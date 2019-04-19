Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Bionic/Business Insider

If you spend a lot of time in the garden, you need a good pair of gardening gloves. We’ve poured over expert reviews to find the best ones.

The Atlas Showa NT370 Nitrle Gloves suit most gardeners’ needs and they’re very affordable.

Gardening isn’t for the faint of heart – pulling weeds, tilling the earth, and digging up roots is sweaty work, and it really does a number on your hands. To protect yourself from dirt, thorns, chemicals, and other irritants; you need a good pair of gardening gloves.

Although just about everyone with a yard has a cheap pair of simple cotton gloves lying around somewhere, if you spend much time in your garden, you’ll quickly find that they’re not up to some of gardening’s messier tasks. Cotton tears easily, it gets wet, and it doesn’t last that long. It’s a good idea to invest in a pair of Nitrle coated gloves or better yet, a leather pair.

Nitrile is a type of synthetic rubber that’s prized for being allergy safe, durable, resistant to chemicals, hard to puncture, and flexible. A lot of inexpensive gardening gloves are coated in the material.

Leather gardening gloves are more durable and expensive than Nitrle-coated gloves. Many different kinds of leather can be used, but goatskin leather is generally considered the best for gardening because it’s flexible and strong. If you work with thorny bushes or more intense conditions, you’ll want to splurge on leather gardening gloves instead. There are also vegan, faux leather alternatives for those who are opposed to leather products.

Here are the best gardening gloves you can buy 2019:

Updated on 04/19/2019 by Les Shu: Updated prices and formatting. Added additional related buying guides.

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best gardening gloves overall

source Showa

Why you’ll love them: The Atlas Showa NT370 Nitrle Gloves protect your hands from dirt and give you good grip for pulling out weeds, so you can garden in peace.

The best gardening gloves make it feel like you’re not wearing anything on your hands at all. The Atlas Showa NT370 Nitrle Gloves protect you from dirt and other debris with their durable nylon fabric and nitrle coating without adding unnecessary bulk or impeding your gardening.

These gloves are thin enough to be comfortable and flexible, but they won’t wear out easily. You can even throw them in the washing machine when you need to clean them up.

Overall, these gloves are great for almost any gardening task imaginable from pulling weeds, digging holes, potting plants, spreading seeds, shoveling, and so on. Showa makes these gloves in all sizes, too, so no matter how big or small your hands are, you’re all set.

They’re also very affordable and come in a six-pack, so you don’t need to be precious with them – If you lose a glove, just pull another one out of the package.

Buyers on Amazon heap tons of praise on these gardening gloves, and the average star rating is 4.8 stars, which is very rare for any product on Amazon. Reviewers love how breathable and flexible the Atlas Showa gloves are, and many say it’s like they’re not wearing gloves at all.

As The Wirecutter’s expert reviewer points out, it’s important to have dexterity and flexibility when you are doing delicate gardening work, and these gloves deliver on that promise.

If you mainly need gardening gloves for pulling weeds and planting new seedlings and annuals, the Showa gloves will be just right for you. Those of you who need something more durable that can withstand thorns should read on to check out our other picks.

Pros: Flexible, lightweight, fairly durable, affordable, comes in a six pack and multiple sizes, machine washable

Cons: Thorns will pierce these gloves

The best goat-skin gardening gloves

source StoneBreaker/Business Insider

Why you’ll love them: The StoneBreaker Gardening Gloves guard your hands against thorns, dirt, rough weeds, and more to make gardening a breeze.

If you work with thorny bushes every now and then or you just want a more durable pair of gardening gloves, you should consider goatskin gloves like the Stonebreaker Gardening Gloves.

The company uses a mix of goatskin and synthetic materials to make the Gardener gloves, and its Gardener Pro gloves are made entirely out of goatskin. The regular Gardener gloves are a bit less expensive and should be more than enough protection with the goatskin palm and synthetic top. The synthetic top portion allows for more breathability and flexibility while gardening.

The leather is double stitched and reinforced at stress points, so you know these gloves are built to last. The Wirecutter named the Stonebreaker gloves its upgrade pick for gardeners with thorny yards. Its expert reviewer was impressed with the dexterity of her fingers while wearing the gloves and said that the gloves were fairly resistant to punctures from thorns.

User reviews on Amazon are mostly positive, and the only criticism is that the sizes run small. The obvious solution to that is to order one size up to avoid a tight fit. The gloves also tend to become more flexible and soften up over time.

These gloves are technically made for women, so there’s extra space for fingernails in the length of the gloves’ fingers. However, both men and women can wear these gardening gloves, so long as they buy the right size.

Pros: Multiple sizes, strong goatskin is great for thorns, durable, light, flexible, and affordable

Cons: Sizes run small and they’re pricier than many gloves

The best heavy duty gardening gloves

source Bionic

Why you’ll love them: The Bionic Women’s Relief Grip Gardening Gloves prevent fatigue and pain while your garden and they protect your hands from dirt and debris.

If you have arthritic or sensitive hands that tire during long bouts of yard work, you may want to buy a pair of the Bionic ReliefGrip Gardening Gloves. These gloves were designed by an orthopedic hand surgeon, so they’re specially made to address the pain points people have with gardening gloves.

Bionic’s pad relief system gives you more grip by flattening your hand, and the terrycloth material inside the gloves keeps your hands dry even when they start to sweat. At the joints of the gloves, Bionic added Lycra for more flexibility and dexterity. For extra support at the wrist, there’s a LightPrene wristband.

These gloves are also very durable, thanks to the silicone coated fingertips, which add another layer of protection between your fingers and thorns or splinters. Bionic’s gloves are machine washable, too, so you can always pop them in the wash when they get too dirty.

Buyers on Amazon rate Bionic’s gloves very highly, and one reviewer with hand problems says that the gloves are much more comfortable than others they’ve worn over the years. You can buy the gloves in versions for both men and women.

The Independent, Best Products, and Gardening Products Reviews recommend Bionic’s gloves for anyone who needs comfortable, durable gardening gloves.

Pros: Designed for arthritic hands, extra durable, flexible, reinforced fingertips with silicone grips, adjustable wrist closure, machine washable

Cons: Expensive

The best gardening gloves for thorny roses

source Exemplary Gardens

Why you’ll love them: The Exemplary Gardens Rose Pruning Gloves for Men and Women are extra long for more protection when you’re pruning roses or berry bushes.

If you have an epic rose garden or you grow lots of raspberries and blackberries, you’ll want to pick up a pair of gardening gloves with long cuffs that cover most of your arms. The Exemplary Gardens Rose Pruning Gloves for Men and Women are perfect for thorny gardens, with their long design and puncture resistant goatskin and cowhide combination.

The long leather gloves keep your arms safe from scratches as you prune roses or berry bushes. The cuffs are made from split cowhide suede that’s soft and smooth. The goatskin palm and fingers of the gloves are extra soft and gentle for sensitive skin, and the company says its gloves are kind to arthritic hands. The thumbs are specially designed to give better grip and keep your hands pain-free while you garden.

It’s actually quite important to protect yourself from rose thorns because you can get a rare case of Sporotrichosis (rose gardener’s disease) if you’re scratched too often by the thorns. This is especially true of people with sensitive skin.

Buyers on Amazon love these gloves, and longtime rose gardeners say these gloves offer great protection from thorny bushes. Around 93 percent of reviews are 5-stars, which is impressive.

Pros: All goatskin and cowhide leather, durable, long gloves cover arms, great for thorny bushes, flexible

Cons: Pricey and not everyone needs long gloves

The best gardening gloves for kids

source Wells Lamont

Why you’ll love them: The Wells Lamont Kids Work Gloves with Safety Cuff will keep your kids’ hands safe while they do yard work and garden alongside you.

If your little ones like to garden with you, you may want to grab them a pair of gardening gloves made for their little hands. The Wells Lamont Kids Work Gloves with Safety Cuff keep your kids’ hands safe while they help out with yard work.

The gloves are made out of high-quality split cowhide leather for protection in the palm, first finger, thumb, fingertips, and knuckle strap. The rest is made out of fabric. The thumbs are specially designed to make sure your kid has good grip and flexibility for fine motor tasks while wearing the gloves.

The elastic wrists keep dirt and debris out, while the cuffs protect their wrists. Wells Lamont has been making gloves since 1907 and is well regarded. Buyer reviews on Amazon are mostly positive, though parents warn that the gloves run big. The gloves are made for ages 5-8, so keep that in mind. Of course, some women with small hands also love these gloves.

Those with younger kids and toddlers for whom these gloves will be overlarge will likely have a tough time finding the perfect fit, but these G & F JustForKids Garden Gloves are a bit smaller and lighter. Most parent reviewers still say they’re big, but they say it’s not a problem and the space leaves room to grow.

Pros: Made for kids ages 5-8, leather, durable, cuff keeps debris out, flexible

Cons: A bit pricey and there’s only one size

The best gardening gloves for hand digging

source Garden Genie

Why you’ll love them: If you want to get your hands in the dirt without getting your hands dirty, there are few better ways to do so than with Garden Genie digging gloves.

Why use man-made tools when you can just use the tools given to all mankind? I’m talking, of course, about your hands, which you can, in fact, use to dig in the dirt. It’s plenty of fun, and with the Garden Genie digging gloves, it doesn’t create plenty of mess.

The Garden Genies are specifically designed for you to play in the dirt (in a productive manner, of course). These gloves waterproof and very durable on their own because they’re made from puncture-resistant latex, but they actually come with built-in claws for digging, too. That means that instead of using a shovel or trowel, you can just use the sharpened nails built into the right-hand glove of the Garden Genie.

These hardened tips allow you to quickly dig without using any additional tools, and they work surprisingly well, especially in soft soil. That said, you probably don’t want to dig through rocks with naught but a pair of Garden Genies.

The Garden Genie gloves also come with great grip, so you can grab hold of anything you may need without worrying about tools or plants slipping right out of your hands. I also appreciate that these gloves extend quite a ways past your wrist, which keeps your skin safe from thorns or other garden hazards.

The Garden Genie gloves are unisex, and in my experience, have worked well for both men and women.

Perhaps most the impressive thing about the Garden Genie is its price, which is less than $10. – Lulu Chang

Pros: Built-in claws are great for digging, waterproof, durable, inexpensive

Cons: May not provide the snuggest fit, claws are only on the right hand and are not reversible

The best form-fitting gardening gloves

source Foxgloves

Why you’ll love them: The Foxglove Original Gloves offer a snug fit that is perfect for tasks that require a bit more finesse.

Gardening gloves tend to make your hands seem about twice as large and half as dexterous, but that doesn’t have to be the case with the Foxglove Originals. These rather attractive gloves come in a wide range of colors, but more importantly, come in three sizes that allow for a much more personalized fit.

The small will accommodate gloves sizes 6 or 6.5, mediums can account for 6.5 to 8, and large should take care of folks who wear glove sized 8.5 or larger.

Shoppers on Amazon have proven to be huge fans of these gloves, giving them an average of 4.5 out of five stars. As one satisfied buyer noted, “these gloves are about as close to skin as it comes.”

Because the gloves are made out of Supplex nylon, you’ll be able to actually feel what you’re doing in the dirt, but still be kept protected from thorns, bugs, or whatever else may be crawling around outside. The addition of elastane allows for a tighter fit, and thanks to a longer cuff, you’ll keep your hands clean even if you’re up to your elbows in your garden.

I also love that the Foxgloves are super lightweight. But don’t mistake this seeming delicacy for weakness – They’re extremely durable, and won’t rip or rend even with significant use. That said, the gloves are only water resistant and not waterproof, which means that you probably don’t want to use them during or directly after a serious rainstorm.

And if you are in need of another pair of gloves just for everyday life, the Foxgloves are suave enough to pass for street wear as well. I’m partial to the periwinkle blue, though the sahara (a taupe shade) and crow black (unsurprisingly, black) are certainly classic enough to serve as hand gear during the colder months to come. And in the summer, the breathable knit of these gloves allow you to work outside for hours without feeling like your hand is sweating more than any part of your body. – Lulu Chang

Pros: Great fit, wide range of colors, more customized sizes with three options to choose from

Cons: At $26, I wouldn’t call these gloves expensive, but there are cheaper options available; not waterproof

Check out our other great gardening buying guides

source Shutterstock

Having the essential gardening tools ready in your shed or garage makes the work even more of a joy, instead of a chore. That’s why we’ve gathered up a collection of the best tools for a variety of gardening needs. Whether you need a hose, rake, shears, watering can, or a shovel, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the best gardening tools you can buy:

If you’ve got plants to water, a car to wash, or a sprinkler to connect so the kids can splash around this summer, then you’re going to need a good garden hose.

If you want a great garden hose, the Craftsman Premium Rubber Garden Hose is our top pick. It’s a flexible, durable, all-weather hose that’s made in America and backed by a lifetime warranty.

You might also like the Water Right 400 Series Slim & Light Garden Hose, the Orbit 26380 25-Foot Coil Hose, the Hospaip Expandable Water Hose, the Beaulife Steel Garden Hose, and the Melnor Flat Soaker Garden Hose.

If your shovel-buying strategy has consisted of choosing the cheapest tool on the shelf, we’re here to tell you that while there is certainly no reason to break the budget on a shovel, it’s also true that you generally get what you pay for, and a quality garden tool should last you for many years if taken care of.

That’s why we decided to do the research for you, and gather up this list of the best shovels and spades out there for a variety of uses. While we think the Fiskars Long-Handle Round-Point Steel Digging Shovel is the best garden shovel overall, we also recommend several others that serve different purposes.

Here are the best garden shovels and spades you can buy:

It’s fall, and for many people, that means it’s time to break out the trusty old garden rake to take care of all those falling leaves.

To save you some time and energy, we’ve rounded up the best rakes you can buy to pick up leaves and perform other garden tasks. Read on to see which rake is best for your needs.

Here are the best rakes you can buy:

Starting your own garden can be overwhelming, so it helps to do your research and figure out what kind of garden you want to grow based on your needs, goals, and available space.

Whether you’re looking to design a secret flower garden in your backyard, turn your lawn into your own private vegetable farm, or just want to beautify your fire escape with a few choice potted plants, you’ll find your starting point in one of our top gardening book picks.

Here are the best gardening books you can buy:

Electric lawn mowers are ideal if you have minimal storage space and don’t want to deal with the hassle of storing gasoline and oil. Electric mowers tend to weigh much less than their gas-powered counterparts, so they can be easier to transport and use.

We picked our favorite electric lawn mowers based on a number of factors, including versatility, power, battery life, features, and overall performance. They’re available at a variety of price points, so you should be able to find something that works for your budget and needs.