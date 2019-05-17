These 33 adorable photos of Grumpy Cat’s life and rise prove why she stole our hearts and raked in millions for her owner

By
Paige Leskin, Business Insider US
-

The beloved internet sensation Grumpy Cat died this week at the age of 7, his owners announced on Instagram.

In a Friday morning post shared with her 2.5 million Instagram followers, Grumpy Cat’s owners wrote that the cat with a perpetual frown had passed away due to complications associated with a recent urinary tract infection.

“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world – even when times were tough,” the statement from her owners said.

The famous internet star, who first rose to fame in 2012, raked in millions of dollars for her owner. Grumpy Cat and her owners made appearances on TV shows, wrote several books, and garnered a huge following who loved her frowning facial expression.

Here’s how Grumpy Cat first rose to fame, and all that she accomplished during her career:

Grumpy Cat was born on April 4, 2012 in Morristown, Arizona. Grumpy Cat isn’t her real name, however — it’s “Tardar Sauce.”

Grumpy Cat’s famous unamused expression is a permanent fixture. Her face and underbite are due to a condition called feline dwarfism.

Dwarfism in cats affects their bone growth and hormone development. It’s the reason behind Grumpy Cat’s small frame, and why her rear end wobbles when she walks. “Otherwise she is a perfect little kitty,” her website says.

Grumpy Cat has a brother, a black-and-white cat named Pokey. He also has feline dwarfism, so “he’s super short and cute too,” the cats’ owners told Mental Floss in 2013. “His face isn’t as frowny as hers, but he does have an underbite.”

Grumpy Cat’s owner is Tabatha Bundesen, was was working as a waitress in Arizona before Grump Cat’s fame. She often accompanied Grumpy Cat during his public appearances.

Grumpy Cat’s original name, “Tardar Sauce,” was thought up by Bundesen’s daughter, Crystal. The child thought the new kitten, who was born an orange-ish color, resembled Tartar sauce, something her mom had made her recently try for the first time.

Grumpy Cat went viral before he was even a year old, thanks to Bundesen’s brother. In September 2012, he posted a photo of Grumpy Cat on Reddit. It quickly went viral, and earned more than 1 million views on Imgur within 48 hours.

