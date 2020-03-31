The best hairball medicine for your cat

Hairballs are inevitable for cats, and if your feline is extra fluffy, it may be a chronic problem.

Luckily, there are plenty of great hairball remedies, medicines, and prevention tools out there.

Our top pick is Tomlyn Tuna Flavor Laxatone Gel, which gently lubricates your cat’s digestive tract to relieve hairball-related constipation and to prevent the formation of hairballs in the future.

Cats are notorious for keeping themselves clean, spending hours every day grooming their own coats. In the process of grooming, however, cats ingest a significant amount of their own hair, which can complicate their digestion. Hair cannot be broken down by the digestive process, and it doesn’t pass easily through a cat’s gastrointestinal tract so, while some of the swallowed hair is expelled in the stool, the rest of it forms a dense hairball that the cat vomits up.

It is completely normal for a cat to have occasional hairballs. If they occur frequently, however, it could cause a dangerous blockage in the digestive tract. Brushing your cat daily and try to keep your cat from overgrooming herself will help to reduce hairballs. If these things aren’t enough, however, you might need to consider an alternative remedy.

Remedies for hairballs come in a variety of different forms from high-fiber foods to gels and pastes. Because there are so many options out there, it can be difficult to make a choice. Fortunately for you, we’ve done the work in researching the different hairball remedies to bring you our top picks for hairball remedies, including hairball control food, supplements, lubricant gels, and treats.

The best hairball medicine overall

source Chewy

Tomlyn Tuna Flavor Laxatone Gel provides quick relief from hairball-related constipation and supports your cat’s digestive tract to prevent hairballs in the future.

If your cat vomits up hairballs frequently or suffers from constipation related to hairballs, you need to act quickly to resolve the problem. One of the most effective solutions for hairballs and related constipation is a stimulant laxative called laxatone. Though some versions of the drug require a veterinarian’s prescription, there are also a number of over-the-counter (OTC) options. Our top choice for OTC laxatone hairball control laxatives is Tomlyn Tuna Flavor Laxatone Gel.

Tomlyn Tuna Flavor Laxatone Gel has been trusted by pet owners for more than 35 years to safely and gently relieve hairballs in cats. This product is made with both mineral and vegetable oils in a palatable tuna-flavored gel that will lubricate your cat’s digestive tract, helping him to safely pass hairballs instead of coughing them up onto your floor. In addition to the tuna flavor, this product also comes in maple, chicken, and catnip flavors.

Insider Picks’ guide editor Malarie Gokey used it on her cat once with great success. Her cat licked it up off a spoon and went back to normal shortly thereafter.

Pros: Made with mineral and vegetable oils to lubricate your cat’s digestive tract, helps your cat safely pass hairballs instead of vomiting them up, comes in a variety of cat-approved flavors, gel formula is easy to administer, comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee

Cons: Some cats don’t enjoy the flavor, consistency is a little thinner than some gel lubricants, contains petroleum-based ingredients (except the natural chicken flavor)

The best cat food to prevent hairballs

source Chewy

Loaded with premium proteins and naturally grain-free, Solid Gold Let’s Stay In With Chicken, Lentil and Apples Adult Cat Food is the perfect recipe for your cat.

The quality of your cat’s diet plays an essential role in his total health and wellness, but it is particularly important for his digestive health. Pet nutrition experts agree that a high-protein, moderate-fat, and low-carbohydrate diet is best for cats. Our top pick for hairball control cat food is Solid Gold Let’s Stay In With Chicken, Lentil and Apples. Made with protein-rich, natural cage-free chicken and chicken meal, plus turkey meal as the top three ingredients, this formula provides a generous 36% crude protein and a moderate 16% crude fat. This recipe features grain-free carbohydrates like lentils and green peas with chicken fat for energy, and a unique blend of functional superfoods and essential fatty acids (omegas 3 and 6).

In addition to being protein-rich, this Solid Gold Let’s Stay In With Chicken, Lentil and Apples is loaded with digestive benefits. This recipe contains 8% crude fiber and living probiotics, which contribute to healthy, regular digestion-something that is essential for hairball control.

Pros: Contains 36% crude protein; 16% crude fat and 8% crude fiber; features premium-quality animal proteins as the first three ingredients; contains fiber, living probiotics, and super foods for healthy digestion; contains no grains, gluten, or artificial preservatives

Cons: Some cats may not like the flavor, formulated for adult cats (not kittens)

The best hairball relief supplements

source Chewy

Support your cat’s digestion and prevent hairballs with Vet’s Best Hairball Relief Digestive Aid Supplements.

They say that prevention is the best medicine and that is certainly true when it comes to hairballs. In addition to feeding your cat a healthy and highly digestible diet, you might also consider a supplement to promote healthy digestion for hairball prevention. Our top pick for hairball prevention in cats is Vet’s Best Hairball Relief Digestive Aid Supplements.

Made from all-natural ingredients like slippery elm bark, marshmallow root, papaya, and psyllium seed, Vet’s Best Hairball Relief Digestive Aid Supplements support your cat’s digestive system and lubricate hairballs so they can pass harmlessly through his digestive tract. This formula is free from petroleum-based ingredients and features a delicious chicken flavor. Each bottle contains 60 tablets to provide a full 30 days of hairball prevention for your cat.

The chewable supplements are easy to administer and chicken-flavored to entice finicky cats. Simply break the tab into pieces and feed twice daily for the best results.

Pros: Provides a safe and natural way to prevent hairballs, free from petroleum-based ingredients, lubricates hairballs so they can pass through the digestive system, chicken-flavored for palatability, recommended by veterinarians and the National Animal Supplement Council, each bottle contains a one- to two-month supply

Cons: Tablet may need to be broken into pieces for consumption, some cats may not like the flavor, not for use in kittens younger than 12 weeks old

The best gel hairball medicine

source Chewy

Not only is this Nutri-Vet Hairball Paw Gel free from petroleum-based ingredients, but it contains natural ingredients that lubricate your cat’s digestive tract, support healthy skin and coat, and minimize shedding.

Useful both for the prevention and treatment of hairballs in cats, lubricant gels work by coating swallowed hair, allowing it to pass through the cat’s digestive system and out in the stool. These gels may also lubricate the colon itself to prevent water from being reabsorbed from the stool, keeping stools soft and the entire digestive system hydrated. Many hairball lubricants are made with petrolatum, but some cat owners prefer to avoid refined petroleum products. If you are looking for a petroleum-free hairball lubricant gel, our top pick is Nutri-Vet Hairball Paw Gel.

Nutri-Vet Hairball Paw Gel is 100% petroleum-free, made with natural oils and lubricants to aid in the elimination and prevention of hairballs in adult cats and kittens. This formula also contains nutritional supplements to support healthy skin and coat while minimizing shedding. The gel is available in both chicken and salmon flavors that many cats find delicious, and is easy to administer. Simply squeeze a little gel directly onto your cat’s paw for your cat to lick off as a tasty treat or serve on top of his kibble or canned food.

Pros: Free from petroleum-based ingredients, rich in natural oils for healthy skin and coat, gentle lubricants help hairballs to pass safely through the digestive tract, available in chicken and salmon flavor, thick gel is easy to administer

Cons: Some cats may not like the flavor, thick gel may slide off the paw

The best hairball prevention treats

source Chewy

Loaded with chicken-based protein and plant-based fibers, these Feline Greenies Hairball Control Smart Bites work to minimize hairball formation and aid digestion while also giving your cat a boost of healthy nutrition.

Some cats turn up their noses at hairball control gels or they won’t take supplements. If your cat is particularly finicky, or if you’re looking for a product to give him an extra boost of hairball protection, hairball control treats might be the way to go. Designed by a licensed veterinarian for hairball prevention, Feline Greenies Hairball Control Smart Bites are our top choice for hairball control treats.

In addition to minimizing hairball formation, these dual-textured treats also provide your cat with healthy nutrients to support overall health and wellness. Feline Greenies Hairball Control Smart Bites are made with a unique combination of plant-based fibers to minimize hairball formation and aid digestion. The treats also contain 25 milligrams of petrolatum per serving to help lubricate the digestive tract, allowing ingested hair to pass gently through without causing a dangerous obstruction. Available in both chicken and tuna flavor and packed with protein, each treat is less than 2 calories.

Insider Picks’ guides editor Malarie Gokey gives these treats to her cat regularly, because they help prevent hairball formation and her cat loves to chase them around the house.

Pros: Designed by a licensed veterinarian to prevent hairballs; made with plant-based fibers to minimize hairball formation and aid digestion; contains 29% crude protein, 19% crude fat, and 6.5% crude fiber; made with protein-rich chicken; available in chicken and tuna flavor; crunchy outer texture with soft center is appealing to many cats

Cons: Contains petroleum-based ingredients, some cats don’t like the flavor, some cats may not like the hard texture

