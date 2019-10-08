A good pair of thermal gloves can make all the difference on a cold winter day.

The Ozero Thermal -20°F Suede Winter Gloves are our top pick because they are affordable, offer unisex sizing, and will keep your hands warm even when temperatures drop below zero.

We may be halfway through winter already, but for many parts of the US, it just keeps getting colder. If the cold snap is taking you by surprise and your old dollar store stretchy gloves aren’t keeping your fingers warm enough, you need a new pair of gloves.

Thermal gloves are the warmest type of glove because they typically have an insulated inside with an outer shell built to protect your hands from the elements. Whether you are planning a fun ski trip or will be just stuck shoveling snow this winter, these thermal gloves will keep frostbite at bay.

We did the research to find the best thermal gloves you can buy to keep your hands nice and toasty for the rest of this winter and for many more winters to come.

Here are the best thermal gloves you can buy:

Updated on 10/08/2019 by Caitlin Petreycik: Updated formatting, links, and prices.

The best unisex gloves overall

source OZERO

If you are looking for thermal gloves that are affordable and warm, the Ozero Thermal -20°F Suede Leather Winter Gloves are your best bet.

The Ozero Thermal -20°F Suede Leather Winter Gloves feature five layers of materials to keep your hands warm and dry in below freezing temperatures. The outer layers of polar fleece and waterproof TPU provide thermal retention and moisture wicking, while the middle firm sponge layer keeps the shape of the glove intact.

The inner layers include Heatlok insulated cotton and TR thermal cotton, which both ensure your hands stay warm – even when the temperature drops down to -20°F. The gloves also feature a windproof cuff at the wrist that prevents cold air from creeping inside.

The deerskin suede leather gloves are made with a solid grip, so they’re the perfect winter accessory for partaking in cold weather activities or even just driving on a brisk winter morning. The gloves come in sizes small to extra large, so they should fit both men and women.

The gloves have a 4-star rating on Amazon with more than 830 reviews. Most buyers report that they are true to size, high quality, warm gloves.

Pros: Affordable, warm, true to size, waterproof, unisex, good grip

Cons: Some female reviewers mention fingers of gloves may be slightly too long for women with small hands

The best men’s gloves

source Carhartt

The Carhartt Men’s W.P Waterproof Insulated Gloves are an affordable pair of gloves that are insulated, waterproof, and made to last.

There’s a reason why the clothing brand Carhartt is synonymous with durable outdoor apparel, as it has been producing high-quality outerwear and accessories since 1889. Carhartt’s Men’s W.P. Waterproof Insulated Gloves are no exception to the rule.

The gloves are made with a long-lasting polytex shell that features a FastDry lining to wick away moisture as you use them, so you can say goodbye to sweaty palms.

One thing to keep in mind: Some Amazon reviewers say they aren’t the most practical option if you plan on working outdoors in cold temperatures because they are too bulky to pick up small items such as nuts and bolts. The gloves come in three different colors including black, gray, and brown.

Pros: Affordable, waterproof, insulated, moisture wicking

Cons: Slightly too bulky for working outside with small materials

The best women’s gloves

source North Face

The North Face Women’s Etip Gloves will keep your hands warm and let you use your phone at the same time.

If you want to be able to check your phone without removing your gloves, try The North Face Women’s Etip Gloves. These tech-friendly gloves are perfect for women who still like to stay connected while enjoying the great outdoors.

Your hands will stay warm and toasty as you scroll through Facebook, thanks to the gloves’ Etip thumb and index finger. The gloves also feature extra silicone grip on the palm, so your hands won’t slip as you scroll, ski, or shovel.

The sturdy gloves use a lock clip system, so you can store them together and you’ll never have to worry about losing one. There are several colors to choose from including purple, gray, and pink.

Pros: Tech-friendly, warm, good grip, variety of colors to choose from

Cons: Slightly expensive

The best for outdoor activities

source Vbiger

The Vbiger Winter Warm Touch Screen Gloves are a great tech-friendly pair of unisex gloves that offer warmth and mobility for outdoor sports.

If you like to stay active outdoors even in the wintertime, you need to find a pair of gloves that will not only offer warmth but also dexterity. Look no further than the Vbiger Winter Warm Touch Screen Gloves. These gloves are designed for winter outdoor sports like snowboarding, skiing, climbing, running, and more.

The gloves are made with windproof, fast-drying, and breathable materials to keep hands moisture free. They also feature anti-skid palm patches for a better grip. The slip-on cuff fits comfortably on the wrist without inhibiting movements.

The thumb and pointer finger feature a sensitive touchscreen function to allow you to track your outdoor workouts on your phone. Amazon reviewers love how warm the gloves are, but many wish they were waterproof, too.

While the gloves are made to be short and cut off on the wrist to allow for increased mobility, some buyers are hoping the brand will come out with a longer pair to keep wrists warm as well.

Pros: Unisex, great for outdoor activities, warm, affordable, tech-friendly

Cons: Not waterproof, not long enough for some

The best work gloves

source Ergodyne

If your job requires you to work outdoors during the winter, the Ergodyne ProFlex 817WP Thermal Waterproof Utility Gloves have the dexterity you need.

Made with 40g 3M Thinsulate insulation and a Hipora water and windproof breathable liner, the Ergodyne ProFlex 817WP Thermal Waterproof Utility Gloves are highly rated gloves for those who work outside in the cold winter months.

The padded spandex back and neoprene knuckle pad offer cushioning for extra comfort, while the terrycloth panel on the thumb allows you to wipe sweat from your brow as you work. The flexible gloves have the full range of dexterity that you need when you are on the job.

Some Amazon reviewers noted sizing was not consistent and recommend checking the size chart before buying, though.

Pros: Waterproof, insulated, breathable liner, extra cushioning

Cons: Tricky sizing

The best affordable women’s gloves

source Il Caldo

Super warm gloves don’t have to be super bulky, and the Il Caldo Thicker Warmer Weather gloves prove it.

Just because the weather has taken a turn for the worse doesn’t mean that your sense of style has to do the same. Il Caldo’s Thicker Warmer Weather gloves for women are not only extremely warm, but also quite elegant. Let’s just say that these are gloves you won’t be embarrassed to be seen in.

Lined with both cotton and wool, these gloves are surprisingly warm, and fantastic at insulating your hands against the snow and wind. There are a number of different styles available, but all feature unique details that allow these gloves to stand a cut above the rest when it comes to aesthetics. Whether it comes in the form of faux fur lining or a few buttons along the wrist, the Il Caldo offerings combine form with function.

Thanks to the wool and cotton construction, you can actually run these gloves through the wash without worrying about ripping them to shreds. I was pleasantly surprised to find that even after a few cycles, these gloves did not shrink, nor did they lose their ability to keep my hands cozy. The gloves also feature touchscreen tips, though like many other gloves, this functionality is somewhat touch and go (no pun intended).

Il Caldo offers these gloves in three distinct colors, and at less than $9 a pair, you could easily stock up on all of them. – Lulu Chang

Pros: Three elegant colors to choose from, warm, machine-washable, touchscreen tips

Cons: These gloves are warm enough for city life, but certainly not suited for the arctic circle

The best Gore-Tex gloves

source Burton

If you’re looking to survive subzero conditions with all your fingers intact, Burton Gore Tex gloves are the way to go.

The best invention of the last few decades may just be Gore-Tex. The waterproof, breathable fabric has the unique ability to block liquids while allowing water vapor to pass through, making for a dry, comfortable environment. When it comes to keeping your hands cozy and protected in seriously harsh conditions (wind, snow, sleet), one of the best options is the Burton Gore-Tex glove.

Gore-Tex makes up the membrane of this glove, which ensures that it’s waterproof, but Burton also includes an integrated Thermocore layer of insulation for extra warmth. The outside of the glove is made from a double layer of DryRide Ultrashell fabric, which is windproof and waterproof, but will still let your hands breathe.

If you’re looking to do work in these gloves, that’s possible too thanks to the Sticky Icky technology in the palms that allow you to grip onto ski poles, shovels, or your significant other’s hand.

One of my favorite things about the Burton Gore-Tex glove is that it’s essentially three gloves in one. The fleece liner on the interior of the glove is removable, which means that you can either wear just the fleece, just the outer shell, or put them both together for days when it’s especially chilly out. If you opt to wear the fleece on its own, you can take advantage of its touchscreen technology (though to be fair, I’ve often had trouble using my smartphone without fully de-gloving).

Sizes are available from extra small to extra large, so both guys and gals will be able to buy and enjoy a pair. – Lulu Chang

Pros: Incredibly warm, waterproof yet breathable, Sticky Icky palm technology allows for great grip

Cons: At $70, these gloves are somewhat expensive

Check out our other buying guides for cold-weather gear

source J. Crew

Your choice of scarf can make or break your comfort level in the wintertime. Opt for one that’s wooly and warm and you’ll be toasty. Choose a too-thin fabric and you, well, won’t. Scarves are also a great opportunity to infuse a bit of personality into your winter wardrobe. And when you get bored of your outerwear, you can always pick a new scarf to mix things up.

These five brands are your best bet for warm, attractive options that will keep you cozy all winter long.

Here are the best places to buy scarves:

Best scarves overall: J. Crew

Best affordable scarves: Uniqlo

Best stylish scarves: Topshop and Topman

Best plaid scarves: Barbour

Best warm scarves: Patagonia

Your body loses a significant portion of its heat through your head, so keep yourself warm this winter with a great winter hat.

The winter hat makers we’re featuring today offer hats in myriad styles, so once you’ve narrowed down the type of winter cap you need, you should be able to find several fine options from each brand.

Here are the best places to buy winter hats:

Mittens keep your hands warmer than gloves, so if it’s cold where you live, work, or play, slip a pair on and keep the chill out.

Yes, you will lose a measure of dexterity when choosing mittens versus gloves. But you won’t risk losing a finger to frostbite, or simple suffering from frigid digits, to be a bit less dramatic. Today we’ve lined up some of the best mittens on the market, including mittens for babies, kids, adults, and some specialty pairs, too.

Here are the best mittens you can buy: