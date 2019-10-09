The 17 best Halloween decorations, according to interior designers

caption You can get creative with pumpkin decor. source Pottery Barn

Halloween decorations can sometimes feel cheesy or over the top, but you don’t have to sacrifice style for festivity.

Insider spoke to Highlyann Krasnow, founder and creative director of The Design High, and Sara Ianniciello, design director of Whitehall Interiors, about where to find chic Halloween decorations.

Among their recommendations are Pottery Barn glass pumpkins, a West Elm skull decanter, and Terrain gold candleholders paired with black candles.

Most people think of bright orange pumpkins and skeletons when it comes to Halloween decorations, but there are ways to celebrate the spookiest day of the year with style still in mind.

Insider spoke to Highlyann Krasnow, founder and creative director of The Design High, and Sara Ianniciello, design director of Whitehall Interiors, about their favorite chic Halloween decorations currently on the market.

Among their recommendations are subtle gothic decor, like a skull decanter from West Elm and Terrain gold candleholders paired with black candles.

Black candles are eye-catching, festive, and chic.

caption You can find similar holders on Terrain and black candlesticks on Amazon. source DmitryLaptev/Getty Images

“Halloween can be a fun time of the year to bring out your dark side and still keep it sophisticated,” said Ianniciello, who recommends pairing black candles with gold holders to strike that balance.

Cost: $20 a small candlestick on Terrain; $14.99 for a 12-pack of black candles on Amazon

Rather than using real gourds, you can incorporate glass pumpkins into your space for an updated holiday look.

caption Glass pumpkins are available on Pottery Barn. source Pottery Barn

Pumpkins are the emblem of Halloween, but real gourds can often look cheesy. Ianniciello recommends these glass options, which allow you to stick to tradition but still stay stylish.

“Anyone can add a luxe touch to their home this spooky season,” she added.

Cost: $29.50 for a large pumpkin on Pottery Barn

This wood welcome mat is celebratory yet unique.

caption The welcome mat is available on Etsy. source ABWframes/Etsy

The reclaimed wooden material sets this welcome mat by ABW Frames apart. The simplistic design makes it feel modern, and you can personalize it with the color scheme and Halloween icon of your choosing.

Cost: $59.99 on Etsy

You can also express your love for Halloween through tableware.

caption The decanter is available on Williams-Sonoma. source Williams Sonoma

“You can switch out your everyday flatware and decanter with gothic tableware accessories to add an edgy and dark twist,” said Krasnow.

Williams-Sonoma’s shade skull decanter combines style and spookiness, making it the perfect drink accessory for October.

Cost: $119.95 on Williams-Sonoma

Black flatware is another unexpected and subtle way to bring the spirit of Halloween into your home.

caption Flatware sets are available on West Elm. source West Elm

Both designers recommended this West Elm flatware set, as the surprising black color is ideal for a Halloween dinner.

“We love adding subtle accessories to our home during Halloween. Used alone they can work year-round, but when grouped together they look festive,” said Krasnow.

Cost: $31.20 for a five-piece set on West Elm

Leaf lights feel more whimsical than standard orange lights.

caption Leaf lights are available at Pier 1 Imports. source Pier 1 Imports

Orange Halloween lights can sometimes look cheesy, but these gold leaf-shaped lights from Pier 1 Imports give the illusion of a glowing tree. Hang them in your front yard, or use them as a colorful decor piece on your mantle.

Cost: $14.99 for a string of lights on Pier 1 Imports

These stemless glasses have a subtle pumpkin shape, combining stylish glassware with holiday fun.

caption Pumpkin glasses available on Pier 1 Imports. source Pier 1 Imports

Swap the plastic orange wine glasses for these pumpkin-shaped stemless glasses from Pier 1 Imports for your next Halloween party. They’re sophisticated, yet still festive.

Cost: $2.98 for a glass on Pier 1 Imports

A geometric wreath nods to pentagrams and all things witchy.

caption This glitter geometric wreath is available on West Elm. source West Elm

West Elm’s glitter geometric wreath feels subtly spooky because of its shape, and will pair well with the glass pumpkins or lanterns.

You can also keep it for the winter, when it can work as a star during the holidays.

Cost: $23.20 on West Elm

Miniature dried pumpkins offer another chic way to use gourds for decor.

caption The dried pumpkins are available on Pottery Barn. source Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn’s dried pumpkins will last you through October since they’ve already been treated, and you can create a one-of-a-kind centerpiece. Pair them with your new dark tableware for a Halloween party.

Cost: $11.50 for a set of 15 pumpkins on Pottery Barn

This moon lamp conjures images of werewolves and other things that go bump in the night during spooky season.

caption The moon lamp is available on Urban Outfitters. source Urban Outfitters

This Urban Outfitters moon lamp has a mystical edge, but it leads with its cool aesthetic. Use it to light up your Halloween party.

Cost: $59 on Urban Outfitters

You might not even spot the skull on this cake stand at first glance, but it will be a hit at your costume party.

caption The cake stand is available on Target. source Target

The skull engraved at the bottom of this porcelain cake stand from Target gives it a Halloween twist, but it still looks classic and stylish thanks to the white design and curved edging.

Cost: $20 on Target

You could also opt for pumpkins in an unexpected hue to keep things fresh.

caption Terracotta pumpkins are available on Nordstrom. source K & K Interiors/Nordstrom

People expect to see orange pumpkins galore throughout October, which is what makes these pale green terracotta gourds by K&K Interiors so enchanting. The subtle layer of glitter on top makes them even more fun to look at.

Cost: $35.99 for a pumpkin on Nordstrom

Black lanterns can double as an investment in both your outdoor space and Halloween decor.

caption The lanterns are available on Terrain. source Terrain

These Terrain lanterns are basic outdoor lights, but they can become sinister with a little finesse.

“You can make them look spooky by covering them in cobwebs or use them for an outdoor dinner party,” Krasnow told Insider.

Cost: $66 on Terrain

Fans of “Beetlejuice” will pick up on your Halloween vibes instantly with this black-and-white tablecloth.

caption The tablecloth is available on Amazon. source USTIDE/Amazon

This tablecloth by USTID has Halloween written all over it. From the print that looks like Beetlejuice’s pants to the slightly sinister color palette, your guests will get into the scary spirit as soon as they see this decor item.

Cost: $25.99 on Amazon

The spider puts a Halloween twist on these marble coasters.

caption The spider coasters are available on Etsy. source TheLeakyPaintPot/Etsy

Another understated decor piece, these coasters by TheLeakyPaintPot offer holiday fun in a small dose. The black-and-white color scheme keeps them from feeling cheesy, and you can use the coasters for parties or a midweek nightcap.

Cost: $30.95 for a set of four on Etsy

The aged look of these books is sophisticated, but the titles add a Halloween punch.

caption The set of book covers is available on Etsy. source SouthHouseBoutique/Etsy

These macabre book covers created by Etsy seller South House Boutique will make your house feel like Dr. Frankenstein’s laboratory. The aged appearance and supernatural subjects make them an ideal Halloween accent.

Cost: $12 for three book covers on Etsy

These candy corn ombre trees are stylish and nod to the Halloween Christmas tree trend.

caption The candy corn trees are available on Nordstrom. source Creative Co-Op/Nordstrom

Halloween Christmas trees have been a popular October decor item for the past few years, but these Creative Co-Op trees sold at Nordstrom offer a more chic way to bring the trend into your home. They have an orange color scheme that looks like candy corn, so they’re clearly perfect for Halloween.

Cost: $67.99 for a set of three on Nordstrom