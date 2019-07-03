7 best girlfriends made a promise to retire together and spent $580,000 building their dream home years before they move in

- source
- 一条/YouTube
- A group of Chinese women have already built the stunning suburban home in which they will all retire together.
- At first, the seven best friends discussed retiring together as a joke, but decided that “girls shouldn’t wait until 30 years later” to determine where they will retire.
- The home, located in a natural, suburban village outside of Guangzhou, cost roughly $580,000 (four million yuan) to renovate into their perfect retirement home.
- The modern, three-story house has a communal living space on the ground floor and private bedrooms upstairs. There’s also a tea room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the paddy fields.
- The women have agreed to each take on a useful skill, like cooking, gardening, traditional Chinese medicine, and more in order to contribute to the home at large once they reach retirement.
