19 adorable Halloween costumes for your dog

caption You can dress your dog up as a stormtrooper for Halloween. source Chewy

Halloween is coming up fast, and while you’re preparing your spooky decorations and planning parties, don’t forget the most important part of the holiday – dogs in costumes.

From cute sloths to adorable dinosaurs, there are a ton of costume options out there for every dog breed.

Here are 19 of the best costumes for your dog to wear this Halloween.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Halloween is coming up fast, and while you’re preparing your spooky decorations and planning parties, don’t forget the most important part of the holiday – dogs in costumes.

No matter the size or shape of your good boy, the internet is awash with costume options for every dog breed, from scary werewolves and monsters to adorable dinosaurs and comic book heroes.

Here are 19 of the most “aww”-inspiring pet costumes for your dog to wear this Halloween.

This Cookie Monster costume is perfect for dogs who can’t get enough treats.

caption The Pet Krewe Sesame Street Cookie Monster costume. source Chewy

Cost: $13.33 on Chewy

Your dog will relish this hot dog costume forever.

caption The Frisco Hotdog costume. source Chewy

Cost: $11.99 on Chewy

This sloth costume is perfect for pups who want to take it easy this Halloween.

caption The Rubie’s Costume Company Sloth costume. source Chewy

Cost: $19.99 on Chewy

Read more: 19 adorable Halloween costumes for your cat

Watch your dog transform into a dinosaur with this stegosaurus costume.

caption The Frisco Stegosaurus Dinosaur costume. source Chewy

Cost: $24.99 on Chewy

This Supergirl costume is perfect for rescue dogs.

caption The Rubie’s Costume Company Supergirl costume. source Chewy

Cost: $13.99 on Chewy

Star Wars fans can turn their dog into an adorable stormtrooper.

caption The Rubie’s Costume Company Storm Trooper costume. source Chewy

Cost: $19.72 on Chewy

Unicorns are rare and special, just like your dog.

caption The Frisco Unicorn costume. source Chewy

Cost: $12.99 on Chewy

Your dog will feel like the king of the jungle in this lion costume.

caption The Frisco Lion Mane costume. source Chewy

Cost: $11.99 on Chewy

This costume is for the most pious of pups.

caption The California Costumes Holy Hound Pope costume. source Chewy

Cost: $9.99 from Chewy

Any dog can transform into a cute monster with this fuzzy green costume.

caption The Frisco Fuzzy Monster costume. source Chewy

Cost: $10.99 on Chewy

Your pup will be the fiercest cowboy in town with this costume.

caption The Frisco Walking Cowboy costume. source Chewy

Cost: $14.99 on Chewy

Read more: 25 Halloween beauty looks you should try

This Buzz Lightyear costume will make your pup look fit for Toy Story.

caption The Rubie’s Costume Company Toy Story Buzz Lightyear costume. source Chewy

Cost: $29.99 on Chewy

This shark costume is perfect for dogs who love the water.

caption The Frisco Great White Shark costume. source Chewy

Cost: $11.99 on Chewy

Save the bees, and save some treats for your good boy!

caption The Frisco LED Bumble Bee costume. source Chewy

Cost: $17.99 on Chewy

This spooky werewolf costume is perfect for long-haired pups.

caption The Frisco Walking Werewolf costume. source Chewy

Cost: $16.99 on Chewy

Your dog will feel extra cuddly in this teddy bear costume.

caption The Frisco Walking Teddy Bear costume. source Chewy

Cost: $14.99 from Chewy

This costume is perfect for dairy good boys.

caption The Frisco Udderly Cow costume. source Chewy

Cost: $13.99 on Chewy

Read more:

A new Good Burger pop-up inspired by the Nickelodeon show will make all your ’90s dreams come true

You can rent a mansion with candy-themed rooms and an ice cream-shaped pool for as little as $24 a night

Jason Momoa celebrated his 40th birthday with a Guinness and whiskey cake that weighed 168 pounds

A zoo threw its 60-year-old tortoise a birthday party and it’s the cutest thing ever

This hospital is dressing babies born during Shark Week in adorable Baby Shark onesies