16 gift baskets for all sorts of tastes and interests — from gourmet pastries and bread to Japanese snacks they can’t find in the US

source Bokksu

Gift baskets should be thoughtfully curated and contain items that fit your recipient’s tastes and interests.

Whether their holiday indulgence of choice is chocolate, cheese, or wine, these 16 gift baskets and gift boxes check the boxes off for both quality and relevance.

Need more gift ideas? Find all Insider Picks holiday gift guides here.

A gift basket is a common and easy gift to give to a client, host, or your in-laws, but all too often, gift baskets share the same pitfalls. Once you take a closer look at the basket teeming with treats, you realize only a small percentage of its contents are actually worth keeping. Or, there’s an excessive amount of packaging that makes the basket look more substantial than it really is.

When you’re gifting a gift basket or gift box, you want something with both quantity and quality. Gift baskets shouldn’t be cheesy presents that seemed like a last-minute buy. Instead, they should be thoughtfully curated and contain items that fit your recipient’s tastes and interests.

The top 5 best gift baskets:

Here are 16 gift baskets worth keeping.

Boozy gummies and the actual vodka that inspired their creation

source Sugarfina/Instagram

Pour a tiny Moscow mule in the included copper mug and say cheers to these creative gummies inspired by and infused with Tito’s Vodka. In addition to the candy and mug, your recipient will get a bottle of Tito’s.

A peppermint hot chocolate and bark set

source Williams Sonoma

There’s no better time than the holidays to indulge in a steaming mug of rich peppermint hot chocolate. It goes well with a chunk of sweet yet refreshing peppermint bark and the appropriate festive drinkware.

A carb-heavy box of pastries and breads

source Harry & David

The tray of cookies, cakes, and other pastries will be a big hit for anyone who loves lingering in bakeries. Reviewers love the lemon poppyseed cake and raspberry galettes.

A cheerful assortment of Godiva chocolate

source Godiva

No one is ever unhappy with a box (or six) of chocolates. The huge assortment of candy includes your classic milk and dark chocolates, along with Bundt cake- and holiday-inspired chocolates and truffles.

A limited-edition gift from a famous specialty coffee roaster

source Blue Bottle Coffee

Blue Bottle’s retrospective has a blend for every season of 2019, from the floral notes of spring to the warm radiance of winter. The Oakland-based cafe is known around the world for its commitment to the craft of coffee.

A healthy variety of nuts and fruits

source Amazon

There are a few out-of-the-ordinary fruits in this box: dried summer plums, papaya, and pear. Pair them with crunchy nuts, meat, and cheese, or enjoy them on their own.

A cheesy collection from a New York City institution

source Murray’s Cheese

If they crave a mild cheese, there’s a manchego. For a sharper edge, try the cheddar. There’s also an aged gruyere and creamy mini brie. To go along with this sampler of Murray’s Cheese’s popular varieties, there are cherry preserves, crackers, and almonds in the box as well.

Nostalgia-inducing Mrs. Fields cookies

source Harry & David

Your favorite food stand from the mall offers a box of 24 bite-sized cookies and 12 brownie bites that arrives right at their door. It wouldn’t be a “Hello Sunshine” box without one frosted sun cookie.

The starter kit for a cozy night in

source Winc

The artistic bottle is an exclusive collaboration with the Tappan Collective, an art-buying site that features some of the best emerging artists. With the included corkscrew and orange-ginger-jasmine candle, their night in is complete.

Crunchy, flavorful popcorn

source Amazon

We love snacking on the savory and sweet popcorn from Popcornopolis, and your recipient will, too. The delicious non-GMO popcorn comes in four flavors (caramel, cheddar cheese, white cheddar, and jalapeno cheddar) and is wrapped up in distinctive striped cones.

A lemon-themed gift basket that also gives back

source Cheryl’s Cookies

15% of proceeds from sales of this basket goes to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which supports cancer research. The lemon-centric assortment includes muffins, cookies, and cake.

Ninety servings of ‘tea drops’

source Tea Drops

Tea Drops are tea leaves that come in fun shapes such as hearts, flowers, and stars. As the name suggests, they simply drop the packed tea leaves into boiling water to create their cup. The tea kit contains both caffeinated and non-caffeinated varieties.

A box of Japanese snacks they can’t get in the US

source Bokksu

Bokksu works directly with snack makers in Japan, so your recipient won’t be able to find these unique and delicious treats here. Every month’s box has a different theme and contains 20 to 25 snacks, as well as a tea pairing. The December Bokksu, “Snowy Hokkaido,” celebrates Japan’s northern prefecture and its beautiful, snowy winters.

A snack box that travels to a different country every month

source Universal Yums

If you know that they’re open to treats from all over the world, gift a box from Universal Yums. They can travel the world and sample the sweet and savory snacks from countries such as Greece, Indonesia, Colombia, and Italy.

Beer and gourmet snacks to go along with game night

source Gourmet Gift Baskets

A selection of IPAs, lagers, and ales will instantly make their game night more entertaining. They can sit by the fireplace as they drink beer, snack on cheese and nuts, and play their best game of checkers on the handsome stained-wood checkers board.

A gift basket disguised as surprised Santa

source Nordstrom

Stack the tins of gummy wreaths, candy cane pretzels, and chocolate chip Kringles to create St. Nick’s body. The treats-holder now doubles as countertop decor.

Looking for more gift ideas? We’ve got you covered.