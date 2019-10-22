The best hair spray you can buy for less than $25

Hair spray can make or break your hairstyle, so it’s important to find the best one for your hair type.

There’s a reason why even the pros rely on our top pick. The L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray has a trusted formula that’s strong enough to keep every hair in place, but light enough that it can be brushed out and reapplied without causing any stickiness.

You’ve gotten up early and taken the time to style your hair, using your favorite shampoo and conditioner, and diligently applying heat protectant before putting your styling tools to work to create the perfect look.

However, if you don’t apply any type of finishing spray at the end, that look may not last through the day, and all that work will have been for nothing. If you don’t want your hair to lose its curl by noon, or your sleek style to frizz out at the slightest hint of moisture in the air, applying a good quality hair spray is a must.

While the word “hair spray” may immediately give you visions of big ’80s hair, today’s formulas are much improved and can be applied without making you look like you stepped out of a time warp. A good quality hair spray won’t weigh your hair down or make it feel sticky. Instead, it will help your hairstyle last all day long, no matter which look you choose to go with. The best hair spray formulas can protect your hair from humidity, add extra shine, and come in different strengths.

There are two big things to consider to help you find the hair spray that will work the best for your needs:

Hair Type: If you have a thick, unruly mane like mine, you might want a stronger formula to wrestle your rebellious locks into place. Thick hair can be heavy, making it difficult for a style to stay put. A good quality strong-hold hair spray will lock your hair in place without weighing it down, flaking off, or making your hair feel sticky. For those with fine hair, a maximum hold formula may be too heavy. If you have fine hair, or hair that is prone to breakage, a lightweight hair spray that adds volume and texture will be a better choice. If you color your hair often or have hair that is already damaged and prone to dryness, many types of hair spray will cause even more damage, especially if the formula contains a high content of alcohol. You’ll want a hair spray that contains a hydrating and healing ingredient like Argan oil.

If you have a thick, unruly mane like mine, you might want a stronger formula to wrestle your rebellious locks into place. Thick hair can be heavy, making it difficult for a style to stay put. A good quality strong-hold hair spray will lock your hair in place without weighing it down, flaking off, or making your hair feel sticky. For those with fine hair, a maximum hold formula may be too heavy. If you have fine hair, or hair that is prone to breakage, a lightweight hair spray that adds volume and texture will be a better choice. If you color your hair often or have hair that is already damaged and prone to dryness, many types of hair spray will cause even more damage, especially if the formula contains a high content of alcohol. You’ll want a hair spray that contains a hydrating and healing ingredient like Argan oil. Hair Style: While some hair sprays can serve as a Jack-of-all-trades and meet all your styling needs, it can be useful to have a few different formula strengths on hand if you like to change up your hairstyle. If you’re doing a fancy braid or updo for a special event, an extra-strength formula will help your style last through the evening and into the night. For a tousled look that will last all day without falling flat, a lightweight texturizing hair spray will work best. For a sleek look, a medium-strength formula designed to protect your hair against humidity will help keep any frizz or flyaways at bay.

After reading through the reviews and doing some testing of our own, we rounded up the best hair sprays that suit a wide range of hair types and will keep every hair in its place no matter which hairstyle you choose to flaunt for the day.

Here is the best hair spray you can buy in 2019:

Updated 10/21/19 by Jada Wong: Updated prices, formatting, and links.

The best hair spray overall

source L’Oreal Paris

With L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray, you get maximum hold that lasts, and without any heaviness or crunch thanks to the fine mist and brushable formula.

Whether you’re just going through your daily routine, or have a special event on the horizon, a high-quality hairspray that can keep your style in place without weighing down your hair is a must. The L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray lives up to those standards and goes even further by withstanding sweat and warding off humidity.

It comes as no surprise that this hairspray is a staple at red carpet events, where a flawless looking style that doesn’t budge is a must. It’s a go-to for celebrity hair stylists, but the relatively affordable price makes this hairspray accessible to all.

Some hairspray formulas exist in extremes, but the Paris Elnett hairspray provides the best of both worlds. The micro-fine spray allows it to be applied lightly and evenly, so you can build it up as needed depending on your style, and brush it out for re-styling. It can hold even the most intricate braids and elegant chignons in place, while still allowing your hair to feel soft and touchable.

Its buildable formula makes it ideal for all different kinds of hairstyles and hair types. It will also give your hair shine while protecting it against humidity, so you can rock that sleek blowout even on a hot summer day.

For best results, you’ll want to shake the can before applying, and spray from 12 inches away to ensure that every strand of hair gets coated evenly. Some reviewers felt that the original scented formula smelled too strong. The good news is if you’re sensitive to certain smells, or prone to getting headaches from strongly scented beauty products, there is also an unscented version of this hairspray that provides all the same great benefits.

This hairspray is one of Amazon’s best sellers, and “favorite hairspray of all time” and “best hairspray ever” are common sentiments among reviewers.

According to Marie Claire, it’s apparently even a go-to hair product for Kate Middleton. Receiving royal approval is certainly a plus.

Pros: Strong yet brushable hold, natural feel, sweat and humidity resistant, gives hair extra shine, won’t flake

Cons: Some felt the scented formula smelled too strong

The best budget-friendly hairspray

source TRESemmé

TRESemmé Compressed Micromist Hairspray comes in four different levels of hold to suit all your styling needs and each one costs less than $10.

If you’re looking for a hairspray that won’t break the bank, but still gives you salon quality results, you should give the Tresemme Compressed Micromist line of hairspray a try. There are 4 different formulas to meet all your hairstyling needs: Texture Hold Level 1, Smooth Hold Level 2, Boost Hold Level 3, and Extend Hold Level 4.

Level 1 is perfect for giving a finishing touch to tousled beach waves or a messy top knot, providing lightweight coverage and complete flexibility. Level 2 works great for sleek styles and will keep your hair looking smooth and frizz free all day long. If you want more volume with a hold that still provides a brushable feel, Level 3 is ideal. For a style that won’t budge, Level 4 provides the strongest hold that is designed to go the distance, getting you through everything from the average workday to a special event. All these formulas provide a lightweight feel that is both frizz and humidity resistant.

I tested all four to see if they lived up to the promised results, and was impressed with the quality of this hairspray – especially since it is so affordable. If you love changing up your hairstyle frequently, this hairspray is so budget friendly you could easily justify adding all four formulas to your hair product line-up, so you’ll have a hairspray for every style need.

I wear my hair up a lot, and typically look for a hairspray that will provide maximum hold since it’s both thick and heavy, so Level 4 was the first formula I reached for. When applied in the morning, it held my style in place through the workday. If I was going somewhere in the evening, I did usually need to give my hair a little touch-up, so for my hair type the “up to 24 hours of hold” wouldn’t be a reality. However, it got me through the main part of the day without letting me down.

On the days when I wore my hair down, I turned to Level 1 and Level 2. I have naturally wavy hair, so I used Level 1 for protecting my hair against the humidity that typically turns my wavy head of hair into an unattractive frizz-ball. When using this formula, it cut way down on the frizz that I usually experience, and it kept my waves soft and touchable.

Since the only way I come by straight hair is with a flatiron and about an hour’s worth of work, I don’t straighten my hair often. When I do, I want something that will keep my stubborn hair looking sleek and frizz free all day to make all the styling work worth it. Level 2 lived up to my standards, making my hair feel soft and smooth all day. With this formula, no touch ups were needed.

Since I have thick hair, I typically stay away from volumizing or “boosting” hair products, but I did find that Level 3 gave my roots more lift, and had a lightweight feel that would be ideal for those who have fine, thin hair.

Some reviewers felt the scent of this hairspray was too strong, but personally, I didn’t find it irritating – and I tend to be sensitive to strong smells. It smells the strongest when applying, but I didn’t notice the scent for the rest of the day after it had been applied.

Pros: Micromist formula provides a lightweight feel, keeps frizz at bay, protects against humidity, different formulas and levels of hold available, compressed formula allows for a smaller can with the same number of sprays

Cons: May require some touch-ups depending on your hair type, some reviewers didn’t like the scent

The best hairspray for thick hair

source Matrix

Matrix Vavoom Freezing Spray lives up to its name and locks styles in place, making touch-ups a thing of the past.

As someone with extremely thick hair, I speak from experience when I say it can be difficult to find a hair spray that lasts all day long and can hold my heavy hair in place. The extra-firm formula of the Matrix Vavoom Freezing Spray is designed to stand up to thick hair and will keep your style locked in. For special events like weddings when you won’t have any time for touch-ups, formulas like these are what you want to look for.

It’s fast-drying and humidity resistant, and will even provide your hair with UV protection, making it a great product to use if you’re attending any outdoor events and want your style to last. Frizz won’t stand a chance either thanks to the extra-firm formula. This hair spray is described as a finishing spray meant to be applied to dry, styled hair as the final step to locking your style in place. It’s also suitable for wearing your hair up, or will hold curls in place if you want to wear your hair down.

While it works great with both long or short hair, the strong formula makes it most ideal for those with thick hair. If you have fine hair you may find it too heavy. You’ll also want to make sure you’re happy with your style because after applying, it will be difficult to restyle your hair. In this sense, it does live up to its name, “freezing” your style into place.

Totalbeauty ranks the Matrix Vavoom Freezing Spray as one of the top hair sprays of 2018, with an average member rating of 9.2 out of 10. According to one user, “You can do your hair in the morning and that’s it. It keeps my hair just where I want it without all the stiffness that you get from other hair finishers.”

Reviewers on Amazon love the firm yet flexible hold, the non-flaking formula, and the fact that it doesn’t feel sticky after applying.

Pros: Strong hold to keep styles in place, humidity resistant, eliminates frizz, provides UV protection, designed to last all day

Cons: Will be difficult to restyle your hair after applying, those with fine hair might find the formula too heavy

The best hairspray for fine hair

source Kenra

Kenra Volume Spray 25 won’t weigh fine hair down, but you’ll still get a firm hold, weightless feel, and lots of volume.

If you have fine hair, you might think of hair spray as the enemy. That may have been the case with hair spray formulas of decades past, but these days there is a hair spray for everyone -even those with super fine hair prone to falling flat. The Kenra Volume Spray 25 is designed to give a maximum amount of volume and hold, with a natural feel that will work with your fine hair to make it look its best, no matter what style you choose to go with.

This hair spray is wind resistant in gusts up to 25 miles per hour, humidity resistant for up to 24 hours, and has holding power that lasts. You can rely on it to get you through a busy workday filled with client meetings, a special event, or just a casual day spent running errands. It will dry quickly, and won’t flake or leave behind build-up that can weigh hair down.

Multiple looks can be achieved with the Kenra Volume Spray 25. If you want to bring lank locks to life with a boost of volume, you can spray this at the base of your roots in layers until you get the desired effect. To hold a finished style in place all day long, you’ll hold the can 8 to 10 inches away from your head and spray all over to give your look staying power that won’t fall flat.

The Kenra Volume Spray 25 is an Amazon bestseller, currently ranking at number two under the best hairsprays, and it’s Amazon’s choice as the “best hair spray for shine and hold.”

Some reviewers found the scent to be too strong, and there were some complaints of the nozzle getting clogged, but overall this hair spray has received overwhelmingly positive reviews. Amazon reviewer Donna L. suggests storing the bottle upside down to prevent clogs and resolve them. She says, “the hold is great, even in breezy and windy conditions, but your hair doesn’t feel sticky or feel like it’s plastered down.” This reviewer calls the Kenra Volume Spray 25 “a great discovery for thin, fine hair to keep its body and look nice.”

Pros: Strong hold, lightweight formula won’t weigh down fine hair, provides volume, wind and humidity resistant

Cons: Some users felt that the scent was too strong, some had issues with the nozzle clogging

The best hairspray for dry hair

source Moroccanoil

Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray contains antioxidant-rich argan oil to nourish dry and damaged hair while keeping your hairstyle in place.

Many hairspray formulas contain alcohol which can dry out even the healthiest hair, but if your hair is already dry, damaged, or prone to breakage these formulas can be especially hurtful to your hair. Luckily, there are formulas designed to provide extra nourishment for hair that needs a little extra TLC. The Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray is designed to help heal your hair while giving it extra shine and a healthy feel.

Argan oil, packed with natural antioxidants and moisturizing Vitamin E, is one of the main ingredients in this hairspray formula and will give your hair a healthy sheen from root to tip.

When you see anything with the word “oil” in the ingredients, it’s easy to assume that it’s going to be greasy, but that isn’t the case with this hairspray. It will give your hair shine, but the lightweight formula dries quickly. It provides a protective barrier against humidity, making frizz a no-show. It can also be brushed out easily, and won’t leave behind any sticky residue. Depending on the amount of hold you need, this hairspray comes in different strengths, including medium hold and strong hold.

The strong hold is ideal for creating updos, and is also a great primer to apply before braiding your hair and after to hold your style in place. The medium hold is great for adding volume and hold to blowouts and more casual styles like a ponytail or messy bun. For the best results, you’ll want to hold the can 10 inches away from your hair and spray evenly over your style. If you want to give your roots some extra volume, you can also spray either formula on your roots before styling.

This hairspray lives up to its promised features, and while it’s great for those with dry, damaged hair, it also works well with normal hair. Instyle named it the best high-humidity hairspray of 2017, and it’s also an Amazon bestseller in the hairspray category. It is on the more expensive side compared to the other hairsprays on this list, but you’re also investing in the health of your hair with a product that works.

Amazon reviewer Jeannine W. says the strong hold formula has “a great scent with good hold” and likes that it doesn’t weigh her hair down. Sarah, a reviewer from Sephora gave the medium hold formula 5 stars saying, “I love this hairspray! I use it for finish and volume after using a straightening iron. Perfect finish!”

Pros: Contains healing and moisturizing argan oil, protects hair against humidity, keeps frizz at bay, gives hair shine

Cons: On the more expensive side

Check out our other great haircare buying guides

source Shutterstock

Some days you just run out of time to wash your hair, but that doesn’t mean it has to look greasy. Dry shampoo is here to save you from a bad hair day. Of all the dry shampoos around, R+Co’s Death Valley Dry Shampoo is the best because it makes your hair look like new. Here are the best dry shampoos you can buy:

Impossible as it might be to find a shampoo that works for every hair type, Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Shampoo comes pretty close. That’s why it’s our top pick – Living Proof’s basic formula really works and it might even help you wash your hair less often. These are the five best shampoos for all hair types:

Hair conditioner is a necessity if you want soft, silky strands. Out of thousands of bottles, shoppers agree that Silk18 Argan Oil Hair Conditioner is the best – no matter your hair type.

Here are the best hair conditioners you can buy in 2019:

Hair masks are an affordable and easy way to give your hair a salon treatment from the comfort of your own home. Here are the best hair masks you can buy:

If you style your hair daily with a blow dryer or curling iron, your hair needs protection from heat damage. The Tresemme Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Spray will protect your hair from heat damage without weighing it down, keep frizz at bay, and give you silky hair at an extremely affordable price. Here are our picks: