS7CWzY — احمد. (@i__bv1) April 22, 2019