The best memes and jokes from the 5th episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 were fans channeling their rage at the show’s writing

- source
- HBO
- The fifth season of the episode was a dark one.
- Many fans were frustrated but others were happy for an episode full of action.
- This post contains major spoilers for “Game of Thrones.”
- Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.
Fans had high expectations for the fifth episode of season eight of “Game of Thrones,” a show that is known for packing the action and drama into the penultimate episode of each season. And while there were definitely plenty of nail-biting battle scenes, this episode was met with a mixed reaction from fans – especially for those rooting for Daenerys.
Things took a turn in Westeros, and even more major characters died in some very unexpected ways. The only thing fans can do to console themselves is to create some very funny memes and jokes about the episode.
As a warning, this post contains some huge spoiler for the fifth episode of the final season.
This was basically everyone during the entire episode:
#GameofThrones Me during the Whole Episode pic.twitter.com/JysIelWeD2
— Sidra Malik (@Sidra619) May 13, 2019
Basically, everyone was furious with Tyrion
Tyrion still has these plans that are variations on “let’s reason with Cersei” and I just pic.twitter.com/qSEhYkOGq4
— wikipedia brown-mormont (@eveewing) May 13, 2019
TYRION THIS IS SUCH A BAD IDEA! #GOT pic.twitter.com/WjAqlyczx0
— X (@XLNB) May 13, 2019
Jon Snow’s face during Dany’s big moment was priceless, and everyone couldn’t help but imagine what he was thinking
*record scratch*
*freeze frame*
Yep. You're probably wondering how I got here pic.twitter.com/9wPPwnqqhK
— ziwe (@ziwe) May 13, 2019
So far the only prediction still standing right now. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/C3rVG1np6f
— Emily Matheis (@emilymahdice) May 13, 2019
Jon was looking at Dany like:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/4yTzGNtzQi
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 13, 2019
Jon and Grey Worm’s interaction was also pretty hilarious
Jon Snow: STOPPP STOP FIGHTING
Grey worm: #GamefThrones
pic.twitter.com/jDIZJiPUME
— ???? (@HazzR__) May 13, 2019
And yes, fans still aren’t over his Ghost goodbye
Jon watching a CGI dragon destroy an entire city in detail while being told it wasn’t in the budget for him to pet Ghost #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/jDuNVMTYvT
— Sabrina (@doshiiis) May 13, 2019
Meanwhile, Daenerys just wasn’t listening
Dany after the bell rang #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/pIPJURkzoO
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 13, 2019
Or she just didn’t care … which is more likely
#gameofthrones
Daenerys after hearing the bell ring pic.twitter.com/0S3k6SCIKF
— TMY (@tianamarcus_) May 13, 2019
Sansa: Daenerys is crazy.
Arya: Daenerys is crazy.
Varys: Daenerys is crazy.
Jon & Tyrion: Nah, you don’t know her.
Daenerys: *kills thousands of innocent people*
Jon & Tyrion: pic.twitter.com/wb04BivZQK
— Game of Thrones Memes (@IronThroneMemes) May 13, 2019
Many fans were feeling furious with the writers for Dany’s Mad Queen arc
me to the script writers #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/PMo4pfR4vG
— ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????????? (@flukefliks) May 13, 2019
As Dany burned innocent people, I couldn’t help but wonder if the writers sought to burn her entire character arc as well. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/JgOu1OBFOZ
— dan ???? (@manieldad) May 13, 2019
RIP to the saddest #GameOfThrones deaths so far: the writing, character development, and the storylines they completely forgot about. pic.twitter.com/wmNr831JIl
— Rings a Bel. Dracarys ???? (@TheBelMembrane) May 13, 2019
I completely understand Dany is the Mad Queen. I’ve expected it since season two. But we didn’t even get to see her slowly slip in to madness. They literally made her crazy after one or two episodes and it doesn’t fit with the rest of the series. #GameOfThrones
— Read With Allison (@readwithallison) May 13, 2019
Although some people pointed out that maybe it wasn’t actually that bad
Dany:
-found out she’s not the rightful queen
-lost her most trusted advisor
-lost two children
-lost her BFF
-rejected by her lover
Everyone: i dOn’t uNdeRstAnd wHy sHe wEnT crAzY #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/DSghRvjyjr
— Megan Rosa (@megan_a_rosa) May 13, 2019
Game of Thrones bandwagon haters: “D&D ruined Dany’s character development in one”
Facts: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/zxtsYIrsde
— Buckay (@Buckay_) May 13, 2019
But everyone can agree that the scene between Cersei, The Hound, The Mountain, and Qyburn was the best
Cersei when The Mountain killed Qyburn #GamefThrones #DemThrones
pic.twitter.com/Gar7qaofP3
— bttm feeder (@b0redheaux) May 13, 2019
Cersei walking between The Hound and The Mountain #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/iv7syu1H5V
— Bann???? (@Phanny_Pack08) May 13, 2019
Still, it’s hard not to imagine Varys’ reaction
Varys in heaven like #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/5R8SxTy50D
— Danez Smith (@Danez_Smif) May 13, 2019
Somewhere Varys is watching all this like #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/yKi9HMxGr8
— Lacy Baugher (@LacyMB) May 13, 2019
Everyone was also into Arya’s scene with The Hound
Only thing that I liked about this episode. This father-daughter relationship>>>#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/8bUMXCiRX5
— Tapan (@_RMTAP) May 13, 2019
As for Cersei’s death scene? quite as satisfying as many imagined
we waited 8 years for cersei to be killed by a bunch of rocks? #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/XoHT2mcAAx
— Arman Singh Walia (@ArmanWalia) May 13, 2019
8 bloody seasons to watch Cersei fkn Lannister get killed by a fkn ceiling WTF #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/GkXeFakwnm
— JOY (@joyisglad) May 13, 2019
The big question is: what is Arya going to do about all of this?
When Arya gets back to Winterfell to tell Sansa what happened .. pic.twitter.com/UwuLAGmkh7
— ????????????????. (@MrFlyyyGuyyy) May 13, 2019
#gameofthrones arya after what dany did to the innocent people pic.twitter.com/Uyep4WCh0O
— fuming (@phonoxide) May 13, 2019
Arya is the real MVP of this season #GameofThrones
Daenerys up next. Jon Snow wouldn’t. Arya could, would and absolutely should.pic.twitter.com/PfX23PbXOz
— missedtea ???? (@fromuponthemoon) May 13, 2019
And also, how do the parents who named their kids Khaleesi or Daenerys feel right now?
After #GameofThrones last night pic.twitter.com/Rn7fc2R3YK
— HMH Designs Art (@hmhdesignsart) May 13, 2019
All those parents who named their daughters Daenerys and Khalessi after this episode:#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/bEuhBhuNOf
— SHELTRON V.3 (@LordSheltron) May 13, 2019
In conclusion, this is a quick synopsis of the episode:
Queen Daenerys Stormborn of the House of Targaryen – (c)#GoT #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/VR8X1A6HHe
— комариная жена???? (@UKaQ9sfBArHfWRF) May 13, 2019