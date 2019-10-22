Not everyone is born with pin-straight hair, but even if your hair is super curly, a good hair straightener can give you the sleek look you crave.

The HSI Professional hair straightener is our top pick because it provides high-quality, professional results for all kinds of hair types at a budget-friendly price. But there are a few others you might want to look at before deciding.

If you want to achieve sleek, pin-straight hair, a high-quality hair straightener should be in your beauty arsenal. A hair straightener, also known as a flat iron, smooths the follicle of your hair between two heated plates. Some hair straighteners can even do double duty, creating loose waves and curls without the frizz. So how to choose the best hair straightener for you, and get those shampoo commercial-worthy locks? There are several things to consider to make sure you’ll get the best style result, but the most important is hair type.

No two heads of hair are the same, so the straightener that does wonders on your best friend’s fine tresses may be useless on your curly mane. Luckily, there are many different types of hair straighteners. Some provide higher heat settings and wide plates to tackle thick curly hair, and others have ceramic plates and options for low heat settings that are better suited to easily damaged fine hair.

Your hair type should be the first thing you consider before purchasing a hair straightener to make sure you’re buying one that will give you the best results. We also have more tips to help you shop later on in our guide.

We’ve taken everything into consideration and read the buyer reviews to find the best hair straighteners that will help you achieve salon-quality results in your own home.

Here are the best hair straighteners you can buy:

The best hair straightener overall

The HSI Professional hair straightener can straighten many different hair types with ease. It also comes with a heat protectant so you’re less likely to damage your hair.

While it may not be one of the familiar names in hair styling the HSI Professional hair straightener goes to show that an unfamiliar brand name doesn’t always mean less quality. It’s much cheaper than many of the high-end hair straighteners, but this flat iron still provides great results.

It’s highly reviewed on Amazon, holding the number one spot on the bestsellers list in the Hair Straightening Irons category. It can make your hair sleek and straight, but its 1-inch plates also allow you to curl and flip your hair for added versatility, so you can change up your look with one styling tool.

The plates of the HSI Professional are made of solid ceramic that is infused with tourmaline. The combination allows for consistent temperature and gives hair a smooth finish. The wide range of heat settings, starting at 140 degrees Fahrenheit and going up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, gives you more control over styling and makes this an ideal straightener for multiple hair types.

Those with fine hair can keep the straightener at a lower temperature, while those with thick hair can increase the temperature to ensure they’ll walk away with the same smooth results. No matter your hair type, the floating plate design and the curved edges of the plates themselves prevent any snagging or damage so your hair will glide through smoothly.

Reviewers like Meghan are happy with the cord length, and like the fact that the cord “doesn’t get tangled and is long enough so you have a lot of room to work.” The lack of tangling is thanks to the 360-degree swivel feature, which allows the cord to rotate as you move the straightener around your head.

If you plan on doing some traveling, this flat iron has a worldwide dual voltage of 110-220 volts so you won’t fry your hair straightener (or your hair) if you plug it in abroad. The HSI Professional doesn’t have an automatic shut off, so you’ll have to remember to shut it off when you’re finished styling.

Some reviewers also complained about the placement of the controls, as they’re on the inside of the handle instead of the outside, making them a little harder to view and adjust. This isn’t necessarily a complete negative, though, since it prevents you from accidentally changing the temperature.

Despite these downsides, the HSI Professional comes with plenty of positives, including extras not often found with other hair straighteners. Along with the straightener, you’ll receive a carrying case, a heat-resistant glove for easier hair styling, a style guide, and a travel-size argan oil leave-in hair treatment serum to smooth and protect your hair. This is more than most high-end hair straighteners come with, all for a fraction of the price.

The question is, does it live up to all the hype? There are more than 30,000 reviews on Amazon, 70% of these reviews give a 5-star rating, and 14% give a 4-star rating. According to the numbers, the HSI Professional truly is a high-quality product that is well-deserving of the attention it’s been given. Buyers love how quickly the HSI Professional heats up, what it does for their hair, and how easy it is to use – even on short hair.

Pros: Works on multiple hair types, wide range of temperature control, versatile style options, heats up quickly, 360-degree swivel cord, affordable

Cons: No automatic shut off, some reviewers found the placement of the controls inconvenient

The best luxury hair straightener

The GHD Gold Professional styling iron heats up quickly and prevents damage so your hair won’t won’t succumb to split-ends.

The GHD brand is a favorite among celebrity hair stylists because of its reliability and shiny, frizz-free results. Just because you aren’t setting foot on the red carpet anytime soon doesn’t mean that you can’t have celebrity quality hair. The GHD Gold professional makes it possible for you to achieve shiny and frizz-free results at home, so you can feel red carpet ready even if you’re just grabbing coffee with friends.

This is a high-end hair straightener often used by professionals, and the $199 price reflects that. However, if you’re willing to pay more and you’ll be using this tool often, the GHD Gold is a worthwhile investment for your hair that will last.

While temperature control is typically a good thing to have in a hair straightener, it can also result in hair damage if you’re keeping the temperature too high. The GHD Gold eliminates the chance of any user error, operating at an even 365 degrees Fahrenheit. This is the optimal temperature for most hair types, getting you smooth results without damaging your hair. The gold coated ceramic plates heat up quickly and maintain an even temperature, eliminating the chance for any hair damaging hot spots as well.

The floating plates are contoured with smooth edges, so you won’t have to worry about your hair snagging as you’re styling. If you have thicker hair, you may want to consider the 2-inch plate option, which will cover more surface area and help you style your hair more quickly. However, if you’d rather have the versatility of being able to curl and flip your hair as well as straighten it, we’d recommend the classic 1-inch plate.

If you travel abroad often, you won’t have to worry about ruining your investment, either, because the GHD Gold has universal voltage. It also features a generously long 9-foot cord with 360-degree rotation to prevent tangling. The automatic sleep mode shuts off the straightener if it hasn’t been used in 30 minutes, so you’ll have peace of mind if you forget to shut it off in your morning rush out the door. If something does go wrong, the GHD Gold comes with a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Most reviewers on Ulta love the GHD Gold, praising how quickly it heats up, how it makes their hair feel, and how long this tool has lasted them. Some reviewers did feel that it was too expensive and didn’t like the lack of control they had over the temperature setting. While those with very fine hair may find the 365-degree setting too hot, the lack of different settings, in this case, is to help prevent hair damage. The price is steeper than some, but it’s also a straightener that’s built to last, which helps justify the price.

Reviewer Lauren says, “I started with the GHD Classic and upgraded to the Professional one and it’s definitely my favorite! Worth every penny and very long-lasting. I’ve had them both for years and both work great still.”

Pros: Heats up quickly, ceramic plates for even heating, 365-degree heat setting to prevent damage, different plate sizes to choose from, automatic shut off, universal voltage, 360-degree rotating cord

Cons: Expensive, some reviewers didn’t like the lack of temperature settings

The best straightener for thick hair

The 2-inch-wide plates of the Xtava Pro Satin Infrared flat iron can straighten thick or long hair faster than others, and it quickly heats up to 445 degrees.

For those with thick hair, the idea of “quick styling” often feels like an impossible dream. It’s usually easier to use the “throw it up and go” technique to get out the door in time. However, straight, sleek hair doesn’t have to be a luxury reserved for those with fine hair, especially when you have a styling tool designed to tackle even the thickest, curliest hair like the Xtava Pro.

This straightener has double wide plates to cover more surface area in less time. The infrared technology allows for fast, even heating that starts at the inside first, and is sustained by the solid ceramic plates. These plates are coated with tourmaline to help reduce frizz and leave you with a sleek, shiny finish.

Now that you know what the Xtava Pro is capable of, it’s worth running through the features that make those results possible. Along with the solid ceramic plates for even heating, there are 10 temperature settings to choose from for optimal styling control. The temperatures are shown on an easy to read digital display and range from 265 degrees to 445 degrees Fahrenheit.

It’s important to remember to start with a lower temperature first, and only increase heat as needed to prevent hair damage. The 90-second heat up technology will get you styling in no time, and when you’re finished, the straightener can be stored in its heat-resistant travel case.

Speaking of traveling, if you’re planning on going abroad, the dual voltage plug will allow you to use your hair straightener wherever your final destination may be. The 8-foot, 360-degree swivel cord will also give you ample room for styling as you tame your tresses, and prevent any frustrating tangling from occurring.

If you’re in a hurry and do forget to shut this straightener off – not to worry – the automatic shut off feature will power down the Xtava after 60 minutes. For extra peace of mind, if something does go wrong, the Xtava comes with a 2-year warranty and money-back guarantee.

With all these features, you would think that this hair straightener would be far more expensive, but it cost about $40.

There are few downsides to the Xtava. Its wider plates make it a little less versatile, as it isn’t designed to curl or flip hair. Some reviewers also complained about the awkward placement of the control buttons, which can make it easy to shut off if you aren’t paying attention to how you’re holding on to the straightener.

While the lack of versatility could be a negative for some, there is a “lock” option that provides a solution to the button placement and will prevent you from turning off the straightener on accident.

Most buyers were happy with their purchase of the Xtava, loving how well it worked on their natural hair, how quickly it straightens and cuts down on style time, and the extra features like the heat resistant bag. Everyone should be able to have straight, sleek hair as a style option no matter their hair type, and it’s well-designed styling tools like the Xtava Pro Satin that make it possible.

Pros: 2-inch-wide plates for faster styling, infrared technology for more effective heating, 10 temperature control options, digital temperature display, automatic shut off, 360-degree swivel cord, dual voltage plug for travel

Cons: Wide plates aren’t ideal for curling or flipping, some reviewers didn’t like the placement of the control buttons

The best straightener for fine hair

The Karmin G3 Professional styling iron is ideal for fine hair and has tourmaline-coated ceramic plates and low-temperature options to prevent heat damage.

Whether you have naturally fine hair that’s prone to heat damage, or you have hair that’s already fragile due to chemical treatments like dying, the Karmin G3 is a professional hair straightener that will give you salon-quality results at home while protecting it from further damage.

Fine hair is especially prone to heat damage, and with such fine strands, it can be hard to maintain any sort of volume. Luckily, there are hair straighteners like the Karmin G3 that are designed with fine hair in mind.

The plates of this hair straightener are solid ceramic and coated with tourmaline. The ceramic provides even heating, preventing hot spots and temperature fluctuations so you can apply heat safely to your hair. Tourmaline adds extra shine and helps keep fine haired flyaways at bay.

This styling iron has 1-inch plates, allowing it to do more than just straighten. It can also curl, flip, and be used to add volume if your hair tends to fall flat. It heats up in under 30 seconds so you can start styling almost right away, and there are a wide range of temperature settings from 250 degrees to 460 degrees Fahrenheit. While the high-temperature options make this straightener ideal for other hair types, too, if you do have fine hair you’ll want to keep this in the lower temperature range.

In addition to a fast heat-up time and multiple temperature settings, the 9-foot cord and 360 swivel make for easier styling and prevents and tangling. You can also travel with this styling iron thanks to the dual voltage settings. Anti-slip edges and floating plates allow your hair to glide effortlessly between the plates, with no pulling or snagging which can be especially damaging for fine hair.

The Karmin G3 has an automatic sleep mode so it will shut off after one hour, and comes with a heatproof mat/carrying case combo so ideally if you remember to shut it off after using, you can also pack it up right away. This styling iron also comes with a generous 3-year warranty for even more peace of mind.

It should be noted that the Karmin G3 is more expensive side, but its features and its results make it a worthy investment. If you plan on using heat to style your hair often, it’s worth investing in a high-quality styling tool that will give you versatility, and won’t damage your hair.

Overall, buyers are extremely happy with the Karmin G3, and “the best iron I’ve ever owned” was a common sentiment across the board. Reviewer Meleana, who researched flat irons for months before finding the Karmin G3 says, “hesitated to pay so much for the Karmin, but it was so worth it! It has it all!”

Another Amazon reviewer says, “I have fine hair with no volume and after using this hair straightener it does give my hair more volume. It glides very easy and smooth over hair with no pulling.”

Pros: Ceramic plates for even heating, heats up quickly, wide range of temperature options, can be used to add volume and curl as well as straighten, automatic shut off, long 360-degree swivel cord, dual voltage settings for travel

Cons: Expensive

The best hair straightener for travel

The BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Mini hair straightener is a super-compact, 6-inch flat iron with dual voltage that makes it ideal for travel.

While some travel-sized hair straighteners are too small to heat up effectively, the BaBylissPRo Nano Mini combines functionality with a compact size, so you can have a travel-friendly hair straightener that is just as effective as its full-sized cousin.

The ½ inch plates allow the BaBylissPro Mini to get close to the scalp, so it will straighten hair from root to tip. It’s lightweight and compact at 6 inches long, so it will fit easily in a purse or carry-on bag with no hassle. It comes with a heat resistant travel pouch for storage so you can pack up and go at a moment’s notice before or after straightening your hair.

The plates are a combination of titanium and ceramic, so you get the best of both worlds: fast heat up time and even temperature control. The adjustable temperature allows the plates to heat up to an impressive 430 degrees Fahrenheit, making this travel iron ideal even for those who have coarse, curly hair that’s typically difficult to straighten.

Since this is a travel flat iron, dual voltage is a must, and it delivers on this front as well so you won’t have to worry about blowing a fuse and frying your hair or your straightener. It offers almost all the same features and the same technology as the full-sized BaBylissPro Nano Titanium at an extremely budget-friendly price.

There are a few downsides to the BaBylissPro Mini. For those with longer hair, it may take a little more time to straighten than it would with a normal-sized straightener. It also lacks the 360-degree swivel cord and automatic shut-off found in most full-size hair straighteners. However, these downsides can be overlooked when taking the other features into consideration, like its lightweight, compact size and the fact that it can still hold the same temperatures as a full-sized hair straightener.

This Amazon reviewer dubbed it the “perfect travel tool” that straightens their hair just as effectively as a normal sized hair straightener and they like that it automatically changes voltage so you don’t have to worry about doing so manually. Reviewer Lynn B. writes on Ulta that she loves how quickly it heats up, and how she can easily pack it away right after use thanks to the heat-resistant carrying case it comes with.

Pros: Lightweight and compact, titanium and ceramic plates for quick and consistent heating, can heat up to 430 degrees, comes with heat resistant carrying case

Cons: May take longer to style long hair because of the small plates, no automatic shut-off, no 360-degree swivel cord

What to look for in a straightener

Plate Size

If you have thick hair or want to cover more surface area to speed up the hair straightening process, a hair straightener with larger plates may be the best option for you. If you have a shorter hairstyle, fine hair, or you plan on using your straightener to create waves and curls, you may find a straightener with 1-inch plates easier to handle.

Plate Material

The plate material you choose can also make a big difference on your style results. Ceramic, titanium, and tourmaline are the most common terms you’ll come across. Ceramic plates hold heat well and provide even heat distribution, preventing any hot spots on the plates can cause damage. Ceramic is especially effective for fine hair that can be especially vulnerable to heat damage. While many hair straighteners have ceramic coated plates, plates made entirely from this material are more effective, as this coating can wear off over time. Tourmaline is a gemstone, but when crushed and used to coat the plates of a hair straightener, it has properties and results similar to ceramic plates.

Titanium is a lightweight metal that heats up very quickly and can hold high heat at a consistent temperature. This material is ideal for those who have thick, curly, or natural hair that can be more difficult to straighten. Since it’s lighter than ceramic, it also makes for a lighter hair straightener overall, which means less arm strain as you’re taming your mane. As someone who has very thick hair, I can attest – Any feature that can make styling easier and faster is a plus.

Cord length

Seemingly small details like cord length can make all the difference in the effectiveness of a beauty tool. A longer cord length is desirable here, giving you more freedom and versatility depending on the power outlet situation in your home or your hotel if you’re traveling. A cord with 360 swivel capabilities is also a plus. You’ll be moving your hair straightener all around your head as you style, and a rotating cord will keep it from getting tangled.

Automatic shut off

You’re on your way to work with your perfectly styled hair, ready for that big client meeting…and suddenly you’re not sure if you remembered to turn off your hair straightener. Cue the mind spiral where you imagine being responsible for your entire apartment building burned to the ground. We admit. it may be a bit dramatic, but it’s definitely not a good feeling to start the day with.

The solution? Automatic shut off. That way, even if you do forget to turn off your hair straightener, you can be at ease knowing it will turn off on its own automatically. Not all hair straighteners come with this feature, and if you don’t have an issue remembering to turn these types of things off it may not be necessary. Still, a little peace of mind and extra precaution never hurt.

Temperature control

The more temperature control options you have, the more control you’ll have over the heat you’ll be applying to your hair. Keep in mind, any type of heat styling can be damaging to your strands, so you want to take care not to use too much high heat, especially if you’re styling daily. Flat irons that have lower temperature options that start around 250 degrees Fahrenheit are ideal for those with thin, damage-prone hair. If you do have thick hair, higher heat settings can help straighten those curls. To help prevent damage, you should start with lower heat first, and then only increase as needed. Keep in mind, anything above 400 degrees has the potential to damage your hair. Even those with coarse, curly hair should stay within the 350-400 degree range to be safe.

Don’t forget about heat protection

Any type of heat styling – whether you’re blow drying your hair, curling it, or straightening it – has the potential for causing damage. That’s why it’s important to be proactive. Before you start straightening your hair, make sure you apply a thermal protectant first!