- Having the essential gardening tools ready in your shed or garage makes the work even more of a joy, instead of a chore.
- That’s why we’ve gathered up a collection of the best tools for a variety of gardening needs. Whether you need a hose, rake, shears, watering can, or a shovel, we’ve got you covered.
If you are like most people, your garden is your most frequent encounter with nature. Perhaps that’s why gardening calls to the spirit of so many people, and time spent working in the yard feels like enjoyment instead of labor.
For those who love to garden, a little dirt under the fingernails is a small price to pay for the meditative joy of working the soil, smelling the rich earth, planting seeds or young sprouts, and watching the miraculous growth into a beautiful flowering plant or a harvest of vegetables.
Gardening is one of the most popular hobbies in the United States, and it’s easy to understand why. You can enjoy gardening whether you are young or old, male or female, rich or poor. You don’t have to have an enormous plot of land, either. Your garden can be as small as a few pots on a balcony. You can invest thousands of dollars into your garden, or just pay a dollar for a packet of seeds.
The majority of gardeners, however, fall somewhere in the middle range. And for those gardeners, having a good collection of gardening tools makes it easier and more enjoyable to spend time working the land.
Here are the best gardening tools you can buy in 2019:
- Best pruners: Felco F-2 Classic Hand Pruner and Fiskars Pruning Snip
- Best gloves: Exemplary Gardens Rose Pruning Gloves
- Best thorn stripper: Barnel Thorn Stripper
- Best toolsets: Master Craft Indoor Garden Tool Set and Fiskars 3- Piece Tool Set
- Best watering can: Plastec Indoor Watering Can
- Best gardening hoe: Bond Culti-Hoe with Telescoping Handle
- Best shovel and spade: Fiskars Shovel and Fiskars Spade
- Best lopper and shears: Tabor Tools Bypass Loppers and Fiskars Pruning Shears
- Best pruning saw: Corona RazorTOOTH Pruning Saw
- Best coiled hose: Water Right Professional Coil Hose
- Best edge chopper and weeder: Garden Weasel Edge Chopper and Fiskars Weeder
- Best rake and leaf scoops: Gardenite Lawn Rake and ReLeaf Leaf Scoops
Updated on 04/22/2019 by Malarie Gokey: Updated pricing and formatting. Added related buying guides for gardening tools.
Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.
The best gardening tools for roses
Why you’ll love it: Roses are worth the extra effort so long as you have the Felco F-2 Classic Hand Pruner, a pair of Exemplary Gardens Rose Pruning Gloves, and the Barnel Thorn Stripper.
If your yard isn’t complete without several “queens of the garden,” then you know that roses like to have it all: plenty of water, plenty of fertilizer and plenty of sunshine. Once you have met those needs, you can make other requirements, such as pruning, a little bit easier with the proper tools.
For pruning smaller canes and general cleanup, the Felco F-2 Classic Hand Pruner is easy on your hands. Protect your hands and wrists from nasty scratches by donning a pair of Exemplary Gardens Rose Pruning Gloves. And once you’re ready to display a perfect bouquet of roses in your best vase, easily remove the thorns and leaves with the Barnel Thorn Stripper.
Buy the Felco F-2 Classic Hand Pruner on Amazon for $52.04 (originally $73.99)
Buy the Exemplary Gardens Rose Pruning Gloves on Amazon for $25.79
Buy the Barnel Thorn Stripper on Amazon for $9.73 (originally $13.99)
The best gardening tools for houseplants
Why you’ll love it: Your houseplants will thank you for taking care of them with the Master Craft Indoor Garden Tool Set and the Plastec Indoor Watering Can.
Even an apartment gardener can enjoy the beauty and health benefits of live greenery with a fine collection of houseplants. Some, such as the spider plant, pothos, and Chinese evergreen, not only look beautiful, they also help remove pollutants from the air. Check out our recommendations for the best houseplants you can order online for all our recommendations.
You can improve the greenness of your thumb with a few tools that make indoor gardening easier. With the Master Craft Indoor Garden Tool Set, you get houseplant-sized pruners, transplanter, trowel, and rake, along with a handy case to hold them all. Now you’re ready to snip, repot, or remove dead leaves as needed. Add a small watering can from Plastec for those weekly drinks, and you’re all set.
Buy the Master Craft Indoor Garden Tool Set on Amazon for $27.16
Buy the Plastec Indoor Watering Can on Amazon for $19.97
The best gardening tools for a vegetable gardens
Why you’ll love it: Growing your own veggies is easy when you have the Bond Culti-Hoe with Telescoping Handle and Fiskars excellent shovel and spade on hand.
With enough sunshine, attention to watering, weeding, fertilizing, and a little bit of luck, you can harvest a surprising amount of fresh, organic, and delicious produce even from a small plot.
If you grow vegetables, then you know the importance of well-worked soil that is free of clumps and rocks, and full of growth-encouraging compost. Two tools that are indispensable in the vegetable garden are a hoe for breaking through hard soil and removing weeds, and a cultivator for breaking up dirt clods into soft, smooth soil.
But that doesn’t mean you actually have to purchase two separate tools. Instead, choose the handy Bond Culti-Hoe with Telescoping Handle, which combines the functions of a hoe and a cultivator into one ingenious tool.
You also will regularly use a shovel and a spade. Though the terms are often used interchangeably, and both are digging tools, a shovel has a pointed edge, while a spade has a flat edge. You want a shovel for digging a hole, and a spade for edging, removing grass, or moving piles of dirt or leaves to the trash or compost pile.
Buy the Bond Culti-Hoe with Telescoping Handle on Amazon for $16.18
Buy the Fiskars Long-Handle Digging Shovel on Home Depot for $23.27 (originally $34.99)
Buy the Fiskars D-Handle Garden Spade on Amazon for $25.18 (originally $39.89)
The best gardening tools for trees and shrubs
Why you’ll love it: Trees and shrubs give your home curb appeal, so invest in the Tabor Tools Lopper, Fiskars’ Pruning Shears, and the Corona Pruning Saw to keep everything in line.
A mature, full garden usually has a backbone of trees and tall shrubs. To keep things looking tidy, it’s good to prune away any dead or broken branches as you notice them, and to clean up your shrubs once or twice a year to keep them from looking overgrown or unkempt. The tools that you’ll reach for are loppers, which have long handles and powerful, short blades good for cutting through small to medium branches; pruning shears, which are designed for close-up work on thin branches and vines; and a garden saw, which can handle branches several inches thick.
Buy Tabor Tools Bypass Lopper on Amazon for $27.99
Buy Fiskars All Steel Pruning Shears on Amazon for $9.97 (originally $11.97)
Buy the Corona RazorTOOTH Pruning Saw on Amazon for $19.33 (originally $21.99)
The best gardening tools for container gardens
Why you’ll love it: You need small hand tools keep your plants looking their best, and the Fiskars Tool Set and pruning snip will help you get started, along with a good coil hose.
If pots of colorful annual and perennial flowers – or even small shrubs and vegetables – fill your patio or balcony, then you know the joy of container gardening.
A small selection of good hand tools will help you keep your containers looking great through every season. The Fiskars 3- Piece Set of trowel, transplanter, and cultivator will handle all your needs when it comes to planting your containers. Add the Fiskars pruning snip for deadheading and trimming, and you’re basically set.
Lastly, you need the Water Right Professional coil hose because it stays out of the way when you’re finished watering your garden.
Buy the Fiskars 3-Piece Softouch Garden Tool Set on Amazon for $17.03
Buy the Fiskars Softouch Micro-Tip Pruning Snip on Amazon for $9.69 (originally $10.86)
Buy the 25-foot Water Right Professional Coil Hose on Amazon for $39.99
The best gardening tools for lawn care
Why you’ll love it: To keep your lawn looking perfect, you need the Garden Weasel manual edger and Fiskars’ stand-up weeder to manage weeds, as well as the excellent Gardenite lawn rake and ReLeaf Leaf Scoops for picking up leaves.
If your green, perfect grass is the envy of all who see it, you know how much work it takes to get your lawn looking its best. Mowing, edging, aerating, watering, weeding, fertilizing: The lawn is the most work-intensive area of your yard.
Make that work a little bit easier with a manual edger that gives a clean line to the lawn’s edge, a stand-up weeder for making quick work of pesky dandelions, and a lawn rake for sweeping up the fallen leaves of autumn. Once you have the leaves in a pile, set your kids to work scooping them up with ReLeaf Leaf Scoops.
Buy the Garden Weasel Edge Chopper on Amazon for $37.92
Buy the Fiskars Deluxe Stand-Up Weeder on Amazon for $38.83
Buy the Gardenite Leaf Rake on Amazon for $27.95 (originally $39.95)
Buy the ReLeaf Leaf Scoops on Amazon for $32.95
