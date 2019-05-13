The best memes and jokes from the 5th episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 were fans channeling their rage at the show’s writing

caption Fans were seriously upset by the events of this week’s episode. source HBO

The fifth season of the episode was a dark one.

Many fans were frustrated but others were happy for an episode full of action.

This post contains major spoilers for “Game of Thrones.”

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

Fans had high expectations for the fifth episode of season eight of “Game of Thrones,” a show that is known for packing the action and drama into the penultimate episode of each season. And while there were definitely plenty of nail-biting battle scenes, this episode was met with a mixed reaction from fans – especially for those rooting for Daenerys.

Things took a turn in Westeros, and even more major characters died in some very unexpected ways. The only thing fans can do to console themselves is to create some very funny memes and jokes about the episode.

As a warning, this post contains some huge spoiler for the fifth episode of the final season.

This was basically everyone during the entire episode:

Basically, everyone was furious with Tyrion

Tyrion still has these plans that are variations on “let’s reason with Cersei” and I just pic.twitter.com/qSEhYkOGq4 — wikipedia brown-mormont (@eveewing) May 13, 2019

Jon Snow’s face during Dany’s big moment was priceless, and everyone couldn’t help but imagine what he was thinking

*record scratch*

*freeze frame*

Yep. You're probably wondering how I got here pic.twitter.com/9wPPwnqqhK — ziwe (@ziwe) May 13, 2019

So far the only prediction still standing right now. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/C3rVG1np6f — Emily Matheis (@emilymahdice) May 13, 2019

Jon and Grey Worm’s interaction was also pretty hilarious

And yes, fans still aren’t over his Ghost goodbye

Jon watching a CGI dragon destroy an entire city in detail while being told it wasn’t in the budget for him to pet Ghost #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/jDuNVMTYvT — Sabrina (@doshiiis) May 13, 2019

Meanwhile, Daenerys just wasn’t listening

Or she just didn’t care … which is more likely

#GameOfThrones #DemThrones Sansa: Daenerys is crazy.

Arya: Daenerys is crazy.

Varys: Daenerys is crazy. Jon & Tyrion: Nah, you don’t know her. Daenerys: *kills thousands of innocent people* Jon & Tyrion: pic.twitter.com/wb04BivZQK — Game of Thrones Memes (@IronThroneMemes) May 13, 2019

Many fans were feeling furious with the writers for Dany’s Mad Queen arc

As Dany burned innocent people, I couldn’t help but wonder if the writers sought to burn her entire character arc as well. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/JgOu1OBFOZ — dan ???? (@manieldad) May 13, 2019

RIP to the saddest #GameOfThrones deaths so far: the writing, character development, and the storylines they completely forgot about. pic.twitter.com/wmNr831JIl — Rings a Bel. Dracarys ???? (@TheBelMembrane) May 13, 2019

I completely understand Dany is the Mad Queen. I’ve expected it since season two. But we didn’t even get to see her slowly slip in to madness. They literally made her crazy after one or two episodes and it doesn’t fit with the rest of the series. #GameOfThrones — Read With Allison (@readwithallison) May 13, 2019

Although some people pointed out that maybe it wasn’t actually that bad

Dany:

-found out she’s not the rightful queen

-lost her most trusted advisor

-lost two children

-lost her BFF

-rejected by her lover

Everyone: i dOn’t uNdeRstAnd wHy sHe wEnT crAzY #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/DSghRvjyjr — Megan Rosa (@megan_a_rosa) May 13, 2019

Game of Thrones bandwagon haters: “D&D ruined Dany’s character development in one” Facts: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/zxtsYIrsde — Buckay (@Buckay_) May 13, 2019

But everyone can agree that the scene between Cersei, The Hound, The Mountain, and Qyburn was the best

Cersei walking between The Hound and The Mountain #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/iv7syu1H5V — Bann???? (@Phanny_Pack08) May 13, 2019

Still, it’s hard not to imagine Varys’ reaction

Somewhere Varys is watching all this like #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/yKi9HMxGr8 — Lacy Baugher (@LacyMB) May 13, 2019

Everyone was also into Arya’s scene with The Hound

Only thing that I liked about this episode. This father-daughter relationship>>>#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/8bUMXCiRX5 — Tapan (@_RMTAP) May 13, 2019

As for Cersei’s death scene? quite as satisfying as many imagined

we waited 8 years for cersei to be killed by a bunch of rocks? #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/XoHT2mcAAx — Arman Singh Walia (@ArmanWalia) May 13, 2019

8 bloody seasons to watch Cersei fkn Lannister get killed by a fkn ceiling WTF #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/GkXeFakwnm — JOY (@joyisglad) May 13, 2019

The big question is: what is Arya going to do about all of this?

When Arya gets back to Winterfell to tell Sansa what happened .. pic.twitter.com/UwuLAGmkh7 — ????????????????. (@MrFlyyyGuyyy) May 13, 2019

#gameofthrones arya after what dany did to the innocent people pic.twitter.com/Uyep4WCh0O — fuming (@phonoxide) May 13, 2019

Arya is the real MVP of this season #GameofThrones Daenerys up next. Jon Snow wouldn’t. Arya could, would and absolutely should.pic.twitter.com/PfX23PbXOz — missedtea ???? (@fromuponthemoon) May 13, 2019

And also, how do the parents who named their kids Khaleesi or Daenerys feel right now?

All those parents who named their daughters Daenerys and Khalessi after this episode:#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/bEuhBhuNOf — SHELTRON V.3 (@LordSheltron) May 13, 2019

In conclusion, this is a quick synopsis of the episode: