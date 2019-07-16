The best Prime Day 2019 gaming deals: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, gaming headsets and more

source Microsoft

Amazon Prime Day 2019 has great deals on TVs and smartphones, but there are also plenty of awesome deals on gaming products. Safe to say, if you’re a gamer, now might be the time to buy a new product, whether it be a gaming laptop, monitor, console, or something else entirely.

Of course, it can be hard to comb through all the deals, so we’ve put together this guide to help you find them. Here are the best deals on gaming devices.

Best gaming console deals

There aren’t a ton of deals on gaming consoles, but there are a couple, so if you’ve been holding out for a great console, now is an opportune time to buy. Here are a few awesome gaming console deals for Prime Day 2019.

source Amazon

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is a great deal for gamers who get their games by downloading them. The All-Digital Edition doesn’t have a disc drive, so there’s no physical media to clutter between you and your gaming. This is the lowest we’ve seen for this model, so far.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07T7L5K5S?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”199.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $199.99 (you save $113.90)</a>

source PlayStation

If you’re more of a PlayStation fan, then there’s also a great deal for you, especially if you’re interested in “God of War” and “Days Gone.” The PlayStation 4 Pro supports gaming at up to 4K, and this model has a 1TB hard drive, making for plenty of space to save those games.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07R7XLW9W?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”349.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $349.99 (you save $113.90)</a>

source Amazon

To play online with your PS4, you need a subscription to the PlayStation Plus service. With this Prime Day deal, a year’s membership is only $40, which is $20 less than the normal price. Membership also gets you discounts and free game downloads.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004RMK5QG?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”39.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $39.99 (you save $20)</a>

Best gaming laptop deals

There are lots of great gaming laptops on sale during Amazon Prime Day, meaning that if you’re looking for a powerful new laptop that can handle the demands of games, you should be able to find something for your needs. Here are the best gaming laptop deals for Prime Day 2019.

source Amazon

The Razer Blade is one of the sleekest gaming laptops out there, but it doesn’t sacrifice on performance, which is always good to see. The machine uses an Intel Core i7 processor, along with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, so it should be able to handle almost everything you can throw at it.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HPQPNV1?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”1,099.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $1,099.99 (you save $500)</a>

source Amazon

Asus has been building awesome laptops in its ROG line for some time, and the ROG Zephyrus S is no exception. The laptop uses an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card, and it’s available for over $500 off its original price, which is pretty impressive for a laptop this powerful.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G5Z9H8R?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”1,249.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $1,249.99 (you save $549.01)</a>

source Amazon

Not everyone has more than $1,000 to spend on a gaming laptop, but thankfully, even those who have a more limited budget still have great options. For example, there’s the Asus FX504, which has an Intel Core i7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050 Ti GPU. It’s available for $749.99, which is an impressive price.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DY11M1F?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”749.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $749.99 (you save $250)</a>

source Amazon

MSI is another breakout company in gaming over the past few years. The MSI GS75 Stealth offers better performance than most other gaming laptops thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce RTX2080 graphics card, which is an absolute beast. The laptop is a hefty $644.45 off, which is a great deal.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MSSZ34R?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”2,122.60″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $2,122.60 (you save $676.40)</a>

Best gaming desktop deals

You might instead be in the market for a gaming desktop computer. There may not be as many deals as laptops, but the gaming desktops below are still worth considering.

source Amazon

Many gamers prefer a desktop for their expansion capabilities. This HP Pavilion runs off an AMD Ryzen 5 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. It’s not the most powerful, but it will serve casual gamers well.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BHXV3TJ?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”479.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $479.99 (you save $290)</a>

source Amazon

CyberPowerPC has some ultra-powerful gaming desktop computers, and this offering is one of the best, thanks to the AMD Ryzen 7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX2080, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB hard drive. It is normally a pricey computer, but not today, thanks to Prime Day 2019.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H7Q34X5?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”1,399.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $1,399.99 (you save $378.25)</a>

Best gaming monitor deals

After getting a great new gaming desktop computer, it’s probably worth looking at a gaming monitor for your new setup. Even if you use a laptop, you can still benefit from connecting it to a monitor, as it will be a much larger screen than the one on your laptop. Here are the best deals on gaming monitors, whether they be ultra-high-end and ultrawide, or slightly more affordable.

source Amazon

Acer has also been developing great monitors for some time, and the Acer KG241Q is an excellent display for the money, coming in with ay 23.6 inches and a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080, which isn’t bad given the fact that this monitor is only a little over $100.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XYGQBY2?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”119.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $119.99 (you save $139.99)</a>

If you want a solid, reliable 27-inch monitor, then the LG 27GL650F is an excellent choice. The monitor has a Full HD resolution and a 144-Hz refresh rate, plus it supports standards like HDR 10. The monitor may not be the fanciest out there, but given it’s available at $100.99 off its normal price, it’s a great way to go.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07R7636MH?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”349.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $349.99 (you save $100.99)</a>

source Amazon

Many out there will have been waiting for that stellar deal to save some money on an ultra-high-end device, in which case we recommend checking out the Alienware 1900R, which has a high 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, plus a 120-Hz refresh rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The monitor is easily one of the best in its price range, but at $719.99 it’s even better.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0777RY75V?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”849″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $849 (you save $250.99)</a>

source Amazon

Some gamers out there could likely benefit from a great portable monitor, and portable monitors have been getting better and better over the years. Like, for example, this 15.6-inch portable display from AOC, which has a 1,090 x 1,080 resolution and a USB-C port to connect to your device.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06Y8SSQG5?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”139.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $139.99 (you save $60)</a>

Best gaming headset deals

Looking to enhance the audio quality of your gaming sessions? A great gaming headset may well help. Here are the best deals on gaming headsets, from affordable to high-end.

source Amazon

HyperX has a history of delivering high-quality headsets at a great price, and the Cloud Stinger is no exception. The headset is built with super-comfortable memory foam and will work perfectly with any gaming console, including the Nintendo Switch or your smartphone.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01L2ZRYVE?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”39.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $39.99 (you save $10)</a>

source Amazon

SteelSeries is arguably one of the top companies in the gaming headset world, and the Arctis 7 is one of the best the company has to offer, especially for the price. The SteelSeries Arctis 7 offers an incredibly comfortable design, along with a natural sound quality that puts an emphasis where it counts in the frequency range, making for a great gaming experience.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FZVXS8H?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”99.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $99.99 (you save $50)</a>

source Amazon

Perhaps you want a HyperX headset that’s a little better than the Cloud Stinger, in which case we recommend checking out HyperX’s Cloud II. This headset is more comfortable and sounds a little better than the less expensive HyperX headsets on offer, plus it offers a great design and is built with premium materials. The headset is available for $30 off, which isn’t bad at all.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00SAYCVTQ?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”69.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $69.99 (you save $30)</a>

source Amazon

Razer has seriously stepped up its game over the past few years, and the Kraken Tournament Edition is a great example of that. The headset has a nice design, and supports virtual 7.1 surround sound, making for a much more immersive gaming experience than what you would otherwise get.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G5TP4BN?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”61.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $61.99 (you save $38)</a>

source Amazon

The Razer Nari is even better than other Razer headsets, thanks to its comfortable design with plenty of padding, and great sound quality. The device has a retractable microphone and will work perfectly fine with your computer, PS4, or Xbox One.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G5RKF3W?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”119.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $119.99 (you save $30)</a>

source Amazon

If you want an even bigger step-up in the Razer lineup, then the Nari Ultimate is worth considering. This headset has even better padding, which is cooling-gel infused, meaning that you should be able to game for hours before the headset gets too warm. The headset is even wireless, which should make for a more convenient gaming experience.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HZ6YWNB?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”184.27″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $184.27 (you save $15.72)</a>

Best gaming accessory deals

There are other accessories you might be interested in too, like mice, keyboards, and so on. Here are a few of the other best gaming deals we could find.

source Amazon

Razer’s gaming device peripherals have been getting better and better, and the Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse is an excellent accessory. The mouse offers a 16,000-dpi sensor for greater precision, along with interchangeable button configurations with 2, 7, and 12 button options.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0788MCRGC?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”54.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $54.99 (you save $45)</a>

source Amazon

Logitech is another company that has been stepping things up when it comes to gaming peripherals, and the Logitech G602 is an excellent example of that. The device offers a ton of great features, including wireless connectivity, and a whopping 11 programmable buttons – which should make for highly customizable gameplay, with all controls at your fingers.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00E4MQODC?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”24.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $24.99 (you save $55)</a>

source Amazon

HyperX makes terrific gaming keyboards, including the HyperX Alloy FPS RGB. This keyboard offers mechanical keys, and, as you might expect, RGB lighting – it’s not a gaming keyboard unless it lights up. The price is pretty stellar, considering that it comes in at under $80 for Prime Day.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G2PY7KH?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”79.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $79.99 (you save $30)</a>

source Amazon

The K95 is one of Corsair’s best gaming keyboards, and it has a lot to offer. For starters, the device has mechanical keys, and they’re known on this keyboard for their great feel. The keyboard also has six programmable keys, as well as media controls and RGB backlighting, which are nice touches. While the keyboard is usually costly at $200, for Prime Day it’s available for $172.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MU3R9VM?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”172″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $172 (you save $27.99)</a>

source Amazon

If you want the great feel of the Corsair K95 but not the high price tag, then the Corsair K70 is worth checking out. The keyboard also offers great media controls and RGB lighting, as well as mechanical keys, however, they perhaps won’t feel quite as nice as the more expensive keys on the K95.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D5S54C6?tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1″ data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-slide-button” data-analytics-product-price=”89.99″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”> Buy for $89.99 (you save $70)</a>