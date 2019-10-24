source Shutterstock/Business Insider

A golf glove does more than prevent blisters. It also gives you a high level of comfort, durability, and longevity.

The best all-around golf glove is the Bionic StableGrip, as it gives golfers all of the features they need to enjoy a round of golf without getting in the way.

Although it may be hard to believe, there was a time in golf where woods actually were made of wood, golf balls consisted of leather and feathers, and the on-course beer cart was not a thing. Thankfully, modern golfers can play with much better equipment and enjoy their favorite beverage at any time while playing.

At one time, golfers also played without a glove. No moisture-wicking technology, no reinforced palm, and no Velcro closure. Although the first golf gloves were available for sale around 1900, according to Golfweek, professionals didn’t use them until the 1930s. By the 1960s, nearly all players, amateurs and pros, used gloves.

Today, golf gloves are as common as any other key piece of golf equipment. Wearing a glove on one hand will help you keep a sturdy grip on all aspects of your game. That’s why we’ve done the research to find the best golf gloves you can buy.

Here are the best golf gloves you can buy:

Updated 10/24/2019 by Owen Burke: Updated formatting, copy, and prices.

The best golf glove overall

source Bionic

The Bionic StableGrip successfully combats all of the common complaints about golf gloves with extraordinary comfort and support.

If you hate the way your golf glove crumples up after every use, making it uncomfortable for several holes until it stretches out again, the Bionic StableGrip golf glove will solve that problem. It has excellent bounce-back, so it feels like new after every swing.

Additionally, Bionic has come up with the best golf glove for both durability and comfort. The fingers are pre-curled, ensuring an easier fit. The glove wicks away moisture on your hands with a terry cloth interior. The StableGrip glove feels incredibly natural and flexes to match your hand movement.

The StableGrip golf glove line is available in multiple sizes, and it’s made in either a right- or left-hand fit.

That’s a lot of positives in a single golf glove. Even if the Bionic StableGrip doesn’t cut a few strokes off your game, you’ll at least be comfortable during those (hopefully) occasional double-bogies.

Amazon buyers really love this glove, too. One buyer named James241 says the durability of the StableGrip golf glove is impressive, as it will last for dozens of rounds of golf without showing significant wear.

In a review, Laser Golf Rangefinder says the Bionic StableGrip uses multiple design features to create an amazingly natural and comfortable feel.

You’ll appreciate the long-lasting performance you receive from the StableGrip glove, Glove Spot says in its review, as it’ll maintain its shape and softness round after round.

Even though the Bionic StableGrip costs a little more than some other golf gloves, Amazon reviewer Jason says it’s worth the extra cost for longevity and performance.

However, a few Amazon reviewers say the StableGrip tends to tear around the reinforced palm or around the closure where you’ll stretch the flap to tighten the wrist area. So beware of that small niggle.

Pros: Excellent quality in a golf glove, gives you a natural fit and feel, glove bounces back nicely from round to round unlike many other gloves, long-lasting glove, offered in any size or hand fit you could need

Cons: More expensive than other golf gloves, may tear in the area around the closure flap

The best golf glove for sweaty hands

source FootJoy

FootJoy’s WeatherSof golf glove has been around a long time, but constant updates to the design have helped it remain a popular choice.

The FootJoy WeatherSof golf glove has been available for purchase for almost three decades and remains one of the most popular gloves available. And there’s a good reason why: It’s incredibly comfortable to wear all day in all kinds of weather conditions, thanks to a breathable design.

This comfortable glove uses a mixture of Cabretta leather and synthetic materials to give it a high level of durability. The WeatherSof glove even has a mesh fabric hidden in the black stripes on the back of the glove for further breathability.

It’s also surprisingly affordable. You will find the WeatherSof in multiple sizes, and you can choose to wear it on the left or right hand.

The exact placement of the leather and synthetic fabrics in this glove’es design help to make the WeatherSof comfortable and breathable, according to the Laser Golf Rangefinder review.

The Golfalot review says the WeatherSof can handle both cold and hot conditions equally well, keeping your hand comfortable.

Golfers will love the feel of the WeatherSof glove, according to Amazon reviewer Larry. Another Amazon buyer, Drew, says this golf glove runs a little small, but it holds up nicely over multiple rounds.

Amazon reviewer Kristin Kegley agrees, saying that the FootJoy WeatherSof was a perfect golf glove for her golfing trip.

Pros: Strong price point, consists of a large amount of breathable fabric to keep your hand cool, available in multiple sizes, very popular model of golf glove, good level of durability

Cons: Sizes tend to run a little small, mesh backing may tear out over time

The best natural fit golf glove

source Grip Boost

The Grip Boost Second Skin 2.0 golf glove has an innovative design that uses stretchable webbing and mesh fabric to create a natural fit.

Innovation in a golf glove isn’t easy to find, but the Grip Boost Golf Second Skin 2.0 golf glove has created an intriguing design that’ll feel more comfortable than many other golf gloves.

The back of the glove features a webbing pattern that allows the glove to fit tightly, yet comfortably. The webbing stretches to make the glove more comfortable to wear, molding it to your hand.

The Golf Second Skin 2.0 golf glove has mesh windows and dimpled leather throughout the construction, allowing this glove to pull moisture away from your hand for more comfort. You can pick from multiple sizes, as well as a left- or right-handed fit. It’s also quite affordable.

Even during humid weather, it’s easy to take these gloves on and off, which gives them a big advantage over other gloves that sometimes stick to the hand when they become wet.

In its write-up, Golf Sidekick likes the way these gloves feel while playing, especially if your hands usually feel hot during a round of golf. However, because of all of the mesh used in the design of the golf glove, the fabric may tear when placed under stress.

When you’re looking for a golf glove that fits the hand perfectly, Golf Unfiltered says the Grip Boost glove works well, as it won’t bunch up strangely on your hand or wear unevenly in the palm area.

Amazon reviewer Dominick Defilipo likes the lightweight and natural feel these Grip Boost Golf Second Skin gloves provide. Amazon reviewers Rich and Bonnie agree, saying the Grip Boost almost feels like you aren’t wearing a glove at all because of its natural fit.

Pros: Very comfortable fit and feel, nice price point for a golf glove, offered in numerous sizes so you can find the right fit, includes a mesh fabric to keep your hands dry and cool in all weather

Cons: Fabrics may tear when placed under stress, it’s a new glove design so longevity is unknown

The best colorful golf glove

source Callaway

The Callaway Golf OptiColor golf gloves are made from genuine leather and they come in fun, bright colors so you stand out on the course.

Golf gloves haven’t exactly been bastions of design creativity or personalization. Mostly, your choices are white and black. The Callaway Golf OptiColor golf glove comes in colors like red, blue, and green to add some spice to your golf gear.

The OptiColor golf gloves also have excellent longevity. These gloves have a high-quality leather design that ensures they won’t give out easily under stress. However, to maintain these gloves in top condition, you will have to clean the leather regularly.

The designers paid extra attention to the closure system on these gloves, too. The Optifeel closure system on the Callaway golf gloves gives them a snug feel while also contributing to its longevity. The Golf Info Guide says that this design choice is genius because golf gloves often give out in the area around the closure flap, where they’re under a lot of stress.

Top Down Golf says the Callaway Golf OptiColor glove consists entirely of leather, which makes it last longer than most golf gloves, as long as you care for the leather properly.

The cabretta leather in the design ensures these gloves will remain soft and flexible throughout numerous uses. You’ll receive a great fit as long as you measure your hand size properly, according to Amazon reviewer Robert Zidle.

As far as downsides go, Amazon reviewer icawn says that the dye in the gloves may stain your hands when they sweat or when you’re using the gloves in the rain. Still, he concedes that these gloves are fun.

Pros: Multiple color options in these golf gloves differ from other models, durable all-leather construction, good price point for some colors of these gloves, extra build quality in the high stress areas of the glove

Cons: Some colors in the gloves may stain your hands when the gloves become wet, all-leather construction requires extra care

The best affordable golf glove

source MG Golf

If you don’t like the idea of paying a lot for a golf glove, the popular MG Golf DynaGrip was made with you in mind.

If you think the only option for a high-quality golf glove means spending a lot, the MG Golf DynaGrip – and the professional golfers who use it – will make you think again.

The DynaGrip is a low priced golf glove, giving you a great value with an all-Cabretta leather design. Golf Accessories Reviews says the DynaGrip glove from MG Golf has been one of the most popular brands in recent years, in part because PGA Tour tournament winners have been seen wearing this low-priced glove.

You’ll appreciate the ability of the DynaGrip golf glove to resist moisture and sweat, which ensures you’ll maintain a better grip on the club in all kinds of weather conditions. MG Golf has multiple sizes of the DynaGrip glove available, as well as either a left- or right-handed fit.

You’ll receive a really comfortable fit with the DynaGrip glove, but the material also has plenty of breathability, according to the Laser Golf Rangefinder review.

Golfer Hill says the leather design will give you a good level of durability, while the glove will remain soft and pliable, even between rounds of golf. However, Golfer Hill adds that the MG Golf DynaGrip gloves seem to have fingers that are a little too long for a tight fit.

Overall, the MG Golf DynaGrip gives you a great level of performance for its price point, according to Amazon customer Ronnie.

However, some other Amazon buyers are disappointed with the longevity of this glove, saying it didn’t last as long as they had hoped.

Pros: Low price point, all-Cabretta leather design, despite a low price, winners of PGA Tour events have used this glove

Cons: Probably won’t last as long as some other golf gloves, fingers in the glove seem a bit too long

Why golf gloves are important and what to look for when you shop

source Game Golf

Why wear golf gloves?

Although you’ll find the occasional golfer who doesn’t wear a glove, it’s rare these days. Modern club grips certainly make it easier to hold the club tightly without wearing a glove. But even when using modern grips, you still can end up with blisters, so most people choose to use the golf glove.

As Golf Habits explains, you’ll have quite a few reasons for wanting to wear a glove.

Improved Grip: Older clubs had grips (or the handles on the golf clubs) that could become slick, so the early golf gloves improved the player’s ability to hold the club tightly. An improved grip keeps the club head from twisting, allowing for better shot making. Even with today’s tacky style grips, a glove gives you a surer grip on the club. If the grips on your clubs become worn, Golf Channel says a good glove will ensure the club doesn’t slip out of your hands.

Older clubs had grips (or the handles on the golf clubs) that could become slick, so the early golf gloves improved the player’s ability to hold the club tightly. An improved grip keeps the club head from twisting, allowing for better shot making. Even with today’s tacky style grips, a glove gives you a surer grip on the club. If the grips on your clubs become worn, Golf Channel says a good glove will ensure the club doesn’t slip out of your hands. Avoiding Blisters: Without a glove, you could end up with blisters on your hand. Because you’re using the same motion with force when swinging a golf club several dozens of times per round, this repeated motion can lead to blisters.

Without a glove, you could end up with blisters on your hand. Because you’re using the same motion with force when swinging a golf club several dozens of times per round, this repeated motion can lead to blisters. Warm and Dry Hands: Many modern golf gloves will wick moisture away from your hand, which can be beneficial in hot, humid weather. Or if you’re playing in cool weather, some golf gloves are designed to keep your hands warmer. In cold weather, you may wear golf gloves on both hands, rather than just one as is normal.

Thought Co. says you will notice some golfers taking off the glove when using wedges or putters. These shots require a lot of feel, rather than power, so some people prefer the feel of the bare hand on the club on this type of shot. And because you won’t be swinging with full power, the chances of blisters will be reduced.

What to look for in golf gloves

When shopping for a golf glove that will fit your game properly, there are a few items to pay attention to so you end up with a helpful product.

Size matters: You will want a golf glove that fits your hand properly. If it’s too small, you’re likely to tear it after a few uses. If it’s too big, it will have wrinkles, rather than fitting tightly, and you’ll potentially end up with blisters. Gloves are commonly available in small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes, and a medium/large in-between size is even available with many gloves. As Global Golf explains, some gloves have cadet sizes, which have shorter finger lengths. A few different websites, including FootJoy, can help you measure your hand to determine the best size for you.

You will want a golf glove that fits your hand properly. If it’s too small, you’re likely to tear it after a few uses. If it’s too big, it will have wrinkles, rather than fitting tightly, and you’ll potentially end up with blisters. Gloves are commonly available in small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes, and a medium/large in-between size is even available with many gloves. As Global Golf explains, some gloves have cadet sizes, which have shorter finger lengths. A few different websites, including FootJoy, can help you measure your hand to determine the best size for you. Pick the Correct Hand: Golfers typically only wear a golf glove on one hand, Golf Headquarters says, which is the hand that controls the power of the swing from the top of the club. So a right-handed player will wear the glove on the left hand, and vice versa. There’s certainly no reason you can’t wear two gloves, but most golfers like having a bare hand as the lower hand on the club, as it helps to control the feel of the club, rather than to deliver power.

Golfers typically only wear a golf glove on one hand, Golf Headquarters says, which is the hand that controls the power of the swing from the top of the club. So a right-handed player will wear the glove on the left hand, and vice versa. There’s certainly no reason you can’t wear two gloves, but most golfers like having a bare hand as the lower hand on the club, as it helps to control the feel of the club, rather than to deliver power. Materials: Most golf gloves will consist of synthetic materials, leather, mesh fabric, or some combination of all three. A more expensive glove will have more leather, while cheaper gloves tend to have more synthetic materials, but this isn’t as common as it was several years ago.

Most golf gloves will consist of synthetic materials, leather, mesh fabric, or some combination of all three. A more expensive glove will have more leather, while cheaper gloves tend to have more synthetic materials, but this isn’t as common as it was several years ago. Closure: You’ll tighten a golf glove around your wrist using a Velcro flap (or a flap with some generic form of Velcro). This makes it easier for golfers to wear the glove as tight or as loose on their wrists as they want. Older gloves may have a snap that tightens the glove, but a snap has less flexibility than the Velcro flap.

You’ll tighten a golf glove around your wrist using a Velcro flap (or a flap with some generic form of Velcro). This makes it easier for golfers to wear the glove as tight or as loose on their wrists as they want. Older gloves may have a snap that tightens the glove, but a snap has less flexibility than the Velcro flap. Moisture Wicking: To help you avoid a sweaty hand under the golf glove, look for a glove that has tiny pinholes in the fabric to allow airflow, keeping your hand dry. Some gloves use mesh fabric inserts to promote airflow. And some gloves use a moisture-wicking fabric on the interior to draw moisture away from the skin.

Check out our other great golf gear guides

source Shutterstock

The old saying in golf is: Drive for show, putt for dough. But there’s one more step in there: Iron play. Put a great set of irons in the hands of almost any golfer, and he or she can show improvement in shot making skills.

All golf balls aren’t created equally, so we’ve done the research to find the best golf balls you can buy.

When it comes to a product as simple as a golf bag, finding innovation isn’t easy.