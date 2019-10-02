For those who eschew traditional gender norms when it comes to their wardrobe, finding clothing that fits properly can be challenging.

Clothing brands are slowly catching on to the demand for more gender-neutral, gender-nonconforming, and gender-inclusive options. These are our top picks for the best gender-inclusive brands.

Our top pick, Wildfang, produces stylish, diverse, and comfortable clothes from workwear to suiting that prioritize masculine and gender-neutral styles for those with feminine body types.

I’ve used a lot of adjectives to describe my style over the years including but not limited to: queer, butch, androgynous, gender nonconforming, masculine, etc. But finding clothes that both fit my body and the style I was trying to cultivate has been difficult. In college, my Google search history was littered with searches for “best lesbian clothes” or “best butch styles” and “unisex clothing brands,” but there were so few options out there that I ended up empty-handed most of the time. So I spent a long time piecing together a wardrobe from men’s styles that happened to fit my curves and women’s styles that weren’t too frilly or feminine.

But slowly over time, clothing brands have started to catch on to those of us who exist beyond the gender binary or simply want to eschew traditionally masculine or feminine clothing options. In the past few years, a ton of gender-neutral, gender-nonconforming, and gender-inclusive brands have popped up online. I’ve rounded up some of my favorites below.

Gender inclusivity can mean so many things to so many people. For me, it means more masculine styles that fit my traditionally female body type. Those are the brands I’ve focused on here.

Here is the best gender-inclusive clothing you can buy:

The best gender-inclusive clothing overall

source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

Wildfang has a large range of diverse styles from coveralls and workwear to suiting and button-downs.

I’ve been wearing Wildfang’s clothes since I discovered them last year. They were the first brand that I came across that was creating masculine clothing styles for women’s bodies, and it was the first time I felt like I had clothes that were really made for me. Instead of button-downs that pinched my hips and sagged in the arms, I had clothing that felt tailored to my body type, and I no longer had to compromise and wear clothes that only sort of fit.

I’m a huge fan of Wildfang’s workwear line. Their coveralls ($188) and workwear pants ($128) are both staples of my wardrobe that make me feel way cooler than I actually am, plus they’re impossibly comfortable. They pair great with plain T-shirts for a minimalist look that really lets the staple piece do the talking.

I’m also a huge fan of their Ultimate Button Ups (from $76). They have just enough room in the bust and hips that they don’t pinch anywhere they’re not supposed to, but they’re not too nipped in or darted that they look like a women’s shirt. They still have a boxiness to them that give you the straight lines of a men’s style. It’s a perfect combination that gives me the exact look I’ve been going for.

Wildfang is also incredibly open to customer feedback. After I washed my first pair of coveralls, the pants shrunk quite a bit. Don’t worry, I found a way to roll them up and rock them with sneakers for a bit of a funkier look. But needless to say, I was disappointed that they were a bit shorter than I wanted them. I reached out to customer service and shared my plight, and they informed me that they were hearing this a lot. In response, they added two inches to the inseam of their next round of coverall releases.

Plus, Wildfang is a socially responsible brand that regularly gives back to charities close to the hearts of the founders and employees. In 2018, they donated over $400,000 dollars to charities including Planned Parenthood, ACLU, Southern Poverty Law, and RAICES. You may have even seen some of their more politically charged clothing lines out in the wild. They’re most known for the Wild Feminist collection and made news last year for riffing on Melania Trump’s controversial “I Really Don’t Care” jacket.

I rarely post pictures of myself on Instagram, and when I do, it’s because I’m really feeling my outfit. And 90% of the time, it’s because I’m wearing a piece of Wildfang clothing.

Pros: Long-lasting, ever-rotating, diverse collection of styles; socially responsible brand

Cons: Pricey; many styles go up to 2XL, but may not fit larger body types

The best clothing for the workplace

source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

Kirrin Finch is a one-stop shop for all your workwear and button-down shirt needs.

With lots of clothing styles, I’m often able to make men’s options work for me if I can find the right brand, pattern, or fit. Dress shirting, though, was never one of those things I could just make do with what I could find. I love to dress up. I look great in a suit, if I do say so myself.

But dress shirts were consistently the most difficult thing for me to get right. Men’s shirts were too big in the collar and sleeves, and I often couldn’t button them over my hips. Until I found Kirrin Finch, the best fitting option I found was actually a boys’ button-down from Brooks Brothers. With Kirrin Finch, though, I can stop shopping in the kids’ section and get high-quality, detail-oriented clothing that finally fits right.

Kirrin Finch has established themselves as the premiere brand for masculine dress clothing for women and nonbinary people. Their dress shirts are Italian-made with high-quality cotton, and they have an eye for detail that is unmatched by any other brand I’ve tried. Kirrin Finch’s dress shirts ($150) are the only ones I’ve tried, from any brand catering to any gender, that fit me properly in the sleeves and collar. They’ve also opted for a spread collar, rarely found in women’s shirting, that suits a tie knot perfectly.

Another detail that impressed me was the fact that they’ve put the buttons on the right side of the shirt – the same as in menswear. While this may seem insignificant, it actually means you’ll pay less for dry cleaning. Women’s shirts are often more expensive to dry clean than men’s, and they often determine the gender of the shirt based on button placement. It’s strange and silly, but thanks for looking out, Kirrin Finch.

My one gripe is that I found the fabric a bit thin. I have lots of tattoos on my arms, and the white shirt is thin enough that you can see my tattoos through it. It’s definitely a shirt you want to wear an undershirt with. It’s less of a problem with shirts that aren’t plain white. I also have the Curie short-sleeve button down ($125), and while the fabric is thin on that shirt, too, it’s not see-through because of the patterning.

Their incremental sizing, from 0 to 24, means you’ll never have to compromise on fit. It did take me a few tries to find the size that suited me best. Their sizing chart indicated that I fell somewhere between a 2 and a 4, but even the 4 still felt a bit snug for me, especially through the chest. The shirts tend to taper in a bit under the bust, which lends itself to a slightly more feminine feel, so if that doesn’t feel right for you, I recommend sizing up. I ended up going with a 6 to get the fit I was most comfortable with.

Dress shirting isn’t the only thing Kirrin Finch has to offer. They’ve also got an incredible selection of more casual shirting ($145), chinos ($160), outerwear (starting at $125), and more, all with the amazing attention to detail they’ve become known for.

Pros: Sizing varies in small increments to find ideal fit

Cons: Stock sells out quickly, so check back often for new releases

The best for a wide range of body types

source GFW

GFW Clothing offers four different cuts to ensure that every body type can find a shirt style that works for them.

Many shirt retailers have a specific set of proportions that they use to scale their shirt sizing. Often the shoulder-to-waist-to-hip ratio will stay the same; they’ll just get bigger or smaller. So if you don’t fit that particular proportion, the shirt simply won’t fit. GFW Clothing – short for Gender Free World – saw an injustice in the way shirts were sized, acknowledging that there are many different body types out there and that to stick to one ratio was to ostracize a whole bunch of bodies.

They’ve solved this problem by offering four different cuts in each of their shirts, each fitting a different body type. The Alex is narrower on top and leaves more room in the hips, which is perfect for those who fit the pear-shaped description. The Billie accommodates those with large bust sizes – folks who wear a EE cup or larger but have a smaller waist. The Charlie is a classic cut, loose fit shirt for those who describe themselves as hourglass- or apple-shaped. The Drew is for those with long torsos and broad shoulders. Each of these descriptions gives you a great idea of how the shirt will fit, and they have even more criteria on their site that will help you choose which fit is right for your body.

Because their sizing is so unique, you might want to invest in a measuring tape. GFW has a comprehensive size guide on their site, but you’ll be best off measuring yourself and making an educated guess rather than acting on instinct here.

The shirts are modestly priced with short-sleeve button-downs starting at $61 and long-sleeve button-downs starting at $64, and they offer a ton of fun patterns. The bee print short sleeve shirt ($67) is an absolute standout. Because they’re a UK-based brand, you’ll end up paying a bit more for shipping to get them this side of the Atlantic, but it’s honestly not going to break the bank. The shipping cost for one shirt was $8. I’ve paid more from US retailers.

Pros: Styles for every body type

Cons: Shipping cost

The best gender-inclusive casual wear

source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

Toronto-based Muttonhead produces entirely unisex clothing that’s comfy enough to live in and rugged enough to camp in.

Muttonhead is here for you if you’re trying to capture that I-could-totally-chop-down-a-tree look. It’s also a truly rugged brand if you actually do chop down trees, camp, hike, or participate in other actually outdoorsy activities.

The Muttonhead brand is entirely gender neutral and designed to accommodate a wide variety of body types. Take, for example, their Camping Hoodie (from $96.70), the cornerstone of the Muttonhead brand. It’s available in tons of colors in four different fabric options – sherpa, quilted, polar fleece, and classic – and mine has quickly become one of my favorite pieces of fall clothing.

One of the main things I look for in clothes is that they minimize my curves while still fitting properly. Most of the hoodies I own are baggy and oversized with sleeves that are too long and shoulders that are too big, which is great for bumming around the house, but not for much else.

The Camping Hoodie is properly tailored and looks like a fashionable piece of clothing that, if paired with the right outfit, could work in a wide variety of contexts from a weekend hiking trip to drinks with friends. I’ve even worn mine to work. What I appreciate most about it is its longer line. It hits me just below my hip, but it doesn’t cinch in at the bottom like a typical hoodie, which minimizes curves and allows it to stay tailored closer to my body, eliminating that bulky feeling you often get with hoodies.

Of course, it also lives up to its namesake and is perfect for outdoor applications as well. Firstly, it’s ridiculously soft. I said something to the effect of “You’ve got to be kidding,” when I first put my arms into it, because I couldn’t believe how soft it felt. It’s also fantastic at regulating temperature – a bit like a thermos that somehow keeps your soup hot and your ice water cold. I accidentally wore it on a day that was warmer than I realized, and in any other sweatshirt, I would’ve been sweaty by the time I got to the subway. Plus it’s warm enough to withstand the arctic temperatures of my office, so it’s fully passed my utility test.

Unfortunately, its pockets are less utilitarian. Instead of the central monopocket that most hoodies feature, the Camping Hoodie has two smaller pockets that start at the side seam. While this keeps the long line of the hoodie looking clean and tailored, it limits the practicality of the pockets in a big way. I put my phone in one and was worried it would fall out.

But Muttonhead is more than just its cornerstone hoodie. Their plaid button-downs ($126.24) come in classic patterns and are built to withstand frequent wear, and their outdoor gear proves that they walk the walk and aren’t just about the aesthetic. They’re not currently in season right now, so the options are limited, but during the summer, their shorts selection is also a standout. They offer each of their shorts in a shorter Track Shorts option and a longer Roamer Shorts option, so you can choose how much leg to show off.

When you’re browsing Muttonhead’s site, do beware that though everything in the Muttonhead brand is gender neutral, the other brands they carry do offer gendered clothing that may not be tailored as inclusively. If you want to be sure you’re browsing for Muttonhead clothing exclusively, you can sort by brand and eliminate all the gendered items.

Pros: Versatile casual basics

Cons: Though everything Muttonhead makes is gender-free, not every brand they carry is, so you’ll see some gendered clothing on their website

The best gender-inclusive underwear

source Lyndsey Byrnes/TomboyX

TomboyX is some of the softest, sturdiest, and comfiest underwear I’ve ever worn, and I no longer have to compromise on style.

Underwear is so personal, and it’s often an integral part of self-expression. It was one of the first conscious style changes I made as I was moving toward a more masculine presentation, but it was also one of the toughest things to compromise on. When it’s uncomfortable or off in any way, it can be a constant distraction, putting a damper on your mood and confidence.

Before I discovered TomboyX, I was wearing men’s trunks and boxer briefs, but of course, men’s underwear has an extra pouch of fabric to accommodate a certain anatomy that I don’t possess. That extra fabric often bunched in weird ways and threw off how they felt on my body. TomboyX has adapted traditionally masculine styles, removing the excess fabric for those who don’t have a need for it.

My favorites, and the ones that are a prominent part of my wardrobe are the boy shorts (starting at $20). I find that they’re long enough to give me the coverage that feels right for me and the aesthetic I’m looking for, but they’re short enough that they don’t bunch up under pants or ride up throughout the day. If the boy shorts aren’t what you’re looking for, they have tons more options. They have styles across the board from thongs (starting at $18) and briefs (starting at $18) to more full-coverage options like 6″ fly boxer briefs (starting at $27) and 9″ boxer briefs (starting at $29).

It’s easy for me to say that these are the most comfortable underwear I’ve ever worn. Their three fabric options – basic cotton, MicroModal, and Active Drirelease – all pass the comfort test with flying colors. The cotton option is my favorite, just because it tends to be a little thicker and feels sturdier to me, but the MicroModal fabric is so soft, and the moisture-wicking ability of the Active Drirelease is perfect for gym days.

Right now, I have three pairs that have been in my rotation for six months, one in each fabric type. I wear them regularly, and they still look and feel exactly the same as the first wear. There’s no fading or stretching or wear on the seams at all. I’m thrilled with how durable they are. So while TomboyX undies may seem a little pricey at first glance, treat them like an investment in your comfort and confidence. They’ll last long enough and make you feel great enough to make it worth it.

Pros: Well-made, last through tons of washes and wears

Cons: Pricey, but they do have multipack deals that make it a bit more affordable to stock up

The best gender-inclusive denim

source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

Nudie Jeans has a wide range of cuts and sizes that allows everyone to get the silhouette they’re looking for in sturdy, durable raw denim.

This is the only brand on this list that isn’t explicitly gender inclusive in its mission, but it’s such a great product that I’ve been wearing for years that I would be remiss if I didn’t include it here.

Denim is painful to shop for regardless of gender, but for those who are gender nonconforming, it can be a real struggle. Prior to discovering Nudie Jeans, I was spending tons of money on skinny jeans from fast fashion brands that I would wear holes through in two months. I was tired of wasting money on what my inner thighs turned into nearly disposable products, and I wanted to find a more durable jean. I was also interested in exploring more masculine denim silhouettes, so I set out to find a brand that checked both boxes.

I discovered Nudie Jeans in a moment of accidental kismet. They have a store in SoHo in Manhattan (right across the street from Supreme, for all my hypebeasts out there), but I wasn’t there to shop for clothes. I actually had an appointment at the tattoo shop upstairs, but I was early, so I decided to see what Nudie was up to.

Just as they do online, they had all their styles lined up from tightest to loosest, mixing “men’s” and “women’s” styles with no separate sections or segregation. It took some trial and error to find the fit I was looking for, but once I did, I knew I was never turning back. I was able to achieve just the right masculine silhouette that minimized the appearance of my hips and made me feel more confident in jeans than I ever have before.

This was two and a half years ago, and I’m actually wearing the pair of Tilted Tor ($185) jeans that I bought that day as I sit and write this. The reason they’ve lasted as long as they have is thanks to their free repair policy. A few months ago, I wore a hole through the inner thigh as often happens with any jeans I wear. Normally, this would mean scrapping them and buying another pair, but with Nudie, I was able to take them into the store and they patched them for free. They even reinforced the denim that they noticed was weakening on the other side with a preemptive patch to save me a trip later on. If you don’t live near one of their repair shops, you can order a complimentary repair kit online, and they’ll send you denim patches and all the matching threads and needles you’ll need to do it yourself.

If your jeans are beyond repair or you just find it’s time to move on, you can turn your jeans in and they’ll use them to repair other jeans. Through this initiative, they’ve created an eco-friendly reuse loop that saves water, energy, and resources. Plus, they’ll give you a coupon for 20% off your next pair of jeans as a thank-you for recycling your old pair.

Pros: Free repairs for life

Cons: Their only brick-and-mortar stores in the US are in New York and Los Angeles, so finding the right fit might take some trial and error online

The best gender-inclusive streetwear

source Stuzo

Stuzo Clothing is an LA-based streetwear brand that describes itself as “gender free.” If it’s an edgier aesthetic you’re after, Stuzo’s bright colors, bold patterns, and fearless message are some of the best out there.

I first learned about Stuzo two years ago at the annual DapperQ queer fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week. A friend was walking as a model for Stuzo, so naturally I showed up to support. As I watched them strut down the runway in an oversized bold-patterned tee and matching shorts, I remember thinking distinctly to myself, “These clothes are way too cool for me.” Ever since, I’ve been keeping tabs on Stuzo, working up the courage to rock their Mola Joggers ($65).

This black woman-owned business empowers you to live true and proud through their bold clothes. Stuzo has an unmatched collection of graphic tees and hoodies celebrating blackness, queerness, and womanhood – communities that founders Stoney Michelli and Uzo Ejikeme continually strive to lift up and showcase. Their T-shirt that reads BOI | GRL ($30) is my favorite, playing with concepts of binary gender and allowing you to showcase that you contain multitudes.

Where Stuzo really shines is in their more fashion-forward lines. They wonderfully feature a constant push and pull between what is masculine and what is feminine. Take their Lace Short Sleeve Button Down ($85) for example. The sheer lace might initially scream femininity, but the oversized, boxy cut and menswear detailing of the crisp collar add masculine elements that gorgeously challenge gender expectations. Pair it with their matching Lace Joggers ($125), and you’ve got a bold and meaningful outfit that will turn heads.

The vivid patterns of Stuzo’s clothing ensure you’ll never look boring in their clothes. Check out their Tahiti Button Down ($85) with its thick black lines and pops of pink, or their Kente Button Down ($85) made from imported African Kente cloth in a clean, crisp gender-free style. You can even see how it fits on both a masculine and feminine body thanks to Stuzo’s use of models of different genders.

Pros: Gender-free; bold, empowering, fashion-forward clothing

Cons: Somewhat limited offerings

The best gender-inclusive dress shoes

source Tomboy Toes

Tomboy Toes offers affordable classic masculine formal footwear like oxfords and brogues for small foot sizes.

One would think shoes would be the easiest item of clothing to adapt for different sizing. I mean, feet are feet, right? Casual shoe brands like Nike and Adidas have caught on, offering many styles in a wide range of unisex sizes. But dress shoe brands have been a bit slower on the uptake. Most men’s dress shoes only go down to a size 7 – which translates to a women’s 8.5 – leaving those with smaller feet high and dry. Unless you’re willing to spend hundreds of dollars on high-end European designers like Ferragamo whose masculine styles go down to a men’s 5/women’s 6.5, options are slim. That’s where Tomboy Toes comes in.

Offering a variety of classic masculine shoe styles, they range in size from 33 to 41, which is a women’s 4 through 10. They use the European shoe size scale, which is inherently gender neutral, but don’t worry, they have a size chart on their website to help you translate to US sizes.

Their classic dress shoe, The Downtown Dappers ($67), offers clean lines and an unfussy, basic aesthetic that pair well with a suit or chinos. They’re also completely vegan with an upper made of a vegan leather alternative and a sole of smooth rubber that keeps your feet solid on the ground – no slipping like you’ll find with the leather soles of some men’s shoes.

Some consumer reviews have noted that the vegan leather doesn’t appear as dressy as real leather, so if leather is something you’re happy to wear, the Wingtip Commanders ($98) might be more your style. Still affordable at $98, they’re a step up in quality and offer a few more details in the form of broguing to add a bit of personality to your outfit.

Tomboy Toes’ offerings are classic, but very basic. If you’re looking for something with a bit more flair, your journey might have to continue onward, but if you’re looking to get a clean, masculine silhouette in the perfect size at an affordable price, then you’ve found it here.

Pros: Affordable, classic

Cons: Limited styles