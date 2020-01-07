The best hand mixers make mixing batches of cookies, mashed potatoes, pizza dough, and other ingredients an easy task for cooks of all skill levels.

The Vremi Electric 3-Speed Hand Mixer is our top pick with its attractive design, durable construction, and built-in storage for the beaters.

When it comes to heavy-duty mixing, stand mixers cannot be beat. However, these behemoths are expensive and a bit unwieldy for lighter tasks. This is where hand mixers are most useful. Hand mixers are ideal for jobs like combining the ingredients for batches of cookies, creating a delicious meringue, and breaking down vegetables.

Space is rarely an issue with hand mixers since they are lightweight and compact enough to fit in the smallest of cupboards. Instead, the biggest concerns when choosing a unit for your kitchen are figuring how you plan on using your stand mixer and setting a budget. While our top picks include models in a wide range of prices, the more expensive hand mixers provide more versatility and often come with accessories. Also, you should look for a good warranty if you plan on using your hand mixer frequently.

We spent hours researching many user and expert ratings and reviews to bring together the top hand mixers based on functionality, value, and consistent performance. Our list is based on an analysis of the most common positives and negatives associated with the top models available on the market.

Here are the best hand mixers you can buy:

The best hand mixer overall

Lightweight, ergonomic, and powerful, the Vremi Electric 3-Speed Hand Mixer has all the characteristics of a superb hand mixer at a low price.

Weighing in at two pounds, the Vremi Electric Hand Mixer is about as light as they come, which is a must when you are mixing up a double batch of cookie dough. Plus, it has an easy-grip handle to keep your hand from tiring out. Despite its small size, this model packs a 150-watt power three-speed motor.

When you are done with your mixing task, you will need to hand wash the beaters since they are not dishwasher safe, but they are stainless steel, so grime is unlikely to adhere too strongly to them. The sharp, modern shape features integrated storage. You simply snap the beaters onto the unit’s sides. The whole mixer fits in a 7.3 by 2.4 by 4.3-inch space.

One downside: we did come across a few customer reviews complaining that the slowest setting is still a little too fast for some jobs.

Pros: Stylish design with easy, built-in storage and an ergonomic handle

Cons: Speed settings are a bit too fast

The best hand mixer for heavy-duty tasks

Most hand mixers have motors in the 100- to 150-watt range, but the Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus 9-Speed Handheld Mixer packs 220 watts of power.

The Cuisinart HM-90 Power Advantage Plus hand mixer is ideal for heavy-duty tasks thanks to its 220-watt motor. You can control the nine speed options with the same hand that’s gripping the mixer so you can use your other hand for important tasks like holding the bowl. There are three slow start speeds that keep ingredients from splattering. The device comes with a spatula, chef’s whisk, dough hooks, and beaters that store easily in the snap-on storage case. This mixer also comes with a three-year limited warranty.

The expert sites mainly give the Cuisinart HM-90 positive reviews. All Kitchen strongly recommends the Power Advantage Plus for people in need of a home mixer because it is practical and performs well. Appliances Reviewed found the extra length of the whisks, dough hooks, and beaters to be particularly advantageous for cleaning up after your task. The reviewers do note that when you first turn the mixer on, the motor will “overspin” before settling to the speed setting you choose.

Some other features worth mentioning: an LCD screen, a lengthy cord, and a latch release for the beaters, which keeps them in place unless you intentionally remove them.

Pros: Powerful motor, nine speeds, easy storage

Cons: You need to be careful when you first turn it on

The best hand mixer for dry ingredients

In addition to its dependability and attachments, the KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Display Hand Mixer does well at slower speeds to help you avoid making a mess.

KitchenAid is one of the most trusted names when it comes to stand mixers. Its products also tend to be a bit pricey. So, it’s only natural that the KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Display Hand Mixer is the most expensive model on our list. However, you get a lot for what you pay for since the unit comes with a whisk, turbo beater accessories, an accessory bag, dough hooks, and a liquid blender rod. The mixer has nine speed settings, including a slow start.

Trust Reviews liked the KHM920A hand mixer because of its many attachments. The site gave it 4.5 stars and recommended it to people who need a mixer for weekend baking as well as everyday cooking. All Kitchen also gave this KitchenAid model 4.5 stars because it is efficient, reliable, and well-built. Foodal labeled it the “Best in Class” mixer due to its dependability and ability to handle everything from heavy bread dough to delicate angel food cakes. They also liked that it was light.

Pros: Dependable, comes with several attachments, digital display

Cons: Expensive

The best hand mixer for people with arthritis

Though not as powerful or as versatile as its 9-speed mixer, the KitchenAid 7-Speed Digital Hand Mixer is lightweight and much more affordable.

KitchenAid has 3-, 5-, 7-, and 9-speed hand mixers. Generally, the more speeds there are, the more features there are included. For instance, the KitchenAid 7-Speed Digital Hand Mixer has many of the same features as the 9-speed mixer, except it lacks the blending rod, dough hooks, and storage bag. The 7-speed mixer is also significantly less expensive.

Other aspects of this mixer worth noting are the soft start, which prevents splattering of ingredients by gradually increasing the speed of the beaters. The unit also comes with KitchenAid’s Stainless Steel Turbo Beater II Accessories. These beaters have a unique, streamlined design that allows the mixer to blend heavy ingredients. Plus, the device weighs in at two pounds, which makes it easy for people with arthritis to use.

HandMixerCenter had several positive comments about the KitchenAid KHM7210. The site liked the quiet performance, efficiency, durability and ergonomic design. KitchenAid mixers come with a one-year warranty.

Pros: Lightweight, one-year warranty, handles tough tasks

Cons: Doesn’t come with dough hooks, location of the swivel-locking cord holder may make it difficult to set the unit down

