25 thoughtful gifts for your grandparents that say ‘thank you’ for a lifetime of love

Shopping for grandparents can be daunting. They probably have most of the basics down pat, and if you ask for ideas you’ll likely get a genuine “nothing, sweetheart.”

But these are the people who sat through your band recitals even though they were unbearably boring. They weathered your tantrums and sticky fingers on their furniture, and they probably slipped you candy even when someone else said no. So, what can you do for them?

Below are 21 gifts that you can feel good about gifting. They’re thoughtful, useful, sweet, and bound to be extremely appreciated by grandmas and grandpas.

Fresh coffee beans from all over the world delivered to their door

Atlas Coffee sends them fresh beans from across the globe to their door. They’ll learn about its flavor profile, tasting notes, suggested brewing methods, a little history lesson in its origins – and each comes in a bag with festive packaging. If they’ve been coffee buffs for a while – or just love having a morning cup – they’ll appreciate both the thought and opportunity to learn something new.

A Jo Malone diffuser that smells amazing and looks good in a home

A diffuser is like the modern take on potpourri, and Jo Malone makes some incredibly good scents. They’ll recognize the brand, like the smell, and the clean, minimalist glass container means they won’t only bring this out when they know you’re coming over.

A thoughtful and unique blueprint of their favorite stadium

This gift combines history, architecture, and fervent team spirit. It’s especially sweet if you grew up watching games together, or hearing stories about how Grandpa would spend his Saturdays there with his own dad.

A DNA test that lets them delve into family history

Your grandparents are the origins and default architects of much of your life, and AncestryDNA gives them – and you – the chance to explore and appreciate that history. They’ll be able to see their heritage and genetic breakdown (aka 50% Irish, 30% Italian, and so on) and can build family trees complete with historical documents and censuses already on the site. If they’re interested in history, they’ll love this.

A tiny smart garden that they can grow herbs in easily and year-round

If your grandparents love gardening or cooking, this kitchen garden is great for fresh herbs and year-round gardening. Not all climates and spaces are hospitable to herbs, but Click and Grow maintains one that is. It’s low-maintenance so there’s not a ton of involvement with tech or even much watering, and they’re not likely to already have one.

An Echo Dot that’s easy to use and extremely helpful

If your grandparents aren’t extremely techy, the Echo Dot is an especially good starter gift. It maximizes convenience, requires little interaction after setup, and takes up minimal space. They can easily ask Alexa for recipes, the weather, the news, and to control things like the lights. You could also grab a few accompanying smart bulbs if they either hate getting up to turn them off, or if their knees tend to bother them. Stick around to set it up, and show them a few of the coolest features.

A tea tasting kit that comes in a nice box

This expansive tea tasting collection covers black, green, white, and herbal teas and comes in a highly giftable box, with a detailed tea guide under the lid. Use it as an excuse to spend next Sunday chatting over a cup. Find Tea Drops here.

Warm, fluffy slippers they’ll love wearing

Make sure their feet are kept cozy year-round in these plush UGG slippers with rubber soles for indoor or outdoor use.

A photo book or photo calendar you curated for them of their favorite people and places

Grandparents are often the willing or default gatekeepers to the most involved, best-kept baby books. School pictures, spelling tests, and holidays spent with them are all preserved with the genuine, all-encompassing interest reserved only for grandparents. Rarely, however, do we get to do the same for them. Set aside some time and curate a photo book for them from Artifact Uprising with pictures of their favorite places, people, and memories.

Or, if you think they’ll use it more, a calendar of you, them, your parents, and their grandkids – primed for a happy exhibition the next time their friends come over.

A luxe holiday candle that comes in a hand-blown glass container they can reuse

LAFCO candles are over $60 for a reason; they smell incredible, they’re made simply from soy with a cotton wick, and the container is hand-blown glass that can be washed and used as a centerpiece for everything from candy to plants. This size has a 90-hour burn time, and the woodsy scent is made for the holidays.

Long-distance twin lamps that light up when one of you touches it

These sentimental long-distance lamps are perfect for grandkids that live far away from their grandparents. Keep one in your home and one in theirs, and whenever you touch it, their lamp will light up too. It’s a simple and instantaneous way to say “I love you!” from across the country.

A sweet workshop sign for the grandpa who can fix anything

This sweet sign is perfect for the garage of any grandpa known for fixing a wobbly wheel, or one who has used retirement to become a woodworking prodigy.

A media streaming stick — and access to your Netflix

Turn their TV into a smart TV with the Fire TV media streaming stick. Set it up for them, show them the ropes, and log them into your Netflix and Hulu if they don’t already have their own. Call them later to chat about recommendations or great new shows you’re watching, so you can enjoy them together. My own nana is two out of two on TV recommendations so far.

A sweet and thoughtful handmade card you didn’t just pick up from CVS

Especially with grandparents, it’s the thought that counts. You can stop by CVS and grab a Hallmark card, but planning ahead to get a unique one from Etsy is the sort of extra effort that’s appreciated. This one can be personalized with their names, and inside you can thank them in your own words for the years of love and support.

A great new Ina Garten cookbook and apron

If either of your grandparents loves cooking, this new cookbook from the beloved Ina Garden has tons of new recipes, tips, and techniques that even a seasoned cook will appreciate. Pair it with a monogrammed apron.

If you want to gift something that honors your own family recipes, check out this recipe book you or they can write in from Uncommon Goods.

An e-reader they can take to the beach, and weighs less than a giant hardcover

Kindles, especially the new Paperwhite, are great gifts. This new version is waterproof, has double the storage, and adjusts to accommodate indoor or outdoor reading. They can store a library of books in something extremely lightweight, and can take it everywhere from the plane to the beach without worry.

A journal that prompts them to record their own personal history for a new family keepsake

Prompt them to sit down and write about their own life, and make a lasting family keepsake in the process. This journal provides prompts, so it’s not as daunting as starting from the beginning. It also shows that you’re interested in learning about what they have to say and their own experiences.

A nice stoneware bowl designed to make knitting more seamless

It may be a stereotype that all grandparents like to knit, but if yours do, this is a pretty great gift. The bowl is beautiful stoneware, and its purposeful design keeps skeins of yarn tangle-free for seamless use.

A Nespresso that makes them everything from a latte to a cappuccino just the way they like it — and from the comfort of home

This is a pricey gift, but one that makes pretty amazing coffee without much more involvement than dropping a pod into the machine. They can make everything from delicious cappuccinos to lattes right at home, which is probably why it was listed as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2018.

Cute mugs that depict your family members and the year the family was established

Make mugs for just grandma and grandpa or one for the whole family, so you’re always together. You can personalize them by selecting skin tone, hair, clothing color, and their name. On the other side, unless you opt for something else, is the family name and year established.

A gift subscription to a cool new wine service they’re not likely to already use

Vinebox gifts let the recipient try nine of the best wines of the moment every quarter. Their delivery will include nine vials portioned to be full glasses, with each selected based on their personal tastes and preferences. They’ll also get a credit for either $15 or $30 to use on full bottles.

A box of sweet and savory French goodies

Leave it to Bon Appétit Box to curate the gourmet sweet and savory French treats for you. They’ll usher in the best cheese and crackers night of the century, or at least a really delicious afternoon together. This is especially good for a Francophile.

A soothing bubble bath from a well-loved brand

This cult-favorite lavender-scented bubble bath from L’Occitane is a great way to relax, and it takes a while to get through.

A custom painting of their furry best friend

Make sure this is their decor style before committing to it, but a portrait of their pet is probably one of the sweetest and most thoughtful gestures. It’s unique, handmade, and pays homage to the little fur-mop that loves lounging in an adjacent sun patch on the couch every day.

A movie night with you, planned out by you

It seems too simple, but take them to a movie – spare no expense on movie popcorn, an unnecessarily huge soft drink, and a candy that is usually gone by the close of previews. Grab a gift card and put it in a nice Etsy card, and set a date for the next blockbuster. They’ll probably love just spending time with you, and knowing you went to the trouble to orchestrate this.