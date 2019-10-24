source Shutterstock/Business Insider

A wedge needs to be one of the most versatile clubs in your golf bag, as you will need to use it from the fairway, the fringe, the rough … and even the sand trap.

The Titleist Vokey SM7 family of wedges will give you all the versatility you need at a high-performance level.

For most people, the wedge in the golf bag is the equivalent of the placekicker in football. You usually don’t want to use one, because it often means you’ve made some sort of mistake on your approach shot. But when you’re forced to use it, the wedge (or placekicker) had better deliver for you.

Fortunately, golf club designers have recognized the need for the wedge to be a consistent performer in your golf bag. In recent years, they’ve given wedges a host of excellent features that allow you to precisely control your shots around the green, giving you a better chance of cutting strokes from your score.

Wedges also need to be able to work from a multitude of lies, giving you a high level of versatility in shot making, whether you’re on the fringe or in the fairway. Wedges also work great from the rough or from a sand trap, but none of us ever end up in those positions on the golf course, right? We’ve researched top-performing wedges to find the best ones you can buy for any scenario.

Here are the best golf wedges you can buy:

Updated on 10/24/2019 by Owen Burke: Updated prices and formatting.

The best wedge overall

source Titleist

The Titleist Vokey SM7 family of wedges have all of the latest design features and personalization options to help you shave strokes off your score.

When you want the best control around the greens, a great wedge design is a must. And the Titleist Vokey SM7 family of wedges contains the best features and design that you’ll find in this type of golf club, ensuring you can find a wedge – or two or three – that will match your game.

The SM7 gives you great feel on short approach shots. This is an important feature for any wedge, as you’ll be hitting this club with full swings, half swings, and everything in between. You need to be able to trust that you can make a variety of shots with your wedge, and the Titleist Vokey SM7 delivers on that promise.

The design of the club head has changed a bit from previous Titleist wedges. The back of the club has varying shapes, based on the loft of the wedge, which is available between 46 and 62 degrees. This design affects the center of gravity of the club, ensuring a proper ball strike for the type of loft that’s in use.

When using a wedge with a low loft angle, you’ll naturally strike the ball lower on the face. Along those same lines, ball strikes higher on the club face are common with higher lofts. The Titleist Vokey SM7’s design adjusts the center of gravity for each different club loft to account for this difference.

The Titleist SM7 wedges can be personalized nicely to your swing path and shot making needs, according to Golfalot. It’s probably no surprise that the Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges are extremely popular on the PGA Tour.

Golf Monthly says the Vokey SM7 family lives up to its billing as a premium set of wedges, combining beautiful craftsmanship with outstanding design features. But there are so many choices and decisions to make that it may overwhelm high handicap golfers.

However, if you’re a low handicap golfer, the 23 different options with the SM7 wedges will serve you well, allowing to make almost any shot you could ever need, according to Golf Digest, which awards the SM7 perfect scores in performance, innovation, and feel.

Worldwide Golf Shops reviewer Johnnie C says the Titleist SM7 wedge gives him a lot of confidence in all kinds of shots around the green, from a sand trap, or from the fairway.

Pros: High-end build quality among wedges, delivers the precise control you want around the greens, center of gravity adjustments at different lofts are impressive, maintains similar great design look from SM6

Cons: Expensive price tag, almost too many choices for average golfers to understand

The best wedge for spin control

source Callaway

If you want to mimic your favorite pro golfer’s ability to put backspin on high wedge shots, the Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedge has an innovative design with grooves on the clubface.

Golf gear companies are constantly testing new designs. Some of them are a bit crazy, and some change the game so much, they’re eventually banned on the professional level (like belly putters). Other design tweaks are so precise and minuscule that you might not see them at a glance, but you can certainly feel the difference in your ball striking ability.

The Callaway Mack Daddy 4 family of wedges fits in this category, as Callaway’s designers have created a new design in the grooves of the wedges that is almost impossible to see, but that simply delivers results.

The Mack Daddy 4 wedges have traditional square grooves across the clubface that generate ball spin, but Callaway added micro-grooves to the club, creating a series of inverted grooves in between the larger indented grooves. Additionally, Callaway makes this family of wedges in four different grinds, which should help players with different needs find the exact grind that matches their ball-striking abilities.

Golf Digest says Callaway’s design of the grooves in the Mack Daddy 4 delivers an amazingly high level of grip and spin on the ball. Because there are so many different lofts and bounce angles within this family of wedges, you’ll be able to more often find just the right wedge to allow for a full swing shot, according to Golfalot.

These new Callaway wedges are becoming popular on professional golf tours, and National Club Golfer says it’s easy to understand why. They look great and have a cutting edge technology in the redesigned grooves.

The Left Rough says Callaway made a smart decision to use indentations in the back of the clubface to shift the center of gravity upward as the loft increases in these wedges, giving them a natural feel.

You likely will receive additional distance with these wedges versus what you’re using now, according to Worldwide Golf Shops reviewer KK Bodie, because of the impressive ball-striking ability you’ll have with these clubs.

Pros: Impressive design of grooves on the clubface for higher spin rate, great looking wedges that pro players use, multiple options for loft to allow for more full swing shots, should receive added distance

Cons: Expensive wedges, high handicap players won’t need the extra spin the clubface delivers

The best weight-balanced wedge

source Mizuno

The Mizuno S18 family of wedges feature a well-balanced design that will help with mis-hit shots, so they’ll stay on track.

If you’re someone who needs to receive feedback from your clubs when you make contact, you’ll appreciate the Mizuno S18 family of wedges. When you strike the ball even a little off-center, you’ll feel the difference.

Fortunately, though, the weight balance on the clubface in the S18 gives you some forgiveness for those off-center strikes. So you’ll feel it when you mis-hit the shot, but it won’t travel as far off line as it could have.

Mizuno offers its S18 family of wedges in lofts between 46 and 60 degrees, giving you plenty of options for finding just the right club. Mizuno engineers have increased the width and depth of the grooves in the clubface for the higher lofted wedges, which will allow the club to throw off moisture and dirt collected during the swing, ensuring a higher level of contact with the ball.

The design of the Mizuno S18 wedge places more weight toward the top of the clubface. This pushes the center of gravity higher on the blade, giving you a high level of balance as you swing the club. You’ll also receive a high level of spin on the S18 because of the balanced design in the clubface, as well as better control of the ball off the club.

This balance should help you achieve greater distance on shots from the rough, where you may be striking the ball higher up on the clubface, according to the Golfalot review.

Golfers will have better forgiveness on wedge shots with the Mizuno S18, according to Golf Monthly, because it has a wider sole than most wedges, as well as relief in the heel and toe areas. This balance certainly can help you hit shots more squarely.

Plugged-in Golf says the S18 has a high level of feel, so when an experienced golfer hits a shot slightly off-center, he or she will feel the difference versus a perfectly struck shot. This feature may not be of much use to high handicap golfers who haven’t yet learned how to feel shots.

Experienced golfers will appreciate the different sole grinds on the Mizuno wedges, as they’ll be able to pick the right wedge from the S18 family to match their individual swings. Golf Magazine says the S18 family is the best group of wedges Mizuno has ever developed.

Pros: New design generates better control over the ball, extensive feedback when you have an off-center mis-hit, forgiving design because of the balance of the weight in the clubface and sole of the club

Cons: Expensive price point for a wedge, most features aimed more at experienced golfers instead of high handicap players

The best wedge for feel

source Ping

Beyond a sleek black clubface, the Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth family of wedges will give you an amazing level of feel for shots around the green, thanks in part to a carbon-steel construction.

Advanced players talk a lot about the feel of the club, the feel of the golf ball, and a feel for the course. As an inexperienced player, the only feel you may experience on the golf course is the feel of the sand under your feet after you’ve put another ball into the trap.

But as you gain experience playing golf, you’ll gain a feel for playing the game and how different clubs perform. You’ll be amazed at exactly how even the slightest difference in the contact point on the clubface gives you the knowledge that a shot will be off line before you even see where it’s going.

When you’re making precise shots around the green, you’ll want the highest level of feel from your club, because you want to precisely control spin, distance, and trajectory. The Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth wedge has the most impressive level of feel of any wedge, as it uses a carbon-steel construction in the club face that gives you an excellent level of feedback.

Even less experienced players will notice the difference in the way the ball feels coming off the Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth. You can pick from four different sole grinds within the Stealth family of clubs, ensuring you can find a design that will match your swing. Ping offers the wedges in lofts ranging from 46 to 60 degrees.

The Stealth is a slight upgrade over the Glide 2.0, which Ping introduced in early 2017. MyGolfSpy says the biggest change in the Stealth is the carbon steel manufacturing that yields improved durability and feel.

Today’s Golfer says those who like a high spin rate on their wedge shots will appreciate the extra groove Ping placed on the 56-, 58-, and 60-degree wedges in the Stealth family, which generates a greater loft and control, even when you strike the ball low on the clubface.

The dark color on the clubface in the new design of the Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth will give the club a longer level of durability, while keeping the grooves perfectly square, even after multiple uses, according to Golf Digest.

One reviewer named Vlado says the Stealth wedges helped shave four to five strokes off his score, as they provide a high level of feel for all types of shots. Another reviewer named Marc L says he wished Ping made a set of irons that featured the same materials and design as the Glide 2.0 Stealth wedges, because these wedges perform so well.

Pros: Provides a great feel for shots around the green, high loft Stealth wedges include an extra groove for additional spin on shots, plenty of choices in loft and sole grinds within this family of wedges

Cons: Expensive price per wedge, minimal differences in design from the Glide 2.0 wedges from last year

The best inexpensive wedge

source Wilson

The Wilson Harmonized wedge doesn’t contain a design with multiple features like some others, but it’s a solid golf club that will work well for average players looking to save some money.

The Wilson Harmonized wedge certainly isn’t designed for low handicap players or for those who like a lot of choices in their wedges. But don’t let its basic design cause you to ignore this wedge, especially if you’re golfing on a budget.

The Harmonized wedge gives average and high handicap players a solid looking wedge that ensures the maximum level of spin on your shots … even if you aren’t purposefully trying to spin the ball. A backspin on the ball will help you hold the green better on your wedge shots.

This style of wedge will give you a high level of durability, as it has a steel construction in both the club face and the shaft. Wilson’s designers gave the Harmonized a classic look and blade shape that will appeal to veteran golfers and newcomers alike. You can pick lofts between 50 and 64 degrees.

The Harmonized wedge doesn’t offer a few different sole grind options, like the other wedges we’ve listed here, but Laser Golf Rangefinder says the single sold grind in this club is designed to give you the maximum level of versatility, whether swinging from the fairway, the rough, or a sand trap.

Amazon reviewer Goliver says the Wilson wedge gives you a high level of ball spin with nicely shaped grooves built into the clubface.

Whereas some wedges have so many features aimed at low handicap players that high handicap players can have trouble controlling them, A Great Golfer says you won’t have those problems with the Harmonized wedge from Wilson. It delivers a true ball flight when you connect with the ball in the center of the wedge.

Even with several nice features, Honest Golfers says the best aspect of the Wilson Harmonized wedge is its very low price compared to other wedges.

Amazon reviewer Craig says this Wilson wedge was a perfect addition to a set of clubs purchased earlier, as the set did not ship with a sand wedge, which is common for sets of clubs aimed at average to high handicap players.

Pros: Nice looking all-steel design with a polished finish, will give you a great level of durability at a low price, delivers a good backspin on the ball, provides nice versatility for use with multiple lies

Cons: Doesn’t have the customization of more expensive wedges, not made for low handicap players looking for a high level of feel or personalization

How to choose a wedge

source Shutterstock

Types of wedges

All golf wedges are not created equal. They’re differentiated by a few different features, but the loft of the club is the most prominent feature for all levels of golfers.

The loft of the wedge is the angle of the club face to the shaft. A wedge with a higher loft (or a more severe angle to the shaft) will create a golf shot with a higher trajectory and a shorter distance, says Golfalot. A wedge with a lower loft will send the ball farther with a lower trajectory versus high loft wedges.

Whereas 5-irons, 7-irons, and 9-irons all have the same general loft range from set to set, wedges are available at many different lofts. A 7-iron’s loft usually ranges from 37 to 39 degrees, for example, while a wedge will have a much larger potential range of lofts, from 44 degrees to 65 degrees, as The Golf Warehouse explains. Wedges come in different categories.

Pitching Wedge: The pitching wedge is the most common style of wedge, offering a loft range of 44 to 49 degrees. An average golfer can hit a shot with a pitching wedge about 115 yards with a full swing.

The pitching wedge is the most common style of wedge, offering a loft range of 44 to 49 degrees. An average golfer can hit a shot with a pitching wedge about 115 yards with a full swing. Gap Wedge: A gap wedge gives you a nice loft between a pitching wedge and a sand wedge, providing a bit of versatility in your shot making with a loft range of 50 to 54 degrees. You can expect to hit a gap wedge about 100 yards with a full swing.

A gap wedge gives you a nice loft between a pitching wedge and a sand wedge, providing a bit of versatility in your shot making with a loft range of 50 to 54 degrees. You can expect to hit a gap wedge about 100 yards with a full swing. Sand Wedge: Sand wedges will have a loft range between 54 and 58 degrees. Despite the name, you don’t have to use a sand wedge out of a sand trap. It can be used anywhere on the course where you need a high lofted club. Most golfers can hit a sand wedge about 90 yards with a full swing.

Sand wedges will have a loft range between 54 and 58 degrees. Despite the name, you don’t have to use a sand wedge out of a sand trap. It can be used anywhere on the course where you need a high lofted club. Most golfers can hit a sand wedge about 90 yards with a full swing. Lob Wedge: Lob wedges are difficult to hit for high handicap golfers, but they do play a key role in making certain golf shots. Lob wedges range in loft between 59 and 65 degrees. Few people will use a lob wedge for a full swing shot, as this type of wedge works best for shots where you need to go over an obstacle, like a sand trap, and stop the ball suddenly on the green.

As The DIY Golfer explains, most golfers carry more than one type of wedge. It’s important to select the right gap between lofts in the wedges you carry. For example, if you’re carrying two wedges, you may want an 8-to-10-degree gap between the two. For those carrying three wedges, a 5-to-7-degree gap is desirable. And if you’re carrying four wedges, a 4-degree gap is ideal.

Selecting the right gap between your wedges gives you more shot making abilities, versus carrying two clubs that have almost identical lofts.

Key features for wedges

Beyond loft, wedges have a few other types of features that you should consider. Understand that golf club designers will aim many of these other features at low handicap players who are looking to precisely control the ball.

Bounce: The bounce of a wedge is a measurement of how the sole of the club rests on the ground, usually ranging from between 0 and 18 degrees. With a higher degree of bounce, the club will not dig into the ground as much as with a lower degree of bounce. A higher bounce is better in the sand, while a lower bounce is better in the fairway off firm turf, Golf Bidder says.

The bounce of a wedge is a measurement of how the sole of the club rests on the ground, usually ranging from between 0 and 18 degrees. With a higher degree of bounce, the club will not dig into the ground as much as with a lower degree of bounce. A higher bounce is better in the sand, while a lower bounce is better in the fairway off firm turf, Golf Bidder says. Grind: The grind refers to the way the wedge is designed to sit on the ground. Depending on the grind in the club, it may be easier to open the club face for high lofted shots or for certain types of playing conditions, according to Two Golf Guys. The angle of your swing will play a role in determining which grind fits your game properly.

The grind refers to the way the wedge is designed to sit on the ground. Depending on the grind in the club, it may be easier to open the club face for high lofted shots or for certain types of playing conditions, according to Two Golf Guys. The angle of your swing will play a role in determining which grind fits your game properly. Grooves: The club faces on all irons have grooves, but the grooves on wedges usually feature special designs, which help to create a higher spin rate for the ball, Golf This says. With a greater backspin on the ball, you will have a better chance of keeping a shot on the green. Grooves must be manufactured to certain tolerances to meet the rules of golf from the USGA. A wedge with grooves that are too deep would be considered an illegal club.

