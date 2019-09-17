19 adorable Halloween costumes for your cat

caption Cat Costumes. source Amazon

Halloween is right around the corner, which means parties, trick-or-treating, and – of course – costumes.

You’ve probably seen plenty of dogs dressed up for Halloween, but what about cats?

Even though you might not bring your cat to any Halloween festivities, your feline friend can still look fabulous for the holiday.

From an adorable pretzel to a spooky bat, here are 19 of the best costumes you can buy for your cat this Halloween.

Let you cat rock out on Halloween with this guitar player costume.

caption The Vevins Guitar Player Cat Costume. source Amazon

Cost: $10.99 on Amazon

Deck out your first mate in this pirate costume.

caption The Idepet Pirate Cat Costume. source Amazon

Cost: $9.99 on Amazon

Let your cat dress up as the troublemaker they really are with this devil costume.

caption The Frisco Devil costume. source Chewy

Cost: $7.99 on Chewy

This sailor outfit is perfect for cats who prefer to be on the boat and out of the water.

caption The Namsan Cat Sailor Outfit. source Amazon

Cost: $10.99 on Amazon

The “King Purrington” costume says it all — your cat is in charge.

caption The Bootique King Purrington Cat Costume. source Petco

Cost: $11.99 at Petco

This unicorn costume is purr-fect for pets who want to feel magical on October 31.

caption The Unicorn Costume for Cats. source Amazon

Cost: $9.99 on Amazon

This witch costume features an LED Light.

caption The IPOW Witch Halloween Cat Costume. source Amazon

Cost: $10.99 on Amazon

This pretzel costume makes your pet look like a tasty treat.

caption The Pretzel Plush costume. source Target

Cost: $12.99 at Target

This cop costume turns your cat into one of Halloween’s finest.

caption The NACOCO Pet Policeman costume. source Amazon

Cost: $9.99 on Amazon

This cowboy costume will have other pets putting their paws up.

caption This costume will have your cat purring “Howdy, partner?” source Amazon

Cost: $13.99 on Amazon

The doctor will see you meow.

caption The Mikayoo Doctor Halloween costume. source Amazon

Cost: $14.99 on Amazon

The spooky bat costume is great for black cats.

caption The Ehdching Bat Wings costume. source Amazon

Cost: $6.99 on Amazon

This lucky cat costume is powered by cat food — not the sun.

caption The Bootique Lucky Cat costume. source Petco

Cost: $6.99 at Petco

This pumpkin costume makes your cat look like a jack-o’-lantern.

caption The ANIAC Cat Pumpkin Hat Cloak Halloween costume. source Amazon

Cost: $13.99 on Amazon

Your cat can look like the king of the jungle with this lion costume.

caption The Pet Krewe Lion Mane Costume. source Petco

Cost: $7.41 at Petco

This wizard costume is spellbinding.

caption The TOLOG Vampire Cloak and Wizard Hat Halloween Costume. source Amazon

Cost: $11.99 on Amazon

This nurse costume turns your cat into an indispensable member of the medical community.

caption The NACOCO Cat Nurse Costume. source Amazon

Cost: $11.99 on Amazon

You could also dust off this bunny costume for Easter.

caption The BWOGUE Cute Costume Bunny Rabbit Hat. source Amazon

Cost: $7.99 on Amazon.

This pitaya hat costume makes your cat look like the delicious and tangy dragonfruit.

caption The NACOCO Cat Pitaya Hat Costume. source Amazon

Cost: $12.99 on Amazon

