31 thoughtful gifts for your grandparents that say ‘thank you’ for a lifetime of love

Below, you’ll find 30+ gifts to give grandparents to thank them for the years of love and attending your off-tune band concerts.

Shopping for grandparents can be daunting. They probably have most of the basics down pat, and if you ask for ideas you’ll likely get a genuine “nothing, sweetheart.”

But these are the people who sat through your band recitals even though they were unbearably boring. They weathered your tantrums and sticky fingers on their furniture, and they probably slipped you candy even when someone else said no. So, what can you do for them?

Below are 27 gifts that you can feel good about gifting. They’re thoughtful, useful, sweet, and bound to be extremely appreciated by grandmas and grandpas.

Most of these items are available with expedited shipping, and some should arrive within a few days’ time, so don’t stress too hard about your last-minute shopping – just remember that the sooner you order, the better your chances of a timely arrival.

Fresh coffee beans from all over the world delivered to their door

Atlas Coffee sends them fresh beans from across the globe to their door. They’ll learn about its flavor profile, tasting notes, suggested brewing methods, a little history lesson in its origins – and each comes in a bag with festive packaging. If they’ve been coffee buffs for a while – or just love having a morning cup – they’ll appreciate both the thought and opportunity to learn something new.

A Jo Malone diffuser that smells amazing and looks good in a home

A diffuser is like the modern take on potpourri, and Jo Malone makes some incredibly good scents. They’ll recognize the brand, like the smell, and the clean, minimalist glass container means they won’t only bring this out when they know you’re coming over.

A DNA test that lets them delve into family history

Your grandparents are the origins and default architects of much of your life, and AncestryDNA gives them – and you – the chance to explore and appreciate that history. They’ll be able to see their heritage and genetic breakdown (aka 50% Irish, 30% Italian, and so on) and can build family trees complete with historical documents and censuses already on the site. If they’re interested in history, they’ll love this.

A tiny smart garden that they can grow herbs in easily and year-round

If your grandparents love gardening or cooking, this kitchen garden is great for fresh herbs and year-round gardening. Not all climates and spaces are hospitable to herbs, but Click and Grow maintains one that is. It’s low-maintenance so there’s not a ton of involvement with tech or even much watering, and they’re not likely to already have one.

Warm, fluffy slippers they’ll love wearing

Make sure their feet are kept cozy year-round in these plush UGG slippers with rubber soles for indoor or outdoor use.

Practical tea towels that look like classic oil painting still lifes

These tea towels more practically display the dramatic still life scenes that are typically found on oil wall-hangings: fruit, oysters, cheese, etc. They’re interesting, beautiful to look at, and great to use around the kitchen.

A photo book or photo calendar you curated for them of their favorite people and places

Grandparents are often the willing or default gatekeepers to the most involved, best-kept baby books. School pictures, spelling tests, and holidays spent with them are all preserved with the genuine, all-encompassing interest reserved only for grandparents. Rarely, however, do we get to do the same for them. Set aside some time and curate a photo book for them from Artifact Uprising with pictures of their favorite places, people, and memories.

Or, if you think they’ll use it more, a calendar of you, them, your parents, and their grandkids – primed for a happy exhibition the next time their friends come over.

A new cookbook from a beloved Italian restaurant in Brooklyn

Frankies Spuntino is a tin-ceilinged, brick-walled restaurant in Brooklyn that draws crowds from every walk of life for food that is deeply satisfying. Here, the entire Frankies menu – and it’s reimagined Italian American comfort food – is adapted for the home cook. If either of your grandparents loves cooking, they’ll probably love this thoughtful – and new – gesture. Pair it with a monogrammed apron.

If you want to gift something that honors your own family recipes, check out this recipe book you or they can write in from Uncommon Goods.

A salt block that’ll make grilled foods taste even better

A salt block is the multitasking tool more and more kitchens are adopting. They’re a stable crystal structure, which means they can hold a temperature very well. It can be chilled to use as a serving platter for sushi, or heated over a grill or stovetop to cook veggies infused with flavor. Himalayan salt is more nuanced than table salt, and the amount of saltiness imparted varies with the type of food (moist foods absorb more salt, fatty foods repel it, etc.). It’s also long-lasting and naturally antibacterial.

A luxe holiday candle that comes in a hand-blown glass container they can reuse

LAFCO candles are over $60 for a reason; they smell incredible, they’re made simply from soy with a cotton wick, and the container is hand-blown glass that can be washed and used as a centerpiece for everything from candy to plants. This size has a 90-hour burn time, and the woodsy scent is made for the holidays.

Long-distance twin lamps that light up when one of you touches it

These sentimental long-distance lamps are perfect for grandkids that live far away from their grandparents. Keep one in your home and one in theirs, and whenever you touch it, their lamp will light up too. It’s a simple and instantaneous way to say “I love you!” from across the country.

A media streaming stick — and access to your Netflix

Turn their TV into a smart TV with the Fire TV media streaming stick. Set it up for them, show them the ropes, and log them into your Netflix and Hulu if they don’t already have their own. Call them later to chat about recommendations or great new shows you’re watching, so you can enjoy them together. My own nana is two out of two on TV recommendations so far.

A touching book to read with young grandkids

This New York Times best-selling kids’ picture book is written in a how-to style, with the narrator giving important tips for “babysitting” a grandpa or grandma. It’s the perfect gift for new grandparents and little grandkids excited to spend time together.

A monthly sampling of some of the tastiest products from around the country

Foodies will love the chance to test small-batch, locally made products from around the country. Mouth sources and curates subscription boxes of their favorites, which they’ll receive each month.

A journal that prompts them to record their own personal history for a new family keepsake

Prompt them to sit down and write about their own life, and make a lasting family keepsake in the process. This journal provides prompts, so it’s not as daunting as starting from the beginning. It also shows that you’re interested in learning about what they have to say and their own experiences.

A Nespresso that makes them everything from a latte to a cappuccino just the way they like it — and from the comfort of home

This is a pricey gift, but one that makes pretty amazing coffee without much more involvement than dropping a pod into the machine. They can make everything from delicious cappuccinos to lattes right at home, which is probably why it was listed as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2018.

A calendar full of cherished personal photos

Photos of loved ones are an instant source of joy, and structuring our daily life around them with a calendar is a great way to fill each day with more gratitude and happiness. Artifact Uprising has one that comes in a beautiful brass easel ($55) as well as a wood clipboard ($25) that you can customize. The calendar is updated on a rolling 12-month basis, so you don’t have to wait until January to create one.

A bouquet of farm-fresh flowers

What’s nicer than getting a gorgeous bouquet of sweet-smelling flowers sent to your home? Probably only getting to walk by them every day. If you want to send grandma and/or grandpa a bouquet of something fresh and beautiful to enjoy, The Bouqs Co is a fast, reliable option.

An e-reader with a no-glare screen

If your grandparents love to read, the first device you should gift is probably the go-anywhere, read-anything Paperwhite. Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof and has a no-glare screen even in direct sunlight – great for long days spent on the porch or at the beach. If you can spend a bit more, the Kindle Oasis ($249.99) is our top pick overall.

A cheeky Anne Taintor wall calendar

If your grandparents love cheeky humor, Anne Taintor’s iconic funny wall calendars are a great place to start. Taintor often pokes fun at domestic stereotypes and uses mid-century advertisements as the main images. Another foolproof option is the 2019 “Dog Shaming Calendar” for $10.

A gift subscription to a cool new wine service they’re not likely to already use

Vinebox gifts let the recipient try nine of the best wines of the moment every quarter. Their delivery will include nine vials portioned to be full glasses, with each selected based on their personal tastes and preferences. They’ll also get a credit for either $15 or $30 to use on full bottles.

A soothing bubble bath from a well-loved brand

This cult-favorite lavender-scented bubble bath from L’Occitane is a great way to relax, and it takes a while to get through.

A box of sweet and savory French goodies

Leave it to Bon Appétit Box to curate the gourmet sweet and savory French treats for you. They’ll usher in the best cheese and crackers night of the century, or at least a really delicious afternoon together. This is especially good for a Francophile.

A movie night with you, planned out by you

It seems too simple, but take them to a movie – spare no expense on movie popcorn, an unnecessarily huge soft drink, and a candy that is usually gone by the close of previews. Grab a gift card and put it in a nice Etsy card, and set a date for the next blockbuster. They’ll probably love just spending time with you, and knowing you went to the trouble to orchestrate this.

A new gadget that lets them preserve wine for years by never technically uncorking it

Coravin allows you to pour a glass of wine without ever uncorking the bottle, so you don’t have to worry about oxidation ruining the wine. If they’re opening it just for a glass, their wine will stay preserved over weeks, months, and years if they like. It also gives them greater freedom; There’s no need to conserve by sharing a bottle, so they can pick their own favorite every time.

An Echo Dot that’s easy to use and extremely helpful

If your grandparents aren’t extremely techy, the Echo Dot is an especially good starter gift. It maximizes convenience, requires little interaction after setup, and takes up minimal space. They can easily ask Alexa for recipes, the weather, the news, and to control things like the lights. You could also grab a few accompanying smart bulbs if they either hate getting up to turn them off, or if their knees tend to bother them. Stick around to set it up, and show them a few of the coolest features.

Frame one of your favorite memories with them.

Framebridge makes custom framing for not-custom-framing prices. You can print or paint something on your own and have it framed for your grandparents, and you can take advantage of the team of designers for help deciding what frame to get. If you want to give them total control, you can gift a gift card and help them with the process if needed.

A comfortable weighted blanket for better rest

Give your grandparents better rest for the holidays with a cult-favorite weighted blanket with a removable cover. By mimicking DPTS (deep pressure touch stimulation), weighted blankets help us calm down, fall asleep faster, stay asleep better and for longer, and feel more rested when we wake up.

A custom painting of their furry best friend

Make sure this is their decor style before committing to it, but a portrait of their pet is probably one of the sweetest and most thoughtful gestures. It’s unique, handmade, and pays homage to the little fur-mop that loves lounging in an adjacent sun patch on the couch every day.

A good-looking, cleverly designed container for artisan cheeses

You can’t go wrong with a cute, handy place for storing artisan cheese that looks far nicer than plastic wrap. Grab some tasty options to start them off with, too.

A funny ode to the festive family moments we all know and love

If your grandparents love a good joke, this funny seasonal book illustrates festive family moments from the holidays. Just flip through the first few sample pages to make sure it matches their humor before ordering en masse.