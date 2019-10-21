source Wet Brush/Facebook/Business Insider

Good hair days are easy to come by when you have the right hairbrush.

Our top pick is the Wet Brush Detangle Shower Brush because it’s super affordable and it can get rid of tangles without hurting your scalp.

When it comes to hair tools, your hairbrush is probably the one you’ve put the least amount of thought into. Since it’s generally a cheap purchase, not too much research typically goes into the buying process of a brush compared to a bigger investment like a hair dryer, straightening iron, or styling wand.

But while you may think every brush in the beauty store does the same thing, think again. Finding the right hairbrush for your texture and desired hairstyle can completely transform not only the look of your strands but also your hair’s health.

Whether you’re looking to give yourself the perfect blowout or add shine and volume to your mane, we’ve got you covered. We did the research to find the best hairbrushes you can buy whether you want a boar bristle brush or a detangler.

Here are the best hairbrushes you can buy:

Updated on 10/21/2019 by Remi Rosmarin: Updated prices, links, and formatting.

The best hairbrush overall

source Wet

The affordable Wet Brush Rubberized Wet Detangle Shower Brush will painlessly detangle even the toughest of knots.

If you’re looking for a basic brush that gets rid of tangles with no pain, look no further than the Wet Brush Rubberized Wet Detangle Shower Brush. This universal brush is made to detangle wet hair of all types and textures with ease.

Each brush is made with thin, flexible and strong bristles that can painlessly get rid of even the worst knots. The bristles also feature SofTips at the top that massage the scalp and help increase follicle stimulation.

The Wet Brush’s patented bristles also help prevent hair breakage and the pain that can sometimes be associated with detangling. While it’s known for being the perfect brush for wet hair, it can also be used on dry strands, hair extensions, and wigs.

Reviewers with children have praised the brush and said it has changed their bath time routine, as their kids no longer cry or complain when they get their hair brushed. It comes in a variety of colors including pink, purple, green, blue, and black.

Pros: Affordable, pain-free, works on all hair types, comes in a variety of colors

Cons: Reviewers have commented they need to be replaced after awhile

The best paddle brush for a smooth finish

source Aveda

Aveda’s Wooden Paddle Brush will help you achieve a flawlessly smooth and frizz-free blow-dry.

A paddle brush is great for not only detangling but also helping hair become smooth as you blow-dry. The Aveda Wooden Paddle Brush is a professional-grade bush that is popular with salons across the world.

The paddle brush features extended bristles that help reduce stress on hair follicles and your scalp as you style your hair. It’s a great tool to use when you want to achieve a frizz-free blowout.

The brush is environmentally friendly as it is made from Carton, which is a 90% post-consumer recycled fiber. Aveda is also a cruelty-free brand, so it never tests its products on animals.

This brush is a best-seller for Aveda, and it has a 4.7 out of 5 stars on the Aveda website. While some commenters mentioned the brush seems pricey, most have added that it is worth the investment as it lasts for years.

Pros: Lightweight, high-quality, cruelty-free, environmentally friendly

Cons: Slightly expensive

The best round brush for volume

source Olivia Garden

The Olivia Garden ceramic round brush heats up to help you achieve the perfect voluminous and silky smooth blowout.

Looking to pump up the volume on your hairdo? A ceramic round brush will help your hair achieve new heights.

The Olivia Garden NanoThermic Ceramic + Ion Round Thermal Brush features Tourmaline Ion Technology which helps hydrate the cuticle to add more shine and bounce to your hair. It’s ceramic coated barrel heats up to help dry hair faster.

The round shape of the brush will help you achieve more voluminous and silky smooth hairstyles. Many reviewers said that it is the perfect hair tool for ‘big bouncy blowouts’. You can even use it to make curls or waves.

Its easy-grip, ergonomic handle makes it comfortable to hold during long styling sessions. And it also has a retractable sectioning pick attached.

Pros: Lightweight, salon-quality, high-tech

Cons: A few reviewers say it can get very hot

The best boar bristle brush for more shine

source Mason Pearson

The Mason Pearson luxe hairbrush has been one of the most popular brushes for more than 100 years because it gives you healthy, shiny hair.

There’s a reason why Mason Pearson brushes are known as the “ultimate grooming tools.” The brand has been producing luxe high-quality brushes for more than 100 years.

The Mason Pearson Pocket Bristle Hair Brush is the company’s most popular brush, and it has stood the test of time. Made with the finest, premium-grade boar bristles available, the brushes help distribute the natural oils found in your hair while at the same time exfoliating your scalp, leaving you with a healthy shine.

The bristles are super gentle, while the patented pneumatic cushion conforms to the contours of your scalp ensuring detangling will be pain-free. Each brush is hand-made in England and comes with a one-year guarantee.

At $120, it is definitely an investment piece, but Amazon reviewers say it’s definitely worth the price. With some even saying it’s “the best brush there is.”

Pros: Gentle, high-quality, made to last, comes with a one-year guarantee

Cons: Very expensive

The best vented brush for faster blow drys

source Conair

Cut drying time in half with Conair’s vented hairbrushes.

If you are in the market for a hairbrush that will help you dry your hair in a jiffy, the Conair Professional Hair Brush is for you. The vented brush is designed to allow air to flow throughout the hair to help achieve a faster drying time.

The ball tipped nylon bristles won’t snag or pull on your tresses, while the soft ridged grips offer a comfortable hold. The brush works well on both wet and dry hair and reviewers say the brushes are also great on wigs.

Conair sells the brushes in a set of two with both a mid-size and full-size brush, so you get more bang for your buck. They come in multiple colors including blue, purple, and pink.

The affordable set has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 75% of buyers giving it 5 stars.

Pros: Affordable, two for the price of one, helps with fast drying

Cons: Can’t choose which color brushes you get