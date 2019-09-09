8 Halloween decorations an interior designer would buy at Dollar Tree right now

caption Dollar Tree has a lot of affordable decorations for Halloween. source Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree has a wide range of affordable decor items that are perfect for Halloween.

Insider spoke with an Ohio-based interior designer to get the lowdown on what Halloween items to buy from Dollar Tree.

Some of her recommendations include sparkly branches, orange string lights, and pumpkin tea-light holders.

October isn’t even here yet, but major retailers like Dollar Tree have already unleashed their Halloween decor to shoppers across the country.

The nationwide chain is best known for selling a large range of items that all cost $1 – and it’s also a great place to pick up seasonal decorations for the holidays.

To help you narrow down the store’s offerings, Insider spoke to interior designer Christine Haught, owner of Christine Haught, Ltd. Interior Design in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

Here are the Halloween decorations that this interior designer would buy at Dollar Tree right now.

Disclaimer: At the time of publication, these products were in stock. Prices and availability are subject to change. Keep in mind that these items cost $1 in store but are only sold in bulk online.

Consider picking up a cheerful pumpkin made of tinsel to hang on your front door.

caption The smile makes him seem friendly. source Dollar Tree

Tinsel may be closely associated with decorating Christmas trees, but there’s no reason you can’t use it to get ready for Halloween, too.

Haught loves these Halloween pumpkins, which are made from orange and black tinsel and measure 8.5 inches by 13.5 inches.

“This is a great welcoming pumpkin for your entrance,” Haught told Insider. “Even during this scary season, it is nice to have a festive smile greet guests and young trick-or-treaters.”

Halloween Tinsel Pumpkin Decorations, $1 each

Add a touch of sparkle to your space with these creepy tree branches.

caption They come in three sparkly colors. source Dollar Tree

Glitter is still having a moment and there’s no reason you shouldn’t incorporate the sparkly goodness into your Halloween decor this October.

The branches, which have an overall rating of five stars, are 14 inches in length and come in black, orange, and purple.

“These branches are a lot of bang for your buck,” Haught told Insider. “You can use them to grace foyers, mantles, and dining-room sideboards. These branches will give a spooky sparkle in the candlelight.”

Glittery Halloween Branches, $1 each

These coffin nesting boxes will give your dining table a Halloween-inspired vibe.

caption They can make for a cute Halloween party favor, said Haught. source Dollar Tree

These nesting coffin sets from Dollar Tree are available in black, orange, and tan, and come in three sizes ranging from small to large.

“Coffin-shaped Matryoshka-style boxes are great on the table for a sit-down dinner,” said Haught. “They also make great Halloween party favors for anyone.”

Halloween Coffin-Shaped Nesting Boxes, $1 each

A tea-light-candle holder that looks like a pumpkin or a ghost will light up your spooky space.

caption They come in two shapes. source Dollar Tree

Get your bathroom counter or living-room mantle ready for Halloween with these orange and white ceramic tea-light holders.

Perfect for compact spaces, the ghost and pumpkin candle holders are quite small, measuring 3.75 inches by 3.5 inches.

“These adorable candle holders are perfect for gracing kitchen tables and fireplace mantles, too” Haught suggested.

Ceramic Halloween Candleholders, $1 each

Cylinder-shaped black candles will add a hair-raising flair to your home.

caption These are fairly versatile. source Dollar Tree

One of Haught’s most loved items from Dollar Tree’s Halloween-decor section are these dark candles.

She said she recommends pairing them with more candles that are about the same size “for a ghostly and dramatic mantle or sideboard.”

Black Candles in Glass Jars, $1 each

Try picking up a candle holder that looks just like that Jack-o’-lantern candy bucket you had as a kid.

caption They can fit tea lights. source Dollar Tree

Pumpkins are the pinnacle of Halloween decor, and you can’t go wrong by placing a few of these glass pumpkin candle holders throughout your home.

For added flair, you can fill them with some of Dollar Tree’s seasonal scented tea lights that come in options like Cracklin’ Fire, Maple Pumpkin Cream, Sweet Harvest Fig, and Cinnamon Spice.

“I think tea-light candles en masse are the key to great decorating,” said Haught. “You can pair these with seasonal scented and colored tea lights.”

Glass Pumpkin Tea Light Candle Holders, $1 each

Hang a few of these orange string lights before the trick-or-treaters arrive.

caption You can make the lights flash if you’d like. source Dollar Tree

Who says holiday lights are just for December? Tis’ the season for all things Halloween with these tiny orange string lights.

“I have used these for years on my entryway shrubs,” Haught told Insider. “They welcome autumnal guests. I recommend putting the lights on a timer so the strands automatically turn on each night at dusk.”

Mini Orange Halloween Lights, $1 per box

These black- and beige-colored linens can add a spooky, soft feel to your mantle.

caption The cloths come in a few colors. source Dollar Tree

Decorating with faux spider webs is a popular way to get ready for Halloween, but you can take your decor to a whole new level of eerie by draping your mantle or mirror with a pack of mummy-like cloths.

“Creepy cloths in black and beige will go a long way when you’re decorating your home for Halloween,” said Haught. Dollar Tree suggests using the cloths to decorate gates, entryways, or tables this October.

Beige Cotton Creepy Cloths, $1 per pack