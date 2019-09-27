19 adorable Halloween costumes for your dog

By
Ian Burke
-
You can dress your dog up as a stormtrooper for Halloween.

You can dress your dog up as a stormtrooper for Halloween.
Chewy

  • Halloween is coming up fast, and while you’re preparing your spooky decorations and planning parties, don’t forget the most important part of the holiday – dogs in costumes.
  • From cute sloths to adorable dinosaurs, there are a ton of costume options out there for every dog breed.
  • Here are 19 of the best costumes for your dog to wear this Halloween.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Halloween is coming up fast, and while you’re preparing your spooky decorations and planning parties, don’t forget the most important part of the holiday – dogs in costumes.

No matter the size or shape of your good boy, the internet is awash with costume options for every dog breed, from scary werewolves and monsters to adorable dinosaurs and comic book heroes.

Here are 19 of the most “aww”-inspiring pet costumes for your dog to wear this Halloween.

This Cookie Monster costume is perfect for dogs who can’t get enough treats.

The Pet Krewe Sesame Street Cookie Monster costume.
Chewy

Cost: $13.33 on Chewy

Your dog will relish this hot dog costume forever.

The Frisco Hotdog costume.
Chewy

Cost: $11.99 on Chewy

This sloth costume is perfect for pups who want to take it easy this Halloween.

The Rubie’s Costume Company Sloth costume.
Chewy

Cost: $19.99 on Chewy

Watch your dog transform into a dinosaur with this stegosaurus costume.

The Frisco Stegosaurus Dinosaur costume.
Chewy

Cost: $24.99 on Chewy

This Supergirl costume is perfect for rescue dogs.

The Rubie’s Costume Company Supergirl costume.
Chewy

Cost: $13.99 on Chewy

Star Wars fans can turn their dog into an adorable stormtrooper.

The Rubie’s Costume Company Storm Trooper costume.
Chewy

Cost: $19.72 on Chewy

Unicorns are rare and special, just like your dog.

The Frisco Unicorn costume.
Chewy

Cost: $12.99 on Chewy

Your dog will feel like the king of the jungle in this lion costume.

The Frisco Lion Mane costume.
Chewy

Cost: $11.99 on Chewy

This costume is for the most pious of pups.

The California Costumes Holy Hound Pope costume.
Chewy

Cost: $9.99 from Chewy

Any dog can transform into a cute monster with this fuzzy green costume.

The Frisco Fuzzy Monster costume.
Chewy

Cost: $10.99 on Chewy

Your pup will be the fiercest cowboy in town with this costume.

The Frisco Walking Cowboy costume.
Chewy

Cost: $14.99 on Chewy

This Buzz Lightyear costume will make your pup look fit for Toy Story.

The Rubie’s Costume Company Toy Story Buzz Lightyear costume.
Chewy

Cost: $29.99 on Chewy

This shark costume is perfect for dogs who love the water.

The Frisco Great White Shark costume.
Chewy

Cost: $11.99 on Chewy

Save the bees, and save some treats for your good boy!

The Frisco LED Bumble Bee costume.
Chewy

Cost: $17.99 on Chewy

This spooky werewolf costume is perfect for long-haired pups.

The Frisco Walking Werewolf costume.
Chewy

Cost: $16.99 on Chewy

Your dog will feel extra cuddly in this teddy bear costume.

The Frisco Walking Teddy Bear costume.
Chewy

Cost: $14.99 from Chewy

This costume is perfect for dairy good boys.

The Frisco Udderly Cow costume.
Chewy

Cost: $13.99 on Chewy

