17 gift cards that make great graduation gifts

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Away has both e-gift cards and physical gift card options. source Away

Gift cards can get a bad rap – they can feel impersonal, last-minute, and a little lackluster when placed next to a big box dressed in colorful wrapping paper. Yet, gift cards are really the only gift that ensures the giftee will get exactly what they want.

Most recent grads are occupied with the financial and day-to-day transition from college to the real world, so gift cards are actually pretty ideal. They’re not only a safe bet, but also offer real value in areas that recent grads will benefit from. We rounded up 17 gift cards that any recent grad will find really useful. Whether it’ll lessens the financial burden of their move to the real world, help them keep up with their favorite hobbies, or pick up a new one, we thought of options for every kind of grad. You can find our list below, or head to Amazon and check out their list of gift cards.

If you’re looking to get a gift card for a recent grad, you can find 17 great options below.

Brooklinen

source Brooklinen

It’s probably about time they upgrade that dorm room bedding. Help them out with a gift card to Brooklinen, one of the internet’s favorite bedding startups, where they can find high-end sheets in timeless, minimalist styles.

Find our full review of Brooklinen here.

Starbucks

source Starbucks

Get a Starbucks gift card at Amazon

Millennials get a lot of flack for their expensive coffee habits, so helping them get their caffeine fix will be much appreciated.

Everlane

source Everlane/Instagram

Everlane’s minimalist basics are the perfect addition to any wardrobe – including your recent grad’s. A gift card will help them stock up on some of the brand’s cult-favorite pieces like their durable denim, super-soft tees, and puffers made from recycled plastic bottles.

Find some of our favorite Everlane styles, here.

Amazon

source Amazon

Whatever their future may hold, you can be sure there’s something they want or need on Amazon. Whether it’s stocking up on basics for a new apartment, getting fun games to play at their weekly game nights, or buying the latest tech gadgets, they’ll have plenty of options.

Nordstrom

source Nordstrom

Nordstrom is one of our favorite spots to shop for workwear, but even if their dress code isn’t changing for the office, the one-stop shop is just as great a destination for any of their fashion or home decor needs.

ClassPass

source ClassPass/Instagram

If they love to exercise, they’ll love trying new boutique fitness classes through ClassPass. If they’re first-timers, a gift card can help them try the service, and if they’re already members, it can go towards a month, or a few months, of the service

The Container Store

source The Container Store

Moving to a new apartment means stocking up on a lot of new furniture, kitchen tools, and organizational supplies. The Container Store has all of that and more, so you can be sure this gift card will be put to good use.

Uber

source Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock

Get an Uber gift card at Best Buy

If they’re moving to new city and won’t have a car, they’ll probably become pretty reliant on ride-sharing services like Uber. A gift card will help make those long drives home for the holidays, or just across town to hang with friends, a little more bearable.

Airbnb

source Airbnb

Get an Airbnb gift card at Amazon

With a new host of expenses and responsibilities, a vacation may not be the first thing on their mind. Whether they choose to put an Airbnb gift card towards a big trip or a weekend staycation, they’ll be grateful for a little bit of leisure.

AMC

source Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

Buy an AMC Theatres gift card at Amazon

Make their movie night outings even better with a gift card that’ll get them popcorn, candy, soda, and a great seat to catch a new flick.

Dagne Dover

source Dagne Dover Instagram

From its best-selling totes to versatile laptop and gym bags, Dagne Dover has plenty of bags perfect for young professionals – all pieces are functional, comfortable, and actually look sophisticated. With so many great choices, a gift card is a great way to make sure your college grad gets just what they want.

Whole Foods

source Whole Foods Instagram

For some, grocery shopping is one of life’s greatest joys. Others absolutely hate it. Whatever they feel, they’re going to need groceries – a gift card will make sure they don’t bear the brunt of the “whole paycheck” bill all alone.

Spotify

source Nora Zaminayob

Buy a Spotify gift card at Best Buy

Spotify has millions of subscribers – if they’re not already one of them, or they’re using the free version, they’ll appreciate the upgrade which gives them unlimited access to all of their favorite music and podcasts, without interruption from any ads.

Netflix

source Netflix

Buy a Netflix gift card at Best Buy

Movie nights in are made easy with a Netflix account stocked with great films. If you want to add something extra, throw in some microwave popcorn or a bottle of wine.

Chipotle

source Chipotle Facebook

Get a Chipotle gift card at Amazon

The key to their heart is a burrito, chips, and guacamole – that’s why a Chipotle gift card is a no-brainer.

Away

source Away

You can’t go wrong with a nice piece of luggage to celebrate their arrival into adulthood. At Away, you can gift them the exact amount needed for a suitcase. All they have to do is pick their favorite color.

Artifact Uprising

source Artifact Uprising

Personalized photo books, calendars, and simple prints all make great gifts, but it can be hard to give custom photo gifts when you don’t have access to their entire photo library. Give them a gift card to Artifact Uprising so they can pick their favorite memories to include.