People are sharing their favorite Halloween costume knock-offs — and they’re hilarious

People are sharing their favorite Halloween knock-off costumes on Twitter.

The hilarious examples range from “Hermany Grinder” of “Chogborts” to “Blue Speed Mouse.”

It’s reminscent of the Twitter account Bootleg Stuff, which shares bizarre knock-off products from around the world.

It’s almost Halloween, which means it’s time to buy a costume representing your favorite pop culture property and hope people get the reference.

In many cases, studios own the rights to produce products for their franchises, and costume-making companies buy a license to make them. Warner Bros., for instance, decides which manufacturers can make official “Harry Potter” costumes, and Disney isn’t going to let a costume of Elsa from “Froze” exist without getting a slice of that revenue.

Some of the manufacturers left out of these deals resort to making knock-offs. They’re presumably just different enough not to violate trademark laws, but still recognizable enough if you want to get a cheaper, bootleg-looking Hermione cloak for Halloween.

Entertainment Weekly correspondent Dana Schwartz asked her followers to share their favorite knock-off Halloween costumes, and people were game.

Her personal favorite was an alternative for a “Clueless” costume.

Show me your favorite knock-off Halloween costume. Right now, I'm team "Notionless" because the designer wanted to get to lunch and hit the thesaurus pic.twitter.com/Dm7omvckuz — No Dana, only Zuul Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) October 22, 2018

This one is for “the top student at Chogborts!”

The Top Student at Chogborts: a classic pic.twitter.com/xvd74okmnm — Dumbledoria (@the_doria) October 22, 2018

You can be a dude from “The Matrix,” or a priest if you can’t pull that off.

This might be my all time favorite. The best part is the "or Padre" for just in case you decide you wanna change it up. pic.twitter.com/iaA5pSDKjA — Haley (@haleysaurusrex) October 22, 2018

“Beetlejuice,” anyone?

That’s one description for Harley Quinn.

Saw this on the weekend. Knock off Harley Quinn. pic.twitter.com/h4aRTaYOUZ — Elisa R (@Elimare) October 22, 2018

The creator of the hit song “Purple Water Drops From The Sky.”

I thought the whole point was that she wasn’t in Kansas anymore?

The official uniform of Kansas pic.twitter.com/PfkzsPG5Zg — ✨Courtney???? (@courtneytorg) October 22, 2018

This one is low-effort.

Hint: It’s a factory where they make chocolate.

"Ladies Sexy Factory Worker" is forever my favorite pic.twitter.com/Y04UHZI8wT — laurie b.dufrane (@officesubmarine) October 22, 2018

The posts are reminiscent of the Twitter account Bootleg Stuff, which has long posted photos of strange and hilarious product knock-offs.

A lot of them are baffling.

The euphamisms for “Mario” characters are out there.

Ah yes the original Video Game Guy pic.twitter.com/Ik89hd3OJZ — Pixel Boo ???? (@Nitomatta) September 29, 2018

But this one is a pretty spot-on description of the Mad Hatter from “Alice in Wonderland.”