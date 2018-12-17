20 useful and fun gifts for gamers they don’t already have

source Samantha Lee / Business Insider

Gamers are a diverse group from a broad spectrum of ages, interests, and levels of dedication to their hobby, so there’s no one-size-fits-all best gamer gift.

When choosing a holiday gift for a gamer, don’t beat yourself up looking for the perfect game when there are so many products that can enhance the gaming experience available.

We’ve put together a list of great gifts for gamers that should cover the console users, the PC players, the retro-gaming aficionados, and the up-and-coming newbies.

The term “gamer” can kick up a bit of controversy when used in certain circles. In fact, the very word gamer might be taken as quite the compliment to some but as an insult to others. Whereas one person may self-evaluate as a hardcore gamer, another as a real gamer, and still another a retro, old school, or classic gamer. Then you have your girl gamers (though that also cuts both ways). And your noobs. And so on.

My advice when shopping for the perfect gift for the gamer on your list is to not try and get him or her the perfect game; they assuredly have that covered already, and you would almost assuredly buy the wrong one. Instead, look for products that can make the gaming process more enjoyable, or for gifts that fit into the larger sphere of the gaming world beyond the games themselves.

Today, we’re featuring everything from hardware that will make game play more comfortable and immersive to keepsakes the gamer will love showing off on a Twitch stream or to their gaming buddies who stop by for a session.

Top-of-the-line gaming headphones

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming headphones are some of the best audio hardware a gamer could get, though at well over $300, most people won’t treat themselves to a set. That’s why they make the perfect gift for the committed gamer. Lightweight and comfortable, these high-performance headphones have an astounding frequency range spanning from 10 to 40,000 hertz and a crystal clear ClearCast microphone. The headphones come with a pair of removable, rechargeable batteries, each of which offers 20 hours of audio per charge.

Affordable, but excellent gaming headphones

So you want to get your gamer giftee a great pair of gaming headphones but you don’t want to shell out more than $300? That’s totally cool. The Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headphones cost less than $50 when you opt for the wired version, and just $10 more for the wireless option. Their soft memory foam earcups block background noise and ensure comfort, while 50 millimeter drivers pump out rich bass and clear highs.

A collection of retro games

Gamers older and younger alike can agree that the classics are still plenty of fun. The Bandai Namco Flashback Blast Console comes loaded with eight classic games, including Pac-Man, Galaga, Dig Dug, and Galaxian. The coolest thing about this system is that the console is the controller itself; all you do is plug an HDMI dongle into your TV or monitor, switch on the controller, and blast off back in time with some of yesteryear’s favorites.

A Pixel Pal collectible figure

Gamer life extends well beyond the screen, so help your favorite gamer decorate his or her abode with a charming PDP Pixel Pal Lighted Figurine. These vintage-style decorations approximate the look of eight-byte pixel video game renderings using colorful plastic blocks arranged to create Fallout’s Vault Boy, Sonic the Hedgehog, Mario, and many other beloved video game characters.

Blue light-blocking glasses that reduce eyestrain

Staring at screens for hours on end can cause eyestrain and can disrupt sleep cycles. Give your gamer the gift of more comfort during the day and more rest when the battle is finally finished with a pair of Swanwick Sleep’s Swannies Blue Light-Blocking Glasses. They reduce the effects of screen glare and light and even have a Wayfarer styling that will look good on the gamer’s stream.

A whole new monitor setup

Proper monitor positioning is critical for physical comfort during long gaming sessions as well as for creating that truly immersive experience that lets the gamer disappear into the world of their game. With an ECHOGEAR Monitor Stand, a gamer can position his or her screen or screens at any height or angle desired for the best gaming experience. Choose from a single stand or a dual stand, both of which easily secure to desks measuring anywhere from a half inch to 2.5 inches thick.

A great gaming keyboard

A great mechanical gaming keyboard can not only enhance a gamer’s efficacy within the game, offering rapid response and high sensitivity, but can also make the gamer’s setup more enjoyable, what with dazzling colors and the satisfying click of the keys. ROCCAT’s Vulcan 100 AIMO RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard has super responsive keys with a 1.8 millimeter actuation point (standard is 2 mm, FYI) that give that robust click with every tap. The keyboard can be illuminated with an array of bright LED lights or left dark.

A Nintendo Switch

While some hardcore, true, super serial gamers might turn up their noses at Nintendo, most folks love this venerable video game company, and its Nintendo Switch system is a good example of why. The games are endlessly playable, suitable for many ages, and thanks to its clever design, the Switch is both a mobile game system that can be used anywhere and a console style of system that works on a TV. If you want to be sure you win the holiday gift-giving game, give the gift of great gaming.

Caffeine for late-night gaming sessions

Those long gaming sessions can be tiring, so give your gamer the gift of alertness and energy with a 12-pack of 8-ounce cans of High Brew’s Cold Brew Coffee. It’s delicious, lightly sweetened, low on the acidity, low in calories, and each can has about 140 milligrams of caffeine, enough to keep the games going strong. Also, if black coffee isn’t your gift recipient’s go-to, there are multiple flavors from which to choose, including caramel, mocha, creamy cappuccino, and more.

A meal in a bottle

In the heat of (an online) battle or the midst of an epic quest, getting up to prepare a healthy, satisfying meal isn’t always an option. But that doesn’t mean a gamer has to get their calories with candy bars, chips, and other unhealthy snacks. With a few bottles of Soylent on hand, a gamer can get the calories they need along with a perfect balance of protein and carbs, vitamins, minerals, and fiber, just by sipping away. Soylent was designed by computer programmers too busy to take meal breaks, so it’s perfect for gamers who can’t step away from the game. Also, it comes in caffeinated and caffeine-free varieties and in multiple flavors.

A superior gaming chair

No gamer’s command center is complete without a great captain’s chair. The GTRACING GT099 Gaming Chair has the aggressive lines of the seat you’d find behind the wheel of a Ferrari. It also has the lumbar and neck support a gamer needs during long sessions in the chair. (Or that anyone who sits at a desk for hours will appreciate, in fact.) It can support up to 300 pounds, and the backrest adjusts all the way from an upright 90 degrees to a near lay-flat 170 degrees when it’s time for a quick nap.

A vintage-style puzzle

Gaming is great, but it’s also important that a person take his or her eyes off the screen and hands off the keyboard or controller from time to time. This charming USAopoly Super Mario Bros. puzzle will offer some welcome respite from the fast-paced world of gaming. It’s a 1,000-piece challenge that will work different parts of the brain while calling to mind that hidden warp zone from your favorite game of the 1980s.

A super serious router

The NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi Router was designed with the hardcore gamer (or true gamer or whatnot) in mind. It almost guarantees lag-free performance with minimal pings thanks to its four one-gigabit Ethernet ports and geo-filtering function that connects to the nearest servers and reduces the interference of hardware operating in other parts of the home, office, or dorm. Also, as routers go, it looks pretty cool, too.

Gaming gloves to reduce hand pain

Anyone who uses a computer for hours on end is at risk of carpal tunnel syndrome, joint aches, muscle and tendon fatigue, and even arthritis issues down the road. A pair of Copper Compression’s copper-infused gloves give the support needed to prevent those all-too-common issues, keeping a gamer’s hands comfortable during use and healthier in the long term.

A gaming mouse pad

An extra-large, extra-thick mouse pad greatly improves the gaming experience, ensuring a gamer has plenty of space to maneuver about and that the mouse is as nimble and responsive as possible. This 35.7″ by 16.7″ AmazonBasics Extended Gaming Mouse Pad is big enough to accommodate the keyboard, helping it sit stably in one place, with plenty of room left over for that mouse. And it’s machine washable should a spill occur in the midst of play.

A back and neck massager

Long quests, battles, or streaming sessions can lead to some stubborn aches and pains. The Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager can knead some of those knots out even as the gamer stays at her post there in the chair. It can also be positioned for use as a foot massager, a lower back massager, or to target the biceps, quads, or hamstrings. When the heat function is flipped on, it offers some relaxation mixed with relief.

A funny shirt

Give your gamer a T-shirt he’ll be proud to wear when out and about away from the battle. The Ann Arbor T-Shirt Company makes its garments in the United States using high-quality ring-spun cotton. They come in sizes ranging from small to triple XL, so finding a fit is no issue. And everyone will love the “I PAUSED MY GAME TO BE HERE” text on the front whether or not they’re a hardcore gamer.

A gaming mouse

No PC gamer’s setup is complete without a great gaming mouse. The good news for the gift buyer is that Logitech makes just such a mouse that sells for less than $40. The G602 Lag-Free Wireless Gaming Mouse has 11 programmable buttons, up to 250 hours of active use battery life, and excellent responsiveness and sensitivity. It’s ergonomically shaped, has a slight texture on top for a better grip, and its buttons are rated to last 20 million clicks.

A standing desk converter

Sitting down for hours on end is pretty horrible for human health. From deep vein thrombosis to back pain, the issues that come with prolonged sitting range in severity, but fortunately the solution is simple: give your gamer an Ergotron WorkFit-TX Standing Desk Converter so he can keep the games going while standing up now and then. Once setup, the system allows for monitor, keyboard, mouse and all to be elevated in a matter of seconds for standing use, and to just as quickly be lowered again to standard desk height.

A book all about Zelda

Considered by many to be the best video game franchise of all time, it’s little wonder The Legend of Zelda has inspired a book or two in its day. This epic tome, The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia, is packed with a rich telling of the history of the world in which Link has quested all these many years, as well as with never-released concept art and an introduction by Shigeru Miyamoto, one of the most influential video game producers alive.