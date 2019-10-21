The best hair masks you can buy in 2019

Hair masks are an affordable and easy way to give your hair a salon treatment from the comfort of your own home.

To achieve luxurious locks in a snap, try the It’s a 10 Haircare Miracle Hair Mask.

The constant quest for beauty tends to put our hair through the ringer. Between blow-drying, heat-styling, and color processing, your locks can incur some serious damage. Thankfully an at-home hair mask is one of the easiest ways to give your strands a little TLC, without breaking the bank.

Whether you need to give your hair a quick boost or are looking to add a new step to your weekly pampering sessions, a good hair mask should be in every woman’s medicine cabinet. Hair masks help revitalize, repair, and protect your hair from any future damage. Perhaps best of all, you can actually see salon-quality results in a matter of minutes.

Not only will the right hair mask transform the look of your mane, but it can also improve your hair’s health. Some feature ingredients that work to restore elasticity and enhance your hair’s body, while others work to nourish and deeply condition your tresses.

With so many hair masks on the market, working out which one is right for you can be overwhelming. So we did the research to find the best hair masks you can buy. Whether you want to strengthen your locks or give them a deep conditioning, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the best hair masks you can buy:

The best hair mask overall

source It’s a 10

It’s a 10 Haircare Miracle Hair Mask does it all, transforming dry, damaged hair into super-soft and smooth strands while restoring elasticity.

The It’s a 10 Haircare Miracle Hair Mask is a sulfate-free conditioning treatment that was made to treat all types of hair. The mask contains linseed and apricot extracts, which help soothe and repair your scalp while leaving you tangle free.

The mask also features almond extract to promote healthy and shiny hair growth and oat extract, which strengthens and restructures hair to make it smooth and soft. The lightweight mask is versatile enough to be used as an everyday conditioner for hair, or as a periodic treatment.

The highly-reviewed product is a 2017 Influenster Award Winner and has a 4.68-star rating with over 3,300 reviews on the site. It also has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One buyer named Katherine commented “I’ve been a loyal customer of this product for 3 years now. I’ve tried other masks and treatments BUT nothing has been as effective at repairing my hair without weighing my hair down. My hair is light, shiny, soft and free of dry split ends when I’m done with it.”

Some reviewers did note that it is pricey than other hair masks at $12.33 for 2 fl oz, but they felt it was worth the cost.

Pros: Leaves hair tangle free and super soft, soothes and repairs scalp, treats damaged hair, can be used daily or periodically

Cons: Slightly pricey

The best hair mask for damaged hair

source Arvazallia

If you’ve overprocessed your hair to the point of severe damage, try the Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner for a quick 5-minute fix.

The Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner is specifically made to treat severely dry and damaged hair. It features Argan Oil that is rich in essential vitamins and nutrients that help deeply condition and hydrate hair.

All it takes is 5 minutes to start seeing results, but you can leave it on longer if you feel like your hair needs it. This hair mask is great if you heat style your hair, as it protects and shields it from damage, while at the same time giving it a soft and silky texture.

The mask has an Amazon’s Choice recommendation because of its high ratings, with more than 78% of 3,983 buyers giving it a 5-star rating.

One shopper named Maegan wrote, “My hair is very thin and curly. The ends are damaged from heat and color, causing my hair to look even more unruly. NOTHING has made my hair feel like this product does. There is an immediate difference as soon as this product touches my hair. It leaves my hair feeling so silky, even after I rinse it out and dry my hair.”

Some reviewers did comment that they weren’t a fan of the mask’s smell, with a few noting it was too strong for them to deal with.

Pros: Treats severely damaged hair, protects from future damage, transforms to silky smooth texture, affordable

Cons: Smell might be too strong for some

The best overnight hair mask

source Sephora

Sephora Collection Hair Sleeping Masks work overnight as you sleep for intense repair with minimal effort.

If you are looking for an overnight mask that will target specific hair problems, try the Sephora Collection Hair Sleeping Masks. The line of masks was formulated to hydrate and repair hair throughout the night as you sleep.

The mask comes in four different options that work to fix hair different issues. Rose is used for smoothing and anti-frizz proposes, Acai brightens and protects color, Almond is used to invigorate hair and offer anti-breakage protection, and Coconut nourishes and repairs hair.

A writer for Allure magazine was a fan of the product after testing out the Rose mask. She said, “When I woke up the next morning and rinsed out my hair, it felt just as soft and wonderful as I expected it to. I felt as if the conditioner had provided the extra smoothness it promised.”

Sephora buyers agree with over 20,000 liking it. Each mask comes with a hair cap but some reviewers noted the cap did shift while sleeping. To prevent any unwanted stains, we recommend placing a towel over your pillowcase before you go to sleep.

Pros: Affordable, can target specific hair issues, hydrating, softens hair, 4 options

Cons: Can stain sheets if cap moves while sleeping.

The best strengthening hair mask

source Olaplex

If years of color-treating and heat-styling has made your hair weak or brittle, try a strengthening mask like Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3.

Haircare brand Olaplex is known for being used in the top salons in the world and being a fan favorite of celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Gwyneth Paltrow. The company decided to sell the Hair Perfector No. 3 mask to normal buyers so that everyone can have salon-quality hair masks at home.

The mask is made with Olaplex’s patented bond-building technology, which relinks together the broken disulfide bonds caused by chemical, thermal, and mechanical damage. The product works on every hair type from straight to tightly coiled and is formulated without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

The repairing and strengthening treatment is a cult favorite on Sephora’s site with more than 80,000 likes and 88% of buyers saying they would recommend the product to others. One reviewer wrote, “Wow. This product is nothing short of amazing. After years of highlights, I ended up with extremely damaged hair. My hair cuticles we’re lifted, flaky and fried and the hair cortex was so destroyed that my hair would be split 2 inches from the bottom, I was desperate. Then I found Olaplex. One application and everything changed. It became silky soft and bouncy again. Wow. So thankful for this outstanding product.”

A few buyers noted they were hesitant about the expensive price point, but most said it was definitely worth the high cost.

Pros: Repairs and strengthens hair, leaves it feeling soft and bouncy, professional-grade treatment at home

Cons: Expensive

The best deep conditioning hair mask

source Briogeo

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Mask deep conditions for an extra boost of hydration and moisture.

The Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Mask is formulated with ingredients like vitamin B, rosehip oil, argan oil, and collagen to help restore hydration and transform lackluster hair into shiny, healthy locks.

The mask works on all types of hair including chemically-treated, relaxed, and keratin-treated hair. It is also cruelty-free and made without any silicones, parabens, sulfates, and artificial dyes. In a blind clinical trial, 80% of women said they saw a “noticeable improvement in hydration”.

The product was an Allure Reader’s Choice award winner in 2017 and has a 4.2-star rating on Sephora’s site with more than 1,000 reviews. One buyer named Janice raved, “This is what the Gods use to deep condition their hair. This is what Zeus uses to deep condition his hair people!! So, yea, I liked it….a lot.”

It is expensive at $32 for 8 ounces, but you can purchase a miniature 1-ounce bottle to test it out for only $9.

Pros: Makes hair super soft and silky, deeply hydrating, cruelty-free, makes hair shiny

Cons: Expensive

