6 of our favorite products from Glossier, the internet’s favorite beauty startup

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Glossier

Glossier, the beauty brand that’s been cleverly shaping the no-makeup makeup trend, has achieved cult-like status among its fans.

If that wasn’t a sign of success, just last week the brand was given a $1.2 billion valuation, entering the exclusive group of startup “unicorns” – privately owned startups valued at $1 billion or more.

We’ve tried many of Glossier’s products and loved them, and clearly we’re not the only ones. Here are six of our favorite Glossier products, from the cult-favorite Boy Brow to the minimalist Milky Jelly Cleanser.

Over-plucked eyebrows, thick layers of lip liner, bold cat-eye looks – the trademark beauty trends of the past capitalized on the idea that most women wanted to use makeup to change their appearance in some way. Today, it seems that most beauty brands are preaching the exact opposite, instead offering skin care and makeup that works to enhance the features we have rather than attempt to alter them.

If there’s one brand to thank for leading the no-makeup makeup revolution, it’s Glossier. The now beloved beauty startup was born from Emily Weiss’ fashion and beauty blog Into the Gloss. Since its launch in 2014, Glossier has not only reached cult-favorite status among millennial makeup mavens, but most recently has reached the even more exclusive “unicorn” status after its latest funding round garnered a $1.2 billion valuation.

Maybe it’s the millennial pink branding, the Instagram-worthy packaging, or the social posts of aspirational aesthetics people love – but whatever it is, clearly the “skin first, makeup second” message and the products made with this mantra in mind are resonating. For reference, the Boy Brow brow gel alone had 10,000 people on its waitlist.

From smooth skin tints that add the lightest layer of coverage to creamy blushes that give your cheeks that just-pinched flush, Glossier boasts a suite of barely-there skin-care and beauty products made to accentuate your natural beauty. If you’re looking to get that dewy glow, Glossier may be your new go-to.

Here are six of the brands cult-favorite skin-care and beauty products that we actually use:

Boy Brow

source Glossier

This is one of the original products that brought Glossier to its cult-like status. Full, thick brows are all the rage, and Boy Brow is a foolproof way to get them.

The formula is a creamy wax inspired by pomade, so it keeps your brows in place without stiffening. Like a mascara for your brows, you simply apply the product by brushing your brow hairs with short, upward strokes – you’ll notice your brows looking more fluffed, shaped, and fuller than before.

There are four color options that compliment just about all brows: blond, brown, black, and a clear option that helps shape and condition without adding any color. I’m already on my second tube of this and I see why it’s become a fan-favorite- it seamlessly blends into your brows leaving them looking naturally darker and fuller.

Haloscope

source Glossier

Getting dewey, glowy skin seems to be everyone’s goal these days. And, while much of that is achieved by picking the right skin-care products, makeup can give you a glowy boost, too.

Regular highlighters are a great way to add some illuminating sparkle to your skin, but if you’re going for something that gives you a dewy glow without too much shimmer, Haloscope is a nice balance. The product is made with two unique parts – the outer core is enhanced with real crystal extracts for the subtlest shimmer, while the inner core is made up of solid, moisturizing oils. So, the product packs a makeup and skin-care punch in one, leaving you with that basking-in-the-sun glow – no UV rays necessary.

Balm Dotcom

source Glossier

This may just be a glorified Vaseline, but that hasn’t stopped it from becoming one of Glossier’s top rated products. It’s a lip balm and skin salve that can be used for a multitude of purposes from adding some shine and hydration to lips to moisturizing cracked skin. While there are plenty of other nourishing balms and salves out there, the delicious scents and subtle tints are what make Balm Dotcom a standout. There’s a subtle shimmer option inspired by the flavors of the famous Milk Bar birthday cake, a cherry flavor that adds a light red tint to lips, and a new mango flavor that smells just as good as you’d expect. The cute packaging might also add to the allure.

Cloud Paint

source Glossier

Another one of Glossier’s top-rated products is this take on cream blush. Applying cream blush can be a tricky game – if you’re too frugal you’ll get no color at all, but if you’re too generous you can end up with doll-like, overly pink cheeks. Cloud Paint is a great balance with a light, creamy formula that’s packed with pigment.

The lightweight cream blends really nicely, so you don’t have to worry about getting any streaks like some powder blush formulas are prone to. I’ve found that a little goes a long way, and just a small dab on each cheek does the trick. I use Beam, a soft peachy pink that brightens up your skin with a healthy flush.

Milky Jelly Cleanser

source Glossier

Glossier takes its customers opinions seriously. So, when Glossier fans expressed one of their major skin-care frustrations was that they needed two separate products to scrub away makeup and cleanse skin, Glossier responded by making a one-stop product that could replace both.

The Milky Jelly Cleanser can be used on dry skin to melt away makeup and other grime, or use on wet skin as a regular face wash. Ingredients like rosewater, Vitamin B5, and poloxamer (the same cleansing agent found in contact lens solution) work together to cleanse, purify, and smooth skin, so you have a fresh slate for the rest of your skin-care routine.

Lash Slick

source Glossier

If you have naturally long lashes you may not find this to be a particularly wow-worthy product – though many reviews claim it’s a great way to enhance already voluminous lashes. If you’re like me and have lighter or stubbier lashes, you’ll want this product in your makeup bag.

It’s a smooth formula that glides onto lashes with ease. Just two swipes of this mascara makes my lashes look darker and curlier, without leaving any clumps behind. The result is lashes that look naturally dark and long, giving your eyes the subtlest pop for everyday wear. I don’t use this when I’m going for a more glam look, but it’s perfect for wearing to the office.