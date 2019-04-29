The best memes and jokes from the third episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 were all about the surprise ending that everyone is talking about

- source
- HBO
- The third episode of the final season of “Game of Thrones” was all about The Battle of Winterfell.
- Fans got emotional about the characters we lost.
- They still found a way to make some funny memes.
- This post contains spoilers.
Fans had very high expectations for the third episode of season eight of “Game of Thrones,” which aired Sunday, and luckily for them, The Battle of Winterfell was packed with intense moments, devastating setbacks, heartbreak, and triumph.
While the entire episode was more than worthy of the internet’s attention, it was the shocking ending that really had everyone freaking out. Arya Stark proved that she really is one of the most powerful people in Westeros, and despite staring off into the distance most of the time, Bran Stark played his own part as well.
The internet reacted to the twist with the appropriate memes and jokes that will make you want to rewatch the episode all over again. Check out some of the best moments of the episode in meme form, but beware: major spoilers ahead for anyone who hasn’t watched it yet.
This was everyone watching the entire episode:
Well #GameofThrones is tonight and I am fine I promise.. Not nervous at all.. pic.twitter.com/kO0DAL15QM
— Sara BB ???? (@Lydzmom09) April 28, 2019
Especially in the anxiety-packed moments in the very beginning
The people in front when all the Dothraki light started disappearing #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/0p7ucofssH
— samuel ukoha (@samuel_ukoha) April 29, 2019
Of course, viewers felt better when Arya had her moment of glory
On a scale of Bran Stark to Arya Stark, how much do you contribute group projects? #GameofThrones
— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) April 29, 2019
Jaime : They call me King’s slayer ????
Arya : That’s cute #GameofThrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/1G78nyRIcl
— Ghanem Aljamran (@aljamran_ghanem) April 29, 2019
By the end of the episode, this was basically how everyone was feeling about Arya:
THATS GAME.#gameofthrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/aU7ZWnorsy
— Bern ???????????? (@DJ_BERN) April 29, 2019
everyone at the end of game of thrones episode 3: pic.twitter.com/rAPjf99BED
— hallie (@baerhodey) April 29, 2019
No one:
Arya:
#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/MsYCEUvkz6
— Ivan Maina (@IvanIMaina) April 29, 2019
All hail ARYA STARK the night king slayer ???? #GameofThrones #NotToday pic.twitter.com/bLv6bdoDsz
— Kait (@kaitleighann77) April 29, 2019
Viewers can only imagine what her homecoming is going to be like, but it will probably be something like this:
Arya Stark rejoining the gang next episode #GameofThrones #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/3mkDMBSLXd
— ryan????⚡ (@rjsa21) April 29, 2019
how sansa and arya about to walk into the next meeting knowing house stark saved the realm and not the dragon queen #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/6SXEN1ZNc2
— nirmal (@klagtt) April 29, 2019
As for Bran, he was just being Bran … or whoever he is now
#GameofThrones#BattleOfWinterfell
*everyone fighting for their lives*
Bran: pic.twitter.com/Hn70X8AvVd
— Hishaam (@ahmadhishaam) April 29, 2019
#DemThrones
Us: Bran is going to do something powerful
Bran: pic.twitter.com/nJFkzwJTu6
— Medusa (@JenTheMermaid) April 29, 2019
Bran the whole episode last night
#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/4iFGiOimkr
— Need2KnowBasis (@Lamont_YaDummy) April 29, 2019
Viewers imagined what the siblings did when it was all said and done, and it probably went something like this:
Bran and Arya after finessing the Night King #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/P54LYTwS45
— ???????? ????????????????????????????????????????????????. (@SadzaWithSoul) April 29, 2019
Aside from that, there were plenty of moments that made everyone tear up
When Theon did a little nod and went for the night king I just- no words #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/JQf5Gj39dj
— bri saw endgame | got and endgame spoilers (@stormstargaryen) April 29, 2019
How Lyanna went out pic.twitter.com/V4oegNqXQa
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 29, 2019
Everyone trying to stop the army of the dead in front of Winterfell: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3oDUgsQotI
— Jared Ogden (@Memesanquotes) April 29, 2019
Samwell Tarly was terrified all night, and everyone could relate
Samwell Tarly this entire episode #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/4CRqteJly4
— animeologist (@MuTanRay) April 29, 2019
I felt like Sam for the entire episode #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dgldaXeTYQ
— Jim Buckly (@BucklyJim) April 29, 2019
Even The Hound could barely handle the intensity
They have a strange father and daughter relationship #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/bUu7oG11uI
— siphiwokuhle khumalo (@tls_khumalo) April 29, 2019
Especially when it seemed like the Night King was going to prevail after his dragon ‘attack’
#GameOfThrones
Dany: "Dracarys!"
The Night King: pic.twitter.com/zrQjz8rVjO
— MJ-Phoenix (@FireWPhoenix) April 29, 2019
Well, that episode's over. I need another one! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/X9TetkKpnZ
— 4gettablepebble (@4gettablepebble) April 29, 2019
The night king when Dany thought she was doing something w her Dracarys lmfao pic.twitter.com/dHkDIvtlyF
— Angie Sepasa (@VenenoFierce) April 29, 2019
Jon Snow was not immune to the fear either
Jon really looked at the dragon and said… #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/RR4EZJ59Nj
— Mira Alan (@Mira_Alan_) April 29, 2019
Well, when people could see what was happening. A lot of viewers complained about how dark most of the episode was
Me watching the Battle of Winterfell pic.twitter.com/VHYU0i4Lmx
— Jamie Righetti (@JamieRighetti) April 29, 2019
By far my favourite scenes from last night's Game of Thrones. pic.twitter.com/SFKQxGTOjY
— Paul 'the helldude' R (@lbcyber) April 29, 2019
I would like to thank Melisandre for increasing the lighting in this episode by 100 #GameofThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/ngIQ5tHaDO
— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) April 29, 2019
Still, even when you couldn’t see, you could only imagine what Cersei was doing over in King’s Landing
Meanwhile Cersei was in Kings Landing like:#GameofThrones #BattleOfWinterfell #CerseiLannister pic.twitter.com/qgshKhAbxX
— ᴅᴀᴠɪᴅ || ᴇɴᴅɢᴀᴍᴇ sᴘᴏɪʟᴇʀs ᗢ (@davidkomtrikru) April 29, 2019
literally cersei while everyone else was getting ready to die pic.twitter.com/AtjslXw13Z
— yohana desta (@yohanadesta) April 29, 2019
Everyone is Died in Winterfell
Cersei in King’s Landing pic.twitter.com/x4SNSdn4B1
— ムハンナド (@95ixm) April 29, 2019
Cersei when she finds out everyone survived battling the white walkers #demthrones pic.twitter.com/X2Lsv9cc4L
— Janie from the block ????️???? (@braniejyant) April 29, 2019
And this is definitely what we can all expect in the next episode:
Arya in the next episode of GOT #GameofThrones #NightKing pic.twitter.com/4WmDjE1huB
— Brethren???? (@Ruoyboy) April 29, 2019
Arya leaving to go kill Cersei #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/BEZnnk4h7F
— Austin Shores (@AustinShores) April 29, 2019