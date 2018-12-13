We compared the grocery-shopping experience at 6 major chains in 2018, and this one impressed us the most

caption We shopped at a lot of grocery stores this year, but one was better than the rest. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

We visited a lot of grocery stores in 2018, and some were a lot better than others.

The stores we shopped at included Target, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods 365, ShopRite, and Stop & Shop.

After visiting each store, we found that one had a lot more to offer, at lower prices, with a great shopping experience. Here’s the verdict.

We visited a lot of grocery stores in 2018, and some were a lot better than others.

While two of the stores we visited – Target and Walmart – are not exclusively grocery stores, each has been working on improving its grocery offerings, especially when it comes to e-commerce.

Walmart offers free two-day shipping on orders over $35, free same-day store pickup on certain orders, and same-day delivery in New York City through Jet.com, which it acquired in 2016. Similarly, Target offers free two-day shipping on orders over $35 and in-store pickup, and it announced earlier this year that it plans to offer same-day delivery of groceries from half of its 1,800 stores using Shipt, a delivery startup it acquired last December.

The remaining stores we visited are more traditional grocery stores.

Trader Joe’s is known for its inexpensive and healthy products, and customers are willing to wait in sometimes outrageous lines to get groceries from the store. Most of the products it carries are private-label products.

Whole Foods, which is typically more expensive than Trader Joe’s, recently expanded its chain of 365 stores to compete more directly with lower-priced grocers. Whole Foods 365 is designed to be more accessible and less expensive than a traditional Whole Foods store, and it emphasizes the retailer’s private-label brand, also called 365.

We also visited ShopRite and Stop & Shop this year, two regional chains that have a large presence on the East Coast.

Based on price and overall shopping experience, this was the best grocery store we visited in 2018:

When we shopped at a Target store in Jersey City, New Jersey, we found the grocery section underwhelming. The prices were relatively low, but the produce didn’t seem very fresh …

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

… and there were a lot of empty shelves throughout the grocery department.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The deals were great, but the aisles were narrow, and there wasn’t a huge product selection.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Groceries at the Walmart we visited in Secaucus, New Jersey, were less expensive than at Target, and there was a bigger selection of products throughout the grocery department.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Read more: We went shopping at Walmart and Target to see which was better for groceries, and there was a clear winner

It also offered a pleasant shopping experience, with wide aisles and very clear labeling.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

But there weren’t very many healthy options besides produce.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

This Stop & Shop store in Tarrytown, New York, offered a very similar shopping experience to Walmart …

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

… but it was more expensive to shop at. Most products cost $2 or $3 more than at other grocery stores we visited.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Groceries at the ShopRite we visited in Scarsdale, New York, were less expensive than at Stop & Shop.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Read more: We visited ShopRite and Stop & Shop to see which was a better grocery store, and the winner was clear

But it didn’t have quite as big of a product selection when we visited, and it was very stressful to shop at because of the narrow aisles and poor layout.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Still, the prices were low enough that it was worth the hassle.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Trader Joe’s was even less expensive than ShopRite was. There was a long wait at check-out at this location in Brooklyn, New York, but there were a lot of perks to shopping there.

source Jessica Tyler/Business Insider

One perk was the free samples.

source Jessica Tyler/Business Insider

Another was the inexpensive private-label products. By selling mostly private-label, Trader Joe’s is able to keep its prices low.

source Jessica Tyler/Business Insider

Read more: We went to Trader Joe’s and the store that Whole Foods launched to compete with it – and it’s clear who does it better

But the best grocery store we visited this year was Whole Foods 365.

source Jessica Tyler/Business Insider

In addition to the grocery store, this Whole Foods 365 location in Brooklyn has a bakery, juice bar, vegan burger joint, and other vendors. There was also a big seating area to hang out in. No other grocery store we visited had something similar.

source Jessica Tyler/Business Insider

The groceries were similarly priced to Walmart, ShopRite, and Trader Joe’s, and there was a huge selection of products.

source Jessica Tyler/Business Insider

It also was a nice store to shop in — there were wide aisles, short lines at the register, and a lot of sales and savings opportunities.