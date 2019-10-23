The best golf clubs

The old saying in golf is: Drive for show, putt for dough.

But there’s one more step in there: Iron play. Put a great set of irons in the hands of almost any golfer, and he or she can show improvement in shot making skills.

The Mizuno Golf MP-5 Iron Set allows experienced players to make nearly any shot with success.

Golf can be the most exhilarating and maddening game. Your relaxing round of golf becomes anything but after you’ve shanked your third straight drive into the woods. But you can save the day by sticking that 6-iron within 3 feet on the 18th green. (Just don’t miss the putt.)

Once you begin playing golf, it’s inevitable that you’ll be hooked and want to play better. We can help you select the golf clubs that can help you improve your score.

Of course, new clubs aren’t going to magically make you the best golfer ever, but once you have solidified your swing and learned how to make club selections and hit from different lies, your game will improve and having better equipment will be more important.

New clubs feature the latest technologies, delivering better accuracy and length than older clubs. If you’re confused about what each club can do, keep reading.

Driver: The driver will carry the largest club head and the shallowest club face angle of any type of golf club (other than the putter), according to Golfweek. Drivers have long shafts and are designed to strike the ball off the tee, as the first shot of a hole, rather than off the ground. When struck properly, this club will drive the ball farther than any other club. Some holes are even too short to use a driver.

Fairway Woods: Common fairway woods are the 3-wood and 5-wood. Woods with higher numbers have a deeper club face angle and generate more loft. (The driver also can be called a 1-wood.) A fairway wood will be used from a good lie in the fairway when you still are at least 175-200 yards from the green, according to Pinemeadow Golf.

Hybrid Clubs: A hybrid is a newer style of club, designed to be a mixture between a wood and an iron, according to Golf-Information. Many people find hybrids easier to hit solidly than long irons, so they'll often replace long irons in your bag. They have a greater loft than fairway woods and a smaller head, but they have a larger sweet spot than irons.

Irons: An iron is a thin club face that delivers far more loft than woods. You'll use an iron on an approach to the green, as the grooves in the flat club face help to generate backspin on the ball. That spin, coupled with the higher loft, give you a better chance of having the ball stop on the green, according to Global Golf. Irons run from 1- and 2-irons to 9-irons, with larger numbers representing a greater club face angle and a higher arcing shot with less distance. Because large irons are difficult to strike successfully, some sets don't include anything larger than a 3- or 4-iron these days, substituting hybrids.

Wedges: As Thought Co. discusses, wedges are a subset of irons and have the same shape. However, they have the shortest shafts and the most severe angle on the club face, giving you more loft and less distance. Sand wedges, pitching wedges, and lob wedges all exist, and the different types of wedges deliver different lofts and club face angles for tricky shots around the green.

Putters: The putter is the only club you should use while on the green (hence, the term putting surface). Some people will use putters from the fringe area around the green too, but it's not like other golf clubs, as the face is flat with no loft. Because there are so many different putter designs, we'll discuss those another time and focus only on the other types of golf clubs here.

Here are the best golf clubs you can buy:

Updated on 10/23/2019 by Owen Burke: Replaced the out-of-production Mizuno Golf MP-5 Irons Set with the new MP-20 set. Updated prices, formatting, and copy.

The best golf clubs overall

source Mizuno

If you have enough skill to play with blade style irons, the Mizuno MP-20 irons are a good value and accommodating of all handicaps.

Mizuno has long been one of the leading manufacturers of blade-style irons, which give experienced players the feel and control they need from their irons. And the MP-20 irons are the company’s best set of irons yet.

This complete set of irons features a 2-iron through a pitching wedge to give you nine irons in total. It’ll cost you a bit, but there’s a reason why Tiger Woods and Nick Faldo favor the MP line.

These MP-20 irons are not quite your traditional blade style of iron. They’re made with a copper underlay, which pro in a blind test on tour (not like Chevy Chase in Caddyshack, exactly, but you get it), PGA players chose it across the board because of its “softer” feel, according to Golf Digest.

Those with a consistent swing will be able to take full advantage of the quality of these MP-20 irons, but according to Golf, “the new MPs offer something for just about everyone including low-, mid- and even some higher handicap players looking for a players distance model.”

In all, these clubs are about feel, and how that changes between chrome and copper plating, which is something of a throwback to the brand’s research and design from decades ago, and something the pros all seem to favor.

More succinctly, as Golf writes, “The new MP-20 lineup can pretty easily be deemed the most complete and impressive MP family to date.”

Pros: Set includes nine clubs, copper underlay for increased softness upon contact with ball

Cons: Probably not a great investment for high handicap players, who will struggle with the blade style

The best complete set for beginners

source Callaway

If you’re an occasional golfer or if you’re just picking up the game, the Callaway Strata Set will give you a decent set of clubs for a great price.

There’s no question that golf can be a very expensive game. Not only do you have to pay greens fees (and for the first round at the 19th hole bar for missing your 3-foot putt for birdie on number 18), you also have to buy a lot of expensive equipment.

So if you’re just starting with golf, and you aren’t sure you’ll stick with it, you’ll love the Callaway Strata Set, which delivers all of the basics that you’ll need for a very reasonable price. This set is available in both men’s and women’s sizes, as well as in both left- and right-handed orientations.

Understand that this Callaway Strata Set has a limited number of clubs. The women’s Strata set ships with a driver, 5-wood, 5-hybrid, 7-iron, 9-iron, sand wedge, putter, and bag. The men’s Strata set includes a 3-wood instead of a 5-wood and adds a 6-iron and an 8-iron.

You easily could spend as much for one high-end putter or golf bag as you’ll spend on this entire set of clubs and bag. That alone tells you this set isn’t aimed at low handicap shooters. However, as the Golf Guide for Beginners review says, the value beginning players receive with this club set and bag is impressive.

Although the durability and quality of the clubs in the Strata set aren’t perfect, they will work nicely for the inexperienced player who doesn’t use them every day. You’ll be able to enjoy the game more with these clubs than with an old hand-me-down set, according to Laser Golf Range Finder.

The Fast Learners review likes the overall feel these clubs deliver for the novice player. You’ll receive a solid strike with these clubs, even if you can’t precisely control the ball as you can with more expensive sets of clubs.

Amazon reviewer Brett says these clubs are great for those just starting with golf. After all, why spend several hundred dollars on gear when you don’t know whether you’ll stick with the game?

Find the women’s clubs here.

Pros: Inexpensive option to receive all of the gear you’ll need to start playing, delivers a good level of quality for the price you’ll pay, clubs offer a solid ball strike, great starter set

Cons: Not the most durable clubs, includes only the basic clubs, not made for experienced players

The best driver

source Ping

Even if we can’t hit them consistently, we golfers love our drivers. The forgiving Ping G400 will help you get consistent while delivering excellent length.

Ping has been at the forefront of recent upgrades to drivers, leading the change from a forward center of gravity club to a rear center of gravity. The idea behind the change was to continue delivering the length that forward weighted drivers have while giving off-center swings a bit more forgiveness.

Ping’s new designs have been popular enough that many driver makers have followed its engineering change.

Ping’s latest driver, the G400, incorporates the new design with just enough engineering tweaks to make this driver a tremendous performer. The sharp-looking Ping G400 is offered in both men’s and women’s styles.

One owner, HDTV man, says the G400 delivers on its promises of tremendous length with a much more forgiving sweet spot.

The Golf WRX review likes the slightly smaller head size of the G400 versus other drivers and versus previous Ping drivers, as the smaller size allows for slightly faster clubhead speed and a more forgiving contact point.

Sometimes in a club design, the little things matter. The Ping G400 includes small raised areas on the top of the club near the face that help to reduce friction with the air and give you a little more club speed, according to Spargo Golf. Even a slight improvement in club speed can yield several more yards on your drive.

Golf a Lot says the G400 follows the recent pattern of high-quality drivers from Ping, giving you just enough improvement over its predecessors to make the G400 the new king of the hill.

The G400 isn’t cheap. So if you’re happy with your current driver, you may want to stick with it. But if you’re unhappy with your current driver – and honestly, who isn’t a lot of the time – the Ping G400 is an amazing piece of golf technology.

Find the women’s golf clubs here.

Pros: Delivers the length you want from the driver with a more forgiving face for mishits, includes all of the latest technological updates, comes from a well-respected driver manufacturer

Cons: Drivers are expensive and this is no exception, not hugely different from last Ping driver model

The best wedge

source Titleist

Even if you consider a wedge a “necessary evil,” having a good one, like the Titleist Vokey SM7 Wedge, can save you strokes.

For most people, the wedge in the golf bag is the equivalent of the placekicker in football. You usually don’t want to use one, because it means you’ve made some sort of mistake previously. But when you’re forced to use it, the wedge had better deliver for you.

When you want the best control around the greens, a great wedge design is a must. And the Titleist Vokey SM7 family of wedges contains the best features and design that you’ll find in this type of golf club, ensuring you can find a wedge – or two or three – that will match your game.

The SM7 gives you great feel on short approach shots. This is an important feature for any wedge, as you’ll be hitting this club with full swings, half swings, and everything in between. You need to be able to trust that you can make a variety of shots with your wedge, and the Titleist Vokey SM7 delivers on that promise.

The design of the clubhead has changed a bit from previous Titleist wedges, including the SM6, which we previously recommended. The back of the club has varying shapes, based on the loft of the wedge, which is available between 46 and 62 degrees. This design affects the center of gravity of the club, ensuring a proper ball strike for the type of loft that’s in use.

When using a wedge with a low loft angle, you’ll naturally strike the ball lower on the face. Along those same lines, ball strikes higher on the clubface are common with higher lofts. The Titleist Vokey SM7’s design adjusts the center of gravity for each different club loft to account for this difference.

The Titleist SM7 wedges can be personalized nicely to your swing path and shot making needs, according to Golfalot. It’s probably no surprise that the Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges are extremely popular on the PGA Tour.

Golf Monthly says the Vokey SM7 family lives up to its billing as a premium set of wedges, combining beautiful craftsmanship with outstanding design features. But there are so many choices and decisions to make that it may overwhelm high handicap golfers.

However, if you’re a low handicap golfer, the 23 different options with the SM7 wedges will serve you well, allowing you to make almost any shot you could ever need, according to Golf Digest, which awards the SM7 perfect scores in performance, innovation, and feel.

Worldwide Golf Shops reviewer Johnnie C says the Titleist SM7 wedge gives him a lot of confidence in all kinds of shots around the green, from a sand trap, or from the fairway.

Pros: High-end build quality among wedges, delivers the precise control you want around the greens, center of gravity adjustments at different lofts are impressive, maintains similar great design look from SM6

Cons: Expensive price tag, almost too many choices for average golfers to understand

The best hybrid club

source Ping

Among the popular hybrid golf clubs available, the Ping G Series Hybrid stands out with its extra length and ability to keep your swing on path.

My first set of golf clubs was an old set, but it had every club in it. It even had a 2-iron. And, for whatever reason, I loved using that club for a lot of different shots. A lot of people struggle with long irons, but my 2-iron was a go-to club for me as I was learning. (Just don’t ask me about the rest of my game.)

As I upgraded my clubs, I never found another iron set with a 2-iron, but I still liked hitting long irons. By sticking with long irons, this meant I was late to the hybrid club party.

What a mistake. For mid- and high-handicappers, the hybrid club is a must-have option in your bag. It looks a bit like a small wood, delivers a better sweet spot than a long iron, and can handle a multitude of lies.

If you don’t have a hybrid club in your bag yet, it’s well past time to add one. And the best option is the Ping G Series Hybrid.

The Ping G hybrid delivers an impressive feel that will give you great feedback on whether you’ve made solid contact, according to Plugged in Golf. One Ping G Series Hybrid owner agrees, saying Ping’s hybrids consistently outperform those from other companies.

The slight changes in the design of the G hybrid versus previous Ping hybrid clubs give it more length. Today’s Golfer likes the slightly raised areas on the top of the club near the face, called turbulators, to keep the club on a steadier path to the ball, which delivers better length. Some players also may notice a slightly faster club speed with the turbulators.

The Golf.com review agrees, saying many players pick up half a club length versus other hybrids by using the Ping G. It also allows you to make great shots from all kinds of lies, which is why many people want a hybrid club.

The Golf a Lot review says this club works and feels more like a wood than an iron, which is different from some hybrid clubs, so make sure you’re comfortable with that type of style before purchasing it.

Pros: Another great hybrid club from the top manufacturer, delivers extra length versus other hybrids, design helps you maintain a proper swing path, handles all kinds of lies easily

Cons: On the upper end in cost versus other hybrids, performs more like a wood, which some won’t like