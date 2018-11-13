30 gift cards you can give for the holidays that’ll still feel personal

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Gift cards are an ideal gift in a lot of ways. For instance, you get to give them exactly what they want – in the color, style, and exact model that they want it – without polling their closest friends, family, and private online wish lists. They also typically don’t expire.

Below, you’ll find 30 of the best ones to give. If you want more options, there are also lots of restaurant gift cards on Amazon and plenty of other brands here. Otherwise, you might opt for stores like Best Buy with free in-store pick-up.

Below, you'll find 30 of the best gift cards to give this year:

Brooklinen

Brooklinen makes the best high-end sheets at the best price on the internet. Have a gift card delivered digitally, or in a gift card box. You can find a full review of Brooklinen’s sheets here.

Amazon

An Amazon gift card is a more polite version of giving them cash – with it, they can buy pretty much anything they’ve had on their wish list – whether it’s new and exciting tech or completely utilitarian home basics. You can also buy it in a gift card box.

Spotify

They probably already have a Spotify account, but that doesn’t mean they won’t appreciate not having to pay for it for a while. A Spotify gift card lets you fund the next few months of something they love and use multiple times per day.

Starbucks

You may not be there every morning, but this is one of the easier ways to buy them a hot cup of coffee each day. There’s also a gift card for Dunkin’ if they’re a different kind of loyalist.

Airbnb

Let them select the location and the company, but you’ll foot the bill of their next great local or international adventure.

Journy

Journy acts like a personal travel concierge for $25 per day. An expert takes into account your preferences, plans, and feedback and designs the ideal trip – including booking hotels and making dinner reservations.

Netflix

Pair it with a bottle of wine, popcorn, and some warm and fuzzy socks for a perfect night (and month of January) spent inside and out of the cold.

Uber

Whether it’s a necessary last-minute ride to the airport or a helpful splurge so they don’t have to walk outdoors in the January chill, Uber gift cards are one of the most convenient gifts you can give.

Sephora

They already have their personal beauty favorites. This will just help them cringe a little less when they order them. Have it delivered digitally or mailed.

Nike

Nike also lets you pick from a swath of gift card designs, including team themes for the Lakers and Knicks.

Nordstrom

If you want to buy them a sweater you know they’ll love, let them pick the sweater.

REI

Whether you’re outfitting them for their next snowy hike or an afternoon spent in a ski lodge, you get to ensure they’ll be able to get exactly the make and model of the boot or sweater they want along on the trip.

Away

Away’s carry-ons are so popular because they’re incredibly convenient. They come with an ejectable external battery that can charge a smartphone five times over, have 360-degree wheels, and only weigh seven pounds. It’s a great gift – you just let them pick out their own color with a gift card.

Fandango

What’s a better gift than a trip to the movies – especially with the release of so many blockbusters around the holidays? If you want to be extra generous, pick up the tab for the large popcorn as well.

Patagonia

Whether they spend this on one of the many Patagonia cult-favorites or not, you can be sure they’ll get something great that’ll last them for years.

Everlane

Everlane is a cult-favorite retail startup that is committed to conducting transparent business. They’re especially loved for their $100 cashmere sweaters. You can find 13 of our favorite Everlane pieces to wear every day here.

Allbirds

Allbirds makes the world’s most comfortable shoes out of sustainable materials like merino wool, eucalyptus leaves, and foam made from sugar cane. They’re especially popular in hubs like New York City and Silicon Valley.

Hulu

Gift them a Hulu gift card so they can binge watch The Handmaid’s Tale and Project Runway in peace and from under a pile of blankets this winter.

ClassPass

ClassPass makes it easy to visit top-rated boutique studios and gyms for about half the typical drop-in rate ($15 or less per class). Users can use their ClassPass membership for bootcamps, cycling, Pilates, yoga, and more.

Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest is a healthy-eating startup that sends you delicious, nutritious meals and smoothies that are pre-packed in cups and take as little as 30 seconds to make. Recipes are designed by a chef and nutritionist, and all cups are under $10. Find a full review here.

Chipotle

Nothing says “I love you” like four Chipotle visits in which the recipient doesn’t have to second-guess adding guacamole.

Xbox

They can spend it on the latest games and entertainment like movies, TV, music, apps, and more.

PlayStation

With this, they can download the latest games and add-ons, watch movies, and more from their PlayStation 4.

Sling

For $20 per month, users get access to 25 of the best channels, like CNN, ESPN, AMC, Disney, and the Food Network. With it, they’ll never miss another episode of “This Is Us” again.

Macy’s

Macy’s has just about everything you could need for life or home, and they can stop by in person to shop or surf the selection at home on the couch.

Visa

This actually is the way to just give them money. You can leave it up to them to find the purchase that will make their life better, and you can feel good knowing you made it happen.

Whole Foods

Especially if they’re a student, or if food is a big expense, they’ll appreciate the help in a practical area of their life – especially if it’s to a spot like Whole Foods where they can use their Prime benefits for extra savings on fresh food that’s already pretty affordable.

Delta or Southwest airlines

Perfect for frequent travelers, and even better for family members who see trips home as opportunities to score more miles on their go-to airline. It’s also easier than booking a trip for them yourself.

If they travel by train most frequently, there’s also an Amtrak gift card.

Groupon

Groupon’s daily deals include everything from pottery classes to beauty services to travel and fitness.

StubHub

Make sure they keep going to see live music, plays, and sporting events by grabbing them a gift card to the place that houses all those tickets.