24 thoughtful and useful gifts for runners — according to an avid runner

The best gifts we ever give are typically the ones that cater to someone else’s passion. These gifts show that we a) listen to them, and b) cared enough to do a little research into what could make their lives and hobby even better.

If you’re shopping for a runner, you can feel confident in the gifts curated below. At one point, I averaged about 40 miles per week, and these are the thoughtful, useful, and life-hack-like gifts that I can say from experience will go the distance.

Truly wireless earbuds that have an amazing battery life, never fall out, and don’t get tangled while they move.

Jaybird is a company built by and for runners. I swear by their Jaybird RUN Truly Wireless headphones. They’re designed to charge quickly (don’t worry if you got dressed for a run and they’re dead, 5 minutes in their charging case equals one hour of listening time), and don’t have obnoxious cords that tangle in your arms while you run. They’re sweat- and water-resistant, and they’re so small you’ll never feel claustrophobic or overheated in them, even on long runs. Perhaps best, though, is that they never fall out or feel like they’re going to. I recommend them to everyone.

A running armband that keeps their phone out of the way but accessible and protected.

There are some runners who like to head out on the trail without a phone, but I’d wager most favor the security and access to entertainment like music and podcasts too much. An armband like this gives them access to their phone, a place to stow their key, and an adjustable elastic band that moves with their body. It’s water-resistant so they won’t have to head back in the rain, and it’ll fit iPhone X, Xs, 8, 7, 6, 6S and Samsung Galaxy S9, S8, S7, S6, A8.

A personalized map to commemorate their achievements.

Gift a custom-made print of their latest – or most important – running achievement. The print will display their name, the race date and finish time (and can be customized with other fields on request), and depict the route taken. You can choose size and color, too.

For less of a minimalist style, check out this option.

An intelligently designed running shirt from a cool running startup with a charitable mission.

Janji is a running gear startup with really cool, unique designs and a charitable mission. The company was founded to keep the philanthropic efforts of the marathon community going all-year long, not just around race day. The company donates 5% of each sale to fund clean water projects, and each collection is designed to celebrate one of the countries in which Janji is supporting ongoing clean water efforts. That means each collection is unique and limited edition.

I personally reviewed the company’s Uganda-inspired line, and the designs were done in collaboration with local artists. In terms of functionality, I thought Janji nailed it. Their breathable, lightweight Feather Tee surprised me as my favorite, and their Strata shirt has integrated gussets for extra movement, anti-chafe seaming, a signature ladder stitch following the vertebrae on the back, thumb-hole guards, and is made from a super-breathable micro-perforated tech fabric.

The best athletic socks they’ll ever own.

Bombas makes the best socks you can buy – three years of meticulous redesign will do that for you. Their Performance Running Socks were built specifically for running. There’s strategic zone cushioning, airflow ventilation, elongated uppers to prevent chafing, and they’re made from breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. Plus, Bombas donates an equally well-engineered pair of socks to someone in need for every one you buy. The company has donated more than 11 million pairs to shelters so far.

Under Armour shoes that work like fitness trackers, logging their progress and stats.

Under Armour’s HOVR shoes are smart, cloud-like running shoes that track the wearer’s runs using smart technology. UA’s Record Sensor tracks, analyzes, and stores virtually every running metric to help you get better (including pace, cadence, stride length and distance). For $140 or less, the Under Armour HOVR shoes fuse great, cushioned performance shoes with the ease and practicality of fitness trackers. All in all, they’re a great deal. However, they are prone to sellouts. Find a full review here.

Pint glasses etched with famous marathon routes.

These pint glasses are a not strictly trail-related gift that still follows from the tradition of a post-marathon pint. These are etched with famous marathon routes (New York, Chicago, and Boston).

A cookbook of the tasty, healthy recipes Shalane Flanagan ate while training for her 2017 TCS New York City Marathon win.

This cookbook was a New York Times bestseller, and it’s full of the recipes Shalane Flanagan ate while training for her historic 2017 TCS New York City Marathon win. That includes lots of pre-run snacks, recovery breakfasts, and 30-minute-dinners that are healthy but also taste indulgent.

Popular compression leggings that have muscle-containment-stamping to increase blood circulation in the right places.

2XU is another company well-renowned in the athletic community, specifically for their leggings. The MCS Compression Tights have Muscle-Containment-Stamping (MCS) that applies targeted compression to places prone to fatigue like the quads and calves. They’re also made from Power-Weight-Flex (PWF) material, which is a signature fabric that has a rare combination of weightlessness, impactful compression, and maximum flexibility. They’re moisture-wicking, antibacterial like most good running gear, and have UPF 50+ Sun Protection. They also claim to be the only graduated compression technology proved to improve performance and speed up recovery.

In person, 2XU leggings feel effective – minimizing recovery time and feeling like a second-skin during long, hot runs. It’s worth noting that there have been concerns in the past of 2XU leggings being see-through when stretched (though I personally did not experience any in testing), and the company responded with more paneling in their designs.

Sleepwear Tom Brady and Under Armour made together to help athletes recover faster thanks to Far Infrared.

Tom Brady and Under Armour make sleepwear and sheets that uses Far Infrared technology to help athletes’ muscles recover faster as they sleep. The bioceramic print on the inside of the pants and shirts absorbs the body’s natural heat and reflects Far Infrared energy back into the skin. The shirts and pants are also super soft. This means runners sleep better, feel less sore, and have faster recovery times so they can spend more time running and less time achy, walking up stairs with stiff legs. You can find a full review of both the pajamas and the sheets here.

A running belt that can hold all their essentials.

If they’re heading out for a long run, they may want a running belt. This has space for their phone (iPhone X, 6, 7, or 8), keys, external batteries, power bars, headphones, car keys, cards and more depending on their needs, all thanks to two large expandable pockets. It has a headphone hole, and the waterproof material and special zippers will keep gear dry in inclement weather.

New compression leggings that can add up to 10 pounds of resistance with each step, and has been said to improve marathon runner’s times by almost 8 minutes.

These leggings add up to ten pounds of resistance with every step to maximize workouts, and can increase muscle activation by 23%, and calorie-burn by 14%. They’re made by the athletic startup Physiclo, and were developed by co-founder Frank Yao as a medical student as a way to maximize the limited exercise hospital patients get. Put simply, they’re leggings with resistance bands built in.

In an independent study by the Human Performance Lab at Cal Poly, researchers found that people wearing Physiclo in a variety of exercises had a 15% increase in oxygen consumption, 15% increase in energy expenditure/calorie burn, 18% increase in average heart rate, and 22% increase in ventilation/breathing rate. Physiclo also touts aiding marathon runners to improve their finish times over a 10-week testing period by almost eight minutes. Anything experimental may not work for everyone, but they’re a unique and thoughtful gift they’re almost guaranteed not to have.

A running headband that warms ears and works with a normal ponytail.

It may seem gimmicky, but it is obnoxious to choose between cold ears, a low ponytail that overheats your neck, or a high pony that will drag down during the run and take the headband with it. This is meant as a solution, and it makes for a thoughtful gift.

Fan-favorite compression socks from Amazon.

If they’re looking for compression gear (maybe they’re pretty intense about performance, or are closely monitoring their stamina and speed), this pair has garnered over 8,500 five-star reviews. They’re designed to increase stamina and performance by facilitating blood circulation, decreasing swelling, and comforting tired muscles.

Crowd-pleasing Nike running shoes.

Buying running shoes for someone can be a bit personal, and you may wind up with a gift card instead. However, the Nike Zoom Pegasus sneakers are great shoes that will please the majority of people (for men and women). For the extra cushioning many marathoners prefer, check out the established Hoka One One shoes at Zappos.

A black-and-white print of the New York City Marathon they can display at home.

Not every runner wants to display medals or marathon maps, but this subtle black-and-white print is an aesthetically pleasing nod to an aspect of their personality that’s big enough to lead you here to a gift list organized around it. It’s thoughtful and understated.

Society6 is also a great place to get gifts from, since the site supports independent artists, meaning you have a cool origin story to share, and not everyone will have the same thing.

The latest version of Fitbit’s Charge models for fitness tracking.

The new version of Fitbit’s most popular Charge series is the Charge 3, and it will do all the fitness and sleep tracking it’s used for. Wearers get access to 24/7 heart rate monitoring and goal-based exercises as well as real-time heart rate zones and calorie burn. The large face is great for getting smartphone notifications, and the device itself is swim-proof in case they’re prone to interspersing some laps or are training for a triathlon. The battery lasts up to 7 days.

A collapsible water bottle that’s a clever life hack for running outdoors.

Especially if they have a running belt (or you’re gifting them one) a collapsible water bottle is a great tool. Any outdoor runner probably forgoes bringing a water bottle with unless it’s collapsible or they have a bag to carry something bigger. This one is leak-proof, BPA free, and can be filled up for a quick refresher at water fountains and easily stowed in a minimalist pocket or belt right after.

An inexpensive alternative to the Fitbit or Apple Watch that’s under $100 — and has a longer battery life.

This up-and-coming smartwatch from Chinese wearables company Huami is garnering a cult following on the internet. It has many of the same features as the Fitbit and Apple watch, but has a longer battery life – plus it’s under $100. Find a full review of the Amazfit Bip here if you’re thinking of it as an alternate purchase to the Fitbit or Apple Watch.

Tasty, nutritious meals from a startup that they can make in under a minute.

They probably want to take care of their body, and that means eating healthy foods. But the time required to research, grocery shop, and cook said meals may be more than they have time or energy for, especially if they’re working in a run before or after work. Daily Harvest makes delicious meals that come pre-portioned in cups that can serve as bowls on the go – each made by a nutritionist and chef, and which takes less than a minute of prep (usually just heating or adding water). They’re delicious, good for you, and about as easy as it gets, which is maybe why one prominent investor of the startup is Serena Williams. Find a full review here.

A vibrating foam roller to keep muscles loose, nimble, and pain-free.

NextRoller is used in the NBA, NFL, and MLB to help athletes recover quickly and efficiently. The three speeds (low, medium, high) apply pressure to sore muscles and joints to loosen and relax them while facilitating blood and lymphatic circulation.

A cult-favorite shower cap, drying towel, or hair mask to keep up with the many showers.

When you’re running often, you’re taking a lot of showers – and the frequent washes to get the sweat out of long hair can be especially drying. It was the most unexpected inconvenience of training.

Grab a popular shower cap in a fun print for the jogs that really only require a body wash, a cult-favorite microfiber towel that (actually) cuts drying time by 50% and prevents damage, or a great hair mask to pump moisture back into their strands during a fun self-care routine. You can find reviews of the shower cap here and the fast-drying towel here.

Hihgly-rated recovery tape that addresses issues like Runner’s Knee and shin splints.

This hypoallergenic tape is used to treat sports injuries like shin splints, Plantar Fasciitis, and Runner’s Knee among others. It also has over 2,500 five-star reviews on Amazon. It’s not the most exciting standalone gift, but it’s useful – and a good add-on if you’re looking for two smaller gifts.

Headlights to light their way and notify cars of their presence on night runs.

Grab these clip-ons for their sneakers so they’ll be able to safely see during night runs, and so cars and passersby can see them, too.