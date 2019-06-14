Disappointing photos show how crowded the world’s most famous golf courses get during tournaments

The 119th US Open is being held at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

The 119th US Open is being held at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California through Sunday. Golf fans from around the world have come to watch 156 players compete for $12.5 million in prize money.

During large tournaments like the US Open, golf courses known for their beautiful scenery and iconic architecture can become overrun with crowds and scoreboards that dampen their picturesque settings.

Here’s what famous golf clubs around the world really look like during competitions.

Pebble Beach Golf Links, the host of the US Open, provides players with ocean views as they compete.

Phil Mickelson won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament after finishing at 19-under-par in February.

During tournaments, large crowds can block the scenery.

Bill Murray played in the 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament.

The Royal County Down Golf Club in Northern Ireland is well-situated with views of Dundrum Bay and the Mountains of Mourne.

The club was founded in 1889 and was named the world’s greatest golf course by Golf Digest in 2016.

It can get crowded during competitions.

Crowds at Royal County Down Golf Club.

The Royal County Down Golf Club hosted the 2015 Irish Open.

The greenery at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia is stunning when it’s in bloom.

The golf club started as an indigo plantation then became a plant nursery in 1857.

Not all parts of the course are full of colorful flowers.

Golf fans socialize at Augusta National Golf Club.

The club has hosted the Masters Golf Tournament since 1934.

The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, has a 77,000 square foot clubhouse with shops, banquet halls, and a gallery.

The clubhouse at the Stadium Course.

The course is also known for its “Island Green” par-3 17th hole on a small patch of land surrounded by water.

Other structures on the course aren’t as swanky or spacious.

Golf fans sit on lawn chairs at the Stadium Course.

The course is home to the Tournament Players Championship.

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, was founded in 1891 and is the oldest incorporated golf club of the USGA.

The course and clubhouse have maintained much of their old-world charm. The architecture from the 1930s is still very much the same aside from a few expansions.

The club’s popularity can makes events a tight squeeze.

The line to buy tickets at the US Open.

It hosted the US Open in 2018 and will host it again in 2026.

Oakmont Country Club is known as a difficult golf course to play, but remains a favorite spot for hosting competitions.

Oakmont has hosted more US Opens than any other golf club.

The scoreboards and crowds can obscure the views of rolling hills.

Oakmont will host the US Open again in 2025.