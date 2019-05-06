The best memes and jokes from the fourth episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 were all about making light of an otherwise devastating episode

caption Viewers coped with this devastating episode by making jokes. source Helen Sloan/HBO

This week’s episode of “Game of Thrones” featured some devastating plotlines.

Fans were sad about some favorite characters’ fates.

But they couldn’t help but laugh at a production goof.

This post contains major spoilers for this week’s episode.

After last week’s nail-biting Battle of Winterfell battle, the fourth episode of “Game of Thrones” season eight was a bit more tame, although still packed with drama. There were some sad goodbyes, devastating character deaths, and plenty of tense moments.

The only good thing is that all of this, even the parts that made viewers tear up, were great for creating some of the funniest “GoT” memes on the internet. Here’s a look at some of the best memes about the latest episode.

This was pretty much everyone while watching this devastating episode:

Watching the tv show we all know and love pic.twitter.com/s3SoMDOIKx — Poster in chief (@InternetHippo) May 6, 2019

And this was Daenerys basically the entire episode as well:

Dany listening to Jon getting clout for riding a dragon into battle. #GameofThrones #JonSnow pic.twitter.com/e4Vdk6ebew — Artemess (@Artemessy) May 6, 2019

All of the viewers when Jaime and Brienne got together:

how i look believing jaime and brienne were gonna be happy and forget cersei forever #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/CTksn0FRF8 — Smith???? (@cinssmith) May 6, 2019

actual footage of me getting ready to watch Jaime and Brienne be happy #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/IzGqCXXJzp — cc (@cxssxndrxs) May 6, 2019

Then everyone after Jaime left:

#GameofThrones

Literally everybody watching Jaime leave Brienne to go be with Cersei pic.twitter.com/dychvs4pPQ — Shalissa (@short_sqaud) May 6, 2019

Yes, hello, 911. Ser Brienne of Tarth is crying and I need you to come arrest Jaime. This is unacceptable #GOT #GameOfThrones @lovegwendoline — Ser Jenni of Amarillo (@fryejenni) May 6, 2019

As a staunch Brienne and Jaime shipper, this episode provided the worst emotional whiplash of my life. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/HDG7uujPQT — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) May 6, 2019

All of the Brienne and Tormund shippers really had something to say:

You know who would never have left Brienne like Jaime did… #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/XX3lpxGI6P — Louise Coopey (@CoopeyLouise) May 6, 2019

Tormund finding out Jaime left Brienne at Winterfell #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/8AIYlAEV4G — Tiquet Wan (@TiquetWan) May 6, 2019

???? But she’s touching his chest now, he takes off her dress now, let me goooooo ???? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/y8KpvRuR5X — Nerd Soup Aaron (@nerdsoupmonkey) May 6, 2019

This pretty much sums it up, unfortunately:

But let’s just hope that the writers make things right:

Let’s all agree that Jaime is going back to Cersei to kill her because he truly loves Brienne, k? K. pic.twitter.com/CvTMU64rAm — Kierston Dunfee Harbour (@kandeegirl12) May 6, 2019

Meanwhile, other huge relationship moments were happening. Like Gendry proposing to Arya and Arya completely shooting him down:

Arya said she’s married to the game — I love you 3000 (@lxrissv) May 6, 2019

Arya when she sees Gendry pic.twitter.com/8cKDbJSaTp — Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) May 6, 2019

But really, what did Gendry expect?

Gendry really proposed after one night of sex. He might as well jump on the next Drake song with that attitude. — Zito (@_Zeets) May 6, 2019

Arya, rejecting Gendry’s proposal: “You’ll be a wonderful lord. And any lady would be lucky to have you. But I’m not a lady. I never have been. That’s not me.” Arya, Season 1 to her dad:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/sd4xiAiATY — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) May 6, 2019

Jon chose being honest with his family over lying for Daenerys, and it basically went like this:

#GameOfThornes arya: “we’re family, the four of us, the last of the starks” bran and jon: pic.twitter.com/RIqa4nU7EW — dylan. ???????? (@dylanbosaa) May 6, 2019

Stark family meetings are always my favourite they always involve one of the sisters calling Jon an idiot. Very realistic — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) May 6, 2019

Sansa almost immediately spilled the secret she swore she would keep

Sansa spilling Jon’s lineage .2 seconds after she swore to secrecy #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/aytVFblGRB — Sam DeFlitch (@sdeflitchy) May 6, 2019

#GameofThrones

*Ned Stark keeps the craziest secret in Westeros for 2 decades* Sansa: pic.twitter.com/rs1IEZ83we — Dakoda Wiggins (@wiggins_dakoda) May 6, 2019

And Jon and Ghost had a very upsetting goodbye scene. If you can call it that:

My face when Jon didn’t say goodbye to Ghost #GOT #GameOfThornes pic.twitter.com/8WuOwPnuzz — Waiting for someone (@a3fxx) May 6, 2019

Jon took the time to hug Gilly who I’m pretty sure he’s never talked to before and then had the NERVE TO ABANDON GHOST WITHOUT SO MUCH AS A BELLY RUB OR A GOOD BOY??!!? #GameOfThornes pic.twitter.com/vTujXy24iE — Katie Dayer (@dayer2b) May 6, 2019

Cersei proved to be just as horrible as everyone knows she is:

Cersei: (does something completely horrible) Everybody else: Cersei, we know you’re really not that bad. You’re not a monster. Cersei: pic.twitter.com/862dlmVEsK — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 6, 2019

Tyrion may have made things weird between Cersei and Euron:

eurons face when tyrion knows about the “baby” he only found out about an hour ago. #GameOfThornes #Cersei pic.twitter.com/ZkaJmSHtNJ — skoddette♡ (@taylorgarciaaa) May 6, 2019

Euron trying to figure how Tryon knows Cersei is pregnant #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/w566x4hcJW — Neo✨ (@naynayneo) May 6, 2019

And this devastating moment made us all cry:

When you realise missandei and grey worm aren’t going to live peacefully on the beaches of narth ???????????? #GameOfThornes #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/tEvX4Gz3Gy — danny (@daanyalraja) May 6, 2019

Cersei: "Do you have any last words?"

Missandei: *Looks at Dany* "DRACARYS!" Me watching next weeks #GAMEOFTHRONES . pic.twitter.com/B82eefl46a — J A Y ???? (@_jarrrrgh) May 6, 2019

Oh, and viewers spotted something that definitely did not belong in a “Game of Thrones” episode:

+What's your Starbucks name? -Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, andMother of Dragons#GameOfThrones #GOT #GOTS8E4 pic.twitter.com/47j00qMX8x — Ulu Firmino (@firminojen) May 6, 2019

Basically, this sums up what happened for the whole episode:

And this was how everyone felt:

Arya rejecting Gendry

Jaime leaving Brienne

Jon saying goodbye to everyone

The death of Rhaegal

The death of Missandei Me:#GameofThrones #GOTS8E4 pic.twitter.com/clFEIZZOAW — Stark (@ohmytargaryen) May 6, 2019

Me to the #GOT writers after this episode pic.twitter.com/4HIEd3i8Lp — Montana McBirney (@MontanaMcBirney) May 6, 2019

This will likely be the next episode:

Daenerys becoming the Mad Queen after Missandei was executed #GameOfThornes pic.twitter.com/ycBFTTDUWH — Kyla (@kylaappnel) May 6, 2019

Us: Nah, Dany can't become the Mad Queen and burn innocent people down *Cersei kills #missandei * Us: BURN THE WHOLE CITY AND THAT BITCH DOWN!!#GameofThrones #DemThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/cf8z52hxnu — Shah (@Shahrizardd) May 6, 2019

Please, ‘GoT’ writers, give us what we really want: