16 grilled cheese recipes you should know

caption Grilled cheese doesn’t have to just be bread and cheese. source iStock / Ju-Lee

Although the grilled cheese is a pretty straightforward sandwich to make, there are some important tips to keep in mind when trying to perfect your craft, like using plenty of room-temperature butter.

According to chefs, when thinking about what bread to choose for your grilled cheese it is essential to consider what ingredients you’ll be including in the sandwich.

Check out these must-try, original grilled cheese recipes from some of the world’s most celebrated chefs.

One of America’s simplest yet most loved dishes, the grilled cheese, has been melting hearts around the US for years. Sure, it’s pretty easy to make – after all, it’s just melted cheese on bread right? According to chefs at the Brooklyn Kitchen, although the grilled cheese is a seemingly easy dish to master, there are a few tricks to the trade if you want to achieve a truly mouthwatering sandwich.

The chefs emphasize the importance of buttering both sides of your bread, not just the side that hits the griddle, for an even more decadent outcome. When thinking about bread it’s important to consider what type of ingredients you’ll be adding to the center of your sandwich.

According to Reva Castillenti, a baker at Brooklyn Kitchen, “Sourdough, brioche, and hearty whole wheat are great options, but any slice of bread with plenty of room for butter will get the job done.”

If you’re still in need of grilled cheese inspiration, check out these special recipes from world-renowned chefs for some ideas on your next cheesy masterpiece:

Geoffrey Zakarian’s Buttery Brioche has a special spread.

Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian elevates a traditional grilled cheese sandwich with a few simple ingredients. Add prosecco, parsley, mustard, garlic, and cheese into a food processor to create a spread that will fill the center of your sandwich.

Maneet Chauhan’s grilled cheese has lots of spices

A judge on Chopped, Maneet Chauhan is known for packing lots of complex flavor into her dishes. It’s no surprise then that her grilled cheese recipe celebrates spices like cumin, garam masala, chili, and more.

Eric Greenspan’s grilled cheese sandwich has apricots and capers

Eric Greenspan, a well-known Los Angeles-based chef, who also competed on “Iron Chef America,” gets fancy with his version of grilled cheese. Chef Greenspan brings sweetness to this salty sandwich with dried apricots and dark raisin bread.

The Barefoot Contessa’s grilled cheese has bacon

caption Bacon grilled cheese. source farbled/ Shutterstock

The Barefoot Contessa adds thick-cut smoked bacon and dijon mustard to enhance this classic sandwich. You can use a griddle or a panini press to get perfectly crisp bread.

Ina Garten also makes grilled cheese croutons

Like peanut butter and jelly, grilled cheese and tomato soup are a match made in heaven. Ina Garten reconstructs the classic sandwich and re-purposes it like a grilled cheese crouton in this warm creamy soup.

caption Sandwiches can be used as croutons. source Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Claire Robinson makes a grilled cheese perfectly suited for adults

Who says grilled cheese sandwiches are just for kids? Chef Claire Robinson amplifies this “kiddy meal” with thinly cut pancetta and heirloom tomato.

Paul Bartolotta makes his grilled cheese with ricotta, prosciutto, and arugula

Renowned American chef and restaurateur Paul Bartolotta know the secret to the perfect grilled cheese lies within the bread. Piadina, a thin Italian flatbread makes for the ideal vessel for a toasty grilled cheese sandwich. Bartolotta adds ricotta, lemon juice, arugula, and prosciutto for a bright flavor.

Alton Brown’s grilled cheese requires charcoal

Leave it to Alton Brown to get scientific with grilled cheese. This recipe requires charcoal, which should bring a smokey flavor and rustic crunch.

Anne Burrell’s grilled cheese has fontina, mozzarella, bacon, and honey crisp apples

caption Grilled cheese can have some seriously sophisticated ingredients. source Dylan Rives/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®

Anne Burrell upgrades a grilled cheese sandwich by incorporating salty bacon and sweet apples. This crisp sandwich is perfect to serve for a refreshing spring luncheon.

Jamie’s Oliver makes the ultimate grilled cheese

Jamie Oliver’s toasty creation is sure to impress any guest visiting your kitchen. This sandwich is dripping with cheese and finished off with a medley of sauces for added flavor and color.

Michael Symon makes grilled cheese with bacon onion jam

Iron Chef Michael Symon won “Iron Chef” for a reason, and this sandwich demonstrates exactly why. He amps up his grilled cheese with plenty of herbs, and sweet bacon and caramelized onion jam.

Tregaye Fraser adds lobster to his grilled cheese

caption Lobster grilled cheese. source Matthew Dicker/ Shutterstock

Chef Tregaye Fraser combines a basic grilled cheese sandwich with a lobster roll. White cheddar, spicy Sriracha, and juicy lobster blend together to form this bright and decadent creation.

Giada De Laurentiis brings together pizza and grilled cheese

Put an Italian spin on this American classic. Try out Giada De Laurentiis’ pizza grilled cheese by spreading marinara sauce, pepperoni, and shredded mozzarella in between two slices of rustic bread.

Bobby Flay makes his grilled cheese with brie, goat cheese, bacon and, tomato

Chef Bobby Flay combines two rich and creamy cheeses in his twist on the grilled cheese for an extra gooey center.

Sandra Lee makes a double-decker truffled grilled cheese

caption Truffle grilled cheese. source ferdyboy/ Shutterstock

Can you think of a more decadent combination than truffle, brie cheese, and buttery bread? Chef Sandra Lee can – she multiplies this sandwich equation by two with this double-decker recipe.

Ree Drummon uses lots of different cheeses in her grilled cheese

Ree Drummon, also known as “The Pioneer Woman,” recommends that you shred Cheddar, Monterrey Jack, Gruyere, and Swiss cheeses and cook your grilled cheese in a cast iron skillet for the perfect melt.