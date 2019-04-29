The best memes and jokes from the third episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 were all about the surprise ending that everyone is talking about

caption Arya had her moment in the sun (snow?) and viewers were here for it. source HBO

The third episode of the final season of “Game of Thrones” was all about The Battle of Winterfell.

Fans got emotional about the characters we lost.

They still found a way to make some funny memes.

This post contains spoilers.

Fans had very high expectations for the third episode of season eight of “Game of Thrones,” which aired Sunday, and luckily for them, The Battle of Winterfell was packed with intense moments, devastating setbacks, heartbreak, and triumph.

While the entire episode was more than worthy of the internet’s attention, it was the shocking ending that really had everyone freaking out. Arya Stark proved that she really is one of the most powerful people in Westeros, and despite staring off into the distance most of the time, Bran Stark played his own part as well.

The internet reacted to the twist with the appropriate memes and jokes that will make you want to rewatch the episode all over again. Check out some of the best moments of the episode in meme form, but beware: major spoilers ahead for anyone who hasn’t watched it yet.

This was everyone watching the entire episode:

Well #GameofThrones is tonight and I am fine I promise.. Not nervous at all.. pic.twitter.com/kO0DAL15QM — Sara BB ???? (@Lydzmom09) April 28, 2019

Especially in the anxiety-packed moments in the very beginning

The people in front when all the Dothraki light started disappearing #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/0p7ucofssH — samuel ukoha (@samuel_ukoha) April 29, 2019

Of course, viewers felt better when Arya had her moment of glory

On a scale of Bran Stark to Arya Stark, how much do you contribute group projects? #GameofThrones — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) April 29, 2019

By the end of the episode, this was basically how everyone was feeling about Arya:

everyone at the end of game of thrones episode 3: pic.twitter.com/rAPjf99BED — hallie (@baerhodey) April 29, 2019

Viewers can only imagine what her homecoming is going to be like, but it will probably be something like this:

how sansa and arya about to walk into the next meeting knowing house stark saved the realm and not the dragon queen #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/6SXEN1ZNc2 — nirmal (@klagtt) April 29, 2019

As for Bran, he was just being Bran … or whoever he is now

#DemThrones

Us: Bran is going to do something powerful Bran: pic.twitter.com/nJFkzwJTu6 — Medusa (@JenTheMermaid) April 29, 2019

Viewers imagined what the siblings did when it was all said and done, and it probably went something like this:

Bran and Arya after finessing the Night King #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/P54LYTwS45 — ???????? ????????????????????????????????????????????????. (@SadzaWithSoul) April 29, 2019

Aside from that, there were plenty of moments that made everyone tear up

When Theon did a little nod and went for the night king I just- no words #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/JQf5Gj39dj — bri saw endgame | got and endgame spoilers (@stormstargaryen) April 29, 2019

How Lyanna went out pic.twitter.com/V4oegNqXQa — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 29, 2019

Everyone trying to stop the army of the dead in front of Winterfell: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3oDUgsQotI — Jared Ogden (@Memesanquotes) April 29, 2019

Samwell Tarly was terrified all night, and everyone could relate

I felt like Sam for the entire episode #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dgldaXeTYQ — Jim Buckly (@BucklyJim) April 29, 2019

Even The Hound could barely handle the intensity

They have a strange father and daughter relationship #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/bUu7oG11uI — siphiwokuhle khumalo (@tls_khumalo) April 29, 2019

Especially when it seemed like the Night King was going to prevail after his dragon ‘attack’

The night king when Dany thought she was doing something w her Dracarys lmfao pic.twitter.com/dHkDIvtlyF — Angie Sepasa (@VenenoFierce) April 29, 2019

Jon Snow was not immune to the fear either

Jon really looked at the dragon and said… #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/RR4EZJ59Nj — Mira Alan (@Mira_Alan_) April 29, 2019

Well, when people could see what was happening. A lot of viewers complained about how dark most of the episode was

Me watching the Battle of Winterfell pic.twitter.com/VHYU0i4Lmx — Jamie Righetti (@JamieRighetti) April 29, 2019

By far my favourite scenes from last night's Game of Thrones. pic.twitter.com/SFKQxGTOjY — Paul 'the helldude' R (@lbcyber) April 29, 2019

I would like to thank Melisandre for increasing the lighting in this episode by 100 #GameofThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/ngIQ5tHaDO — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) April 29, 2019

Still, even when you couldn’t see, you could only imagine what Cersei was doing over in King’s Landing

literally cersei while everyone else was getting ready to die pic.twitter.com/AtjslXw13Z — yohana desta (@yohanadesta) April 29, 2019

#GameofThrones Everyone is Died in Winterfell Cersei in King’s Landing pic.twitter.com/x4SNSdn4B1 — ムハンナド (@95ixm) April 29, 2019

Cersei when she finds out everyone survived battling the white walkers #demthrones pic.twitter.com/X2Lsv9cc4L — Janie from the block ????️‍???? (@braniejyant) April 29, 2019

And this is definitely what we can all expect in the next episode: