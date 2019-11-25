24 gifts every style lover will want for the holidays

caption A cashmere robe or washable leather pants would be the perfect gift for your stylish loved one. source NakedCashmere/Karolina Zmarlak

Buying gifts is tricky enough as it is, but it can feel extra difficult when that special someone in your life is especially stylish, so Insider turned to celebrity stylists Nicole Chavez, Rebecca Dennett, and Samantha Brown for some help.

From cashmere robes and washable leather pants to waterproof briefcases and a gorgeous bucket hat, they’ve got something for everyone.

And the stylists, whose clients include Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jodie Comer, and Kristen Bell, also revealed the gifts on their own wish lists this year.

These Japanese Winter Room Boots by Morihata International will keep your feet warm on the coldest of nights.

caption The boots come in gray or navy. source Ty Mecham/Ren Fuller/Food52

Nicole Chavez loves these unisex slipper booties, which are made of soft wool and lined with kumazasa extract, a Japanese plant that helps absorb moisture.

Cost: $82

Find out more about the Sasawashi Japanese Winter Room Boots by Morihata International here.

Rebecca Dennett loves this cable-knit alpaca turtleneck sweater by Rosie Assoulin.

caption The turtleneck sweater is cable-knitted from soft alpaca and has a relaxed fit. source Rosie Assoulin

The turtleneck sweater has colorful felt panels meant to mimic the look of a stained-glass window.

Cost: $836.50

Find out more about the “Pain In The Glass” turtleneck sweater by Rosie Assoulin here.

Chavez suggests stuffing those stockings with these gorgeous cashmere socks by Jenni Kayne.

caption These cashmere socks are perfect for wearing with boots, or just around the house. source Jenni Kayne

The socks come in three colors: oatmeal, rust, or ivory.

Cost: $65

Find out more about the cashmere socks by Jenni Kayne here.

Take your loungewear to the next level with this cashmere robe from NakedCashmere.

caption The robe is made of 100% pure cashmere and comes in pink, black, blue, gray, beige, and cream. source NakedCashmere

“One of my personal favorite things is my cashmere bathrobe, so I know firsthand that this would make an excellent gift,” Samantha Brown told Insider.

Cost: $325

Find out more about the Ynes Robe from NakedCashmere here.

Monogram necklaces get a fresh look with this design by Otiumberg.

caption The letter tag necklace by Otiumberg. source Otiumberg

Dennett recommends this gold tag necklace by British jewelry brand Otiumberg, which offers free shipping in the US, UK, and any country in the European Union.

Cost: $320.84

Find out more about the Gold Tag Necklace by Otiumberg here.

The bucket hat trend isn’t going anywhere, but this one says chic instead of Coachella.

caption The black patent bucket hat from The Frankie Shop in New York City. source The Frankie Shop

This black patent bucket hat made it onto Dennett’s Christmas wish list.

Cost: $85

Find out more about the Black Patent Bucket Hat from The Frankie Shop here.

These geometric sunglasses from Salvatore Ferragamo will go with any outfit.

caption Dennett loves these sunglasses from Salvatore Ferragamo. source Salvatore Ferragamo

Dennett told Insider that she wants these sunglasses for herself this Christmas as well.

Cost: $275

Find out more about these Salvatore Ferragamo sunglasses here.

Stay warm in the rain or snow while still staying chic with this retro jacket from The North Face.

caption This boxy, water-resistant jacket was inspired by the iconic design lines of The North Face’s 1996 Nuptse jacket. source The North Face

Dennett loves this new jacket from The North Face, which comes in red, black, purple, blue, yellow, and silver.

Cost: $249

Find out more about the 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket from The North Face here.

These slick pants by New York designer Karolina Zmarlak feature washable leather.

caption These washable leather moto pants come in black or taupe. source Karolina Zmarlak

These moto pants are at the top of Brown’s holiday wish list this year.

Cost: $1,650

Find out more about the Moto Pant from Karolina Zmarlak here.

This unisex beanie from Filson will keep you warm through rain, sleet, and snow.

caption The watch cap beanie by Filson. source Filson

The beanie, a Dennett pick, comes in red, black, charcoal, orange, olive, and green.

Cost: $45

Find out more about the Watch Cap Beanie by Filson here.

Chavez believes every style lover should treat themselves to this custom leather iPhone case by Chaos.

caption The custom classic leather iPhone case by Chaos. source Chaos

The iPhone case, which is covered and lined in soft Italian leather, can be customized with a variety of fonts and colors.

Cost: $217 to $243

Find out more about the Custom Classic Leather iPhone Case from Chaos here.

Nice luggage is always a great gift for loved ones, Brown told Insider. Her favorite is this carry-on from Zero Halliburton.

caption The featherweight carry-on comes in black, blue, gold, or silver. source Zero Halliburton

“Chic luggage is always a big hit, as most people don’t make the investment in good, quality travel pieces,” Brown added.

Cost: $436

Find out more about the Spinner Carry-On from Zero Halliburton here.

This waterproof briefcase by Filson stays stylish while still resisting the elements.

caption The briefcase is made with rugged twill, an industrial-strength fabric that resists wear and repels water. source Filson

Dennett loves this briefcase by Filson, which comes in tan, green, navy, and two different shades of gray.

Cost: $325

Find out more about the Rugged Twill Original Briefcase by Filson here.

You won’t have to wear your new sun hat to keep it safe while flying to a tropical holiday getaway thanks to this hat box from Calpak.

caption The lightweight hat box features a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, as well as a water-resistant hard shell cover. source Calpak

“Travel luggage should be as elegant as the clothes inside, and this hat box from Calpak will not disappoint,” Brown told Insider.

Cost: $145

Find out more about the Baye Large Hat Box from Calpak here.

The Pilo Fabric Shaver from Steamery removes lint and pills from your favorite sweaters.

caption You can get the Pilo Fabric Shaver in pink (pictured), blue, or matte black. source Steamery/Amazon

Chavez recommends gifting this fabric shaver to any fashionista in your life to help keep their threads looking fresh.

Cost: $49.95

Find out more about the Pilo Fabric Shaver by Steamery here.

And this travel steamer by Steamery will help keep beautiful clothes looking nice and crisp.

caption Steamery’s No. 2 travel steamer gets going in 25 seconds. source Steamery/Amazon

Chavez also recommends this travel steamer, which barely weighs one pound and can get started in 25 seconds.

Cost: $130

Find out more about Steamery’s No. 2 Travel Steamer here.

These clear travel pouches will look chic even in the TSA line.

caption The Clarity Pouch by Truffle comes in pink and black. source Truffle

Chavez recommends these eco-friendly bags for the stylish jet-setter in your life.

Cost: $45 for the large pouch

Find out more about the Clarity Pouch by Truffle here.

These dry sheet masks from Charlotte Tilbury look extra stylish thanks to their metallic rose-gold packaging.

caption Each mask can be used up to three times. source Charlotte Tilbury

Dennett loves these dry sheet masks, which are meant to give you a “dewy, healthier-looking complexion.” Each mask can be used up to three times.

Cost: $80 for a pack of four masks

Find out more about Charlotte Tilbury’s Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask here.

The silk pillowcases from Slip are beloved by beauty editors and stylists.

caption The silk pillowcase from Slip comes in a variety of different colors and patterns. source Slip

“For your friends and family who appreciate simple luxuries, silk pillowcases feel special and do wonders for your skin and hair,” Brown told Insider.

Cost: $85 for one pillowcase

Find out more about the silk pillowcases from Slip here.

The Burning Rose Candle by Byredo will look great in any bedroom.

caption The Swedish brand offers a variety of luxury candles and perfumes. source Byredo

Dennett told Insider that she’s putting the candle on her own wish list this year.

Cost: $43

Find out more about the Burning Rose Candle from Byredo here.

Chavez recommends splurging on this slick speaker for any stylish man you want to celebrate this holiday season.

caption The smart speaker by Marshall. source Marshall/Amazon

This wireless multi-room smart speaker has an Amazon Alexa built-in, so you can control the music with just your voice.

Cost: $299.99

Find out more about the Smart Speaker by Marshall here.

Chavez told Insider that these coasters by Hermès are a perfect gift for friends.

caption These coasters will modernize any coffee table. source Hermès

The 12 coasters feature six different graphic designs on one side, and a matching design on the other.

Cost: $95

Find out more about the coasters by Hermès here.

Brown recommends treating the men in your life to some beautiful glassware, like these glasses from Williams Sonoma.

caption The Dorset Crystal Double Old-Fashioned Glasses from Williams Sonoma. source Williams-Sonoma

These crystal glasses feature hand-cut fluting which, according to the description, “catches and reflects light” and gives a “sparkling presentation to cocktails and generous pours of liquor served on the rocks.”

Cost: $15.96 to $63.96

Find out more about the Dorset Crystal Double Old-Fashioned Glasses from Williams Sonoma here.

Chavez recommends gifting this 2020 planner by Ink+Volt to your favorite stylish coworker.

caption The Ink+Volt 2020 planner comes in jewel tones. source Ink+Volt

The planner comes in a variety of colors, including pink, red, dark-green, and indigo.

Cost: $46

Find out more about the Ink+Volt 2020 Planner here.