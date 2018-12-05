32 cool and unique gifts teens actually want to receive

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption A waterproof Bluetooth speaker with great sound is perfect for teens who want portable music without the high maintenance of tech. source Target

Among the most difficult gifts to get on your list is likely the slot allocated to teens. They’re clued-in to the products and cultural phenomena like Pop Sockets that you’re probably not as aware of, but they don’t have the deep pockets to get everything they want for themselves. That leaves a lot of holes open for you.

Below, you’ll find 32 gifts teens will be happy to receive. There’s useful technology like mini projectors and shower speakers as well as of-the-moment must-haves like instant cameras and light boxes that mimic cinema marquees – and you can feel good knowing you can cross off one of the tougher gifts with confidence.

Looking for more gift ideas?

A fun and useful Pop Socket for the back of their phone

Pop sockets have become their own cultural phenomenon in recent years, and they’re surprisingly useful. Get your teen one for their own phone, kindle, or tablet, and depending on their age, you may find it’s the gift they’re most excited about. It doesn’t hurt that there’s free domestic shipping, or that you can actually design your own.

A cult-favorite hair towel that reduces damage and cuts drying time by 50%

source Aquis

Aquis’ cult-favorite hair towels can cut the amount of time it takes your hair to dry in half – a claim we’re happy to report holds up. The proprietary fabric also means there’s less damage to wet hair while it dries. If they’ve ever complained about frizzy hair, this and a silk pillowcase are thoughtful gifts they’ll actually use. Find more product suggestions here.

A totally unique customized Xbox controller

source Xbox

Design a personalized Xbox controller for them, and get as granular as deciding the style of the ABXY keys to make them something nobody else will have. There are 19 standard body color options, and each step comes with more opportunities for customization.

An Amazon Echo Dot for hands-free calls, alarms, music, updates on the weather, recipes, and more

source Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot is the most popular Amazon device for a reason – it’s compact and has all the capabilities of Alexa (weather updates, recipes, music, news). The newest version – the third generation – has a speaker that’s 70% louder than the second, and comes in a fabric design that better matches their room decor. Find an Insider Picks comparison of the Echo devices for fast reference here.

The best portable charger you can buy, which charges an iPhone twice as fast as the original iPhone charger

source Amazon

This gift is extremely convenient – whether for traveling or nights out trying to connect with friends or parents. It will also give you peace of mind to know that getting stuck somewhere unfamiliar with a dead phone is less likely.

We rated this model by Jackery the best portable charger iPhone users can buy. It reportedly charges iPhones twice as fast as the original iPhone charger.

A splashproof portable Bluetooth speaker for great sound and low maintenance

source Target

This under-$100 Bluetooth speaker with over 3,700 five-star reviews on Amazon is ideal for teens who want great sound and could use a speaker that won’t protest to spills or less-than-gentle handling.

The book that was made into Netflix’s new teen classic

source Amazon

If you haven’t heard about this Netflix movie more times than you can count, rest assured that it has become a full-blown teen phenomenon – and a sequel is imminent. They’ll love getting to relive it in book form.

A toiletry bag for grooming tools and makeup

source Dagne Dover

Leatherology’s shave bag is a great purchase if you want to gift your teen a leather bag that will age gracefully. But, if you’re looking to get something a bit cooler, Dagne Dover makes a great neoprene toiletry bag that’s built to accommodate makeup. If they have a lot of toiletries, you’ll probably want to get the large size for $55 (shown above).

Comfortable lounge pants that look put-together

source MeUndies

MeUndies is a popular LA startup that makes some of the most comfortable underwear we’ve ever tried. Their lounge pants, however, are the real hidden gem – perfect for lounging around on weekend mornings or heading to the dining hall when they get to college (yep, they’ll last that long), and they’re sleek enough to avoid looking too unkempt for the comfort.

16 Korean sheet masks

source Amazon

For the ideal night(s) in, grab this inexpensive and cult-favorite 16-pack of Korean sheet masks – something any beauty- or skincare-obsessed teen will likely already know about.

Comfortable, high-quality sheets that come in lots of colors and patterns

source Brooklinen

Brooklinen is one of our favorite companies, point blank. We think they make the best high-end sheets at the best price on the market, and most of the Insider Picks team uses Brooklinen on their own beds. It’s perfect for lazy Saturday mornings or the rare occasion sleeping in is encouraged.

The Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle comes in 15 colors and patterns that range from classic to fun, and you can mix and match them to suit their preferences. Grab a gift card (delivered digitally or in a gift box) if you want to give them more freedom.

A cool weekender for sleepovers that not everyone will have yet

source Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover is a cult-favorite handbag startup and their fan-favorite weekender bags make for a unique and useful unisex gift. It’s made from neoprene (think: scuba gear), and has an impressive internal organization system (padded laptop sleeve, water bottle pocket, and stretch key leash for easy access). It’s great for weekend trips, sleepovers, and as a carry-on, and comes in a ton of colors.

A surprisingly good projector that’s the size of a soda can

source Amazon

Anker’s Nebula Capsule is a powerful and incredibly versatile mini projector. It weighs only one pound and is the size of a soda can, but it has surprisingly crisp image quality and 360-degree sound. It’s also quiet and has a continuous playtime of four hours. It’ll take family or friend movie nights up a notch, and they can take it with them on trips easily. Find a full review here.

Comfortable headphones with a long battery life and good sound

source Beats

They can use these at the gym, for studying, and for zoning out during family road trips. This pair has great sound, cushioned ear cups, and 40 hours of battery life so they have one less thing to think about. And if they let the battery run out, a five-minute charge is the equivalent to three hours of play time.

A waterproof speaker so they can listen to music in the shower

source Amazon

This speaker is waterproof, wireless, and has a suction cup to stick to the wall so they can listen to their favorite music easily in the shower.

A trendy mini instant camera

source Fujifilm

Fujifilm’s Instax mini instant cameras have become incredibly popular, and they’re an especially fun gift for teens growing up with cameras attached to their phones – making instant photos feel more special and better for decoration than print-outs of their iPhone photos.

Personalized Nikes

source Nike

Nike makes great stuff, and they’re popular for that reason. But it’s nice to get the benefits of the big budget, years of product development, and design team without forsaking what makes something unique. You can customize a pair of Nikes for them, or give them a gift card so they can get creative making something one-of-a-kind on their own.

A subscription to a famous book club that sends them great hardcovers once per month

source Book of the Month

If your teen is a bookworm, Book of the Month is an especially cool gift. It’s a book club that has been around since 1926, and it’s credited with discovering some of the most beloved books of all time (like “Gone with the Wind” and “Catcher in the Rye” to name a couple).

If you gift them a subscription, they’ll receive a hardcover book delivered once a month. Books are selected by a team of experts and celebrity guest judges.

If they’re really more into audiobooks or e-reading now rather than hardcovers, check out a gift subscription to Scribd (full review here).

A gentle facial cleansing device that removes 98.5% of dirt and makeup

source FOREO

FOREO’s cult-favorite Luna 2 cleansing device gently and effectively cleans with thin, antimicrobial silicone touch-points, and it removes 98.5% of dirt and makeup residue without irritating the skin. Plus, it’s 100% waterproof and the battery life lasts for a few months per charge. Find a full review from a female reporter and a male reporter here.

A monthly subscription of personalized makeup, hair care, and skin care samples delivered to their door so they can try new things and be pampered once a month

source Birchbox

Three Month Subscription, Men, available at Birchbox, $30 Three Month Subscription, Women, available at BirchBox, $30 Teens are usually among the most interested in the latest and greatest beauty or grooming products, but may lack the funds to try all the full-sized versions. Birchbox sends samples of new and beloved products once a month, so they can test out new finds and discover products they may want to buy a full size of in the future. It’s also just fun to get an ongoing gift that’s all about them.

A multicolor mini cinema light box

source Urban Outfitters

These trendy light boxes are inspired by cinema marquees, and they come with 100 letters and symbols for personal messages. This one also has color-changing LED lights for further customization.

A comfortable and popular Patagonia pullover they’ll wear all the time

source Patagonia

Patagonia’s Snap-T is the unofficial uniform of the cozy adventurer. It and the Better Sweater are long-held favorites, and both are comfortable classics that they’ll no doubt come to rely upon heavily during the winter.

A suitcase with an ejectable battery that can charge their devices on the go

source Away

Travel startup Away makes the best carry-on on the market, thanks to an ejectable battery that can charge devices seamlessly on the go, 360-degree wheels, and a lightweight build that travels easily. In other words, it takes a lot of the angst out of travel, and may make family trips far more enjoyable and stress-free.

The extremely popular Nintendo Switch

source Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is likely to be one of those big ticket gifts that’ll get you an extremely excited reaction upon opening. They can play it at home, on the go, and with friends from a huge library of games.

A popular electric toothbrush from an up-and-coming startup

source Quip

To inspire the best oral care you can, gift them a surprisingly cool electrical toothbrush from an up-and-coming startup they’ve probably heard about. Quip is a relatively inexpensive electric toothbrush, and the company sends fresh brush heads and battery refills every three months. When you gift Quip, you can prepay for the year. Otherwise, Quip users are charged $5 every three months for refills.

Cool backpacks from a popular startup with a charitable mission

source STATE Bags/Facebook

State bags are increasingly popular thanks to their versatile, laid-back aesthetic and characteristically bright nylon colorways. They’re also known as #GiveBackPack(s), because for every State bag purchased, State hand-delivers a backpack – packed with essential tools for success – to a local child in need. The Lorimer and Bedford are two of the company’s best sellers.

The newest version of the most popular Fitbit for fitness and sleep tracking

source Amazon

Fitbits help the wearer measure and track their health and fitness, including sleep patterns and activity trends. They can set goals and get real-time stat updates during workouts to see how they can improve. It’s also water-resistant and has a battery life that lives up to seven days.

A soft $100 cashmere sweater they can wear with anything

source Everlane

Everlane is a cult-favorite startup, and its $100 cashmere sweaters are one of its most popular products ever for a reason – they’re soft, come in 18 colors, and the owner can pair this with pretty much anything during the cold season.

If they’re especially environmentally conscious, check out Reformation’s 70% recycled cashmere or Patagonia’s recycled cashmere. If you’re looking for something less expensive, cashmere startup Naadam has fantastic cashmere sweaters for $75, but they’re prone to sell out.

A pack of smart plugs so they can control devices from a distance

source Amazon

Whether they’re wondering if they turned off their hot iron or just don’t want to get up to turn off the TV, a smart plug lets them control devices from a distance. You can connect to them using any smart device.

A great Alexa-enabled speaker they can control by voice

source Sonos

The new Sonos One smart speaker fills any room with clear, rich sound, and they can use Alexa to play and control their music without ever lifting a finger. Find a full review here.

A waterproof e-reader that adjusts brightness to accommodate the environment they’re in

source Amazon

Amazon’s all-new Kindle Paperwhite is the thinnest, lightest one yet and it’s waterproof for reading anywhere, including the beach or bath. It also has double the storage, a built-in light that adjusts to accommodate reading indoors or outdoors, day and night. Plus, a single battery charge lasts weeks rather than hours.

Gift cards for concert tickets, food, and clothes

You can’t go wrong with money for their favorite things, especially for teens who are often relying upon part-time jobs to fund their frequent Chipotle meals and concert trips with friends. Check out more gift card gifts here.