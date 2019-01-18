The best clothes hangers you can buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

There’s nothing worse than a messy, disorganized closet. Having high-quality clothes hangers that match is an absolute must.

After much research, we found that the AmazonBasics Wood Suit Hangers are best for most people with their sturdy design, low price, and bulk buying options.

It’s perfectly normal to make it to adulthood and find yourself stuck with a closet full of mismatched hangers – half of which are crappy wire ones from the dry cleaner’s or flimsy plastic ones you bought at the dollar store – but you don’t have to live in disorder any longer! It’s time to get a good set of high-quality, matching hangers. Believe us, your closet will thank you.

Hangers come in all kinds of shapes, sizes, types, and materials. It can be hard to know which ones are best for your clothes and your closet. One thing is for sure, though – Cheap, thin, flimsy wire and plastic hangers are not the answer. Sturdy, well-made wooden hangers are best, though velvet and padded ones are also very good. We’ve chosen wooden hangers for our picks because they tend to last longest and look the nicest.

We’ve also included a few different types of hangers: regular, all-purpose ones that can handle any piece of clothing you have; special ones that are made for hanging pants and skirts without creases; hangers made for children specifically; and a tie rack that can hold ties, scarves, or belts easily.

Editor’s note on the merits of high-end hangers: In our research, we found many incredible companies like Kirby Allison’s Hanger Project, which make lovely high-end hangers out of fine wood and other materials, however, these hangers are rather expensive, and most people will probably be just fine with more mid-range or budget picks like the ones we recommend.

Here are the best hangers you can buy:

The best hanger overall

source AmazonBasics/Business Insider

Why you’ll love them: The AmazonBasics Wood Suit Hangers are sturdy, attractive, and so versatile that you can use them for everything.

Solid wood hangers are sturdy, attractive, and practical. Although these AmazonBasics Wood Suit Hangers aren’t the most high-end wooden hangers you can buy, they are the best option for most people.

You could easily just buy the 30-pack of these hangers and use them for every type of clothing you have. Each hanger has a wooden rod for hanging pants, notches to accommodate strappy tanks and dresses, and a broad enough design to hold blazers, shirts, and most coats. Amazon also sells a 16-pack for those of you who don’t own that many clothes or simply have a very small closet.

The hangers measure 17.4 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches, which should work in most closets. They come with the AmazonBasics 1-Year Limited Warranty, so if you dislike them or they have a manufacturing flaw, you can send them back within the return window.

Most buyers on Amazon love these hangers and say they helped organize their closets to perfection. However, a few repeat customers say that the build quality isn’t as good as it used to be. Some reviewers say that you should sand the hangers down in certain places to ensure the wood doesn’t snag on your clothes. The Wirecutter agrees that they’re middle-of-the-road hangers that will work for most people, but recommends a slightly more pricey pick instead.

These are minor quality control issues that aren’t deal breakers for most people, though you should be aware of them and keep your expectations in check. After all, you’re getting these hangers for less than $1 each, which is unheard of for wood hangers.

Pros: Real wood design, includes a pants bar, low price, bulk buying options, you can hang anything on them, notches in wood for strappy dresses and tank tops

Cons: May need light sanding in some areas, not ideal for pants or skirts

The best hanger for pants and skirts

source The Container Store

Why you’ll love them: The Natural Wooden Trouser Clamp & Skirt Hangers are specially made to clamp down on your pants without leaving wrinkles and to hold your skirts without damaging them.

If you have a lot of skirts and dress pants that you don’t want to subject to creases and life on an ordinary hanger, the Natural Wooden Trouser Clamps and Skirt Hangers from the Container Store are a great option.

They’ll match the aesthetic of your ordinary AmazonBasics’ Wood Suit Hangers, but these trouser clamps and skirt hangers will take extra good care of your pants and skirts. The Trouser Clamp has a felt lining and a notch inside to hold your dress pants gently without creasing them in all the wrong places.

The clamp is strong enough to hold your pants so they don’t fall, but gentle enough not to leave a weird crease. You can use them for skirts, too, or you can get the Skirt Hanger with its two clips and adjustable metal bar instead. The Skirt Hanger will hold your skirts in place by the waistband.

Buyers on the Container Store’s website rate these hangers highly at 5 or 4 stars. Reviewers love the smooth finish, the great quality, and the sturdy grip of these hangers. Although these hangers cost $2.99 – $3.99 each, you won’t have to buy too many of them, as you only need enough to hold your most important pants and skirts.

Pros: Real wood design, strong clamp holds pants or skirts secure, no more wrinkles, non-slip security, attractive design

Cons: May not fit all pants or skirts

The best hanger for coats and suits

source The Container Store

Why you’ll love them: The Superior Natural Wooden Hangers are perfect for suits and coats with their broad, thick wooden shoulders.

If you have heavy wool coats, sturdy leather jackets, puffy down coats, or high-end suits that need stronger broader hangers, you’ll love the Superior Natural Wooden Hangers from the Container Store.

These wooden hangers are thicker, sturdier, and stronger than normal hangers, and the arms are specifically made to support the natural shape of coats and suits. The thick, curvy design also ensures that your suit jackets and coats don’t get weird hanger bumps in the shoulders.

If you need these hangers to protect your suits, you may want to opt for the hangers with the ribbed bar that holds your suit pants securely, too. Those who only want to store coats carefully won’t need to spring for the bar.

The Superior Natural Wooden Hangers are obviously quite popular at the Container Store, because they have 40 reviews and an average star rating of 4.7 out of 5. It’s an excellent rating, and most buyers agree that these hangers live up to their name with superior structure and stability for heavier coats, jackets, and suits.

In fact, the only one-star review is from someone whose only complaint was that the price tag sticker was difficult to remove from the hanger itself.

Pros: Real wood, sturdy design, angled shoulders for suits and coats, can handle heavy coats

Cons: Pricey if you buy many

The best hanger for kids

source Honey-Can-Do

Why you’ll love them: The Honey-Can-Do Kids Wood Shirt Hangers With Metal Clips can hold your kid’s shirts, pants, or both simultaneously with their dual-purpose design.

Adult hangers are not ideal for children’s clothes, especially if your little ones are really young. Luckily, there are plenty of great hangers out there that are made for kids’ clothes. These versatile wooden hangers from Honey-Can-Do are perfect for hanging up shirts or pants and skirts, thanks to the sturdy wooden arms and the metal bar with adjustable clamps for holding your kids’ pants or skirts.

The dual-purpose design makes it easy to coordinate outfits for your kids, too, so you can combine shirts and pants or skirts together on each hanger. That’ll make it easier to get your kids off to school or daycare in the morning. The hangers come in a 5-pack, too, so it’s relatively easy to snag enough hangers to populate your kids’ closets.

Buyer reviews on Amazon, Wal-Mart, and Bed Bath & Beyond are few, but positive. Parents like how sturdy and pretty these wooden hangers are, and they agree that the hangers are suitable for kids’ clothes.

Alternatively, petite women who are sick of shoulder bumps from regular adult-size hangers may also find these kids’ hangers suitable for some clothes like tank tops and strappy dresses. One review notes that she uses them to hang her leggings.

Pros: Real wood, sturdy, can hold pants or shirts or both, set of five included

Cons: May be too big for infant or toddler clothes

The best hanger for belts, ties, and scarves

source Woodlore

Why you’ll love it: The Woodlore Cedar 42-Peg Tie Hanger can hold your ties, scarves, or belts perfectly, and it’ll make your closet smell nice.

Those of you who have tons of ties, scarves, or belts will need a good hanger for all those accessories. The Woodlore Cedar 42-Peg Tie Hanger fits the bill. Not only does it smell fantastic because it’s made from cedar wood, it also has 42 sturdy metal pegs to hold your accessories.

It’s a high-end hanger that’s so much better than the common plastic, wire, and velvet alternatives you’ll find for hanging scarves, belts, or ties. The pegs are universal, sturdy, and won’t snag. It’s easy to select which tie, belt, or scarf you want with the peg design, and you don’t have to worry about annoying hooks or fussy clips.

Woodlore is known for its high-end cedar hangers, and it has a reputation for being environmentally conscious, too.

Buyers on Amazon love the no-fuss design and the lovely cedar wood smell of the tie hanger. The majority of reviewers give it 5 or 4 stars and agree it’s worth the money. After all, you won’t have to buy more than one of these, anyway, so it’s a good investment.

Pros: Can hang 42 ties, works with scarves or belts, cedar wood smells lovely, high-quality pegs are sturdy

Cons: Expensive

The best slim velvet hangers for grip

source Joy Mangano

Why you’ll love it: Joy Mangano’s Huggable Hangers are covered in a nice grippy velvet that looks classy in your closet while saving space.

If you’re tired of watching your clothes slide right off of wood, metal, and plastic hangers, you need to check out Joy Mangano’s Huggable Hangers. These slim metal hangers are covered with velvet to add grip and prevent any slippage.

Because these hangers are so thin, they won’t take up much space in your closet, either, which is a huge win if you’re tight on space. Joy Mangano also sells these hangers in several fun colors, too, if you don’t want to go with basic black. Plus, you get 10 in a pack for $15, so it’s a good deal.

The obvious downside to the thin design is that these hangers aren’t as strong as wooden ones. They can bend and break under excessive pressure. However, most reviewers say that these hangers are actually strong enough to hold heavier coats and suits. You may way to mix them into your closet to hold lighter pieces of clothing and use wooden hangers for the heavy stuff like coats and pants.

Joy Mangano’s hangers got the Good Housekeeping seal of approval, and both New York Mag and Apartment Therapy recommend them for saving space in your closet. Amazon buyers also rate these hangers highly with around 81% of all reviewers giving them 5 stars.

Pros: Lightweight, slim profile, velvet adds grip, space saving, affordable

Cons: Not very sturdy for heavy clothes, may break

