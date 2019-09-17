19 adorable Halloween costumes for your cat

- source
- Halloween is right around the corner, which means parties, trick-or-treating, and – of course – costumes.
- But just because you might not be planning on bringing your cat to any Halloween festivities, doesn’t mean your feline friend shouldn’t look fabulous.
- Here are 19 of the best costumes you can buy for your cat this Halloween.
You’ve probably seen plenty of dogs dressed up for Halloween, but what about cats?
Even though you might not bring your cat to any Halloween festivities, your feline friend can still look fabulous for the holiday.
From an adorable pretzel to a spooky bat, here are 19 of the best costumes you can buy for your cat this Halloween.
Let you cat rock out on Halloween with this guitar player costume.
Cost: $10.99 on Amazon
Deck out your first mate in this pirate costume.
Cost: $9.99 on Amazon
Let your cat dress up as the troublemaker they really are with this devil costume.
Cost: $7.99 on Chewy
This sailor outfit is perfect for cats who prefer to be on the boat and out of the water.
Cost: $10.99 on Amazon
The “King Purrington” costume says it all — your cat is in charge.
Cost: $11.99 at Petco
This unicorn costume is purr-fect for pets who want to feel magical on October 31.
Cost: $9.99 on Amazon
This witch costume features an LED Light.
Cost: $10.99 on Amazon
This pretzel costume makes your pet look like a tasty treat.
Cost: $12.99 at Target
This cop costume turns your cat into one of Halloween’s finest.
Cost: $9.99 on Amazon
This cowboy costume will have other pets putting their paws up.
Cost: $13.99 on Amazon
The doctor will see you meow.
Cost: $14.99 on Amazon
The spooky bat costume is great for black cats.
Cost: $6.99 on Amazon
This lucky cat costume is powered by cat food — not the sun.
Cost: $6.99 at Petco
This pumpkin costume makes your cat look like a jack-o’-lantern.
Cost: $13.99 on Amazon
Your cat can look like the king of the jungle with this lion costume.
Cost: $7.41 at Petco
This wizard costume is spellbinding.
Cost: $11.99 on Amazon
This nurse costume turns your cat into an indispensable member of the medical community.
Cost: $11.99 on Amazon
You could also dust off this bunny costume for Easter.
Cost: $7.99 on Amazon.
This pitaya hat costume makes your cat look like the delicious and tangy dragonfruit.
Cost: $12.99 on Amazon
